Medvedev defeats Gogolev for Velomarket CSKA Cup win
Gogoleva victorious in women's contest
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexey Medvedev (Rus)
|1:38:04
|2
|Maxim Gogolev (Rus)
|0:00:58
|3
|Anton Gogolev (Rus)
|0:01:00
|4
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus)
|0:01:08
|5
|Evgeniy Pechenin (Rus)
|0:01:26
|6
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus)
|0:01:27
|7
|Pavel Priadein (Rus)
|0:01:47
|8
|Timofei Ivanov (Rus)
|0:02:38
|9
|Ivan Seledkov (Rus)
|0:03:10
|10
|Alexey Leontyev (Rus)
|0:05:02
|11
|Anatoliy Gavrilov (Rus)
|0:05:48
|12
|Alexander Lomakin (Rus)
|0:09:13
|13
|Victor Trohin (Rus)
|0:09:25
|14
|Vassilian Romanov (Rus)
|0:13:46
|15
|Denis Khobotov (Rus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elena Gogoleva (Rus)
|1:31:35
|2
|Oksana Rybakova (Rus)
|0:00:07
|3
|Vera Andreeva (Rus)
|0:00:13
|4
|Kseniya Kirillova (Rus)
|0:00:27
|5
|Ekaterina Anoshina (Rus)
|6
|Daria Zaitseva (Rus)
|7
|Valeriya Gavrilova (Rus)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy