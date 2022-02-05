Jumbo-Visma withdraw from Volta Valenciana after two COVID-19 positive cases
By Stephen Farrand published
Dutch team unable to rule out further positive cases but Movistar race on
The Jumbo-Visma team have withdrawn from the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana before the start of stage 4 after two members of the team tested positive for COVID-19. The team did not specify if the two cases involved riders or staff.
On Friday the BikeExchange-Jayco team withdrew from the Spanish stage race after two members of the squad tested positive for COVID-19. Movistar also announced that two of their riders – Juri Hollmann and Einer Rubio – had left the race after positive tests, but the other riders continued in the race.
The Jumbo-Visma line-up for the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana included Sam Oomen, Eduardo Affini and Milan Vader.
The Jumbo-Visma team were forced to close down their training camp in Alicante in early January after a positive COVID-19 case was identified via daily internal testing. Similar tests identified the latest positive cases.
“Since it cannot be ruled out that more people will test positive, the decision has been taken to protect others, inside and outside the team,”Jumbo-Visma explained when announcing their withdrawal.
“From three days before the start, all team members, riders and staff alike, were subjected to daily corona tests to be able to act appropriately in the interest of everyone’s health. In addition, compartments were used as much as possible to limit the number of so-called close contacts.”
The infected team members go into isolation, close contacts go into quarantine and the rest return home.”
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
