Chacon takes out time trial championships
Garcia earns women's title
Time Trials: Anzoátegui -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Chacon (Ven) Tachira-Loteria
|0:49:38
|2
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Tachira-Loteria
|0:00:28
|3
|Richard Ochoa (Ven) Carabobo-Alc.De Valencia
|0:01:04
|4
|Carlos Galviz (Ven) Tachira-Movistar
|0:01:06
|5
|José Ramos (Ven) Lara-Fundela
|0:02:10
|6
|José Rujano (Ven) Zulia-Gobierno Del Zulia
|0:02:22
|7
|Maximo Rojas (Ven) Carabobo-Fundadeporte
|0:03:04
|8
|Adelso Valero (Ven) Zulia-Alcaldia De Maracaibo
|0:03:35
|9
|Franklin Chacon (Ven) Carabobo-Alc.De Valencia
|0:03:38
|10
|Jaime Rivas (Ven) Portuguesa-Cafetin La Mina
|0:03:49
|11
|Darwin Urrea (Ven) Anzoategui-Transp.Hnos.Moya-Alc.Bolivar
|0:03:54
|12
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Zulia-Gobierno Del Zulia
|0:03:59
|13
|Tomas Teresen (Ven) Monagas
|0:04:07
|14
|Yosvang Rojas (Ven) Carabobo-Gobierno De Carabobo
|0:04:59
|15
|Jesús Hernandez (Ven) Nueva Esparta-Fund.Disjogreca"A"
|0:05:38
|16
|Juan Linares (Ven) Lara-Alc.Irribarren-Fund.Olinto Silva
|0:05:45
|17
|Wiston Camargo (Ven) Trujillo-Ciclismo Nelson Cabrera "B"
|0:07:39
|DNS
|Giorgio Landaeta (Ven) Guarico-Gobierno De Guarico"A"
|DNS
|Antonio Guzman (Ven) Guarico-Gobierno De Guarico"B"
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniely Garcia (Ven) Trujillo
|0:26:50
|2
|Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Carabobo-Gobierno de Carobobo
|0:01:00
|3
|Maria Briceno (Ven) Lara Fundela
|0:02:05
|4
|Franny Alvarez (Ven) Carabobo-Gobierno de Carobobo
|0:02:45
|5
|Zaily Salazar (Ven) Anzoategui CC Boyace
|0:04:07
|DNS
|Kelly Lugo (Ven) Gobernacion
|DNS
|Lacey Gomez (Ven) Gobernacion
