Image 1 of 4 Benjamin Perry took the hole shot in the junior men's race. (Image credit: Peter Hymas) Image 2 of 4 Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mil) and Zane Godby (Clif Bar Development Team) push the pace. (Image credit: Peter Hymas) Image 3 of 4 Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill) powers through the sand en route to victory. (Image credit: Peter Hymas) Image 4 of 4 Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill) soloed to victory and swept the weekend's junior races. (Image credit: Peter Hymas)

Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross) became the first rider in the UCI-sanctioned events at the Exergy US Gran Prix of Cyclocross Derby City Cup weekend to sweep both days of racing, and the Louisville, Kentucky native once again won in convincing fashion in front of a hometown, partisan crowd.

Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant-Specialized) took the sprint for second from Curtis White (Clif Bar Development Team), who notched a podium finish in Louisville for the second straight day.

As happened on Saturday, the five-lap race's decisive selection occurred by the end of the second lap with four riders going clear: Dillman, Ortenblad, White plus his Clif Bar Development Team teammate Zane Godby. Canadian champion Yohan Patry was tantalizingly close while riding alone in fifth place, but he was unable to connect with the leaders.

Dillman soon dispatched of his rivals as he parlayed a slight gap through the deep sand pit into what would be a convincing margin of victory.

"We were having some trouble deciding who was going to pull so I just went," Dillman told Cyclingnews. "They were right on my wheel but I just kept going. Eventually they kind of faded off and I just went again.

"I know a lot of it is mental, so if I get a good gap I know in their heads they're thinking 'I don't know if I can do this'. Getting that initial state in their mind that they can't do it helps me."

Dillman continued to press his advantage throughout the 3.5km circuit, jumping out of turns, making quick work of the sand sections, and carving smooth lines through the technical sections.

Entering the final lap Dillman held a 20-second advantage over his chasers, who then began to play cat-and-mouse as they resigned themselves to racing for second.

While Dillman extended his lead en route to victory, Ortenblad and White dropped Godby in the race's endgame with the Californian edging the New Yorker for second place.

"Godby bobbled on the sandpit on the final lap and I passed him there," Ortenblad told Cyclingnews. "I was just sitting on Curtis's wheel, waiting to make the move. I knew if I could get my him ahead of the hills I could probably keep it. I got a little gap there and held it to the finish."

Full Results