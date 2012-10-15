Trending

Compton makes it two from two

Gould has to settle for second again

Image 1 of 37

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) sweeps the weekend in Fort Collins

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) sweeps the weekend in Fort Collins
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 2 of 37

NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team were all present for the race today

NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team were all present for the race today
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 3 of 37

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) leading the race on lap two

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) leading the race on lap two
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 4 of 37

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) marking Gould on lap two

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) marking Gould on lap two
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 5 of 37

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) descending the flyover with the race lead

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) descending the flyover with the race lead
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 6 of 37

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) and Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) put on quite a show

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) and Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) put on quite a show
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 7 of 37

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) riding alone in fourth place at the flyover

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) riding alone in fourth place at the flyover
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 8 of 37

Judy Freeman (Crank Bros) leading a group through the uphill turns

Judy Freeman (Crank Bros) leading a group through the uphill turns
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 9 of 37

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) with Julie Krasniak in tow

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) with Julie Krasniak in tow
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 10 of 37

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) descending

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) descending
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 11 of 37

Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob's Red Mill-Seven) hammering up a climb

Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob's Red Mill-Seven) hammering up a climb
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 12 of 37

Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) leading Harlton and Duke on the lower part of the course

Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) leading Harlton and Duke on the lower part of the course
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 13 of 37

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) seemed to be enjoying her race

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) seemed to be enjoying her race
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 14 of 37

Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) racing in 2nd position ahead of Gould

Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) racing in 2nd position ahead of Gould
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 15 of 37

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) gasping for air on the run-up

Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) gasping for air on the run-up
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 16 of 37

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) was elated in winning her battle with Krasniak for 2nd place

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) was elated in winning her battle with Krasniak for 2nd place
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 17 of 37

Pepper Harlton (Juventus Cycling Club) completing what may be her best UCI race ever

Pepper Harlton (Juventus Cycling Club) completing what may be her best UCI race ever
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 18 of 37

Judy Freeman (Crank Bros) was riding solidly today

Judy Freeman (Crank Bros) was riding solidly today
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 19 of 37

Carmen Small (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) riding in the top ten on lap one

Carmen Small (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) riding in the top ten on lap one
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 20 of 37

Kathy Sherwin (NoTubes Elite Women's Team) re-mounting her bike at the barriers

Kathy Sherwin (NoTubes Elite Women's Team) re-mounting her bike at the barriers
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 21 of 37

The Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies women

The Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies women
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 22 of 37

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) running the steps

Ellen Noble (Trek Cyclocross Collective) running the steps
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 23 of 37

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) leading the race

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) leading the race
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 24 of 37

Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) was highly effective today

Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) was highly effective today
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 25 of 37

Pepper Harlton (Juventus Cycling Club)

Pepper Harlton (Juventus Cycling Club)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 26 of 37

Mical Dyck (NoTubes Elite Women's Team) running the uphill steps

Mical Dyck (NoTubes Elite Women's Team) running the uphill steps
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 27 of 37

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) battling Julie Krasniak for 2nd place

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) battling Julie Krasniak for 2nd place
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 28 of 37

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) racing in 4th place on the run-up

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) racing in 4th place on the run-up
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 29 of 37

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) is like a machine when she finds clean air

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) is like a machine when she finds clean air
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 30 of 37

Jessica Cutler (Cyclocrossracing.com) on the uphill twisty turns

Jessica Cutler (Cyclocrossracing.com) on the uphill twisty turns
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 31 of 37

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com)

Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com)
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 32 of 37

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) at the start

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) at the start
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 33 of 37

Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) takes the hole shot today

Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) takes the hole shot today
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 34 of 37

Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) was the first over the barriers on lap one

Teal Stetson-Lee (Luna Pro Team) was the first over the barriers on lap one
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 35 of 37

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) found herself behind Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) on lap one

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) found herself behind Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement) on lap one
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 36 of 37

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) did not get off to a great start today

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) did not get off to a great start today
(Image credit: Epic Rides)
Image 37 of 37

U-23 Champion Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) was on form today

U-23 Champion Kaitie Antonneau (Cannondale) was on form today
(Image credit: Epic Rides)

Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) continued her unbeaten streak in the 2012-2013 'cross season with a dominating performance in the second day of racing at the Trek US Gran Prix of Cyclocross (USGP) in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The eight-time US 'cross champion soloed to victory with a 1:08 margin over hometown Olympian Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team), who finished as runner-up to Compton for the second straight day. Gould was locked in a battle for second place with Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus), but separated herself from the Frenchwoman late in the contest and finished 11 seconds ahead.

Reigning U23 national champion Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) claimed fourth, 1:52 behind her coach and mentor Katie Compton, followed by Canada's Pepper Harlton (Juventus Cycling Club) in fifth.

After Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) claimed the hole-shot, a group of approximately 10 riders formed at the head of affairs. That group was soon whittled down to four and contained Compton, Gould, Krasniak and Nicole Duke (Raleigh-Clement).

Compton took matters into her own hands and launched an attack which quickly began to grow with three laps remaining. Gould and Krasniak remained together in the race for second while Antonneau bridged to Duke in the duel for fourth place honours.

Compton rode flawlessly to secure the victory while Gould separated herself from Krasniak for another second place finish.

Full Results
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:39:12
2Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team0:01:08
3Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus0:01:19
4Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld0:01:52
5Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club0:02:07
6Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team0:02:12
7Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:02:15
8Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement0:02:19
9Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
10Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:31
11Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing0:02:33
12Courtenay McFadden (USA) Voler/Bicycle Centres0:02:39
13Alice Pennington (USA) Kona0:02:47
14Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:02:57
15Amanda Carey (USA) Volkswagen Boise Cycling0:03:12
16Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club0:03:28
17Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:03:37
18Serena Gordon (USA)0:03:48
19Rebecca Gross (USA) KCCX0:03:50
20Lara Kroepsch (USA) BOO Bicycles0:03:52
21Karen Hogan (USA) Team Kappius0:03:55
22Jessica Cutler (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Compe USA0:04:00
23Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross0:04:09
24Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M0:04:12
25Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
26Katie Arnold (USA) Bob's Red Mill0:04:24
27Ashley James (USA) KCCX-Fuji0:04:25
28Anna Dingman (USA) Real Wheels Bicycle Studio0:04:35
29Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective0:04:48
30Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (USA) BOO Bicycles
31Amanda Miller (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:49
32Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Motofish Racing0:05:15
33Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:05:43
34Corey Coogan-Cisek (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com0:05:48
35Nina Baum (USA) Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite0:06:02
36Kate Powlison (USA) The Service Course | World Bicycle Relief0:06:13
37Melissa Barker (USA) GS Boulder/Trek Store0:06:24
38Kristin Weber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport0:06:35
39Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports
40Lauri Webber (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing0:06:58
41Karen Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing0:07:12
42Shannon Gibson (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team0:07:19
43Magen Stevens (USA) Parkburger-1lap
44Jessica D'Amato (USA) Evol Elite Racing-1lap
45Lynn Bush (USA) Tough Girl / Scott-2laps
46Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross-2laps
DNFSydney Fox (USA) Summit Velo
DNSKaterina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
DNSMeredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
DNSGabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus

Overall standings after round four
1Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective200pts
2Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team160
3Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team103
4Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club88
5Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld74
6Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus64
7Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus60
8Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus60
9Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized56
10Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team55
11Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh-Clement53
12Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement43
13Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies35
14Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing35
15Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies34
16Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles26
17Amanda Carey (USA) Volkswagen Boise Cycling23
18Courtenay McFadden (USA) Voler/Bicycle Centres18
19Rebecca Gross (USA) KCCX14
20Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel14
21Alice Pennington (USA) Kona13
22Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Racing9
23Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club8
24Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective8
25Amanda Miller (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
26Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Motofish Racing6
27Jessica Cutler (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Compe USA4
28Abby Strigel (USA) Team Abyssa4
29Serena Gordon (USA)3
30Ashley James (USA) KCCX-Fuji2
31Linda Sone (USA) Crossniacs p/b Wesley Cycles2
32Lara Kroepsch (USA) BOO Bicycles1
33Amber Markey (USA) My Wife, Inc1
34Sarah Huang (USA) Exergy TWENTY121

Latest on Cyclingnews