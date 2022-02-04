Live coverage
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 3 – Live coverage
By Barry Ryan published
Evenepoel the man to watch on climb to Antenas del Maigmo
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana race hub
2022 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana race preview
Evenepoel says three-for-three stage wins possible at Valenciana for QuickStep
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana: Fabio Jakobsen wins stage 2
Valenciana organisation rejects Evenepoel's criticism of crunch climb conditions
General classification after stage 2
1 Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Quick-Step AlphaVinyl 8:26:13
2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:19
3 Carlos Rodriguez Cano (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:37
4 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:42
5 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
8 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
9 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:48
10 Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:14
11 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
12 Mikkel Honoré (Den) Quick-Step AlphaVinyl
13 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:30
14 Antonio Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:34
15 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
16 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
17 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan Team
18 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
19 Florian Stork (Ger) Team DSM
20 Damien Howson (Aus) BikeExchange-Jayco
The neutralised start is at 13:07 local time, with the peloton scheduled to hit kilometre zero at 13:17.
Today's 155km run from Alicante to Antenas del Maigmó takes in four classified climbs. The category 2 Coll de Rates comes after 65km, followed shortly afterwards by the Fageca (category 3). The category 2 ascent to Benifallim is next up, while the short category 3 kick to Tibi precedes the stiff, 6km finale up the Alto Antenas del Maigmó Tibi.
Since the beginning of 2020, Remco Evenepoel has completed six stage races and won all of them (he abandoned the Giro d'Italia and Benelux Tour last year). And, since the beginning of his professional career, every time Evenepoel has led a stage race, he has gone on to win it overall. On the evidence of his exhibition on the opening day here, that sequence looks set to continue at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, though today's finale to Alto des Antenas del Maigmó Tibi will tell us more, particularly given the gravel sector near the top.
