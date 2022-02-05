Live coverage
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4 – Live coverage
By Stephen Farrand published
All the action as the sprinters take charge again
The five rider break leads by 3:00.
Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) is the new race leader after he divested Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) of the yellow jersey with a powerful attack on the gravel climb to win the stage 3 at Antenas del Maigmó.
The Russian first hit the front with 2km remaining, when his seated acceleration splintered an already stretched yellow jersey group.
Click below to read our full stage report.
As you may have read on Cyclingnews, both Team DSM and Jumbo-Visma did not start the stage after COVID-19 cases in their ranks.
Click below to read the full story.
Jumbo-Visma and Team DSM withdraw from Volta Valenciana after COVID-19 cases
QuickStep-AlphaVinyl and Bora-Hansgrohe are leading the peloton, clearly thinking their sprinter can win today.
The Belgian team have Fabio Jakobsen, who won stage 2, while Bora are defending Aleksandr Vlasov's overall race lead the hopes of their British sprinter Matt Walls.
We have a break of five riders with a lead of 2:45 but we expect the sprint teams to chase them down for their fast finishers.
As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, we join the 193km stage at the mid-way point.
Hola and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 4 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 4 – Live coverageAll the action as the sprinters take charge again
