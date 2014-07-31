Victor De La Parte Gonzalez wins Volta a Portugal prologue
Cesar Veloso and Sanchez round out podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Victor De La Parte Gonzalez (Esp) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:08:56
|2
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Esp) OFM - Quinta da Lixa
|0:00:04
|3
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:10
|4
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:00:14
|5
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA Aluminios - Antarte
|0:00:15
|6
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Christina Watches - Kuma
|7
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:00:17
|8
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Esp) Team UKYO
|0:00:19
|9
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Esp) OFM - Quinta da Lixa
|0:00:20
|10
|Rubén Fernandez Andujar (Esp) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:21
