Image 1 of 36 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins stage 5 in Breckenridge, the Italian's second straight victory. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 36 The front group coming up Rabbit Ears Pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 36 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) with head down and going hard. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 36 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) leading the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 36 The field stayed mostly strung out throughout the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 36 Danny Summerhill (Garmin-Cervelo) couldn't seem to get enough to drink today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 36 Big scenes today along the route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 36 Fans came to the race any way they could. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 36 The peloton closes in on the mountains of Breckenridge. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 36 Passing along the Dillon Reservoir. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 36 Tom Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo) tries to react to an attack on the last climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 36 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) gets engulfed by fans. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 36 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 36 The race comes to the line in Breckenridge. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 36 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates after his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 36 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) after a long day in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 36 Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the podium in Breck. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 36 Eduard Beltran (EPM-UNE) gets some fan support. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 36 The peloton on the first climb of the day, Rabbit Ears Pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 36 A crazy fan at the podium in Breckenridge. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 36 RadioShack spent the day on the front protecting the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 36 The peloton had some company today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 36 The field sits up just before the final climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 36 The break still together at the base of the Swan Mountain climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 36 Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) makes his way through the crowds after taking the most aggressive jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 36 Starting things off in Steamboat. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 36 Craig Lewis (HTC-Highroad) heads out with the rest of the bunch. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 36 Thousands of fans urged on Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) at the summit of Swan Mountain. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 36 The peloton rolls along next to Green Mountain Reservoir. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 36 Race leader Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) defended his yellow jersey on the penultimate stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 36 RadioShack sets the pace at the head of the peloton. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 36 The break of the day formed after the first KOM and included Janier Acevedo (Gobernacion de Antioquia), Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek), Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo) and Laurens Ten Dam (RaboBank). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 36 Huge crowds lined the road atop the day's first KOM on Rabbit Ears Pass. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 36 Vladimir Efimkin (Team Type 1-Sanofi) in the most aggressive rider jersey earned the previous day on the stage to Steamboat Springs. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 35 of 36 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Cervelo) working hard on a climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 36 of 36 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling took over the pace-making from RadioShack late in the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Elia Viviani (Liquigas-Cannondale) secured his second consecutive bunch sprint victory in the dramatic finale of stage 5 in Breckenridge. The Italian out-paced Jamie Castaneda (EPM-UNE) in second while his lead-out man Daniel Oss rounded out the top three in a diminished peloton of 50 riders after the day's early break of Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek), Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo) and Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) was caught 500 metres from the finish line.

All of the general classification contenders finished in the first group and the overall standings remained unchanged as Leipheimer maintained his 11-second lead over Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) while Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) remains in third at 17 seconds.

"Today I didn’t think I would win," said Viviani. "But, we had a very good race. Ivan [Basso] was in the front all day and the finale was perfect for my team because Ivan was in the front and Oss and I were ready for the sprint.

"If Oss and I were in the first group then the sprint was going to be for me, for the green jersey and because I am faster than Oss. The team wanted to win the stage, for that to be me, it was more simple"

A tactical battle over Swan Mountain

Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek) attacked his three all-day breakaway companions, Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), Tom Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo) and Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank), over the top of the final climb of the day on Swan Mountain, located 14.4 kilometres from the finish. He opened a 20-second gap but was caught with roughly five kilometres to go by his rivals.

Ten Dam counter-attacked, however his move was cut short by a chasing Basso and Schleck, while Peterson fell slightly off-pace. The trio continued to play a game of cat-and-mouse that allowed Peterson to regain contact.

Their tactics came to a dramatic end as the peloton swallowed the four men on the run-in to the finish line in Breckenridge.

"In the end I didn’t want it to go to a sprint and the final climb suited me but I could only get 15 seconds out of it," said Schleck. "They (his three breakaway companions) caught me with 4k to go and Ivan [Basso], Laurens [Ten Dam] and I gambled to long.

"With 2k to go we still had 40 seconds and before the last turn I looked back and they were coming from behind. I wish it would have been 500 metres shorter."

Tight GC contest with one stage remaining

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) defended his general classification lead and will wear the yellow jersey going into the stage six finale, a 114.1km road race from Golden to Denver on Sunday. Once the early break of four riders was established, RadioShack set tempo but was content to let the escapees gain a fair amount of time.

"You can never win this race without a team and you can never win it without a team as strong as RadioShack," said Leipheimer. "They were not only strong but very smart and calm about the situation. It made sense for us to let the breakaway go and the stage win would have been amongst them. It would calm the race behind and they deserved it because they were out there all day. We had no interest in closing the gap because our only goal is to win the race.

"Other teams that were either interested in a stage win or attacking later started to chase hard and we were able to sit back and relax a little bit," continued Leipheimer. "We knew there would be some attacks on Swan Mountain and it was very fast over the climb. My teammate Ivan [Rovny] did an amazing job and pulled the last couple of kilometres and when we crested the KOM I looked over my shoulder and there were less than 10 riders. That is a sign that it was not only a hard climb but a hard day."

After regaining the leader's jersey on the Vail time trial stage on Thursday, Leipheimer has defended his lead for two stages. However, with only an 11-second margin on Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo), Leipheimer knows he must be vigilant on the concluding stage to Denver.

"I don’t want to think about that (losing 11 seconds on last day)," said Leipheimer. "I want to stay positive on what we are doing. We have done a great job so far and we have to carry that momentum into one more day."

Rabbit Ears Pass launches decisive break

Just after the summit of the stage's toughest King of the Mountain (KOM) climb, with an elevation of more than 9,400 feet over Rabbit Ears Pass, a breakaway of five riders emerged. The attack included Janier Acevedo (Gobernacion de Antioquia), Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale), Andy Schleck (Leopard Trek), Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Cervelo) and Laurens Ten Dam (RaboBank).

"[On] Rabbit Ears Pass, everyone was on the limit and I didn’t expect it to be that hard," said Schleck. "I did it in training and it was easy but during the race I was on the limit to stay in the front group.

"The breakaway went over the top and that I could be there it wasn’t a breakaway by chance, it was the legs which counted. I could see right away that there were strong guys out there."

Acevedo was the highest placed rider in the overall classification, 2:35 behind race leader Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack). However, the Colombian climber had an untimely mechanical and his companions did not wait for him. Basso was the next best-placed rider in the overall ranking, 6:28 behind Leipheimer, and once Acevedo had been dropped the break's advantage increased as the only real GC threat was no longer up the road.

As expected, RadioShack set the pace at the front of the peloton, holding the breakaway riders at a manageable four and half minutes during the mid-section of the stage.

The break's advantage threatened to creep up even further, but the UnitedHealthcare squad took over the pace-making duties from RadioShack in order to reduce the deficit in hopes of seeking a stage win. The Pro Continental team reduced the gap down to three minutes before the final intermediate sprint in the town of Dillon with approximately 25 kilometres remaining.

BMC Racing took over the lead of the peloton heading toward the final KOM of the day over Swan Mountain located a mere 14.4km to the finish line. Garmin-Cervelo was the next team to stretch its legs over the climb reducing the time margin to the breakaway to roughly 40 seconds at the top.

Full Results 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:04:31 2 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 7 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 8 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 9 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 10 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 13 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 14 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 15 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 16 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 17 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 18 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 19 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 20 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 21 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 22 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 23 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 25 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 26 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 27 Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 28 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 29 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 30 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 31 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 32 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 33 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 34 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE 35 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 36 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 37 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 38 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 39 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 40 Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE 41 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE 42 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 43 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 44 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 45 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 46 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 47 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 48 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 49 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 50 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 51 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:00:20 52 Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:00:23 53 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:01:00 54 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 0:01:44 55 Sebastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy 0:02:54 56 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 57 Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 58 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 59 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 61 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 62 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 63 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 64 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 65 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 66 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 67 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 68 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 69 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:41 70 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 71 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 72 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 73 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 74 Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy 75 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 76 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 77 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 78 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 79 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 80 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 81 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 82 Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 83 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 84 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 85 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:11:29 86 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 87 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 88 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 89 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 90 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 91 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 92 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 93 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 94 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling 95 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 96 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 97 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 98 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy 99 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 100 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 101 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 102 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 103 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 104 Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano 105 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 106 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 107 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 108 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 109 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 110 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 111 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 112 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 113 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 114 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:25 115 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling HD Sam Johnson (USA) Team Exergy 0:23:32 DNF William Dickeson (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda DNF Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Cycling DNF David Boily (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi DNF Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale

Points 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 pts 2 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 12 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 4 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 5 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 5 7 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 4 8 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 3 9 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 2 10 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 1

Sprint 1 - Kremmling 1 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 pts 2 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 3 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 1

Sprint 2 - Dillon 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 5 pts 2 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 3 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1

Mountain 1 - Rabbit Ears Pass (Cat. 2) 18.7km 1 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 10 pts 2 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 9 3 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 4 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE 6 5 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 6 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 4 7 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 2

Mountain 2 - Swan Mountain (Cat. 3) 155.8km 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 8 pts 2 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 3 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 4 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 5 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 3

Most aggressive rider 1 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek

Young riders 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:04:31 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 4 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 6 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 7 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 8 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:54 9 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 10 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:06:41 11 Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy 12 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 13 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:11:29 14 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 16 Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano 17 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda

Teams 1 Liquigas-Cannondale 12:13:33 2 Rabobank Cycling Team 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Gobernacion de Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 5 Team Garmin - Cervelo 6 UNE - EPM 7 Team Leopard Trek 8 Saxo Bank Sungard 9 HTC - Highroad 0:00:43 10 Team RadioShack 0:01:00 11 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:02:54 12 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:04:38 13 Team Spidertech Powered by C10 0:06:41 14 Team Exergy 0:09:35 15 Skil-Shimano 0:11:29 16 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 0:14:23 17 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:22:58

General classification after stage 5 1 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 17:33:14 2 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:11 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:00:17 4 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:21 5 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 6 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 0:01:14 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:18 8 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:42 9 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 0:01:49 10 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:50 11 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:02:07 12 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:17 13 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 14 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:02:20 15 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 0:02:35 16 Christopher Baldwin (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:02:38 17 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:46 18 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 0:03:14 19 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 0:03:16 20 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:26 21 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:03:35 22 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:54 23 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:04:11 24 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:04:28 25 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 0:04:55 26 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:05:08 27 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 0:05:48 28 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 0:05:55 29 Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (Col) Team Exergy 0:06:10 30 Alex Hagman (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:06:16 31 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:24 32 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:25 33 Anders Lund (Den) Leopard Trek 0:06:42 34 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 0:06:55 35 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:07:34 36 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:36 37 Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:07:37 38 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:07:38 39 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:07:43 40 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:07:52 41 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE 0:08:29 42 Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:53 43 Jens Voigt (Ger) Leopard Trek 0:09:11 44 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 0:09:29 45 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 0:09:37 46 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:09:53 47 Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:10:32 48 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:33 49 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:11:02 50 Lachlan Norris (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:11:13 51 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:11:37 52 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:12:02 53 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:13:27 54 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:14:00 55 Sebastien Salas (Can) Team Exergy 0:14:01 56 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 0:14:19 57 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:14:25 58 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:40 59 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:14:55 60 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:01 61 William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:15:08 62 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE 0:15:38 63 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:16:09 64 Peter Velits (Svk) HTC-Highroad 0:16:48 65 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:07 66 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:16 67 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:18:05 68 Rob Britton (Can) Bissell Cycling 0:18:36 69 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:54 70 Matt Cooke (USA) Team Exergy 0:18:55 71 Valeriy Kobzarenko (Ukr) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:18:59 72 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:19:25 73 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:20:22 74 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:20:23 75 Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 0:20:53 76 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:21:37 77 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:22:03 78 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:22:48 79 Carlos Alberto Ospina Hernandes (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 0:23:09 80 Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:23:42 81 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:24:45 82 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:22 83 Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:27:07 84 Francois Parisien (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:27:14 85 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:28:46 86 Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy 0:28:50 87 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Cycling 0:29:19 88 Martin Mortensen (Den) Leopard Trek 0:29:31 89 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 0:29:38 90 Paul Mach (USA) Bissell Cycling 0:29:40 91 Nic Hamilton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:29:43 92 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Cycling 93 Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:29:51 94 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:30:05 95 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:30:22 96 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 97 Brian Vandborg (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:30:50 98 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:31:42 99 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 0:32:24 100 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:33:23 101 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:33:35 102 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:33:43 103 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:34:48 104 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:34:51 105 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 0:35:02 106 Scott Zwizanski (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:35:44 107 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 108 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:36:53 109 Bernard Van Ulden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:37:55 110 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:39:10 111 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:39:17 112 Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:41:33 113 Ben Hermans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:42:34 114 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Team Exergy 0:45:43 115 Kai Applequist (USA) Team Exergy 0:46:09

Points classification 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 38 pts 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 22 3 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 17 4 George Hincapie (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 5 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 17 6 Javier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 13 7 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 8 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 12 9 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 12 10 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 12 11 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 11 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 13 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 10 14 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 15 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 10 16 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Team Exergy 7 17 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 18 Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 19 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 7 20 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 6 21 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Leopard Trek 5 22 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 23 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 5 24 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 5 25 Bruno Pires (Por) Leopard Trek 5 26 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 27 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 28 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 4 29 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 30 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 3 31 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 3 32 Alexander Efimkin (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 3 33 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 34 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 3 35 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 36 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 2 37 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 2 38 Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 1 39 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 1

Mountains classification 1 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE 30 pts 2 Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 24 3 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 20 4 Sander Oostlander (Ned) Skil - Shimano 15 5 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 6 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 12 7 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 10 8 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 10 9 Alejandro Ramirez Calderon (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 10 10 André Steensen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 11 Bradley White (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 9 12 Andy Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 8 13 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 14 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 8 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 7 16 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 7 17 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 18 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Bissell Cycling 7 19 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 6 20 Danny Pate (USA) HTC-Highroad 6 21 Lucas Euser (USA) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 5 22 Thomas Danielson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 23 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 4 24 Fränk Schleck (Lux) Leopard Trek 3 25 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 26 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 2 27 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 2 28 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 2 29 Jason McCartney (USA) Team RadioShack 1

Young riders classification 1 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) HTC-Highroad 17:33:31 2 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 0:03:18 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Skil - Shimano 0:05:38 4 Cristhian Montoya Giraldo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia - Indeportes Antioquia 0:09:12 5 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 0:09:36 6 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:11:45 7 George Bennett (NZl) Team RadioShack 0:13:43 8 Daniel Summerhill (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:13:48 9 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:23 10 Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack 0:19:08 11 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:46 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:26:05 13 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:28:29 14 Erik Slack (USA) Team Exergy 0:28:33 15 Philipp Ries (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:29:34 16 Thimothy Roe (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:30:05 17 Alastair Loutit (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda