Chacon takes out time trial championships

Garcia earns women's title

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Chacon (Ven) Tachira-Loteria0:49:38
2Tomas Gil (Ven) Tachira-Loteria0:00:28
3Richard Ochoa (Ven) Carabobo-Alc.De Valencia0:01:04
4Carlos Galviz (Ven) Tachira-Movistar0:01:06
5José Ramos (Ven) Lara-Fundela0:02:10
6José Rujano (Ven) Zulia-Gobierno Del Zulia0:02:22
7Maximo Rojas (Ven) Carabobo-Fundadeporte0:03:04
8Adelso Valero (Ven) Zulia-Alcaldia De Maracaibo0:03:35
9Franklin Chacon (Ven) Carabobo-Alc.De Valencia0:03:38
10Jaime Rivas (Ven) Portuguesa-Cafetin La Mina0:03:49
11Darwin Urrea (Ven) Anzoategui-Transp.Hnos.Moya-Alc.Bolivar0:03:54
12Manuel Medina (Ven) Zulia-Gobierno Del Zulia0:03:59
13Tomas Teresen (Ven) Monagas0:04:07
14Yosvang Rojas (Ven) Carabobo-Gobierno De Carabobo0:04:59
15Jesús Hernandez (Ven) Nueva Esparta-Fund.Disjogreca"A"0:05:38
16Juan Linares (Ven) Lara-Alc.Irribarren-Fund.Olinto Silva0:05:45
17Wiston Camargo (Ven) Trujillo-Ciclismo Nelson Cabrera "B"0:07:39
DNSGiorgio Landaeta (Ven) Guarico-Gobierno De Guarico"A"
DNSAntonio Guzman (Ven) Guarico-Gobierno De Guarico"B"

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniely Garcia (Ven) Trujillo0:26:50
2Angie Gonzalez (Ven) Carabobo-Gobierno de Carobobo0:01:00
3Maria Briceno (Ven) Lara Fundela0:02:05
4Franny Alvarez (Ven) Carabobo-Gobierno de Carobobo0:02:45
5Zaily Salazar (Ven) Anzoategui CC Boyace0:04:07
DNSKelly Lugo (Ven) Gobernacion
DNSLacey Gomez (Ven) Gobernacion

