Dillman doubles in Derby Cup
Ortenblad tops White for second
Andrew Dillman (Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross) became the first rider in the UCI-sanctioned events at the Exergy US Gran Prix of Cyclocross Derby City Cup weekend to sweep both days of racing, and the Louisville, Kentucky native once again won in convincing fashion in front of a hometown, partisan crowd.
Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant-Specialized) took the sprint for second from Curtis White (Clif Bar Development Team), who notched a podium finish in Louisville for the second straight day.
As happened on Saturday, the five-lap race's decisive selection occurred by the end of the second lap with four riders going clear: Dillman, Ortenblad, White plus his Clif Bar Development Team teammate Zane Godby. Canadian champion Yohan Patry was tantalizingly close while riding alone in fifth place, but he was unable to connect with the leaders.
Dillman soon dispatched of his rivals as he parlayed a slight gap through the deep sand pit into what would be a convincing margin of victory.
"We were having some trouble deciding who was going to pull so I just went," Dillman told Cyclingnews. "They were right on my wheel but I just kept going. Eventually they kind of faded off and I just went again.
"I know a lot of it is mental, so if I get a good gap I know in their heads they're thinking 'I don't know if I can do this'. Getting that initial state in their mind that they can't do it helps me."
Dillman continued to press his advantage throughout the 3.5km circuit, jumping out of turns, making quick work of the sand sections, and carving smooth lines through the technical sections.
Entering the final lap Dillman held a 20-second advantage over his chasers, who then began to play cat-and-mouse as they resigned themselves to racing for second.
While Dillman extended his lead en route to victory, Ortenblad and White dropped Godby in the race's endgame with the Californian edging the New Yorker for second place.
"Godby bobbled on the sandpit on the final lap and I passed him there," Ortenblad told Cyclingnews. "I was just sitting on Curtis's wheel, waiting to make the move. I knew if I could get my him ahead of the hills I could probably keep it. I got a little gap there and held it to the finish."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob's Red Mill
|0:42:11
|2
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Cal-Giant Specialized
|0:00:13
|3
|Curtis White (USA) CLIF BAR Junior Development
|0:00:15
|4
|Zane Godby (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
|0:00:51
|5
|Logan Owen (USA) Team Redline
|0:01:07
|6
|Yohan Patry (Can) Ride With Rendall
|0:01:10
|7
|Nate Morse (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:01:15
|8
|Benjamin Perry (Can) TEAM CHCH
|0:01:41
|9
|Sam Okeefe (USA) C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes
|0:01:42
|10
|John Francisco (USA) Red Zone Juniors Cycling
|0:02:17
|11
|Jordan Cullen (USA) Clif Bar Development Cross Team
|0:02:28
|12
|Luke Haley (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|0:02:35
|13
|Lionel Rocheleau (USA) Team Geargrinder
|0:02:38
|14
|Forrest Conrad (USA) Team Pure Energy Cycling/ ProAi
|0:03:00
|15
|Travis Monroe (USA) Hammer/CMG Racing Team
|0:03:10
|16
|Zack Gould (USA) CLIF Bar Junior Development Cyc
|0:03:36
|17
|Richard Cypress Gorry (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
|0:03:38
|18
|Alex Howard (USA) Above Category Racing
|0:04:03
|19
|Spencer Downing (USA) Clif Bar Development cross team
|0:04:17
|20
|Nick Dietrich (USA) Red Zone Cycling
|0:04:20
|21
|Stephen Bassett (USA) Bob's Red Mill CX p/b Stevens b
|0:05:25
|22
|Zach Bender (USA) Team Specialized-Rising STARS p
|0:05:39
|23
|Nathan Labecki (USA) Nova Cycle Sports Foundation In
|0:05:49
|24
|Christopher Osborne (USA) IsCorp
|0:05:53
|25
|Nolan Mcqueen (USA) Red Zone Cycling Team
|0:07:10
|26 (-1 lap)
|Daniel Santos (USA) RedZone Cycling
|27
|Andrew Bailey (USA) MSG Cyclocross
|28 (-3 laps)
|Toby Rosen (USA) Capital Cycling Club/Peak Auto
|DNF
|Casey Hildebrandt (USA) Polska
|DNF
|Rudyard Peterson (USA) Kinetic Systems
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy