Compton overpowers Nash on day two
Miller continues consistent season with third
US National Champion Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Offroad) rode a flawless race to win her first cyclo-cross race of the season at the UCI C2 New Belgium Cup p/b Poudre Valley Health in Fort Collins, Colorado. Her victory ended runner up Katerina Nash’s (Lune Pro Team) six-race winning streak. Local rider Meredith Miller (Cal Giant-Specialized) rode into third place on the day.
“It felt really good to win today and I'm happy to get my first one of the season,” Compton told Cyclingnews. “It was a hard and fast race today and I rode better technically so that helped.”
“I went on the last lap on the first hill but it was the same time that Katerina dropped her chain so the timing wasn't good for her,” she said. “I didn’t know that happened until the crowd told me at the top of the hill. She couldn't close a gap with only half a lap remaining.”
Nash’s series of wins this season included three Exergy Cyclo-cross US Gran Prix victories and she continues to dominated the overall series ranking. The next set of races will be held in November at the Derby City Cup in Louisville, Kentucky.
The Elite women’s field welcomed a drastic change of weather at the New Belgium Cup on Sunday. Unlike the previous day’s cold and wet conditions, day two offered the field ample sun shine and a dry course.
“It was super tacky today and much faster, all the lines were good and you could just let it run on downhills,” Compton said. “It was technical in a different way today, instead of sliding around in the mud it was fast and you had to carry your speed around turns and accelerate hard.”
In similar fashion to the previous day, the two power-house ‘crossers Nash and Compton separated themselves from their nearest competitors during the opening lap of the 45-minute race.
Miller, Mical Dyck (Pro City Racing) and Nicole Duke (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) were among the prominent chasers. Slightly further back rode the previous day’s podium finisher Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team). However, after working her way up and back into contention for another podium place she lost another handful of seconds and places due to a mechanical on the second lap.
“It was nice to be racing here in front of a hometown crowd,” Miller said. “I was glad to come out today and hear everyone cheer and support, the extra confidence was fantastic and I was glad I could deliver for myself and for everyone who took the time to come out and cheer this weekend.”
Mid-race, Compton surpassed Nash over the circuit’s fly-over and powered her way up a challenging incline gaining a few seconds ahead of her rival. The gap between the two riders held at roughly five seconds for the following two laps, each rider was just as determined as the other win the race. Nash closed the gap and rejoined Compton at the head of the race with a lap and half to go.
Miller moved her way into a solo third place behind the pair of leaders. She was closely followed by five chasers Caroline Mani (SRAM), Gould, Dyck, Duke and Sue Butler (River City Bicycles-Ridley).
"Once I was by myself with three laps to go I was 30 seconds back and I figured that was a little too much to bring back to Nash and Compton," said Miller. "They are both flying right now but I wanted to stay as close to them as I could."
Back at the front of the race, a slight bobble from Nash gave Compton the day light she needed to solo into her first victory of the season. Nash was forced to settle for second place, rolling through the finish line roughly 15 seconds behind.
Miller rode in for third place ahead of Mani in fourth, Dyck in fifth, Butler in sixth and Duke in seventh. Under 23 US national champion Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) finish with a strong eighth place on the day.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank
|0:41:56
|2
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna Pro Team
|0:00:35
|3
|Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant Cycling
|0:01:24
|4
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
|0:01:30
|5
|Mical Dyck (Can) Pro City Racing
|0:01:37
|6
|Susan Butler (USA) Hudz Subaru
|0:01:43
|7
|Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.c
|0:01:59
|8
|Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.c
|0:02:21
|9
|Chloe Forsman (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club 11
|0:03:07
|10
|Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M
|0:03:08
|11
|Kelsy Bingham (USA) Roosters/Bikers Edge
|12
|Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross
|0:03:14
|13
|Georgia Gould (USA)
|0:03:50
|14
|Rebecca Gross (USA) TOUGH GIRLS
|0:03:54
|15
|Devon Gorry (USA) Rambuski Law
|16
|Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp
|0:04:04
|17
|Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club
|0:05:18
|18
|Kari Studley (USA) Team Redline
|0:05:33
|19
|Meghan Korol (USA) Bobs Red Mill CX
|0:05:45
|20
|Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes
|0:05:57
|21
|Rebecca Blatt (USA)
|0:06:05
|22
|Nina Baum (USA)
|0:06:06
|23
|Erin Kummer (USA) Timex
|0:06:20
|24
|Jenni Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America
|0:06:27
|25
|Melanie Long (USA) Tough Girl / SCOTT
|0:06:36
|26
|Karen Hogan (USA) Justins
|0:06:39
|27
|Linda Sone (USA) cycle-smart.com/Flanders
|0:06:40
|28
|Kate Powlison (USA) The Service Course | WBR
|0:06:52
|29
|Catherine Johnson (USA) Service Course/ WBR
|0:07:00
|30
|Courtney Dimpel (USA)
|0:07:03
|31
|Sage Wilderman (USA)
|0:07:22
|32
|Lea Stralka (USA) Ragnarok
|0:07:49
|33
|Amber Rydholm (USA) GS Boulder
|0:07:55
|34
|Cristina Begy (USA) Gates Carbon Drive
|0:08:12
|@2Lap
|Lora Heckman (USA) Optic Nerve/Lee's Cyclery
|@2Lap
|Jennifer Hill (USA) Rivet SG
|@2Lap
|Shannon Gibson (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross
|@2Lap
|Lisa Hudson (USA) Feedback Sports Racing
|@2Lap
|Lynn Bush (USA) Tough Girl / SCOTT
|@2Lap
|Anna Jo Dingman (USA) Cycleution
|@2Lap
|Katie Jay Melena (USA) Bay 101/HRS/Rock Lobster
|@3Lap
|Deirdre Garvey (USA) Louisville Cyclery
|DNS
|Ashley James (USA) KCCX Elite
|DNS
|Alison Powers (USA) Cross Propz
|DNS
|Kelly Benjamin (USA) Colavita/Forno d'Asolo
|DNS
|Marsa Daniel (USA) Team Group Health
|DNS
|Jadine Riley (GBr) Team Group Health
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy