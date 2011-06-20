Trending

Medvedev defeats Gogolev for Velomarket CSKA Cup win

Gogoleva victorious in women's contest

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexey Medvedev (Rus)1:38:04
2Maxim Gogolev (Rus)0:00:58
3Anton Gogolev (Rus)0:01:00
4Sergey Nikolaev (Rus)0:01:08
5Evgeniy Pechenin (Rus)0:01:26
6Ivan Smirnov (Rus)0:01:27
7Pavel Priadein (Rus)0:01:47
8Timofei Ivanov (Rus)0:02:38
9Ivan Seledkov (Rus)0:03:10
10Alexey Leontyev (Rus)0:05:02
11Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus)0:05:48
12Alexander Lomakin (Rus)0:09:13
13Victor Trohin (Rus)0:09:25
14Vassilian Romanov (Rus)0:13:46
15Denis Khobotov (Rus)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elena Gogoleva (Rus)1:31:35
2Oksana Rybakova (Rus)0:00:07
3Vera Andreeva (Rus)0:00:13
4Kseniya Kirillova (Rus)0:00:27
5Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)
6Daria Zaitseva (Rus)
7Valeriya Gavrilova (Rus)

