Leipheimer wins inaugural US Pro Cycling Challenge
Oss scores Liquigas-Cannondale a third stage victory
Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) delivered his team its third consecutive victory on the sixth and final stage of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge. The Italian was given a perfect lead-out from his teammate and double stage winner, Elia Viviani, who placed second on the day. Fast Freddy Rodriguez (Team Exergy) crossed the line third in the final sprint on the streets of Denver.
Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) secured his third overall victory of the season at the inaugural USA Pro Cycling Challenge. The 37-year-old American won the Tour de Suisse and Tour of Utah earlier this summer.
"I have to say what a great job Garmin-Cervelo did here today," said Leipheimer. "Of course it is their hometown and it took some of the best form in my career to beat Christian [Vande Velde] and Garmin-Cervelo this week. Hats off to them, they are the local favourites and I really appreciate the race they put on.
"This is one of the best victories of my career, just the way it all played out, taking the jersey, losing the jersey, and really having to pull out one my best performances of my career to take the jersey back and hold on to it. Last and most importantly, my team was fantastic."
Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) finished a close second to Leipheimer on general classification, finishing in Denver 11 seconds down on the RadioShack captain, while 23-year-old Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) completed an all-American sweep of the podium.
"It was an amazing week from start to finish," said Vande Velde. "It was the three of us battling for the top spots. I had a lot of bridesmaids positions this week and that was kind of hard to swallow. At the end of the day it was great to be standing on the podium next to these three guys."
Vande Velde was realistic about his chances of unseating Leipheimer from the yellow jersey, so the team focused on supporting stagiaire Danny Summerhill on the concluding day of racing.
"He (Summerhill) was nervous all week, nervous in Utah and the kid was terrified that the whole team was riding for him on the front," said Vande Velde "The kid was terrified. He almost pulled it off, he almost got on the podium today. I didn’t see myself getting time bonuses or winning the stage over Viviani, I was pretty realistic about what was going to happen. But Tejay did an amazing attack and it did split it up a little bit. But it would have been pretty historic to come across the finish first today."
Colorado resident Tejay Van Garderen was effusive in his support of the USA Pro Cycling Challenge's inaugural edition.
"I think the racing was probably the most exciting all year," said Van Garderen, who wore the leader's jersey for one stage and claimed the best young rider classification. "The jersey changed hands every day in the first four days. The crowds were incredible, the competition level, it was just unbelievable. It was definitely the funnest race I have done and I’m looking forward to coming back every year."
Infantino dominates Lookout Mountain; Montiel secures KOM jersey
Rafael Infantino (EPM-UNE) won the only King of the Mountain contested during the final day of racing atop Lookout Mountain, a category 3 climb located just 24.2km into the day's route.
The EPM-UNE Colombian crested the climb alone and was pursued by a chase group that included overall race leader Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack), Tejay van Garderen (HTC-Highroad), Christian Vande Velde and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo), Rafael Montiel (Gobernacion de Antioquia) and Fränk Schleck (Leopard Trek).
Montiel started the day in second place overall in the competition, six points behind the overnight classification leader Walter Pedraza (EPM-UNE). Montiel led the chase group over the KOM line, picking up seven points for second place, and moved into the final Nissan King of the Mountains jersey by one point. Pedraza was dropped on the steep, winding ascent and missed out on the opportunity to defend his jersey.
A chase group caught the leaders on the descent off of Lookout Mountain that included Tour de France winner Cadel Evans (BMC Racing), Stef Clement (Rabobank), Ivan Rovny (RadioShack), Juan Pablo Suarez (EPM-UNE), Robert Gesink (Rabobank) Danny Pate (HTC-Highroad), Peter Stetina and Tom Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo), Laurent Didier (Saxo Bank-Sungard) and teammates Sergio Henao, Oscar Sevilla, and Cristhian Montoya (Gobernacion de Antioquia).
Downtown Denver final circuits led by four men
While the peloton shattered on the ascent of Lookout Mountain, on the run-in to Denver the field re-grouped and a four-man move rode onto the 7.5km finishing circuit with a one and half minute lead. Those riders included Sevilla along with Lachlan Norris (HTC-Highroad), Javier Megias (Team Type 1-Sanofi) and Matt Cooke (Team Exergy). Sevilla was the highest placed rider, 3:16 behind overall race leader Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack).
The crowds went wild when RadioShack escorted Leipheimer onto the first of six circuits in the stage finale. His team set a fast tempo to avoid the onslaught of additional attacks and to manage the time gap to Sevilla. The team allowed the breakaway to gain two and half minutes on the second lap.
Evans, seventh place in the overall, had an untimely flat tire with four laps to go along the blistering circuits but his teammates quickly dropped back to help guide him back up to the front of the field.
Liquigas-Cannondale’s double stage winner Elia Viviani was nestled safely behind his teammates during the closing laps. The team put several riders to the front of the field, including Ivan Basso, to reduce the break's advantage. Another team that had a strong presence was Garmin-Cervelo to keep runner-up Christian Vande Velde in safe position and support Danny Summerhill for the anticipated bunch sprint.
The gap to the four men was reduced to 45 seconds with three laps to go and Megias made one final move to snap away from his breakaway companions. Norris was the lone chaser as the other two men, Sevilla and Cooke, were reabsorbed into the peloton.
UnitedHealthcare moved its riders to the front of the field for its sprinter Robert Förster, who had challenged for victory during stage four into Steamboat Springs, but placed fourth. All breakaway riders were caught by the field with 11km to the finish.
New Zealand national champion Hayden Roulston (HTC-High-Road) jumped off the wheel of his teammate Tejay Van Garderen with nine kilometres to go and opened up a small lead, soon to be joined by Ryan Roth (SpiderTech p/b C10) and Oscar Alverez (Gobernacion de Antioquia). The trio were chased by the previous day’s most aggressive rider Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek), but the Luxembourger could not make contact and was absorbed.
The field was all together with two kilometres to go, however, with Van Garderen on the front, followed by Leipheimer and the pair of Italian sprinters Viviani and Oss. Van Garderen's surge created a slight split at the head of the race as he powered into the finishing straight in pursuit of a stage win, but the duo of Oss and Viviani were again an unbeatable tandem in the Denver finale.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:27:08
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|4
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:00:02
|6
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|7
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|8
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|9
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|10
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|14
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|15
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|16
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|17
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|18
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|19
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|20
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|23
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|24
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|25
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|26
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|27
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|28
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|30
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|31
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|33
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|34
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|35
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|37
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
|38
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|39
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|40
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|41
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|42
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|43
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|44
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|45
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|46
|Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|47
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|48
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|49
|Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|50
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|51
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|53
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:00:15
|54
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|55
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|56
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:00:24
|57
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|58
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|59
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|60
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|61
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE
|62
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|63
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:36
|64
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|65
|Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:00:38
|66
|Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE
|67
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|68
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|69
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|70
|George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
|71
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:00:49
|72
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|73
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:53
|74
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:00:59
|75
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|76
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|77
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|78
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:01:08
|79
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:11
|80
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|81
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:02
|82
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:49
|83
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|84
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:26
|85
|Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
|86
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:03:24
|87
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:29
|88
|Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy
|0:06:27
|89
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|90
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|HD
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|HD
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|HD
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|HD
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|HD
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|HD
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
|HD
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|HD
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|HD
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|HD
|Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|HD
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
|HD
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|HD
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|HD
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|HD
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|DNF
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|DNF
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|DNF
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|DNF
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|DNF
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|5
|pts
|2
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|3
|3
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|3
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|10
|4
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|5
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|6
|6
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|4
|8
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|3
|9
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|10
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|8
|pts
|2
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|7
|3
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|6
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|5
|5
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:27:08
|2
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:02
|4
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
|5
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|6
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|8
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|0:00:24
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:00:38
|10
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:26
|11
|Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
|12
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:29
|HD
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|HD
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|HD
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|HD
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|DNF
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|7:21:28
|2
|Team Leopard Trek
|0:00:02
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Team RadioShack
|6
|EPM-UNE
|7
|Gobernacion de Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|8
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|9
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|10
|Bissell Cycling
|0:00:24
|11
|Team Exergy
|0:00:36
|12
|HTC - Highroad
|0:00:38
|13
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:45
|14
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:02
|15
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:01:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|20:00:24
|2
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:11
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:17
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:21
|5
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|6
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:01:14
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|8
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|9
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:01:49
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:50
|11
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:02:07
|12
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:17
|13
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|14
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:02:20
|15
|Chris Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:02:38
|16
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|17
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:02:48
|18
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:03:13
|19
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:03:14
|20
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:26
|21
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:03:35
|22
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:54
|23
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:11
|24
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:04:28
|25
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:04:55
|26
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:55
|27
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:06:01
|28
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:05
|29
|Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:06:10
|30
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:12
|31
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:06:16
|32
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:06:42
|33
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:06:55
|34
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:34
|35
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|36
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:36
|37
|Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:07:37
|38
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:07:43
|39
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:08:00
|40
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:08:28
|41
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:08:51
|42
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:09:37
|43
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:09:40
|44
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:09:51
|45
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:10:20
|46
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:33
|47
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:10:54
|48
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:24
|49
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:11:37
|50
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:12:03
|51
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:14:23
|52
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:27
|53
|George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:14:36
|54
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:40
|55
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:01
|56
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:15:08
|57
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:15:16
|58
|Walter Pedraza (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:16:14
|59
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:42
|60
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:45
|61
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:48
|62
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:20
|63
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:18:05
|64
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:54
|65
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:19:21
|66
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:19:25
|67
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:19:29
|68
|Sébastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy
|0:20:26
|69
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:20:57
|70
|Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antiquia
|0:21:29
|71
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:48
|72
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:24:04
|73
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:27
|74
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:14
|75
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:26:47
|76
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:28:01
|77
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:29:31
|78
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:29:32
|79
|Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:29:43
|80
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:30:05
|81
|Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
|0:31:14
|82
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:31:42
|83
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:33:35
|84
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:49
|85
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:36:35
|86
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:40:10
|87
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:41:17
|88
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:42:09
|89
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:42:39
|90
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:43:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|50
|pts
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|25
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|22
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|21
|5
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|6
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|17
|7
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|17
|8
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|17
|9
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|15
|10
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|13
|11
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|12
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|13
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|14
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|15
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|16
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|10
|17
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|10
|18
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|7
|19
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|20
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|7
|21
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|22
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|6
|23
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|6
|24
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|5
|25
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|26
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|27
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|28
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|5
|29
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|30
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|31
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|3
|32
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|33
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|34
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|35
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|3
|36
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|37
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|38
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|3
|39
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2
|40
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
|2
|41
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|42
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|1
|43
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|44
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|31
|pts
|2
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|30
|3
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|20
|4
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|20
|5
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|15
|6
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|15
|7
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|8
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|10
|10
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|11
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|10
|12
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|13
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|14
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|8
|15
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|16
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|7
|17
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|18
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|7
|19
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|6
|20
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|6
|21
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|22
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|23
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|24
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|3
|25
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|27
|George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
|2
|28
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|2
|29
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|20:00:41
|2
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:03:18
|3
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:38
|4
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|0:09:34
|5
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:14:06
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:14:19
|7
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:23
|8
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:19:08
|9
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:24:10
|10
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:25:57
|11
|Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
|0:30:57
|12
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|60:03:30
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:08
|3
|EPM-UNE
|0:04:10
|4
|Team Leopard Trek
|0:05:11
|5
|Team RadioShack
|0:05:27
|6
|Gobernacion de Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|0:06:07
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:30
|8
|HTC - Highroad
|0:12:58
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:48
|10
|Saxo Bank SunGard
|0:14:54
|11
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:18:34
|12
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:27:55
|13
|Team Exergy
|0:32:41
|14
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:35:26
|15
|Bissell Cycling
|0:36:38
