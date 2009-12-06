Nash trashes the rest with win number five
Dombroski continues consistent run with second
Katerina Nash (Luna Chix) put on another show today in Portland, riding away from the best cyclo-crossers in North America. A feisty Amy Dombroski (Clement-Primus-Mootry) did her best to chase Nash down, but came up a bit short. Canadian champion Alison Sydor (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) out-sprinted US National Road Champion Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) to take the last spot on the podium. Miller was fourth.
The weather was spectacular for the racing at Portland International Speedway. Racers are normally treated to a muddy track at this venue, but on this occasion, the course was mostly fast and dry. As a special treat, the course designer utilized a section of an adjacent motocross course. The racers rode a long series of whoops before heading into the woods for a more conventional track.
Alison Sydor lad the women's field into the motocross park with Nash and a long train of riders close behind. A steep run-up provided some separation, but Nash clung to Sydor's wheel. Within a lap, she was able to get around Sydor. Once she did, her lead was never in jeopardy again.
Dombroski, who was sixth coming through the motocross course, slowly picked off riders for the next couple of laps. Once she passed Sydor, she set her sights on closing down the gap to Nash.
Dunlap, Sydor and Miller found themselves in a chase group as Dombroski motored away. All three were riding well until Dunlap punctured, ending her chances at a podium.
There was some confusion on the part of some racers, including Dombroski, as to how many laps remained at the end of the race. "I was happy with my race, but I wish it had gone longer. It went by really fast," said Dombroski. "When there was actually one lap to go I thought there were two to go," she added.
"Amy was super strong," said Nash. "I had a few bobbles, so that made the race more exciting. It's kind of fun to go over all those bumps and figure out the best technique, whether to pedal or try to jump them. I was trying different things every lap."
In one of the most exciting moments of the race, Alison Sydor came onto the finishing stretch of pavement with Meredith Miller. The 40-something Sydor got out of the saddle led the whole way to the line. Miller was obviously impressed and congratulated Sydor at the finish.
With the absence of Luna teammate Georgia Gould, Nash essentially has the US Gran Prix of Cyclocross (USGP) series wrapped up. When asked if it would change how she will race tomorrow, she said, "I like winning races. It doesn't get old so I'll probably jut go out and try hard again."
On Sunday, the elite women will race in the USGP final. For the American racers, it is there last tune-up before the national championships next weekend in Bend, Oregon.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze)
|0:38:13
|2
|Amy Dombroski (USA)
|0:00:09
|3
|Alison Sydor (Can)
|0:00:54
|4
|Meredith Miller (USA)
|5
|Alison Dunlap (USA)
|0:01:25
|6
|Kelli Emmett (USA)
|0:01:41
|7
|Susan Butler (USA)
|0:02:01
|8
|Linda Sone (USA)
|0:02:25
|9
|Barbara Howe (USA)
|0:02:26
|10
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA)
|0:02:47
|11
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA)
|0:02:53
|12
|Deidre Winfield (USA)
|0:03:12
|13
|Kristin Wentworth (USA)
|0:03:30
|14
|Alice Pennington (USA)
|0:03:38
|15
|Lisa Curry (USA)
|16
|Kristi Berg (USA)
|0:03:55
|17
|Kari Studley (USA)
|0:04:01
|18
|Coryn Rivera (USA)
|19
|Wendy Williams (USA)
|0:04:26
|20
|Elizabeth Frye (USA)
|0:04:51
|21
|Anissa Cobb (USA)
|0:05:05
|22
|Ann Knapp (USA)
|23
|Megan Faris (USA)
|0:05:10
|24
|Abby Jenkins (USA)
|25
|Joele Guynup (USA)
|0:05:31
|26
|Serena Bishop (USA)
|0:05:32
|27
|Katrina Baumsteiger (USA)
|28
|Jenni Gaertner (USA)
|0:05:39
|29
|Tina Brubaker (USA)
|30
|Shannon Gibson (USA)
|0:05:49
|31
|Amy Frykman (USA)
|0:06:02
|32
|Devon Haskell (USA)
|0:06:05
|33
|Jadine Riley (GBr)
|0:06:16
|34
|Shannon Holden (USA)
|0:06:23
|35
|Corey Coogan (USA)
|0:06:34
|36
|Veronica Vega (USA)
|0:06:45
|37
|Marian Jamison (USA)
|0:07:26
|38
|Amy Breyla (USA)
|0:07:48
|39
|Sarah Maile (USA)
|0:07:54
|40
|Patricia Dowd (USA)
|0:08:26
|41
|Karen Oppenheimer (USA)
|42
|Sami Fournier (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy