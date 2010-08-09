Verbeke lands solo win for Lotto's ladies
Blaak finishes 51 seconds behind
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|3:14:17
|2
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:51
|3
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:46
|4
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:47
|5
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:01:51
|6
|Emma Trott (GBr)
|0:01:52
|7
|Vera Koedooder (Ned)
|0:02:01
|8
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|9
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:02:34
|10
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:18
|11
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:07:34
|12
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|13
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:07:36
|14
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|15
|Emily Collins (NZl)
|0:07:39
|16
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|17
|Emma Crum (NZl)
|18
|Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets
|0:07:44
|19
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
|20
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|21
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:07:47
|22
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned)
|0:07:49
|23
|Amy Pieters (Ned)
|0:07:52
|24
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:57
|25
|Kaat Hannes (Bel)
|26
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|27
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.nl
|28
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|29
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|30
|Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|31
|Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:08:01
|32
|Netana Wiles (USA)
|0:08:02
|33
|Janneke Ensing (Ned)
|34
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:08:06
|35
|Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
|0:08:17
|36
|Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:08:18
