Van der Poel delivers another thrashing to men's field in Overijse
Van Kessel, Meeusen round out podium
Elite Men: Overijse - Overijse
Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) crushed the competition once again, tackling a slippery, muddy course at the Druivencross Overijse with typical aplomb.
So dominant was the European champion's performance that he was already cleaning off the thick layer of mud that had enveloped him over the hour-long race as he watched Corne van Kessel (Telenet-Fidea) out-sprint Tom Meeusen (Beobank-Corendon) for second place.
Van der Poel wasted no time, sprinting off the line with US champion Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) on his wheel. Hyde would lose ground over the course of the first lap, while the Dutchman carved out an ever-growing gap on his rivals.
In the absence of world champion Wout Van Aert, the rest were left fighting for scraps.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Beobank-Corendon
|0:58:49
|2
|Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea
|0:00:36
|3
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank-Corendon
|0:00:37
|4
|Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice
|0:00:38
|5
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games
|0:00:45
|6
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux Napoleon Games
|0:00:49
|7
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:01:36
|8
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games
|0:01:41
|9
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|0:02:16
|10
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Steylaerts-Betfirst
|0:02:30
|11
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Crelan - Charles
|0:03:11
|12
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:03:26
|13
|Michael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:03:44
|14
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|0:03:58
|15
|Joeri Adams (Bel)
|0:04:06
|16
|Stephen Hyde (USA)
|0:04:34
|17
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice
|0:04:44
|18
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst
|0:06:09
|19
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|20
|Edwin De Wit (Bel)
|21
|Yelle Leaerts (Bel)
|22
|Niels Koyen (Bel)
|DNF
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Crelan - Charles
|DNF
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel)
|DNF
|Jonas Degroote (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy