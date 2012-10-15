Compton makes it two from two
Gould has to settle for second again
Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) continued her unbeaten streak in the 2012-2013 'cross season with a dominating performance in the second day of racing at the Trek US Gran Prix of Cyclocross (USGP) in Fort Collins, Colorado.
The eight-time US 'cross champion soloed to victory with a 1:08 margin over hometown Olympian Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team), who finished as runner-up to Compton for the second straight day. Gould was locked in a battle for second place with Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus), but separated herself from the Frenchwoman late in the contest and finished 11 seconds ahead.
Reigning U23 national champion Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) claimed fourth, 1:52 behind her coach and mentor Katie Compton, followed by Canada's Pepper Harlton (Juventus Cycling Club) in fifth.
After Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) claimed the hole-shot, a group of approximately 10 riders formed at the head of affairs. That group was soon whittled down to four and contained Compton, Gould, Krasniak and Nicole Duke (Raleigh-Clement).
Compton took matters into her own hands and launched an attack which quickly began to grow with three laps remaining. Gould and Krasniak remained together in the race for second while Antonneau bridged to Duke in the duel for fourth place honours.
Compton rode flawlessly to secure the victory while Gould separated herself from Krasniak for another second place finish.
|1
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:39:12
|2
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:01:08
|3
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus
|0:01:19
|4
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:52
|5
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|0:02:07
|6
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team
|0:02:12
|7
|Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:02:15
|8
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|0:02:19
|9
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:31
|11
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|0:02:33
|12
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Voler/Bicycle Centres
|0:02:39
|13
|Alice Pennington (USA) Kona
|0:02:47
|14
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:02:57
|15
|Amanda Carey (USA) Volkswagen Boise Cycling
|0:03:12
|16
|Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|0:03:28
|17
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:03:37
|18
|Serena Gordon (USA)
|0:03:48
|19
|Rebecca Gross (USA) KCCX
|0:03:50
|20
|Lara Kroepsch (USA) BOO Bicycles
|0:03:52
|21
|Karen Hogan (USA) Team Kappius
|0:03:55
|22
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Compe USA
|0:04:00
|23
|Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross
|0:04:09
|24
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M
|0:04:12
|25
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Team CF
|26
|Katie Arnold (USA) Bob's Red Mill
|0:04:24
|27
|Ashley James (USA) KCCX-Fuji
|0:04:25
|28
|Anna Dingman (USA) Real Wheels Bicycle Studio
|0:04:35
|29
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:04:48
|30
|Kelly Fisher-Goodwin (USA) BOO Bicycles
|31
|Amanda Miller (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:49
|32
|Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Motofish Racing
|0:05:15
|33
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:05:43
|34
|Corey Coogan-Cisek (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|0:05:48
|35
|Nina Baum (USA) Stan's NoTubes Women's Elite
|0:06:02
|36
|Kate Powlison (USA) The Service Course | World Bicycle Relief
|0:06:13
|37
|Melissa Barker (USA) GS Boulder/Trek Store
|0:06:24
|38
|Kristin Weber (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|0:06:35
|39
|Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports
|40
|Lauri Webber (USA) Wooden Wheels Racing
|0:06:58
|41
|Karen Brocket (USA) Ethos Racing
|0:07:12
|42
|Shannon Gibson (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|0:07:19
|43
|Magen Stevens (USA) Parkburger
|-1lap
|44
|Jessica D'Amato (USA) Evol Elite Racing
|-1lap
|45
|Lynn Bush (USA) Tough Girl / Scott
|-2laps
|46
|Meghan Korol (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|-2laps
|DNF
|Sydney Fox (USA) Summit Velo
|DNS
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|DNS
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|DNS
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|1
|Katie Compton (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|200
|pts
|2
|Georgia Gould (USA) Luna Pro Team
|160
|3
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) Luna Pro Team
|103
|4
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|88
|5
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|74
|6
|Gabriella Day (GBr) Rapha-Focus
|64
|7
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus
|60
|8
|Julie Krasniak (Fra) Rapha-Focus
|60
|9
|Meredith Miller (USA) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|56
|10
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|55
|11
|Nicole Duke (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|53
|12
|Caroline Mani (Fra) Raleigh-Clement
|43
|13
|Carmen Small (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|35
|14
|Andrea Smith (USA) LadiesFirst Racing
|35
|15
|Jade Wilcoxson (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|34
|16
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|26
|17
|Amanda Carey (USA) Volkswagen Boise Cycling
|23
|18
|Courtenay McFadden (USA) Voler/Bicycle Centres
|18
|19
|Rebecca Gross (USA) KCCX
|14
|20
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|14
|21
|Alice Pennington (USA) Kona
|13
|22
|Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Racing
|9
|23
|Judy Freeman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|8
|24
|Ellen Noble (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|8
|25
|Amanda Miller (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|26
|Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Motofish Racing
|6
|27
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Compe USA
|4
|28
|Abby Strigel (USA) Team Abyssa
|4
|29
|Serena Gordon (USA)
|3
|30
|Ashley James (USA) KCCX-Fuji
|2
|31
|Linda Sone (USA) Crossniacs p/b Wesley Cycles
|2
|32
|Lara Kroepsch (USA) BOO Bicycles
|1
|33
|Amber Markey (USA) My Wife, Inc
|1
|34
|Sarah Huang (USA) Exergy TWENTY12
|1
