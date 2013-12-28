Image 1 of 9 Czech champion Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins Versluys Cyclocross Bredene ahead of Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 9 Versluys Cyclocross Bredene came down to a two-man contest between Czech champion Zdenek Stybar and Belgium's Rob Peeters (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 9 US champion Jonathan Page (Fuji-Spy-Competitive Cyclist) en route to a 6th place result in Bredene (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 9 Versluys Cyclocross Bredene was decided in a two-man sprint between Zdenek Stybar, left, and Rob Peeters with Stybar taking the win. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 9 Zdenek Stybar and Rob Peeters opted to bunny hop the barriers in Bredene (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 9 Ben Berden (Raleigh-Clement) is back in his native Belgium after spending the first several months of his 'cross season in the USA. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 9 Czech champion Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) outsprinted Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) to win in Bredene (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 9 Elite men's podium at Versluys Cyclocross Bredene (L-R): Rob Peeters, Zdenek Stybar and Dieter Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 9 Zdenek Stybar takes possession of a new Vespa after winning Versluys Cyclocross Bredene (Image credit: Photopress.be)

One week after making the first start of his abbreviated six-race 'cross season, Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) outsprinted an on-form Rob Peeters (Telenet-Fidea) to win the UCI C2-rated Versluys Cyclocross Bredene. Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus) rounded out the podium in Bredene, Belgium, for third place.

The race in Bredene quickly became a five-man contest between Stybar, Peeters, Vanthourenhout, Lubomir Petrus (BKCP-Powerplus) and Joeri Adams (Telenet-Fidea) with Peeters jumping away on the final lap in a bid to win the race alone. Stybar, however, would bridge across to Peeters and outsprint the Belgian for the win.

Stybar's brief, six-race 'cross season began one week prior with an eighth place result at the Essen round of the bpost bank trofee series. The 28-year-old Czech then placed third in Thursday's World Cup round in Huesden-Zolder followed by a fifth place result yesterday at the Loenhout round of the bpost bank trofee. In his fourth 'cross race of the season today Stybar was pleased with the outcome.

"I am a bit surprised but really happy about this victory," said Stybar. "It is important to me. I would like to thank the supporters who were here at this race and every race so far. It's always nice to come back to this environment and have good results."

While the parcours in Bredene started out dry, the circuit soon turned muddy as rain commenced in the early laps. Stybar made the initial selection into the lead group, then chased down Peeters who attacked on the final lap.

"The course was dry when we started, making it fast, but it started to rain causing a bit of mud," said Stybar. "That changed the traction and made it more difficult and slippery. That's when the race became technical.

"In the last lap Peeters attacked. I was able to close the gap, but in the last corner at 150 meters from the finish I lost contact with Peeters briefly. But I gave everything. In my head it was all or nothing at that point. There was a headwind, which helped me to come back to Peeters and win the race."

Stybar will contest his fourth 'cross race in as many days tomorrow at the Superprestige round in Diegem, Belgium, something the Czech has never done before in his 'cross career. "Tomorrow I will have my 4th race in a row, which is a first for me. I am curious to see how my body will react."

The sixth and final confirmed 'cross race of the winter for Stybar will take place on January 1st, 2014 at the GP Sven Nys in Baal, Belgium.