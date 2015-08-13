2015 USA Pro Challenge stage 5 preview
Breckenridge ITT, 14km
Stage 5: Breckenridge -
The USA Pro Challenge gets a new individual time trial for 2015, moving the stage from Vail to the much more bohemian town of Breckenridge. Taking place between 9600 and 10,088ft in altitude, it will be a test of acclimitisation, and adds an element of skill not present in the uphill Vail time trial. The 14km route in Breckenridge heads up out and back up CA 9, then up and over the Moonstone Road climb used in stage 4. Riders must negotiate a few high-speed turns en route back to the finish, something which will favour Tour de France stage winner Rohan Dennis (BMC).
Mike Creed says:
Phinney could win this. It’s early on his return. But as some of you don’t know. He’s talented. Like crazy talented. Imagine your most talented friend and Phinney pisses that amount of talent out in the morning.
Bookwalter will do pretty dang good today, too.
