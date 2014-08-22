Trending

Vattenfall Cyclassics past winners

1996-2013

Past winners
2013John Degenkolb (Ger) Argos-Shimano
2012Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
2011Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
2010Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
2009Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Slipstream
2008Robbie McEwen (Aus) Silence-Lotto
2007Alessandro Ballan (Ita) Lampre-Fondital
2006Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
2005Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Quick Step
2004Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Cofidis
2003Paolo Bettini (Ita) Quick Step-Davitamon
2002Johan Museeuw (Bel) Domo-Farm Frites
2001Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Deutsche Telekom
2000Gabriele Missaglia (Ita) Lampre-Daikin
1999Mirko Celestino (Ita) Team Polti
1998Leon Van Bon (Ned) Rabobank
1997Jan Ullrich (Ger) Telekom
1996Rossano Brasi (Ita) Team Polti

