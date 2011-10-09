Image 1 of 31 Compton rules the roost, cruising in on day two to take a confidence boosting victory in Fort Collins over Katerina Nash. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 2 of 31 With no rider in sight, Compton in for the win (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 3 of 31 Katie Compton (Rabobank) applying pressure to the field during the first lap of the race. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 4 of 31 Meridith Miller keeping a watchful eye of the front. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 5 of 31 Kathrine Sherwin (Stan's No Tubes) making her way up the hill. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 6 of 31 A view from the top with Jenni Gaertner (Raleigh) the inside line. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 7 of 31 Rebecca gross (Tough Girls) makes her way up the grinding climb. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 8 of 31 Katrin Nash (Luna) trying to shake Katie Compton through a series of tight turns before the fly over. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 9 of 31 Meredith Miller (California Giant) trying to maintain contact with Nash and Comption before the fly over (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 10 of 31 Compton trying to out distance herself from the ever present Nash. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 11 of 31 Compton giving it 110% while out of the saddle (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 12 of 31 The ever present Nash trying to keep Compton on her radar up the grinding climb before the pit area (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 13 of 31 Nicol Druse Duke (Cannondale) follows close behind the Compton - Nash lead (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 14 of 31 Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld.com) following close behind Duke during the first lap of the race (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 15 of 31 Duke using her downhill skills to make up seconds on Compton (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 16 of 31 Suasn Butler giving a smile after finishing a hard fought 4th place (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 17 of 31 Compton (1st), Nash (2nd) and Miller (3rd) on the podium (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 18 of 31 Teamates Miller and Teal Stetson-Lee share a few words moments before the start (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 19 of 31 The women's field after the start (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 20 of 31 Mani, Duke, and Miller as they top the flyover (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 21 of 31 The women field strung out before the make a left and drop down the hill (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 22 of 31 Kelsy Bingham (Roosters/Bike Edge) making a charge in front of Crankbrothers Chloe Forsman, who happens to have an attachment to the top of her helmet (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 23 of 31 Compton, who happens to love wearing the red, white and blue jersey and her team colors of white, blue and orange, as she remounts her bike and exits the flyover (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 24 of 31 Nash and Compton, with Duke close behind, remount their bikes (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 25 of 31 Caroline Mani, Butler and Georgia Gould (Luna) remounting their bikes and begin the chase mode (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 26 of 31 Erin Kummer (Timex) making her way up the flyover (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 27 of 31 The Compton and Nash duo with a few seconds between them (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 28 of 31 Nash trying to keep Compton within striking distance (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 29 of 31 Miller keeping Compton and Nash within sight (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 30 of 31 With a few laps to go, Miller in the lead after rocketing down the flyover (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages) Image 31 of 31 Mani and Mical Dyck (Pro City Cycling) exit the flyover (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

US National Champion Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Offroad) rode a flawless race to win her first cyclo-cross race of the season at the UCI C2 New Belgium Cup p/b Poudre Valley Health in Fort Collins, Colorado. Her victory ended runner up Katerina Nash’s (Lune Pro Team) six-race winning streak. Local rider Meredith Miller (Cal Giant-Specialized) rode into third place on the day.

“It felt really good to win today and I'm happy to get my first one of the season,” Compton told Cyclingnews. “It was a hard and fast race today and I rode better technically so that helped.”

“I went on the last lap on the first hill but it was the same time that Katerina dropped her chain so the timing wasn't good for her,” she said. “I didn’t know that happened until the crowd told me at the top of the hill. She couldn't close a gap with only half a lap remaining.”

Nash’s series of wins this season included three Exergy Cyclo-cross US Gran Prix victories and she continues to dominated the overall series ranking. The next set of races will be held in November at the Derby City Cup in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Elite women’s field welcomed a drastic change of weather at the New Belgium Cup on Sunday. Unlike the previous day’s cold and wet conditions, day two offered the field ample sun shine and a dry course.

“It was super tacky today and much faster, all the lines were good and you could just let it run on downhills,” Compton said. “It was technical in a different way today, instead of sliding around in the mud it was fast and you had to carry your speed around turns and accelerate hard.”

In similar fashion to the previous day, the two power-house ‘crossers Nash and Compton separated themselves from their nearest competitors during the opening lap of the 45-minute race.

Miller, Mical Dyck (Pro City Racing) and Nicole Duke (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) were among the prominent chasers. Slightly further back rode the previous day’s podium finisher Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team). However, after working her way up and back into contention for another podium place she lost another handful of seconds and places due to a mechanical on the second lap.

“It was nice to be racing here in front of a hometown crowd,” Miller said. “I was glad to come out today and hear everyone cheer and support, the extra confidence was fantastic and I was glad I could deliver for myself and for everyone who took the time to come out and cheer this weekend.”

Mid-race, Compton surpassed Nash over the circuit’s fly-over and powered her way up a challenging incline gaining a few seconds ahead of her rival. The gap between the two riders held at roughly five seconds for the following two laps, each rider was just as determined as the other win the race. Nash closed the gap and rejoined Compton at the head of the race with a lap and half to go.

Miller moved her way into a solo third place behind the pair of leaders. She was closely followed by five chasers Caroline Mani (SRAM), Gould, Dyck, Duke and Sue Butler (River City Bicycles-Ridley).

"Once I was by myself with three laps to go I was 30 seconds back and I figured that was a little too much to bring back to Nash and Compton," said Miller. "They are both flying right now but I wanted to stay as close to them as I could."

Back at the front of the race, a slight bobble from Nash gave Compton the day light she needed to solo into her first victory of the season. Nash was forced to settle for second place, rolling through the finish line roughly 15 seconds behind.

Miller rode in for third place ahead of Mani in fourth, Dyck in fifth, Butler in sixth and Duke in seventh. Under 23 US national champion Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) finish with a strong eighth place on the day.