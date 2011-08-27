Viviani makes it two stages wins in a row
Leipheimer wears yellow going into finale
Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) secured his second consecutive bunch sprint victory in the dramatic finale of stage 5 in Breckenridge. The Italian out-paced Jamie Castaneda (EPM-UNE) in second while his lead-out man Daniel Oss rounded out the top three in a diminished peloton of 50 riders after the day's early break of Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek), Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo) and Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) was caught 500 metres from the finish line.
All of the general classification contenders finished in the first group and the overall standings remained unchanged as Leipheimer maintained his 11-second lead over Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) while Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) remains in third at 17 seconds.
"Today I didn’t think I would win," said Viviani. "But, we had a very good race. Ivan [Basso] was in the front all day and the finale was perfect for my team because Ivan was in the front and Oss and I were ready for the sprint.
"If Oss and I were in the first group then the sprint was going to be for me, for the green jersey and because I am faster than Oss. The team wanted to win the stage, for that to be me, it was more simple"
A tactical battle over Swan Mountain
Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) attacked his three all-day breakaway companions, Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), Tom Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo) and Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank), over the top of the final climb of the day on Swan Mountain, located 14.4 kilometres from the finish. He opened a 20-second gap but was caught with roughly five kilometres to go by his rivals.
Ten Dam counter-attacked, however his move was cut short by a chasing Basso and Schleck, while Peterson fell slightly off-pace. The trio continued to play a game of cat-and-mouse that allowed Peterson to regain contact.
Their tactics came to a dramatic end as the peloton swallowed the four men on the run-in to the finish line in Breckenridge.
"In the end I didn’t want it to go to a sprint and the final climb suited me but I could only get 15 seconds out of it," said Schleck. "They (his three breakaway companions) caught me with 4k to go and Ivan [Basso], Laurens [Ten Dam] and I gambled to long.
"With 2k to go we still had 40 seconds and before the last turn I looked back and they were coming from behind. I wish it would have been 500 metres shorter."
Tight GC contest with one stage remaining
Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) defended his general classification lead and will wear the yellow jersey going into the stage six finale, a 114.1km road race from Golden to Denver on Sunday. Once the early break of four riders was established, RadioShack set tempo but was content to let the escapees gain a fair amount of time.
"You can never win this race without a team and you can never win it without a team as strong as RadioShack," said Leipheimer. "They were not only strong but very smart and calm about the situation. It made sense for us to let the breakaway go and the stage win would have been amongst them. It would calm the race behind and they deserved it because they were out there all day. We had no interest in closing the gap because our only goal is to win the race.
"Other teams that were either interested in a stage win or attacking later started to chase hard and we were able to sit back and relax a little bit," continued Leipheimer. "We knew there would be some attacks on Swan Mountain and it was very fast over the climb. My teammate Ivan [Rovny] did an amazing job and pulled the last couple of kilometres and when we crested the KOM I looked over my shoulder and there were less than 10 riders. That is a sign that it was not only a hard climb but a hard day."
After regaining the leader's jersey on the Vail time trial stage on Thursday, Leipheimer has defended his lead for two stages. However, with only an 11-second margin on Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo), Leipheimer knows he must be vigilant on the concluding stage to Denver.
"I don’t want to think about that (losing 11 seconds on last day)," said Leipheimer. "I want to stay positive on what we are doing. We have done a great job so far and we have to carry that momentum into one more day."
Rabbit Ears Pass launches decisive break
Just after the summit of the stage's toughest King of the Mountain (KOM) climb, with an elevation of more than 9,400 feet over Rabbit Ears Pass, a breakaway of five riders emerged. The attack included Janier Acevedo (Gobernacion de Antioquia), Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek), Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo) and Laurens Ten Dam (RaboBank).
"[On] Rabbit Ears Pass, everyone was on the limit and I didn’t expect it to be that hard," said Schleck. "I did it in training and it was easy but during the race I was on the limit to stay in the front group.
"The breakaway went over the top and that I could be there it wasn’t a breakaway by chance, it was the legs which counted. I could see right away that there were strong guys out there."
Acevedo was the highest placed rider in the overall classification, 2:35 behind race leader Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack). However, the Colombian climber had an untimely mechanical and his companions did not wait for him. Basso was the next best-placed rider in the overall ranking, 6:28 behind Leipheimer, and once Acevedo had been dropped the break's advantage increased as the only real GC threat was no longer up the road.
As expected, RadioShack set the pace at the front of the peloton, holding the breakaway riders at a manageable four and half minutes during the mid-section of the stage.
The break's advantage threatened to creep up even further, but the UnitedHealthcare squad took over the pace-making duties from RadioShack in order to reduce the deficit in hopes of seeking a stage win. The Pro Continental team reduced the gap down to three minutes before the final intermediate sprint in the town of Dillon with approximately 25 kilometres remaining.
BMC Racing took over the lead of the peloton heading toward the final KOM of the day over Swan Mountain located a mere 14.4km to the finish line. Garmin-Cervelo was the next team to stretch its legs over the climb reducing the time margin to the breakaway to roughly 40 seconds at the top.
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:04:31
|2
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|7
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|8
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|9
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
|10
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|13
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|14
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|15
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|16
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|17
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|18
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|19
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|20
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|21
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|22
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|23
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|25
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|26
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|27
|Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|28
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|29
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|30
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|31
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|33
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|34
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|35
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|36
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|37
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|38
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|39
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|40
|Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|41
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE
|42
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|43
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|44
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|45
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|46
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|47
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|48
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|49
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|51
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:20
|52
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:23
|53
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:01:00
|54
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|0:01:44
|55
|Sebastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy
|0:02:54
|56
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|57
|Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|58
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|59
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|61
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|62
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|63
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|64
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|65
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|66
|George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
|67
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|68
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|69
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:41
|70
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|71
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|72
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|73
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|74
|Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
|75
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|76
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|77
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|78
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|79
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|80
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|83
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|84
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|85
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:29
|86
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|87
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|88
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|89
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|90
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|91
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|92
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|93
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|94
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
|95
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|96
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|97
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|98
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
|99
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|100
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|102
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|103
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|104
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|105
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|106
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|107
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|108
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|109
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|110
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|111
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|112
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|113
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|114
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:15:25
|115
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|HD
|Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy
|0:23:32
|DNF
|William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|DNF
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
|DNF
|David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|DNF
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|DNF
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|12
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|4
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|5
|7
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|8
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|3
|9
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
|2
|10
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|1
|1
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|pts
|2
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|3
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|1
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|5
|pts
|2
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|1
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|10
|pts
|2
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|9
|3
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|6
|5
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|6
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|4
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
|2
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|8
|pts
|2
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|3
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|5
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|3
|1
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:04:31
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|3
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
|4
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|6
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|7
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|8
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:54
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
|10
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:06:41
|11
|Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
|12
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:11:29
|14
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|17
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|12:13:33
|2
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Gobernacion de Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|5
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|6
|UNE - EPM
|7
|Team Leopard Trek
|8
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|HTC - Highroad
|0:00:43
|10
|Team RadioShack
|0:01:00
|11
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:02:54
|12
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:04:38
|13
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:06:41
|14
|Team Exergy
|0:09:35
|15
|Skil-Shimano
|0:11:29
|16
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:14:23
|17
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:22:58
|1
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|17:33:14
|2
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:11
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:17
|4
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:21
|5
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|6
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:01:14
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|8
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|9
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|0:01:49
|10
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:01:50
|11
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:02:07
|12
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:17
|13
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|14
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:02:20
|15
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|0:02:35
|16
|Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:02:38
|17
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|18
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|0:03:14
|19
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|0:03:16
|20
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:26
|21
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:03:35
|22
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:54
|23
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:04:11
|24
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:04:28
|25
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:04:55
|26
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:05:08
|27
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|0:05:48
|28
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:55
|29
|Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
|0:06:10
|30
|Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:06:16
|31
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:24
|32
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:25
|33
|Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:06:42
|34
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|0:06:55
|35
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:07:34
|36
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:36
|37
|Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:07:37
|38
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:07:38
|39
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:07:43
|40
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:07:52
|41
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:08:29
|42
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:53
|43
|Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
|0:09:11
|44
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|0:09:29
|45
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|0:09:37
|46
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:09:53
|47
|Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:10:32
|48
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:33
|49
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:02
|50
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:11:13
|51
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:11:37
|52
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:12:02
|53
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:13:27
|54
|George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:14:00
|55
|Sebastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy
|0:14:01
|56
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|0:14:19
|57
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:14:25
|58
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:40
|59
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|0:14:55
|60
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:01
|61
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:15:08
|62
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:15:38
|63
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:09
|64
|Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
|0:16:48
|65
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:07
|66
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:16
|67
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:18:05
|68
|Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling
|0:18:36
|69
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:54
|70
|Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
|0:18:55
|71
|Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:18:59
|72
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:19:25
|73
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:20:22
|74
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:20:23
|75
|Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|0:20:53
|76
|David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:21:37
|77
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:22:03
|78
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:22:48
|79
|Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|0:23:09
|80
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:23:42
|81
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:24:45
|82
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:22
|83
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:27:07
|84
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:27:14
|85
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:28:46
|86
|Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
|0:28:50
|87
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
|0:29:19
|88
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:29:31
|89
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|0:29:38
|90
|Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
|0:29:40
|91
|Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:29:43
|92
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
|93
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:29:51
|94
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:30:05
|95
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:22
|96
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|97
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:30:50
|98
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:31:42
|99
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|0:32:24
|100
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:33:23
|101
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:33:35
|102
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:33:43
|103
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:34:48
|104
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:34:51
|105
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:35:02
|106
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:35:44
|107
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|108
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:36:53
|109
|Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:37:55
|110
|Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:39:10
|111
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:39:17
|112
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:41:33
|113
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:42:34
|114
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
|0:45:43
|115
|Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
|0:46:09
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|38
|pts
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|22
|3
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|17
|4
|George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|5
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|17
|6
|Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|13
|7
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|8
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|12
|9
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|12
|10
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|12
|11
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|11
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|13
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|10
|14
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|15
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|10
|16
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
|7
|17
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|18
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|19
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|7
|20
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|6
|21
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
|5
|22
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|23
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|5
|24
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|5
|25
|Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
|5
|26
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|27
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|28
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|4
|29
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|30
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|3
|31
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|3
|32
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|3
|33
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|34
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|3
|35
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|36
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|2
|37
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
|2
|38
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|1
|39
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|1
|1
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|30
|pts
|2
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|24
|3
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|20
|4
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|15
|5
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|6
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|12
|7
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|10
|8
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|10
|9
|Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|10
|10
|André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|11
|Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|9
|12
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|8
|13
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|14
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|8
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|7
|16
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|7
|17
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|18
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
|7
|19
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|6
|20
|Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad
|6
|21
|Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|5
|22
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|23
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|4
|24
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
|3
|25
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|2
|27
|George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
|2
|28
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|2
|29
|Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
|1
|1
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
|17:33:31
|2
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:03:18
|3
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:38
|4
|Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|0:09:12
|5
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|0:09:36
|6
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:11:45
|7
|George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
|0:13:43
|8
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:13:48
|9
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:23
|10
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:19:08
|11
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:46
|12
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:26:05
|13
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:28:29
|14
|Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
|0:28:33
|15
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:29:34
|16
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:05
|17
|Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|52:42:02
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:06
|3
|UNE - EPM
|0:04:08
|4
|Team Leopard Trek
|0:05:09
|5
|Team RadioShack
|0:05:25
|6
|Gobernacion de Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
|0:06:05
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:28
|8
|HTC - Highroad
|0:12:20
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:03
|10
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:14:52
|11
|Team Type 1 - Sanofi
|0:18:32
|12
|Team Spidertech Powered by C10
|0:26:00
|13
|Team Exergy
|0:32:05
|14
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:34:24
|15
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:36:14
|16
|Skil-Shimano
|0:39:32
|17
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:59:31
