Viviani makes it two stages wins in a row

Leipheimer wears yellow going into finale

Image 1 of 36

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 5 in Breckenridge, the Italian's second straight victory.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 36

The front group coming up Rabbit Ears Pass.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 36

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) with head down and going hard.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 36

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) leading the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 36

The field stayed mostly strung out throughout the day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 36

Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Cervelo) couldn't seem to get enough to drink today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 36

Big scenes today along the route.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 36

Fans came to the race any way they could.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 36

The peloton closes in on the mountains of Breckenridge.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 36

Passing along the Dillon Reservoir.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 36

Tom Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo) tries to react to an attack on the last climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 36

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) gets engulfed by fans.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 36

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 36

The race comes to the line in Breckenridge.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 36

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates after his win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 36

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) after a long day in the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 36

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium in Breck.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 36

Eduard Beltran (EPM-UNE) gets some fan support.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 36

The peloton on the first climb of the day, Rabbit Ears Pass.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 36

A crazy fan at the podium in Breckenridge.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 36

RadioShack spent the day on the front protecting the yellow jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 36

The peloton had some company today.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 36

The field sits up just before the final climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 36

The break still together at the base of the Swan Mountain climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 36

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) makes his way through the crowds after taking the most aggressive jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 36

Starting things off in Steamboat.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 36

Craig Lewis (HTC-Highroad) heads out with the rest of the bunch.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 36

Thousands of fans urged on Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) at the summit of Swan Mountain.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 36

The peloton rolls along next to Green Mountain Reservoir.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 36

Race leader Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) defended his yellow jersey on the penultimate stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 36

RadioShack sets the pace at the head of the peloton.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 36

The break of the day formed after the first KOM and included Janier Acevedo (Gobernacion de Antioquia), Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek), Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo) and Laurens Ten Dam (RaboBank).

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 33 of 36

Huge crowds lined the road atop the day's first KOM on Rabbit Ears Pass.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 34 of 36

Vladimir Efimkin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) in the most aggressive rider jersey earned the previous day on the stage to Steamboat Springs.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 35 of 36

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) working hard on a climb.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 36 of 36

UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling took over the pace-making from RadioShack late in the stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) secured his second consecutive bunch sprint victory in the dramatic finale of stage 5 in Breckenridge. The Italian out-paced Jamie Castaneda (EPM-UNE) in second while his lead-out man Daniel Oss rounded out the top three in a diminished peloton of 50 riders after the day's early break of Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek), Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo) and Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) was caught 500 metres from the finish line.

All of the general classification contenders finished in the first group and the overall standings remained unchanged as Leipheimer maintained his 11-second lead over Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) while Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) remains in third at 17 seconds.

"Today I didn’t think I would win," said Viviani. "But, we had a very good race. Ivan [Basso] was in the front all day and the finale was perfect for my team because Ivan was in the front and Oss and I were ready for the sprint.

"If Oss and I were in the first group then the sprint was going to be for me, for the green jersey and because I am faster than Oss. The team wanted to win the stage, for that to be me, it was more simple"

A tactical battle over Swan Mountain

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) attacked his three all-day breakaway companions, Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), Tom Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo) and Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank), over the top of the final climb of the day on Swan Mountain, located 14.4 kilometres from the finish. He opened a 20-second gap but was caught with roughly five kilometres to go by his rivals.

Ten Dam counter-attacked, however his move was cut short by a chasing Basso and Schleck, while Peterson fell slightly off-pace. The trio continued to play a game of cat-and-mouse that allowed Peterson to regain contact.

Their tactics came to a dramatic end as the peloton swallowed the four men on the run-in to the finish line in Breckenridge.

"In the end I didn’t want it to go to a sprint and the final climb suited me but I could only get 15 seconds out of it," said Schleck. "They (his three breakaway companions) caught me with 4k to go and Ivan [Basso], Laurens [Ten Dam] and I gambled to long.

"With 2k to go we still had 40 seconds and before the last turn I looked back and they were coming from behind. I wish it would have been 500 metres shorter."

Tight GC contest with one stage remaining

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) defended his general classification lead and will wear the yellow jersey going into the stage six finale, a 114.1km road race from Golden to Denver on Sunday. Once the early break of four riders was established, RadioShack set tempo but was content to let the escapees gain a fair amount of time.

"You can never win this race without a team and you can never win it without a team as strong as RadioShack," said Leipheimer. "They were not only strong but very smart and calm about the situation. It made sense for us to let the breakaway go and the stage win would have been amongst them. It would calm the race behind and they deserved it because they were out there all day. We had no interest in closing the gap because our only goal is to win the race.

"Other teams that were either interested in a stage win or attacking later started to chase hard and we were able to sit back and relax a little bit," continued Leipheimer. "We knew there would be some attacks on Swan Mountain and it was very fast over the climb. My teammate Ivan [Rovny] did an amazing job and pulled the last couple of kilometres and when we crested the KOM I looked over my shoulder and there were less than 10 riders. That is a sign that it was not only a hard climb but a hard day."

After regaining the leader's jersey on the Vail time trial stage on Thursday, Leipheimer has defended his lead for two stages. However, with only an 11-second margin on Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo), Leipheimer knows he must be vigilant on the concluding stage to Denver.

"I don’t want to think about that (losing 11 seconds on last day)," said Leipheimer. "I want to stay positive on what we are doing. We have done a great job so far and we have to carry that momentum into one more day."

Rabbit Ears Pass launches decisive break

Just after the summit of the stage's toughest King of the Mountain (KOM) climb, with an elevation of more than 9,400 feet over Rabbit Ears Pass, a breakaway of five riders emerged. The attack included Janier Acevedo (Gobernacion de Antioquia), Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek), Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo) and Laurens Ten Dam (RaboBank).

"[On] Rabbit Ears Pass, everyone was on the limit and I didn’t expect it to be that hard," said Schleck. "I did it in training and it was easy but during the race I was on the limit to stay in the front group.

"The breakaway went over the top and that I could be there it wasn’t a breakaway by chance, it was the legs which counted. I could see right away that there were strong guys out there."

Acevedo was the highest placed rider in the overall classification, 2:35 behind race leader Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack). However, the Colombian climber had an untimely mechanical and his companions did not wait for him. Basso was the next best-placed rider in the overall ranking, 6:28 behind Leipheimer, and once Acevedo had been dropped the break's advantage increased as the only real GC threat was no longer up the road.

As expected, RadioShack set the pace at the front of the peloton, holding the breakaway riders at a manageable four and half minutes during the mid-section of the stage.

The break's advantage threatened to creep up even further, but the UnitedHealthcare squad took over the pace-making duties from RadioShack in order to reduce the deficit in hopes of seeking a stage win. The Pro Continental team reduced the gap down to three minutes before the final intermediate sprint in the town of Dillon with approximately 25 kilometres remaining.

BMC Racing took over the lead of the peloton heading toward the final KOM of the day over Swan Mountain located a mere 14.4km to the finish line. Garmin-Cervelo was the next team to stretch its legs over the climb reducing the time margin to the breakaway to roughly 40 seconds at the top.

Full Results
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4:04:31
2Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
3Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
5Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
7André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
8Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
9Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
10Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
11George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
13Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
14Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
15Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek
16Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
17Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
18Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
19Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
20Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
21Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
22Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
23Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
25Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
26Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
27Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy
28Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling
29Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
30Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
31Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
32Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
33Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
34Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
35Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo
36Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
37Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
38Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
39Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
40Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
41Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE
42Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
43Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek
44Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek
45Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
46Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
47Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard
48Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
49Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
50Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
51Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:20
52Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:00:23
53Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:01:00
54Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling0:01:44
55Sebastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy0:02:54
56William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
57Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
58Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
59Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
61Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek
62Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
63Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
65Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
66George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
67Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
68Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
69Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:41
70Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
71Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling
72Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling
73Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
74Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
75Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy
76Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
77Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
78Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad
79Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
80Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
81Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
82Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
83David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
84Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
85Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:11:29
86Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
87Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
88Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
89Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy
90Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
91Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
92Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy
93Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
94Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling
95Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
96Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack
97Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
98Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy
99Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
100Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
101Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling
102Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
103Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
104Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano
105Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
106Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
107Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano
108Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
109Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
110Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack
111Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
112Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek
113Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
114Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:15:25
115Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
HDSam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy0:23:32
DNFWilliam Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
DNFAndrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling
DNFDavid Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFFabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFEdward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale

Points
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15pts
2Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE12
3Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
4Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
5Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team6
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad5
7André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard4
8Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia3
9Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano2
10Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo1

Sprint 1 - Kremmling
1Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo5pts
2Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
3Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek1

Sprint 2 - Dillon
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek5pts
2Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
3Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1

Mountain 1 - Rabbit Ears Pass (Cat. 2) 18.7km
1Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia10pts
2Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE9
3Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
4Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE6
5Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
6Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack4
7George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack2

Mountain 2 - Swan Mountain (Cat. 3) 155.8km
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek8pts
2Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
3Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
4Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
5Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack3

Most aggressive rider
1Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek

Young riders
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4:04:31
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano
4Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
5Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
6Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano
7Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
8Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:54
9George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack
10Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:06:41
11Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy
12Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
13Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:11:29
14Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team
16Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano
17Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda

Teams
1Liquigas-Cannondale12:13:33
2Rabobank Cycling Team
3BMC Racing Team
4Gobernacion de Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia
5Team Garmin - Cervelo
6UNE - EPM
7Team Leopard Trek
8Saxo Bank Sungard
9HTC - Highroad0:00:43
10Team RadioShack0:01:00
11Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:02:54
12Bissell Pro Cycling0:04:38
13Team Spidertech Powered by C100:06:41
14Team Exergy0:09:35
15Skil-Shimano0:11:29
16Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:14:23
17Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:22:58

General classification after stage 5
1Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack17:33:14
2Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:11
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad0:00:17
4Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:21
5George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
6Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE0:01:14
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:18
8Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:42
9Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek0:01:49
10Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:50
11Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:02:07
12Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:17
13Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek
14Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:02:20
15Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia0:02:35
16Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling0:02:38
17Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:46
18Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia0:03:14
19Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia0:03:16
20Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:26
21Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:03:35
22Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:54
23Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard0:04:11
24Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:04:28
25Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE0:04:55
26Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:05:08
27Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek0:05:48
28Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano0:05:55
29Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy0:06:10
30Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:06:16
31Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:24
32Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:25
33Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek0:06:42
34Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek0:06:55
35Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:07:34
36Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:36
37Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE0:07:37
38Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:07:38
39Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:07:43
40Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:07:52
41Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE0:08:29
42Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:53
43Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek0:09:11
44Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia0:09:29
45Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia0:09:37
46Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:09:53
47Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:10:32
48Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:33
49Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:02
50Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:11:13
51Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:11:37
52Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:12:02
53Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:13:27
54George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack0:14:00
55Sebastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy0:14:01
56Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia0:14:19
57Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:14:25
58Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:40
59Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:14:55
60Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:01
61William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:15:08
62Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE0:15:38
63Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad0:16:09
64Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad0:16:48
65Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:07
66Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:16
67Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:18:05
68Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling0:18:36
69Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:54
70Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy0:18:55
71Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:18:59
72Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:19:25
73Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:20:22
74André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:20:23
75Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia0:20:53
76David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:21:37
77Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:22:03
78Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:22:48
79Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia0:23:09
80Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling0:23:42
81Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:24:45
82Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:22
83Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad0:27:07
84Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:27:14
85Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:28:46
86Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy0:28:50
87Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling0:29:19
88Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek0:29:31
89Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy0:29:38
90Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling0:29:40
91Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:29:43
92Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling
93Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:29:51
94Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:30:05
95Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:30:22
96Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
97Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:30:50
98Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:31:42
99Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling0:32:24
100Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:33:23
101Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:33:35
102Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:33:43
103Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad0:34:48
104Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:34:51
105Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack0:35:02
106Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:35:44
107Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
108Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:36:53
109Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:37:55
110Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:39:10
111Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:39:17
112Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:41:33
113Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:42:34
114Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy0:45:43
115Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy0:46:09

Points classification
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale38pts
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad22
3Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack17
4George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team17
5Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE17
6Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia13
7Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13
8Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia12
9Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard12
10Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling12
11Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo11
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team11
13Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek10
14Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
15Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano10
16Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy7
17Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
18Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team7
19Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE7
20Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek6
21Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek5
22Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
23Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling5
24Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano5
25Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek5
26Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
27Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
28André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard4
29Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
30Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C103
31Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia3
32Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi3
33Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
34Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling3
35Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
36Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia2
37Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano2
38Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi1
39Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad1

Mountains classification
1Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE30pts
2Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia24
3Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE20
4Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano15
5Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team13
6Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE12
7Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack10
8Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo10
9Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia10
10André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard9
11Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling9
12Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek8
13Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo8
14Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda8
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad7
16Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack7
17Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale7
18Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling7
19Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia6
20Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad6
21Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C105
22Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
23Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo4
24Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek3
25Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
26Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard2
27George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack2
28Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad2
29Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack1

Young riders classification
1Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad17:33:31
2Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE0:03:18
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano0:05:38
4Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia0:09:12
5Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C100:09:36
6Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:11:45
7George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack0:13:43
8Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:13:48
9Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:23
10Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack0:19:08
11Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:46
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:26:05
13Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:28:29
14Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy0:28:33
15Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:29:34
16Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:30:05
17Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda

Teams classification
1Team Garmin - Cervelo52:42:02
2BMC Racing Team0:02:06
3UNE - EPM0:04:08
4Team Leopard Trek0:05:09
5Team RadioShack0:05:25
6Gobernacion de Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia0:06:05
7Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:28
8HTC - Highroad0:12:20
9Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:03
10Saxo Bank Sungard0:14:52
11Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:18:32
12Team Spidertech Powered by C100:26:00
13Team Exergy0:32:05
14Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling0:34:24
15Bissell Pro Cycling0:36:14
16Skil-Shimano0:39:32
17Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:59:31

