Veneto Women: Silvia Persico captures inaugural edition with solo victory

UAE Team ADQ dominate with three riders in top five

Silvia Persico soloed to victory at the inaugural edition of the Veneto Women as UAE Team ADQ converted a numerical advantage into success in the final of the 115.9km one-day race.


The Italian was one of three UAE riders in the lead group of five heading into the closing kilometres in Verona, launching her bid for glory 1.5km from the line.


Only 10 riders remained up front over the top, with Persico, Longo Borghini, Gasparrini, Reusser, and Benito joined by Urška Zigart (AG Insurance-Soudal), Canyon-Sram-Zondacrypto pair Neve Bradbury and Soraya Paladin, and BePink-Imatra-Bongioanni duo Linda Laporta and Gaia Segato.


Persico launched multiple attacks – at 5km and 3.5km from the line – while Reusser countered moves from her and Longo Borghini in the final kilometres. The strength in depth of UAE proved too much for the Swiss rider, however, and a third Persico move proved to be the decisive one with the 28-year-old breaking free and then go on to claim her first win of the year and the sixth of her career.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Rider (Team)

Time Gap

1

Silvia Persico (UAE TEAM ADQ)

2:48:16

2

Marlen Reusser (Movistar Team)

+0:29

3

Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (UAE TEAM ADQ)

+0:30

4

Mireia Benito (AG Insurance – Soudal Team)

+0:31

5

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE TEAM ADQ)

+0:31

6

Neve Bradbury (Canyon//SRAM Zondacrypto)

+0:50

7

Urška Žigart (AG Insurance – Soudal Team)

+0:51

8

Linda Laporta (BePink–Imatra–Bongioanni)

+0:56

9

Soraya Paladin (Canyon//SRAM Zondacrypto)

+1:38

10

Gaia Segato (BePink–Imatra–Bongioanni)

+1:51

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

