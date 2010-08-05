Fuller, Crater among national champions
8 more titles awarded in Road Races
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frederic Schmid (Bicycles Outback/Magura)
|1:30:00
|2
|David Ellefson (VeloProject.com)
|3
|Thomas O'Rourke (Cadieux Bicycle Club)
|4
|Peter Murphy (Masters Cycle Racing Breakaway)
|5
|Kurt Eickelmann (Southern Sierra Cyclists)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Fuller (Cycles Veloce)
|1:28:44
|2
|Brad Swope (Sonovelo/Fetzer Cycling Team)
|0:00:00
|3
|Bernard Sanders (East Coasters Bike Shop)
|0:00:01
|4
|Michael Krywanski (Priority Health Cycling Team)
|0:00:12
|5
|David Hixson (Team Gran Fondo)
|0:01:59
|6
|John Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Al)
|0:02:00
|7
|Ken Louder (Velosport Racing)
|0:02:11
|8
|Barry Messmer (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
|0:02:26
|9
|David Linden (Team Dayton Bicycling/Michelob)
|0:05:57
|10
|David Stevens (VeloProject.com)
|0:06:05
|11
|Mark McCarthy (Genesee Valley Cycling Club)
|0:06:13
|12
|Russell Bowers
|0:09:53
|13
|Angelo Cilli (Iron Data Racing)
|0:10:26
|14
|Gary Hickey (Team Dayton Bicycling/Michelob)
|0:10:29
|15
|James Cunningham (Team Ville)
|0:10:31
|16
|Ralph Schmook (Tri Cities Road Club)
|0:10:32
|17
|Charles South (Men Of Steel Racing LLC/Men of)
|0:10:33
|18
|Randall Maddox (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu)
|0:10:39
|19
|Robert Scofield
|0:10:48
|20
|Stuart Ross (DC Velo Limited)
|0:11:38
|21
|Phillip Davis (Jackson Spokes)
|0:13:46
|22
|Alan Marcosson (Pista Elite)
|0:14:01
|23
|sam roberts (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|0:14:21
|24
|Scott Bulfinch (JoyRide Bicycles)
|0:15:13
|25
|Bill Cole (Savannah Wheelmen/OSP)
|0:16:24
|26
|Stephen Bennett (ColoBikeLaw.com)
|0:16:50
|27
|Robert Brust (River City Racing Club)
|0:20:24
|28
|Prewitt Lane (Team Barbasol/Rapid Transit/Cla)
|0:20:31
|29
|Richard Alejandre
|0:24:18
|30
|Rick Sederberg
|0:24:18
|31
|Robert Cattanach (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Bia)
|0:33:51
|DNS
|Robert Burke (Pact- DISH Network Cycling)
|DNS
|Harry (Jerry) Fondren (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Tea)
|DNS
|Dan Meyer (Loon State Cyclists)
|DNS
|Steven Lehman (Tri State Velo)
|DNS
|Charles Hetrick (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|DNS
|Thomas Lobdell (Scarlet Fire/Verizon Wireless R)
|DNF
|Walter Lay (Bike Clicks/Team Louisville Bic)
|DNF
|Alan Moore (Bissell/ABG Cycling Club)
|DNF
|William Stone (Indie Hops / Labor Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Stephen Reed (Scenic City Velo)
|DNF
|George Liolios (Summit Freewheelers)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenneth Rosskopf (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/FFCC)
|1:23:00
|2
|Franz Hammer (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)
|3
|Scott Tucker (Schwab Cycles Racing Team)
|4
|William Meyers (Schwab Cycles Racing Team)
|5
|Robert Schulte
|6
|Jacobo Melcer (San Diego Cyclo Vets)
|7
|Horst Stuewe (Pasadena Athletic Assoc (PAA)/P)
|8
|Robert Paganini (Pasadena Athletic Assoc (PAA))
|9
|Henry Banta (National Capital Velo Club/Spok)
|10
|Charles Fetzer
|11
|Tomasz Radzikowski
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carl Grove
|1:32:00
|2
|Donald Werling
|0:17:00
|3
|Link Lindquist (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Son)
|0:19:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas Weil (ABD Cycle Club)
|1:38:07
|2
|Richard Shields (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|0:00:00
|3
|Barry Free (ERA Cycling)
|0:00:01
|4
|Jim Fox (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|0:00:01
|5
|James Youngblood (NVRC)
|0:00:02
|6
|Michael Freeman (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|0:00:04
|7
|Gary DeVoss (San Diego Cyclo Vets)
|0:00:06
|8
|William Logan
|0:00:06
|9
|Michael Patterson
|0:00:07
|10
|S Durward Higgins (Scenic City Velo)
|0:00:10
|11
|E Michael Ozment (Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD/Tea)
|0:00:39
|12
|James Conway (Blue River Bicycle Club)
|0:01:37
|13
|Monty Maughan (Foss1l Racing/Fossil 1 Racing)
|0:07:57
|14
|Marcel Bastide
|0:09:34
|15
|Weslye Bruce
|0:10:30
|16
|maurice john
|0:17:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Crater
|2:46:37
|2
|Jonathan Jacob (Indianapolis Cycling Club/NUVO)
|0:00:07
|3
|Adam Bergman (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Tex)
|0:03:44
|4
|John DeLong (Carolina Bicycle Company/Subaru)
|0:04:37
|5
|Brian Toone (Birmingham Velo/Tria Market / D)
|0:04:40
|6
|Igor Volshteyn (Kraft Genie Cycling.Inc./Champi)
|0:04:52
|7
|Eneas Freyre (FASTAR/TARGETRAINING)
|0:04:53
|8
|John Grant (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Tex)
|0:05:14
|9
|David Hauber (Sonovelo)
|0:05:18
|10
|Nathan Smith (Kryki Sports/Lenovo)
|0:06:22
|11
|Timothy Mitchell (CCB International)
|0:07:44
|12
|Colin Sandberg (Pa. Elite Velo/Hershey Cancer I)
|0:08:03
|13
|Tom Burke (Midwest Cycling Group/Lathrup I)
|0:08:15
|14
|Eric Jones
|0:08:59
|15
|Joseph Bosemer (Sonovelo/Fetzer Cycling Team)
|0:11:11
|16
|Yip Tsang (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|0:11:15
|17
|Justin Maka (Ten Speed Drive Racing/Ten Spee)
|0:13:02
|18
|Matthew Weeks (Carbon Racing)
|19
|Andrew Olson (Subaru-Gary Fisher)
|0:13:10
|20
|Abraham McNutt (Team Dayton Bicycling/Michelob)
|0:13:11
|21
|Scott Kuppersmith (Herring Gas Cycling/Herring Gas)
|0:15:32
|22
|Travis Werts (Team Sonic- Treehouse Racing)
|0:22:47
|23
|Nathaniel Cornelius (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Tex)
|DNS
|Bain Foote (Herring Gas Cycling/Herring Gas)
|DNS
|Mathew Davis (Team LaS'port)
|DNS
|Ken Vida (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)
|DNS
|David Oliver
|DNF
|Kris French (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
|DNF
|Joshua Roeser (Flat City Cycling Club Inc.)
|DNF
|Joshua Whitmore (Globalbike Racing/Team Globalbi)
|DNF
|James Freeman (Bike Clicks/Team Louisville Bic)
|DNF
|Brent Martin (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
|DNF
|Derek Graham (Bissell/ABG Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Benjamin Kuhlman (Team Athens)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Terry Duran (Birmingham Velo/Tria Market / D)
|2:02:07
|2
|Gerald Finken (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:00:03
|3
|James G Wenzel (Velo Voodoo)
|0:00:52
|4
|Thurlow Rogers (Amgen-UBS Elite Masters)
|0:01:45
|5
|Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)
|0:03:26
|6
|Arthur Brown (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/)
|0:03:31
|7
|Robert Downs (Planet Bike)
|0:03:31
|8
|Mark Edwards (Team Bicycle Trip/Symantec)
|0:03:32
|9
|Anthony Taylor (Century Road Club Association/D)
|0:03:32
|10
|Malcolm Hill (Amgen-UBS Elite Masters)
|0:03:33
|11
|Mark Kutney (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:03:34
|12
|Daniel (Dan) Lach (Zephyr Wheel Sports)
|0:03:36
|13
|Mark Wolowiec (Flying Rhino Cycling Club)
|0:03:38
|14
|Mark Gowler (St Louis Cycling Club)
|0:03:50
|15
|Bryan Lofton (VeloBrew Cycling Club)
|0:03:56
|16
|Pascal Sauvayre
|0:03:57
|17
|Steven Griffith (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|0:03:57
|18
|Scott Claes
|0:04:12
|19
|Wayne Simon (Verdigris Cycling)
|0:05:02
|20
|Joseph Paulson (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
|0:07:41
|21
|Gary Painter (Ft. Wayne Outfitters)
|0:10:24
|22
|William Ralph (Big Orange Cycling)
|0:11:06
|23
|Hunter Ziesing (10 - Cat2) (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)
|0:11:57
|24
|Frank Moak (11 - Cat2) (Herring Gas Cycling/Herring Gas)
|0:16:43
|25
|Brian Batke (Carbon Racing)
|0:16:43
|26
|Michael Zoeller (National Capital Velo Club/Spok)
|0:16:43
|27
|Kent Menzel (12 - Cat2) (Pista Elite)
|0:16:43
|28
|John Tanner (Outspokin Bicycles)
|0:16:44
|29
|Brian Jones (13 - Cat2) (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/A)
|30
|John Hamilton (Main Line Cycling)
|31
|Mark Stein (14 - Cat2) (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)
|32
|Derek Wilford (10 - Cat3) (Spin)
|33
|Mark Shea (11 - Cat3)
|0:16:44
|34
|James Hall (12 - Cat3) (SmithLock)
|35
|Victor Siegfried (13 - Cat3) (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)
|36
|Charles Holbrook (15 - Cat2) (LAPT CC)
|37
|Marco Bonelli (14 - Cat3) (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin)
|0:20:29
|38
|Jan Elsbach (VOS Racing)
|39
|Mark Ellis (15 - Cat3)
|40
|Brian Blackwell (16 - Cat3) (Rogue Racing Project)
|0:22:22
|DNS
|Jeff Rhodes (Team Nebo Ridge)
|DNS
|Max Miley (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|DNS
|Geoffrey Drake (Team Bicycle Trip/Symantec)
|DNF
|David Hilton (PA Masters RC)
|DNF
|Chris Daffin (SVMIC Cycling)
|DNF
|Gary Dalton (Swamp Yankee Road Club/Cox Comm)
|DNF
|Thomas Dell (CoachChris/TedVelikonja)
|DNF
|Joseph Piscitello (PA Masters RC)
|DNF
|Gary Palmer (Team Tortuga)
|DNF
|Jay Gaunt (Main Line Cycling)
|DNF
|Charles Moore (Herring Gas Cycling/Herring Gas)
|DNF
|Jeffrey Miller (Planet Bike)
|DNF
|Steve Cullinan (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Louis Waugaman (Velosport Racing IA)
|DNF
|William Pedler (Schwab Cycles Racing Team)
|DNF
|John Fleckenstein (Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD/Tea)
|DNF
|Volodymyr Spantchak (Genesee Valley Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Briant Smith (Fightin' Bobas)
|DNF
|Jim Roegge (Team Dayton Bicycling/Michelob)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Anderson (Team Specialized Racing Masters)
|1:51:48
|2
|David LeDuc (Atlantic Velo-Virginia p/b Walt)
|0:00:58
|3
|William Kellagher (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:01:16
|4
|Wayne Stetina (Amgen-UBS Elite Masters)
|0:02:39
|5
|Dennis Rainear (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)
|0:02:41
|6
|Robert Gregory (Team Gran Fondo)
|0:02:43
|7
|Gordon Paulson (Planet Bike)
|0:02:46
|8
|Ronald Wilson (Southern Cycling Operations (SC)
|0:04:10
|9
|William Watkins (US Military Academy/Team Army)
|10
|Richard Distlerath (Racer Heads Sports and Leisure)
|0:04:11
|11
|Michael Mueller (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Fl)
|0:04:11
|12
|Shannon Fox
|0:04:12
|13
|Walt Chauner (Great Northern Cycling Club/Gre)
|0:04:20
|14
|James Dickerson (Cody Racing/Cody Racing Team)
|0:04:33
|15
|Lonnie Kennedy (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Tea)
|0:04:58
|16
|Thomas Bain (Geri Atrix)
|0:05:08
|17
|Dean Sandoval (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)
|0:05:12
|18
|Hardwick Gregg (CCR)
|0:05:31
|19
|Steve Birnbaum (10 - Cat3) (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:18:23
|20
|Greg Youngen (11 - Cat3) (Wild Card Cycling)
|0:18:24
|21
|Ronnie Hill (Georgia Cycling Inc.)
|22
|Alex Collins (Canyon Velo)
|23
|John Fabian (12 - Cat3) (Buffalo Bicycling Club Inc./Tom)
|0:18:24
|24
|Julius Aulisio (13 - Cat3) (Treasure Coast Cycling Associat)
|25
|Duane Mulvaney (White Mountain Road Club/Landis)
|0:18:24
|26
|Thomas Gates (Team Gran Fondo)
|0:18:24
|27
|William Flecher (Stark Velo)
|0:18:24
|28
|William Causey (Georgia Cycling Inc.)
|0:18:24
|29
|Gary Jackson (14 - Cat3) (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:18:24
|30
|Pete Loftis (Beaches Velo Sport)
|0:18:25
|31
|David Jarboe (15 - Cat3) (Bike Clicks/Team Louisville Bic)
|0:18:25
|32
|Gregory Pautsch (10 - Cat2) (Planet Bike)
|0:18:25
|33
|Eddie Morris (16 - Cat3) (Amgen-UBS Elite Masters)
|0:18:25
|34
|James Langley (11 - Cat2) (Team Bicycle Trip/Symantec)
|35
|Kenneth Norton (17 - Cat3) (Black Oak Racing)
|DNF
|RIchard Pearson (Team Kaos Cycling/Team Kaos-Ale)
|DNF
|Jack Evans (Cumberland Cycles Inc.)
|DNF
|Peter Leousis (Triangle Velo)
