Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won the small bunch sprint to take victory at the Vattenfall Cyclassics on Sunday in Hamburg. The Norwegian out-sprinted Italy's Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Factory Racing) and Australia's Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) to the finish line.

“I like racing here in Hamburg. I’ve done this race every year since I’ve been a pro and I’ve always liked this race even though I’ve never won before. But I finally made it, so for sure now it’s one of my favorite races,” said Kristoff.

