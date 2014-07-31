Trending

Victor De La Parte Gonzalez wins Volta a Portugal prologue

Cesar Veloso and Sanchez round out podium

Results

Prologue result
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Victor De La Parte Gonzalez (Esp) Efapel - Glassdrive0:08:56
2Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Esp) OFM - Quinta da Lixa0:00:04
3Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:10
4Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:00:14
5Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA Aluminios - Antarte0:00:15
6Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches - Kuma
7Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:00:17
8Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Esp) Team UKYO0:00:19
9Delio Fernandez Cruz (Esp) OFM - Quinta da Lixa0:00:20
10Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:21

