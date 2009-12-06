Image 1 of 29 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) rolls into the finish alone for the win. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 29 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) has the Grand Prix series nearly wrapped up. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 29 Amy Dombroski (Clement-Primus-Mootry) on her way to second place. (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 4 of 29 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) followed by Alison Sydor (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain). (Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com) Image 5 of 29 Alison Sydor (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) finishing off a remarkable performance. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 29 Dede Winfield (C-3 Athletes serving Athletes) before the start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 29 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) is coming off three wins in Iowa. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 29 Alison Sydor (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) is the Canadian national champion. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 29 Elite women getting ready to roll. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 29 Alison Sydor (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) leads Katerina Nash on the first lap. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 29 Alison Sydor (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) chasing Nash on a hill that many riders had to run on. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 29 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) leading the race on a steep run-up. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 29 Amy Dombroski (Clement-Primus-Mootry) racing in third place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 29 Kelli Emmett (Giant) got a good start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 29 Barb Howe (Vanderkitten) on the steep run-up. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 29 Iristi Berg (Redline) running with her bike. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 29 Sometimes pushing the bike was faster than carrying it. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 29 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) running the barriers in first place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 29 Alison Dunlap (Luna Pro Team) lost contact with the leaders after a couple laps. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 29 Dede Winfield (C-3 Athletes serving Athletes) running over the barriers. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 29 A beautiful day in Portland. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 29 Alison Sydor (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) leading the field on the motocross course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 29 Alison Sydor (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) with Katerina Nash close behind. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 29 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) topping the hill. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 29 Alison Sydor (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) pushing her bike with Nash close behind. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 29 Amy Dombroski (Clement-Primus-Mootry) closing in on Katerina Nash with a lap to go. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 29 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) celebrating as she rides in alone for the victory. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 29 Alison Sydor (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) out-sprinting Meredith Miller for third place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 29 Women's podium: winner Katerina Nash (center) with Allison Sydor (left) and Amy Dombroski (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Katerina Nash (Luna Chix) put on another show today in Portland, riding away from the best cyclo-crossers in North America. A feisty Amy Dombroski (Clement-Primus-Mootry) did her best to chase Nash down, but came up a bit short. Canadian champion Alison Sydor (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) out-sprinted US National Road Champion Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) to take the last spot on the podium. Miller was fourth.

The weather was spectacular for the racing at Portland International Speedway. Racers are normally treated to a muddy track at this venue, but on this occasion, the course was mostly fast and dry. As a special treat, the course designer utilized a section of an adjacent motocross course. The racers rode a long series of whoops before heading into the woods for a more conventional track.

Alison Sydor lad the women's field into the motocross park with Nash and a long train of riders close behind. A steep run-up provided some separation, but Nash clung to Sydor's wheel. Within a lap, she was able to get around Sydor. Once she did, her lead was never in jeopardy again.

Dombroski, who was sixth coming through the motocross course, slowly picked off riders for the next couple of laps. Once she passed Sydor, she set her sights on closing down the gap to Nash.

Dunlap, Sydor and Miller found themselves in a chase group as Dombroski motored away. All three were riding well until Dunlap punctured, ending her chances at a podium.

There was some confusion on the part of some racers, including Dombroski, as to how many laps remained at the end of the race. "I was happy with my race, but I wish it had gone longer. It went by really fast," said Dombroski. "When there was actually one lap to go I thought there were two to go," she added.

"Amy was super strong," said Nash. "I had a few bobbles, so that made the race more exciting. It's kind of fun to go over all those bumps and figure out the best technique, whether to pedal or try to jump them. I was trying different things every lap."

In one of the most exciting moments of the race, Alison Sydor came onto the finishing stretch of pavement with Meredith Miller. The 40-something Sydor got out of the saddle led the whole way to the line. Miller was obviously impressed and congratulated Sydor at the finish.

With the absence of Luna teammate Georgia Gould, Nash essentially has the US Gran Prix of Cyclocross (USGP) series wrapped up. When asked if it would change how she will race tomorrow, she said, "I like winning races. It doesn't get old so I'll probably jut go out and try hard again."

On Sunday, the elite women will race in the USGP final. For the American racers, it is there last tune-up before the national championships next weekend in Bend, Oregon.

Results