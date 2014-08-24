Trending

Kristoff wins Vattenfall Cyclassics

Nizzolo and Gerrans take second and third

Image 1 of 60

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 60

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the bunch sprint

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 60

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins Vattenfall Cyclassics

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 60

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 60

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates another win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 60

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was a late entrant to the race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 60

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 60

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the front of the bunch

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 60

Björn Thurau (Europcar)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 60

Björn Thurau (Europcar) on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 60

The peloton leaves Hamburg

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 60

The race is underway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 60

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) signing an autograph for a young fan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 60

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 60

Danilo Hondo (Trek)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 60

André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) at the startline

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 60

The riders start the Vattenfall Cyclassics

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 60

German champion André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 60

The 2014 Vattenfall Cyclassics podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 60

Simon Geschke and Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 60

Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 60

Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) on the attack

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 60

Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 60

Pavel Brutt (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 60

Julian Alaphilippe (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was aggressive today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 60

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates another win in 2014

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 60

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) holds the winners trophy aloft

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 60

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek) was second today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 60

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) is pretty used to the podium protocols now

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 60

David Boucher (FDJ.fr)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 60

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) gets the win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 60

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) continued his good run of form with another win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 60

Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha) sets the tempo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 60

The peloton passes by a beach but no one was swimming today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 60

Hamburg on full display

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 60

The peloton encounters a small climb

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 60

Hamburgh was the host of the Vattenfall Cyclassics

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 60

Björn Thurau (Europcar) gets some help from the mechanic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 60

The peloton in Hamburg

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 60

The peloton on a Hamburg bridge

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 60

A small group attacks off the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 60

The peloton on a bridge

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 60

The peloton leaving Hamburg via a bridge

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 60

The peloton passes a wheat field under blue skies

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 60

There was plenty of different landscapes for the rider today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 60

The peloton in Hamburg

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 60

Albert Timmer (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 60

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 60

The peloton passes by a beach

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 60

Hamburg put on nice weather for the riders

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 60

Blue skies for the peloton today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 60

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) get the Vattenfall Cyclassics win in a bunch sprint finish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 60

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) does a Bradley Wiggins impersonation

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 60

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) had time for a few different celebrations

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 60

Two big thumbs up for Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 60

An emotional Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 60

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) waves to the crowd

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 60

Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek), Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge0

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 60

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) cracks a a joke on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 60

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) with the winners trophy

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the small bunch sprint to take victory at the Vattenfall Cyclassics on Sunday in Hamburg. The Norwegian out-sprinted Italy's Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) and Australia's Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) to the finish line.

“I like racing here in Hamburg. I’ve done this race every year since I’ve been a pro and I’ve always liked this race even though I’ve never won before. But I finally made it, so for sure now it’s one of my favorite races,” said Kristoff.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha5:55:25
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
3Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Sharp
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep Cycling Team
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
7Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre - Merida
8Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Esp) Movistar Team
9Silvan Dillier (Sui) BMC Racing Team
10Raymond Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
11Davide Appollonio (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
12Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
13Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:01
14Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
16Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quickstep Cycling Team
17Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
18Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
19Matti Breschel (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
20Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp - Endura
21Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
22Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
23Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
24Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre - Merida
25Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre - Merida
26Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar Team
27Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:02
28Steele von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
29Kristjan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
30Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol
31Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
32Yohan Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
33Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
34Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:03
35Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep Cycling Team
36Nikolai Trusov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
37Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
38Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
39Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep Cycling Team
40Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
41Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Esp) Movistar Team
42Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp - Endura
43Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
44Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:05
45Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
46Ben Gastauer (Lux) Ag2r La Mondiale
47David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
48Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
49Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
50Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quickstep Cycling Team
51Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto - Belisol0:00:07
52Sebastian Lander (Den) BMC Racing Team
53Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:08
54Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:09
55Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Cycling
56Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
57Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:10
58Pablo Lastras Garcia (Esp) Movistar Team
59Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:00:12
60Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana
61Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
62Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
63Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
64Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
65Antoine Duchesne (Can) Team Europcar
66Evgeni Petrov (Rus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
67Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:14
68Tom Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:15
69Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:24
70Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:25
71Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:00:27
72Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
73Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:28
74Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Tinkoff-Saxo
75Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:29
76Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
77Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
78Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
79Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:30
80Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
81Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin - Sharp
82Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
83Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
84Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto - Belisol0:00:31
85Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (Rsa) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:38
86Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:45
87Michael Albasini (Sui) Orica GreenEdge0:00:46
88Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:54
89Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:05
90Jesús Herrada Lopez (Esp) Movistar Team0:01:14
91Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Sharp0:01:30
92Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:06
93Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep Cycling Team
94Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:07
95Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:00
96Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
97Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
98Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:04:25
99Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:27
100Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
101Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:04:44
102Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:02
103Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
104Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre - Merida
105Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:03
106Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
107Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Garmin - Sharp
108Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
109Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
110Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:05:31
111Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:07:05
112Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:07:21
113Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:07:32
114Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Team Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:47
115Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre - Merida
116Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:08:23
117Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
118Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:08:24
119Juraj Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
120Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:24
121Danny van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:13:04
122Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura0:14:51

