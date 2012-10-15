Image 1 of 37 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) sweeps the weekend in Fort Collins (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 2 of 37 NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team were all present for the race today (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 3 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) leading the race on lap two (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 4 of 37 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) marking Gould on lap two (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 5 of 37 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) descending the flyover with the race lead (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 6 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) and Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) put on quite a show (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 7 of 37 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) riding alone in fourth place at the flyover (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 8 of 37 Judy Freeman (Crank Bros) leading a group through the uphill turns (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 9 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) with Julie Krasniak in tow (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 10 of 37 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) descending (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 11 of 37 Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob's Red Mill-Seven) hammering up a climb (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 12 of 37 Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) leading Harlton and Duke on the lower part of the course (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 13 of 37 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) seemed to be enjoying her race (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 14 of 37 Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) racing in 2nd position ahead of Gould (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 15 of 37 Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) gasping for air on the run-up (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 16 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) was elated in winning her battle with Krasniak for 2nd place (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 17 of 37 Pepper Harlton (Juventus Cycling Club) completing what may be her best UCI race ever (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 18 of 37 Judy Freeman (Crank Bros) was riding solidly today (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 19 of 37 Carmen Small (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) riding in the top ten on lap one (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 20 of 37 Kathy Sherwin (NoTubes Elite Women's Team) re-mounting her bike at the barriers (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 21 of 37 The Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies women (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 22 of 37 Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) running the steps (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 23 of 37 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) leading the race (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 24 of 37 Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) was highly effective today (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 25 of 37 Pepper Harlton (Juventus Cycling Club) (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 26 of 37 Mical Dyck (NoTubes Elite Women's Team) running the uphill steps (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 27 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) battling Julie Krasniak for 2nd place (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 28 of 37 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) racing in 4th place on the run-up (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 29 of 37 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) is like a machine when she finds clean air (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 30 of 37 Jessica Cutler (Cyclocrossracing.com) on the uphill twisty turns (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 31 of 37 Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 32 of 37 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) at the start (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 33 of 37 Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) takes the hole shot today (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 34 of 37 Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) was the first over the barriers on lap one (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 35 of 37 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) found herself behind Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) on lap one (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 36 of 37 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) did not get off to a great start today (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 37 of 37 U-23 Champion Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) was on form today (Image credit: Epic Rides)

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) continued her unbeaten streak in the 2012-2013 'cross season with a dominating performance in the second day of racing at the Trek US Gran Prix of Cyclocross (USGP) in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The eight-time US 'cross champion soloed to victory with a 1:08 margin over hometown Olympian Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team), who finished as runner-up to Compton for the second straight day. Gould was locked in a battle for second place with Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus), but separated herself from the Frenchwoman late in the contest and finished 11 seconds ahead.

Reigning U23 national champion Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) claimed fourth, 1:52 behind her coach and mentor Katie Compton, followed by Canada's Pepper Harlton (Juventus Cycling Club) in fifth.

After Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) claimed the hole-shot, a group of approximately 10 riders formed at the head of affairs. That group was soon whittled down to four and contained Compton, Gould, Krasniak and Nicole Duke (Raleigh-Clement).

Compton took matters into her own hands and launched an attack which quickly began to grow with three laps remaining. Gould and Krasniak remained together in the race for second while Antonneau bridged to Duke in the duel for fourth place honours.

Compton rode flawlessly to secure the victory while Gould separated herself from Krasniak for another second place finish.

Full Results 1 Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:39:12 2 Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:01:08 3 Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus 0:01:19 4 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:01:52 5 Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club 0:02:07 6 Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:02:12 7 Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh-Clement 0:02:15 8 Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement 0:02:19 9 Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:31 11 Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing 0:02:33 12 Courtenay McFadden (USA) Voler/Bicycle Centres 0:02:39 13 Alice Pennington (USA) Kona 0:02:47 14 Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 0:02:57 15 Amanda Carey (USA) Volkswagen Boise Cycling 0:03:12 16 Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club 0:03:28 17 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles 0:03:37 18 Serena Gordon (USA) 0:03:48 19 Rebecca Gross (USA) KCCX 0:03:50 20 Lara Kroepsch (USA) BOO Bicycles 0:03:52 21 Karen Hogan (USA) Team Kappius 0:03:55 22 Jessica Cutler (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Compe USA 0:04:00 23 Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross 0:04:09 24 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M 0:04:12 25 Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF 26 Katie Arnold (USA) Bob's Red Mill 0:04:24 27 Ashley James (USA) KCCX-Fuji 0:04:25 28 Anna Dingman (USA) Real Wheels Bicycle Studio 0:04:35 29 Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0:04:48 30 Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (USA) BOO Bicycles 31 Amanda Miller (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:49 32 Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Motofish Racing 0:05:15 33 Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel 0:05:43 34 Corey Coogan-Cisek (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com 0:05:48 35 Nina Baum (USA) Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite 0:06:02 36 Kate Powlison (USA) The Service Course | World Bicycle Relief 0:06:13 37 Melissa Barker (USA) GS Boulder/Trek Store 0:06:24 38 Kristin Weber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 0:06:35 39 Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports 40 Lauri Webber (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing 0:06:58 41 Karen Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing 0:07:12 42 Shannon Gibson (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 0:07:19 43 Magen Stevens (USA) Parkburger -1lap 44 Jessica D'Amato (USA) Evol Elite Racing -1lap 45 Lynn Bush (USA) Tough Girl / Scott -2laps 46 Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross -2laps DNF Sydney Fox (USA) Summit Velo DNS Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team DNS Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized DNS Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus