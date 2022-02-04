Trending

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 3 – Live coverage

Evenepoel the man to watch on climb to Antenas del Maigmo

Stage 3 profile

General classification after stage 2

1          Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step AlphaVinyl      8:26:13

2          Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe      0:00:19

3          Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers        0:00:37

4          Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:42

5          Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team     

6          Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team    

7          Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation

8          Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo       

9          Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious       0:00:48

10        Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates     0:01:14

11        Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers          

12        Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step AlphaVinyl         

13        Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation    0:01:30

14        Antonio Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi           0:01:34

15        Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma     

16        Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers           

17        Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team         

18        Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 

19        Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM        

20        Damien Howson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco

The neutralised start is at 13:07 local time, with the peloton scheduled to hit kilometre zero at 13:17.

Today's 155km run from Alicante to Antenas del Maigmó takes in four classified climbs. The category 2 Coll de Rates comes after 65km, followed shortly afterwards by the Fageca (category 3). The category 2 ascent to Benifallim is next up, while the short category 3 kick to Tibi precedes the stiff, 6km finale up the Alto Antenas del Maigmó Tibi.

Since the beginning of 2020, Remco Evenepoel has completed six stage races and won all of them (he abandoned the Giro d'Italia and Benelux Tour last year). And, since the beginning of his professional career, every time Evenepoel has led a stage race, he has gone on to win it overall. On the evidence of his exhibition on the opening day here, that sequence looks set to continue at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, though today's finale to Alto des Antenas del Maigmó Tibi will tell us more, particularly given the gravel sector near the top.

