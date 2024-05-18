Tord Gudmestad wins Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic
Simon Dehairs second, Dylan Groenewegen third in sprint
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia stage 14 Live - Race against the clock for the general classification31.2km time trial sees Pogačar take on Ganna for the stage victory and seek closing move in bid for the maglia rosa
-
Tord Gudmestad wins Veenendaal-Veenendaal ClassicSimon Dehairs second, Dylan Groenewegen third in sprint
-
4 Jours de Dunkerque: Sam Bennett wins again on stage 5Irishman takes third stage win in four days ahead of Penhoët and Berckmoes in Cassel
-
Vuelta a Burgos Féminas: Lorena Wiebes sprints to stage 3 victory in crash-marred finaleClara Copponi takes second, Maike van der Duin third in Melgar de Fernamental, as Demi Vollering maintains overall lead