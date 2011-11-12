Image 1 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) celebrates his USGP victory in Louisville (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 38 Elite men’s Podium (L to R): Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) 2nd, Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) 1st, Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) 3rd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 38 Elite men’s start where the pavement ended and the grass began (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 38 Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus) leading the U23 race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 38 Tristen Schouten (Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycle) on his way to a top-ten finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 38 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) leading Rapha-Focus teammates Jeremy Powers and Chris Jones at the end of lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 38 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) riding in fourth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) bunny-hopping the barriers with the race lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 38 Mountain biker Troy Wells (Clif Bar) having no problems with the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 38 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) leading up the flyover (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 38 Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus) and Troy Wells (Clif Bar) running the steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 38 Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) had that familiar determined look on his face the whole race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 38 Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus) leading Geoff Kabush late in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 38 Barry Wicks (Kona) winding his way through the trees (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 38 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) was able to ride the steepest section of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 38 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) leading Jeremy Powers with less than a half lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 38 Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis) muscling his way up the steepest pitch (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 38 Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) chose to run the steepest run-up while others rode it (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 38 Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com-Joe’s Garage) on the steps (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 38 Troy Wells (Clif Bar) edges out Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus) at the line (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 38 US 'cross champion Todd Wells (Specialized) has just returned from winning the La Ruta de los Conquistadores mountain bike race in Costa Rica (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 38 Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) takes the hole shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 38 US 'cross champion Todd Wells leading a chase group on lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 38 Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) leading Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 38 Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus) and Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team) chasing Ryan Trebon (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 38 Mark Batty (Spidertech-C10) leading a group through one of the three sand pits (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 38 KCCX teammates Joseph Schmalz (front) and Kevin Fish (rear) riding the big sand pit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) was having quite a battle with Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 38 Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) was closing the gap to the leaders late in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) is aware that he will win the race as Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) slipped a gear. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) takes day one in Louisville (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 38 Jeremy Powers sprays his former teammate Tim Johnson with champagne (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 38 Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) was impressive in finishing third (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 38 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) wearing the USGP series leader’s jersey and leading the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 38 Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) gets a smile from Christian Heule when he asks him if he “needs some muesli or whatever old guys eat”. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 36 of 38 Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 37 of 38 Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) at the starting line (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net) Image 38 of 38 Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com-Joe’s Garage) did not get off to the start he had hoped for (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) won the opening day at the Exergy US Gran Prix of Cyclocross's Derby City Cup in dramatic fashion as he passed series leader Ryan Trebon (LTS-Felt) 500 metres from the finish line and held him off down the finishing straight.

The duo had been locked in a fiercely contested battle for supremacy for the duration of the Exergy USGP's fifth round located at Eva Bandman Park, the venue for the 2013 cyclo-cross world championships in Louisville, Kentucky. For much of the race it was Trebon who appeared to have Powers on the ropes, as the LTS-Felt rider unleashed powerful attacks on the up-and-down terrain only to have Powers dig deep and regain contact.

Powers led Trebon on to the finishing straight and Trebon seemed ready to pounce in the closing 200 metres, but he was waylaid by a dropped chain and was never able to challenge Powers for the victory.

"It would have been a good sprint, but that's racing," Powers told Cyclingnews. "I've had my problems, he's had his, and that's how it goes. I'm still really happy with today and I think I rode a good race, I think he did too. We've both proven that we're the strongest guys this year. It's just Ryan and I beating the crap out of each other.

"Riding with Ryan, it's always hard. I may have a little turbo-charge here or there in certain sections but he's the diesel all day. Today was just me biding time and watching for where I could get maybe one or two seconds."

Trebon had taken the lead from Powers late in the final lap with a powerful surge on the Selle Italia run-up, but Powers was confident he still had a trick up his sleeve.

"I pre-rode with him and he went really good up that and I knew he was going to go there," said Powers. "After that there's almost no where to go except for one turn where he was going outside and I was going inside. I'd seen him mess it up a few times and I knew that would be my moment. It wasn't pretty on the last lap but I made a pass on the inside and I did the best that I could, I did the only move that I could at that point."

The loss was a bitter pill to swallow for Trebon, who despite being passed in the approach to the finishing straight still felt he had what it took to overtake Powers for the victory.

"I felt really good,." said Trebon. "I was extremely happy with the way my legs were feeling, I was happy with the way the bike was handling, and the race went really well until the last 500 metres. Jeremy came inside and I thought 'this isn't too bad, I'll just sit on his wheel and wait for the sprint'.

"I was following him and coming around that last little 180 Jeremy was out front by about five feet and I thought 'this is the perfect position'. I was going for it, trying to go through the gears too fast and I lost my chain. It happens and it's my fault trying to shift down to the 11 from the 23.

"Today's going to stick with me for a little while, it's going to take a little while to let it go. I'm not disappointed, but just kind of bummed. When you have good legs and you ride the bike well you want to capitalize on those days."

Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) finished in third place, 27 seconds behind Powers and Trebon, for his best result this season in a USGP event.

"I had a rough start, a little too far back in the traffic for the first few laps," said Johnson. "Once I got away from the chase group I was just trying to do the fastest laps that I could and hope that they would be in trouble up front but it just didn't end up being that way. Getting third feels good, but I definitely want more tomorrow."

Johnson was part of a six-man chase group, comprised of Daniel Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team), Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), Chris Jones (Rapha-Focus), Troy Wells (Clif Bar) and Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com), but attacked them on the fourth of seven laps in solo pursuit of the front duo.

The chase group further splintered with Kabush finishing alone in fourth, 46 seconds back, while Summerhill oukicked Driscoll for fifth nine seconds later. Wells edged Jones for seventh 1:03 off the pace.

Belgian blast off

Belgium's Ben Berden (Ops Ale-Stoemper) launched like a rocket off the start grid and took the hole shot from the 60-strong elite men's field as they turned left onto the grass from pavement. Berden, the recent winner of the Victory Circle Graphix Boulder Cup, quickly forced a four-man early selection on the first lap in which he was joined by Trebon plus Rapha-Focus teammates Jeremy Powers and Chris Jones.

The lead quartet held firm at the head of affairs into the third lap over a strong chase group comprised of US 'cross champion Todd Wells (Specialized), Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development Team), Geoff Kabush (Maxxis-Rocky Mountain), Tim Johnson and Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com), Barry Wicks (Kona) and Troy Wells (Clif Bar).

On the third lap, however, things came unglued for two of the leading quartet as Berden flatted and Jones crashed. Berden's flat occurred very far from the pits and the Belgian would pull the plug in disgust with his misfortune, while Jones would recover and slot in with the chasing group. In the meantime, the chase was coming tantalizingly close to making contact with the leaders under the impetus of Todd Wells, but he, too, flatted on the third lap and the chase's gap to the leaders began to grow.

As Trebon and Powers began to extend their lead, Johnson attacked the chasing group on the fourth of seven laps. He crossed the finish line with three laps to go 15 seconds behind the two leaders while Summerhill led the chase across the finish line seconds later.

Johnson closed to within 10 seconds of Powers and Trebon, but would not get any closer. In the meantime, Kabush had escaped from the chasing group and was riding solo in fourth place.

At the end of the penultimate lap, Trebon and Powers led Johnson by 16 seconds, Kabush by 28 seconds and the remainder of the chase group by 47 seconds.

Trebon seemed to have made the winning move late in the last lap with a powerful surge up a steep incline, but Powers fought back and played his winning hand within the final 500 metres. A missed shift cost Trebon a chance at victory and he crossed the finish line clearly frustrated, but the ever consistent LTS-Felt rider remains in the overall series lead with his fifth straight USGP podium appearance this season.

Full Results 1 Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha-Focus 0:56:52 2 Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt 0:00:03 3 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:00:27 4 Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 0:00:46 5 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:55 6 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:00:56 7 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:01:03 8 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha-Focus 9 Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus 0:01:32 10 Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles 11 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar 0:01:33 12 Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized 0:02:08 13 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 0:02:18 14 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 0:02:19 15 Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage 0:02:24 16 Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 0:03:02 17 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar 0:03:03 18 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus 0:03:06 19 Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C10 0:03:09 20 Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block 0:03:14 21 Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 0:03:18 22 Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 0:03:24 23 Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 0:03:33 24 Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 0:03:36 25 Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School 0:03:41 26 Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized 0:03:54 27 Jared Stafford (Can) Ride With Rendall 0:04:02 28 Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC 0:04:14 29 Bryan Alders (USA) 0:04:18 30 Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance 0:04:23 31 Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 0:04:29 32 Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 0:04:48 33 Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 0:04:53 34 Jacob Lasley (USA) Team Soundpony 0:05:01 35 Braden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar 0:05:10 36 Joseph Schmalz (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires 0:05:16 37 Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 0:05:25 38 Giancarlo Dalle Angelini (USA) Rio Blanco 0:05:31 39 Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea Factory-Dallas Bike Works 0:05:39 40 Mark McConnell (Can) Synergy Racing 0:06:04 41 Andrew Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 0:06:12 42 Kevin Fish (USA) KCCX-Fuji p/b Challenge Tires 0:06:43 43 Will Fyfe (USA) Birmingham Bicycle Co 0:07:13 44 Weston Luzadder (USA) NUVO-Cultural Trail-Marian University 0:07:20 45 Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart 0:07:23 46 Daniel Miller (USA) Team Seagal 0:08:22 47 Josh Johnson (USA) BikeReg.com 0:08:46 48 Daniel Gerow (USA) Wolverines-Acfstores.com 0:09:15 49 Mark Parmelee (USA) Cycletherapy 0:09:25 50 Kolben Preble (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team -1lap 51 Gunnar Bergey (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes 52 Matthew Allen (USA) Behind Bars-LGR 53 Mitch Nordahl (USA) MNJRC 54 Chris Larsen (USA) Industry Nine/Youngblood Bicycles 55 Bill Street (USA) Kuhl Midwest Regional MTB Team -2laps DNF Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper DNF Clayton Omer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross DNF Brad Cole (USA) KCCX Fuji p/b Challenge Tires DNF Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center p/b Industry Nine DNF Chris Mackay (USA) Realcyclist.com DNS Eric Muehl (USA) Industry Nine-Highland Brewery DNS Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized DNS Michael Chewning (USA) Team Hungry! DNS Spencer Haugh (USA) Behind Bars-LGR

Elite men - Exergy USGP overall standings after five rounds 1 Ryan Trebon (USA) LTS-Felt 214 pts 2 Jeremy Powers (USA) Team Rapha-Focus 182 3 Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain 135 4 James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 116 5 Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 91 6 Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 90 7 Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper 77 8 Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar 61 9 Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet-Fidea 60 10 Christian Heule (Swi) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld 57 11 Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike-Blue Bicycles 50 12 Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Pearlizumi-Shimano-Focus 49 13 Tristan Schouten (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com p/b Blue Bicycles 48 14 Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus 46 15 Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles-Shimano 46 16 Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar 40 17 Christopher Jones (USA) Team Rapha-Focus 34 18 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Chipotle Development Team 26 19 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona 26 20 Mitchell Hoke (USA) Team Clif Bar 25 21 Sean Babcock (USA) Kona 15 22 Allen Krughoff (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport 14 23 Cody Kaiser (USA) California Giant-Specialized 14 24 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 13 25 Mark Batty (Can) SpiderTech Powered By C10 10 26 Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team 10 27 Evan McNeely (Can) EMD Serono-Specialized 9 28 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) 9 29 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 30 Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage 6 31 Evan Guthrie (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles Factory Team 6 32 Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley 5 33 Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant-Specialized 5 34 Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada 3 35 Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block 2 36 Bryan Alders (USA) 2 37 Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant-Specialized 1 38 Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross 1