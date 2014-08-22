Vattenfall Cyclassics past winners
1996-2013
|2013
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|2012
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|2011
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2010
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|2009
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Slipstream
|2008
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Silence-Lotto
|2007
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Lampre-Fondital
|2006
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|2005
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Quick Step
|2004
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Cofidis
|2003
|Paolo Bettini (Ita) Quick Step-Davitamon
|2002
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) Domo-Farm Frites
|2001
|Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Deutsche Telekom
|2000
|Gabriele Missaglia (Ita) Lampre-Daikin
|1999
|Mirko Celestino (Ita) Team Polti
|1998
|Leon Van Bon (Ned) Rabobank
|1997
|Jan Ullrich (Ger) Telekom
|1996
|Rossano Brasi (Ita) Team Polti
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy