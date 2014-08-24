Kristoff wins Vattenfall Cyclassics
Nizzolo and Gerrans take second and third
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the small bunch sprint to take victory at the Vattenfall Cyclassics on Sunday in Hamburg. The Norwegian out-sprinted Italy's Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) and Australia's Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) to the finish line.
“I like racing here in Hamburg. I’ve done this race every year since I’ve been a pro and I’ve always liked this race even though I’ve never won before. But I finally made it, so for sure now it’s one of my favorite races,” said Kristoff.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|5:55:25
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|7
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|8
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
|9
|Silvan Dillier (Sui) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|11
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|12
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:01
|14
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|16
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quickstep Cycling Team
|17
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|18
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|19
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
|21
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|24
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|25
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|26
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team
|27
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|28
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
|29
|Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|30
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|31
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|32
|Yohan Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|33
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|34
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:03
|35
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep Cycling Team
|36
|Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|39
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep Cycling Team
|40
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:04
|41
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team
|42
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
|43
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|44
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|45
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|46
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
|47
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|48
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|49
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|50
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quickstep Cycling Team
|51
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto - Belisol
|0:00:07
|52
|Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:08
|54
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:09
|55
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Cycling
|56
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|57
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:10
|58
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
|59
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:00:12
|60
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana
|61
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|62
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|63
|Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|65
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
|66
|Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|67
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:14
|68
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|69
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:24
|70
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:25
|71
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:00:27
|72
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|73
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:28
|74
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|75
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:29
|76
|Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|77
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|79
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:30
|80
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|81
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
|82
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|83
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
|0:00:31
|85
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:38
|86
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:45
|87
|Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:46
|88
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:54
|89
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:05
|90
|Jesús Herrada Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team
|0:01:14
|91
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
|0:01:30
|92
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:06
|93
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep Cycling Team
|94
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:07
|95
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:00
|96
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|97
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
|98
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:25
|99
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:27
|100
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|101
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:04:44
|102
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:02
|103
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|104
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre - Merida
|105
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:03
|106
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin - Sharp
|108
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|109
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|110
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:05:31
|111
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:05
|112
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:21
|113
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:07:32
|114
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:47
|115
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|116
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:08:23
|117
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|118
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:24
|119
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|120
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:24
|121
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:04
|122
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:14:51
