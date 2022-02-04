Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 3 – Live coverage

Refresh

Today's 155km run from Alicante to Antenas del Maigmó takes in four classified climbs. The category 2 Coll de Rates comes after 65km, followed shortly afterwards by the Fageca (category 3). The category 2 ascent to Benifallim is next up, while the short category 3 kick to Tibi precedes the stiff, 6km finale up the Alto Antenas del Maigmó Tibi.

Since the beginning of 2020, Remco Evenepoel has completed six stage races and won all of them (he abandoned the Giro d'Italia and Benelux Tour last year). And, since the beginning of his professional career, every time Evenepoel has led a stage race, he has gone on to win it overall. On the evidence of his exhibition on the opening day here, that sequence looks set to continue at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, though today's finale to Alto des Antenas del Maigmó Tibi will tell us more, particularly given the gravel sector near the top.