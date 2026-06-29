'Rinse and repeat' formula for motivate EF Education-EasyPost leaders Richard Carapaz and Ben Healy for Tour de France stage wins and aggressive climbing

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French rider Alex Baudin fresh off success at Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and targets a trio of middle stages for second Tour start

PLATEAU DE BEILLE, FRANCE - JULY 14: (L-R) Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Ben Healy of Ireland and Team EF Education - EasyPost compete in the breakaway during the 111th Tour de France 2024, Stage 15 a 197.7km stage from Loudenvielle to Plateau de Beille 1782m / #UCIWT / on July 14, 2024 in Plateau de Beille, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Ben Healy (right) rides in support of Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) at the 2024 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Richard Carapaz and Ben Healy were confirmed today to lead EF Education-EasyPost at this year's Tour de France, stacked with ample climbing and difficult transitional stages which hit the bull's-eye for the squad's objectives for stage victories.

Danes Kasper Asgreen and Michael Valgren, who both have stage wins at Grand Tours, young Frenchman Alex Baudin, former USPro road champion Sean Quinn and first-time Tour riders Max Walker and Georg Steinhauser round out the eight-rider roster for EF Education-EasyPost.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.