Van der Poel delivers another thrashing to men's field in Overijse

Van Kessel, Meeusen round out podium

Mathieu Van Der Poel at the finish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele)

Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) crushed the competition once again, tackling a slippery, muddy course at the Druivencross Overijse with typical aplomb.

So dominant was the European champion's performance that he was already cleaning off the thick layer of mud that had enveloped him over the hour-long race as he watched Corne van Kessel (Telenet-Fidea) out-sprint Tom Meeusen (Beobank-Corendon) for second place.

Van der Poel wasted no time, sprinting off the line with US champion Stephen Hyde (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) on his wheel. Hyde would lose ground over the course of the first lap, while the Dutchman carved out an ever-growing gap on his rivals.

In the absence of world champion Wout Van Aert, the rest were left fighting for scraps.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Beobank-Corendon0:58:49
2Corne van Kessel (Ned) Telenet-Fidea0:00:36
3Tom Meeusen (Bel) Beobank-Corendon0:00:37
4Jens Adams (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice0:00:38
5Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games0:00:45
6Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Marlux Napoleon Games0:00:49
7Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:01:36
8Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Marlux-Napoleon Games0:01:41
9Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet-Fidea0:02:16
10Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Steylaerts-Betfirst0:02:30
11Stan Godrie (Ned) Crelan - Charles0:03:11
12Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:03:26
13Michael Boroš (Cze) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:03:44
14Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games0:03:58
15Joeri Adams (Bel)0:04:06
16Stephen Hyde (USA)0:04:34
17Rob Peeters (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Vastgoedservice0:04:44
18Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Steylaerts - Betfirst0:06:09
19Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
20Edwin De Wit (Bel)
21Yelle Leaerts (Bel)
22Niels Koyen (Bel)
DNFTim Merlier (Bel) Crelan - Charles
DNFVincent Baestaens (Bel)
DNFJonas Degroote (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex

