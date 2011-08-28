Trending

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale), right, wins the final stage while his teammate Elia Viviani already has his hands up in celebration.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders kept the pace high through Denver.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The main group arrives in Denver.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Hayden Roulston (HTC-Highroad) tries a late race attack.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
HTC-Highroad comes to the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The Garmin-Cervelo team celebrates winning the team competition.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The 2011 USA Pro Cycling Challenge final podium (L-R): Tejay van Garderen, 3rd; Levi Leipheimer, 1st; Christian Vande Velde, 2nd

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Huge crowds send the group off on the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Fans line the course on the way out of Golden.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Sergio Henao (Gubernacion de Antioquia) leading up the KOM.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Cadel Evans (BMC) fans out on the course.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Peter Stetina (Garmin-Cervelo) bridging back up to the front group.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Somewhere in the crowd is a bike race.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The field heads toward the finishing circuits.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Andy Schleck (Leopard-Trek) on the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) leads Tejay Vangarderen (HTC-Highroad).

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The break has Denver in sight.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) on the climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Tejay Vangarderen (HTC-Highroad) on the way to third place overall.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Fans cheer on Garmin-Cervelo riders on Lookout Mountain.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
The stage 6 podium (l-r): Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy), rock 'n' rolla Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
New Zealand national champion Hayden Roulston (HTC-Highroad) launched an attack with 9km remaining and looks back to see Ryan Roth (SpiderTech p/b C10) and Oscar Alverez (Gobernacion de Antioquia) bridging up.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), resplendent in the yellow jersey, rides at the front of the peloton in Denver.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Race leader Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) climbs in the front group up Lookout Mountain.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tom Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo) leads an elite selection up the day's only climb, the category 3 Lookout Mountain.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton in action in the opening kilometres of stage 6 from Golden to Denver.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton begins the short neutral section at the stage start in Golden before the racing got underway.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton rolled out of Golden amidst a wall of sound from thousands of spectators.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Sprint classification leader and double stage winner Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) appreciated the applause on his way to sign-in for stage 6.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The final jersey holders of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge (l-r): race winner Levi Leipheimer, mountains winner Rafael Montiel, points winner Elia Viviani, best young rider Tejay Van Garderen and most aggressive rider Timmy Duggan.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) delivered his team its third consecutive victory on the sixth and final stage of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge. The Italian was given a perfect lead-out from his teammate and double stage winner, Elia Viviani, who placed second on the day. Fast Freddy Rodriguez (Team Exergy) crossed the line third in the final sprint on the streets of Denver.

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) secured his third overall victory of the season at the inaugural USA Pro Cycling Challenge. The 37-year-old American won the Tour de Suisse and Tour of Utah earlier this summer.

"I have to say what a great job Garmin-Cervelo did here today," said Leipheimer. "Of course it is their hometown and it took some of the best form in my career to beat Christian [Vande Velde] and Garmin-Cervelo this week. Hats off to them, they are the local favourites and I really appreciate the race they put on.

"This is one of the best victories of my career, just the way it all played out, taking the jersey, losing the jersey, and really having to pull out one my best performances of my career to take the jersey back and hold on to it. Last and most importantly, my team was fantastic."

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) finished a close second to Leipheimer on general classification, finishing in Denver 11 seconds down on the RadioShack captain, while 23-year-old Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) completed an all-American sweep of the podium.

"It was an amazing week from start to finish," said Vande Velde. "It was the three of us battling for the top spots. I had a lot of bridesmaids positions this week and that was kind of hard to swallow. At the end of the day it was great to be standing on the podium next to these three guys."

Vande Velde was realistic about his chances of unseating Leipheimer from the yellow jersey, so the team focused on supporting stagiaire Danny Summerhill on the concluding day of racing.

"He (Summerhill) was nervous all week, nervous in Utah and the kid was terrified that the whole team was riding for him on the front," said Vande Velde "The kid was terrified. He almost pulled it off, he almost got on the podium today. I didn’t see myself getting time bonuses or winning the stage over Viviani, I was pretty realistic about what was going to happen. But Tejay did an amazing attack and it did split it up a little bit. But it would have been pretty historic to come across the finish first today."

Colorado resident Tejay Van Garderen was effusive in his support of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge's inaugural edition.

"I think the racing was probably the most exciting all year," said Van Garderen, who wore the leader's jersey for one stage and claimed the best young rider classification. "The jersey changed hands every day in the first four days. The crowds were incredible, the competition level, it was just unbelievable. It was definitely the funnest race I have done and I’m looking forward to coming back every year."

Infantino dominates Lookout Mountain; Montiel secures KOM jersey

Rafael Infantino (EPM-UNE) won the only King of the Mountain contested during the final day of racing atop Lookout Mountain, a category 3 climb located just 24.2km into the day's route.

The EPM-UNE Colombian crested the climb alone and was pursued by a chase group that included overall race leader Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), Tejay van Garderen (HTC-Highroad), Christian Vande Velde and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo), Rafael Montiel (Gobernacion de Antioquia) and Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek).

Montiel started the day in second place overall in the competition, six points behind the overnight classification leader Walter Pedraza (EPM-UNE). Montiel led the chase group over the KOM line, picking up seven points for second place, and moved into the final Nissan King of the Mountains jersey by one point. Pedraza was dropped on the steep, winding ascent and missed out on the opportunity to defend his jersey.

A chase group caught the leaders on the descent off of Lookout Mountain that included Tour de France winner Cadel Evans (BMC Racing), Stef Clement (Rabobank), Ivan Rovny (RadioShack), Juan Pablo Suarez (EPM-UNE), Robert Gesink (Rabobank) Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad), Peter Stetina and Tom Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo), Laurent Didier (Saxo Bank-Sungard) and teammates Sergio Henao, Oscar Sevilla, and Cristhian Montoya (Gobernacion de Antioquia).

Downtown Denver final circuits led by four men

While the peloton shattered on the ascent of Lookout Mountain, on the run-in to Denver the field re-grouped and a four-man move rode onto the 7.5km finishing circuit with a one and half minute lead. Those riders included Sevilla along with Lachlan Norris (HTC-Highroad), Javier Megias (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Matt Cooke (Team Exergy). Sevilla was the highest placed rider, 3:16 behind overall race leader Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack).

The crowds went wild when RadioShack escorted Leipheimer onto the first of six circuits in the stage finale. His team set a fast tempo to avoid the onslaught of additional attacks and to manage the time gap to Sevilla. The team allowed the breakaway to gain two and half minutes on the second lap.

Evans, seventh place in the overall, had an untimely flat tire with four laps to go along the blistering circuits but his teammates quickly dropped back to help guide him back up to the front of the field.

Liquigas-Cannondale’s double stage winner Elia Viviani was nestled safely behind his teammates during the closing laps. The team put several riders to the front of the field, including Ivan Basso, to reduce the break's advantage. Another team that had a strong presence was Garmin-Cervelo to keep runner-up Christian Vande Velde in safe position and support Danny Summerhill for the anticipated bunch sprint.

The gap to the four men was reduced to 45 seconds with three laps to go and Megias made one final move to snap away from his breakaway companions. Norris was the lone chaser as the other two men, Sevilla and Cooke, were reabsorbed into the peloton.

UnitedHealthcare moved its riders to the front of the field for its sprinter Robert Förster, who had challenged for victory during stage four into Steamboat Springs, but placed fourth. All breakaway riders were caught by the field with 11km to the finish.

New Zealand national champion Hayden Roulston (HTC-High-Road) jumped off the wheel of his teammate Tejay Van Garderen with nine kilometres to go and opened up a small lead, soon to be joined by Ryan Roth (SpiderTech p/b C10) and Oscar Alverez (Gobernacion de Antioquia). The trio were chased by the previous day’s most aggressive rider Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek), but the Luxembourger could not make contact and was absorbed.

The field was all together with two kilometres to go, however, with Van Garderen on the front, followed by Leipheimer and the pair of Italian sprinters Viviani and Oss. Van Garderen's surge created a slight split at the head of the race as he powered into the finishing straight in pursuit of a stage win, but the duo of Oss and Viviani were again an unbeatable tandem in the Denver finale.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:27:08
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
4Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
5Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:00:02
6Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
7Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
8Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
9Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
10Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
11George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
14Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
15Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
16Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
17Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
18Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
19Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
20Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
22Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
23Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
24Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
25Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
26Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
27William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
28Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
29Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
30Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
31Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
32Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
33Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
34Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
35Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
37Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
38Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
39Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
40Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
41Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
42Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
43Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
44Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
45Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
46Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
47Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
48Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
49Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
50Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
51Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
53Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:00:15
54Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
55Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
56Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:00:24
57Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
58Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
59Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
60Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
61Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE
62Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
63Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:36
64André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
65Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:00:38
66Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE
67Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
68Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
69Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
70George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
71Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:00:49
72Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
73Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:53
74Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:00:59
75Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
76Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:02
77Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
78Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:01:08
79Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:11
80Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
81Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:02
82Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:01:49
83Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
84Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:26
85Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
86Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:24
87Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:03:29
88Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy0:06:27
89Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
90Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
HDJeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
HDSylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
HDJuraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
HDJason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
HDRob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
HDPaul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
HDBrian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
HDPhilipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano
HDKenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
HDThierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
HDFlavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
HDCaleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
HDCarlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
HDThomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
HDCarlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
HDDavide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
HDJonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
HDDavid Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
HDSander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
HDKai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
DNFJay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
DNFNic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
DNFAlastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
DNFJeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
DNFScott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia5pts
2Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy3
3Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
3Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy10
4Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
5Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling6
6Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
7Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack4
8Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia3
9Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
10Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Mountain 1 - Lookout Mountain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE8pts
2Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia7
3Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo6
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack5
5Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad3

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:27:08
2Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:02
4Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
5Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
6Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
8Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia0:00:24
9George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack0:00:38
10Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:26
11Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
12Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:03:29
HDJuraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
HDPhilipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano
HDFlavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
HDThomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
DNFAlastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin - Cervelo7:21:28
2Team Leopard Trek0:00:02
3BMC Racing Team
4Rabobank Cycling Team
5Team RadioShack
6EPM-UNE
7Gobernacion de Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
8Team Type 1 - Sanofi
9Saxo Bank SunGard
10Bissell Cycling0:00:24
11Team Exergy0:00:36
12HTC - Highroad0:00:38
13Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:45
14Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:02
15Team Spidertech Powered by C100:01:55

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack20:00:24
2Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:11
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:17
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:21
5George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
6Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE0:01:14
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:18
8Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:42
9Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:01:49
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:50
11Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:02:07
12Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:17
13Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
14Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:02:20
15Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:02:38
16Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:46
17Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:02:48
18Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:03:13
19Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:03:14
20Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:26
21Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:03:35
22Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:54
23Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:11
24Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:04:28
25Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE0:04:55
26Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano0:05:55
27Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:06:01
28Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:05
29Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:06:10
30Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:12
31Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:06:16
32Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:06:42
33Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:06:55
34Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:34
35Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
36Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:36
37Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE0:07:37
38Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:07:43
39Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:08:00
40Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:08:28
41Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE0:08:51
42Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:09:37
43Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:09:40
44Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:09:51
45Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:10:20
46Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:33
47Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:10:54
48Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:24
49Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:11:37
50Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:12:03
51Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:14:23
52Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:27
53George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack0:14:36
54Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:40
55Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:01
56William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:15:08
57Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:15:16
58Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE0:16:14
59Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:16:42
60Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:16:45
61Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:16:48
62Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:20
63Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:18:05
64Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:54
65Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:19:21
66Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:19:25
67Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:19:29
68Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy0:20:26
69André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:20:57
70Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia0:21:29
71Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:48
72Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:24:04
73Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:27
74Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:14
75Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:26:47
76Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:28:01
77Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:29:31
78Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:29:32
79Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling0:29:43
80Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:30:05
81Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy0:31:14
82Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:31:42
83Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:33:35
84Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:33:49
85Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad0:36:35
86Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:40:10
87Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:41:17
88Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:42:09
89Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:42:39
90Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:43:08

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale50pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale25
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad22
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack21
5George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team17
6Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy17
7Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE17
8Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling17
9Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia15
10Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia13
11Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13
12Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard12
13Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
14Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team11
15Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
16Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek10
17Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano10
18Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia7
19Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
20Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE7
21Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team7
22Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek6
23Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling6
24Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek5
25Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
26Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
27Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
28Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek5
29Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
30André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard4
31Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling3
32Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
33Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
34Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C103
35Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia3
36Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
37Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
38Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy3
39Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2
40Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano2
41Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1
42Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad1
43Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad1
44Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia31pts
2Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE30
3Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE20
4Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE20
5Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano15
6Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack15
7Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo14
8Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad10
10Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
11Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia10
12André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard9
13Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
14Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek8
15Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda8
16Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack7
17Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
18Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling7
19Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia6
20Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad6
21Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
22Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
23Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
24Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek3
25Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
26Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard2
27George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack2
28Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad2
29Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad20:00:41
2Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:03:18
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano0:05:38
4Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia0:09:34
5Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:14:06
6George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack0:14:19
7Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:23
8Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:19:08
9Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:24:10
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:25:57
11Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy0:30:57
12Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:33:32

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin - Cervelo60:03:30
2BMC Racing Team0:02:08
3EPM-UNE0:04:10
4Team Leopard Trek0:05:11
5Team RadioShack0:05:27
6Gobernacion de Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia0:06:07
7Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:30
8HTC - Highroad0:12:58
9Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:48
10Saxo Bank SunGard0:14:54
11Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:18:34
12Team Spidertech Powered by C100:27:55
13Team Exergy0:32:41
14Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:35:26
15Bissell Cycling0:36:38

