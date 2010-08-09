Trending

Verbeke lands solo win for Lotto's ladies

Blaak finishes 51 seconds behind

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grace Verbeke (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team3:14:17
2Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl0:00:51
3Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:01:46
4Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit0:01:47
5Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl0:01:51
6Emma Trott (GBr)0:01:52
7Vera Koedooder (Ned)0:02:01
8Petra Dijkman (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:02:09
9Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl0:02:34
10Claudia Häusler (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:03:18
11Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:07:34
12Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
13Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.nl0:07:36
14Jessie Daams (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
15Emily Collins (NZl)0:07:39
16Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
17Emma Crum (NZl)
18Karin Aune (Swe) Fenixs - Petrogradets0:07:44
19Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Thompson
20Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
21Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl0:07:47
22Jessica Glasbergen (Ned)0:07:49
23Amy Pieters (Ned)0:07:52
24Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:07:57
25Kaat Hannes (Bel)
26Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
27Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.nl
28Sanne Cant (Bel)
29Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
30Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo
31Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:08:01
32Netana Wiles (USA)0:08:02
33Janneke Ensing (Ned)
34Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team0:08:06
35Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Acs Chirio - Forno D'Asolo0:08:17
36Emma Silversides (GBr) Redsun Cycling Team0:08:18

