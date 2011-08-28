Image 1 of 31 Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale), right, wins the final stage while his teammate Elia Viviani already has his hands up in celebration. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 31 Riders kept the pace high through Denver. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 31 The main group arrives in Denver. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 31 Hayden Roulston (HTC-Highroad) tries a late race attack. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 31 HTC-Highroad comes to the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 31 Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 31 The Garmin-Cervelo team celebrates winning the team competition. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 31 The 2011 USA Pro Cycling Challenge final podium (L-R): Tejay van Garderen, 3rd; Levi Leipheimer, 1st; Christian Vande Velde, 2nd (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 31 Huge crowds send the group off on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 31 Fans line the course on the way out of Golden. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 31 Sergio Henao (Gubernacion de Antioquia) leading up the KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 31 Cadel Evans (BMC) fans out on the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 31 Peter Stetina (Garmin-Cervelo) bridging back up to the front group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 31 Somewhere in the crowd is a bike race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 31 The field heads toward the finishing circuits. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 31 Andy Schleck (Leopard-Trek) on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 31 Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) leads Tejay Vangarderen (HTC-Highroad). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 31 The break has Denver in sight. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 31 Levi Leipheimer (Radioshack) on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 31 Tejay Vangarderen (HTC-Highroad) on the way to third place overall. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 31 Fans cheer on Garmin-Cervelo riders on Lookout Mountain. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 31 The stage 6 podium (l-r): Fred Rodriguez (Team Exergy), rock 'n' rolla Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 31 New Zealand national champion Hayden Roulston (HTC-Highroad) launched an attack with 9km remaining and looks back to see Ryan Roth (SpiderTech p/b C10) and Oscar Alverez (Gobernacion de Antioquia) bridging up. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 31 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), resplendent in the yellow jersey, rides at the front of the peloton in Denver. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 31 Race leader Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) climbs in the front group up Lookout Mountain. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 31 Tom Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo) leads an elite selection up the day's only climb, the category 3 Lookout Mountain. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 31 The peloton in action in the opening kilometres of stage 6 from Golden to Denver. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 31 The peloton begins the short neutral section at the stage start in Golden before the racing got underway. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 31 The peloton rolled out of Golden amidst a wall of sound from thousands of spectators. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 31 Sprint classification leader and double stage winner Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) appreciated the applause on his way to sign-in for stage 6. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 31 The final jersey holders of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge (l-r): race winner Levi Leipheimer, mountains winner Rafael Montiel, points winner Elia Viviani, best young rider Tejay Van Garderen and most aggressive rider Timmy Duggan. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) delivered his team its third consecutive victory on the sixth and final stage of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge. The Italian was given a perfect lead-out from his teammate and double stage winner, Elia Viviani, who placed second on the day. Fast Freddy Rodriguez (Team Exergy) crossed the line third in the final sprint on the streets of Denver.

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) secured his third overall victory of the season at the inaugural USA Pro Cycling Challenge. The 37-year-old American won the Tour de Suisse and Tour of Utah earlier this summer.

"I have to say what a great job Garmin-Cervelo did here today," said Leipheimer. "Of course it is their hometown and it took some of the best form in my career to beat Christian [Vande Velde] and Garmin-Cervelo this week. Hats off to them, they are the local favourites and I really appreciate the race they put on.

"This is one of the best victories of my career, just the way it all played out, taking the jersey, losing the jersey, and really having to pull out one my best performances of my career to take the jersey back and hold on to it. Last and most importantly, my team was fantastic."

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) finished a close second to Leipheimer on general classification, finishing in Denver 11 seconds down on the RadioShack captain, while 23-year-old Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) completed an all-American sweep of the podium.

"It was an amazing week from start to finish," said Vande Velde. "It was the three of us battling for the top spots. I had a lot of bridesmaids positions this week and that was kind of hard to swallow. At the end of the day it was great to be standing on the podium next to these three guys."

Vande Velde was realistic about his chances of unseating Leipheimer from the yellow jersey, so the team focused on supporting stagiaire Danny Summerhill on the concluding day of racing.

"He (Summerhill) was nervous all week, nervous in Utah and the kid was terrified that the whole team was riding for him on the front," said Vande Velde "The kid was terrified. He almost pulled it off, he almost got on the podium today. I didn’t see myself getting time bonuses or winning the stage over Viviani, I was pretty realistic about what was going to happen. But Tejay did an amazing attack and it did split it up a little bit. But it would have been pretty historic to come across the finish first today."

Colorado resident Tejay Van Garderen was effusive in his support of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge's inaugural edition.

"I think the racing was probably the most exciting all year," said Van Garderen, who wore the leader's jersey for one stage and claimed the best young rider classification. "The jersey changed hands every day in the first four days. The crowds were incredible, the competition level, it was just unbelievable. It was definitely the funnest race I have done and I’m looking forward to coming back every year."

Infantino dominates Lookout Mountain; Montiel secures KOM jersey

Rafael Infantino (EPM-UNE) won the only King of the Mountain contested during the final day of racing atop Lookout Mountain, a category 3 climb located just 24.2km into the day's route.

The EPM-UNE Colombian crested the climb alone and was pursued by a chase group that included overall race leader Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), Tejay van Garderen (HTC-Highroad), Christian Vande Velde and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo), Rafael Montiel (Gobernacion de Antioquia) and Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek).

Montiel started the day in second place overall in the competition, six points behind the overnight classification leader Walter Pedraza (EPM-UNE). Montiel led the chase group over the KOM line, picking up seven points for second place, and moved into the final Nissan King of the Mountains jersey by one point. Pedraza was dropped on the steep, winding ascent and missed out on the opportunity to defend his jersey.

A chase group caught the leaders on the descent off of Lookout Mountain that included Tour de France winner Cadel Evans (BMC Racing), Stef Clement (Rabobank), Ivan Rovny (RadioShack), Juan Pablo Suarez (EPM-UNE), Robert Gesink (Rabobank) Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad), Peter Stetina and Tom Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo), Laurent Didier (Saxo Bank-Sungard) and teammates Sergio Henao, Oscar Sevilla, and Cristhian Montoya (Gobernacion de Antioquia).

Downtown Denver final circuits led by four men

While the peloton shattered on the ascent of Lookout Mountain, on the run-in to Denver the field re-grouped and a four-man move rode onto the 7.5km finishing circuit with a one and half minute lead. Those riders included Sevilla along with Lachlan Norris (HTC-Highroad), Javier Megias (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Matt Cooke (Team Exergy). Sevilla was the highest placed rider, 3:16 behind overall race leader Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack).

The crowds went wild when RadioShack escorted Leipheimer onto the first of six circuits in the stage finale. His team set a fast tempo to avoid the onslaught of additional attacks and to manage the time gap to Sevilla. The team allowed the breakaway to gain two and half minutes on the second lap.

Evans, seventh place in the overall, had an untimely flat tire with four laps to go along the blistering circuits but his teammates quickly dropped back to help guide him back up to the front of the field.

Liquigas-Cannondale’s double stage winner Elia Viviani was nestled safely behind his teammates during the closing laps. The team put several riders to the front of the field, including Ivan Basso, to reduce the break's advantage. Another team that had a strong presence was Garmin-Cervelo to keep runner-up Christian Vande Velde in safe position and support Danny Summerhill for the anticipated bunch sprint.

The gap to the four men was reduced to 45 seconds with three laps to go and Megias made one final move to snap away from his breakaway companions. Norris was the lone chaser as the other two men, Sevilla and Cooke, were reabsorbed into the peloton.

UnitedHealthcare moved its riders to the front of the field for its sprinter Robert Förster, who had challenged for victory during stage four into Steamboat Springs, but placed fourth. All breakaway riders were caught by the field with 11km to the finish.

New Zealand national champion Hayden Roulston (HTC-High-Road) jumped off the wheel of his teammate Tejay Van Garderen with nine kilometres to go and opened up a small lead, soon to be joined by Ryan Roth (SpiderTech p/b C10) and Oscar Alverez (Gobernacion de Antioquia). The trio were chased by the previous day’s most aggressive rider Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek), but the Luxembourger could not make contact and was absorbed.

The field was all together with two kilometres to go, however, with Van Garderen on the front, followed by Leipheimer and the pair of Italian sprinters Viviani and Oss. Van Garderen's surge created a slight split at the head of the race as he powered into the finishing straight in pursuit of a stage win, but the duo of Oss and Viviani were again an unbeatable tandem in the Denver finale.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:27:08 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 4 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:00:02 6 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 7 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 8 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 9 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 10 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 14 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 15 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 16 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 17 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 18 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 19 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 20 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 22 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 23 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 24 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 25 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 26 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 27 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 28 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 29 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 30 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 31 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 32 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 33 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 34 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 37 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 38 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 39 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 40 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 41 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 42 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 43 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 44 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 45 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 46 Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 47 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 48 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 49 Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE 50 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 51 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 53 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:15 54 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 55 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 56 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:24 57 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 58 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 59 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 60 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 61 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE 62 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 63 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:36 64 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 65 Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:38 66 Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE 67 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 68 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 69 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 70 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 71 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:00:49 72 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 73 Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:53 74 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:00:59 75 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 76 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:02 77 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 78 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:01:08 79 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:11 80 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 81 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:02 82 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:01:49 83 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 84 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:26 85 Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy 86 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:24 87 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:03:29 88 Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy 0:06:27 89 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 90 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling HD Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda HD Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale HD Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale HD Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack HD Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling HD Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling HD Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard HD Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano HD Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano HD Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano HD Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 HD Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad HD Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia HD Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano HD Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy HD Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling HD Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling HD David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo HD Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano HD Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy DNF Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling DNF Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda DNF Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda DNF Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling DNF Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 5 pts 2 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 3 3 Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 3 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 10 4 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 5 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 6 6 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 7 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 4 8 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 3 9 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 10 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Mountain 1 - Lookout Mountain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 8 pts 2 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 7 3 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 6 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 5 5 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 3

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:27:08 2 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:00:02 4 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 5 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 6 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 8 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 0:00:24 9 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:00:38 10 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:26 11 Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy 12 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:03:29 HD Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale HD Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano HD Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 HD Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano DNF Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Garmin - Cervelo 7:21:28 2 Team Leopard Trek 0:00:02 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Team RadioShack 6 EPM-UNE 7 Gobernacion de Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 8 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 9 Saxo Bank SunGard 10 Bissell Cycling 0:00:24 11 Team Exergy 0:00:36 12 HTC - Highroad 0:00:38 13 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:45 14 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:02 15 Team Spidertech Powered by C10 0:01:55

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 20:00:24 2 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:11 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:00:17 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:21 5 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 6 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 0:01:14 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:18 8 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:42 9 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:01:49 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:50 11 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:02:07 12 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:17 13 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 14 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:02:20 15 Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:02:38 16 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:46 17 Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:02:48 18 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:03:13 19 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:03:14 20 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:26 21 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:03:35 22 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:54 23 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:11 24 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:28 25 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 0:04:55 26 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 0:05:55 27 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:06:01 28 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:05 29 Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:06:10 30 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:12 31 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:06:16 32 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:06:42 33 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:06:55 34 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:34 35 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 36 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:36 37 Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:07:37 38 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:07:43 39 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:08:00 40 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:08:28 41 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE 0:08:51 42 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:09:37 43 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:09:40 44 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:09:51 45 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:10:20 46 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:33 47 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:10:54 48 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:11:24 49 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:11:37 50 Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:12:03 51 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:14:23 52 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:14:27 53 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:14:36 54 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:40 55 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:01 56 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:15:08 57 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:15:16 58 Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE 0:16:14 59 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:16:42 60 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:16:45 61 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:16:48 62 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:20 63 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:18:05 64 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:54 65 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:19:21 66 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:19:25 67 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:19:29 68 Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy 0:20:26 69 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:20:57 70 Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia 0:21:29 71 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:48 72 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:24:04 73 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:27 74 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:14 75 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:26:47 76 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:28:01 77 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:29:31 78 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:29:32 79 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:29:43 80 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:30:05 81 Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy 0:31:14 82 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:31:42 83 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:33:35 84 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:33:49 85 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:36:35 86 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:40:10 87 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:41:17 88 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:42:09 89 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:42:39 90 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:43:08

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 50 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 22 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 21 5 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 6 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 17 7 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 17 8 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 17 9 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 15 10 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 13 11 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 12 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 12 13 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 14 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 15 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 16 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 10 17 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 10 18 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 7 19 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 20 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 7 21 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 22 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 6 23 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 6 24 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 5 25 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 26 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 27 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 28 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 5 29 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 30 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 4 31 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 3 32 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 33 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 34 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 3 35 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 3 36 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 37 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 38 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 3 39 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2 40 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 2 41 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1 42 Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad 1 43 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 1 44 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 31 pts 2 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE 30 3 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 20 4 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 20 5 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 15 6 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 15 7 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 8 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 10 10 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 11 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 10 12 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 13 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 14 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 8 15 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 16 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 7 17 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 18 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 7 19 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 6 20 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 6 21 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 22 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 23 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 24 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 3 25 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 26 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 27 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 2 28 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 2 29 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 20:00:41 2 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:03:18 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 0:05:38 4 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 0:09:34 5 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:14:06 6 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:14:19 7 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:23 8 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:19:08 9 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:24:10 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:25:57 11 Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy 0:30:57 12 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:33:32