Fuller, Crater among national champions

8 more titles awarded in Road Races

Results

Men - Open - Master - 75-79
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frederic Schmid (Bicycles Outback/Magura)1:30:00
2David Ellefson (VeloProject.com)
3Thomas O'Rourke (Cadieux Bicycle Club)
4Peter Murphy (Masters Cycle Racing Breakaway)
5Kurt Eickelmann (Southern Sierra Cyclists)

Men - Open - Master - 60-64
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Fuller (Cycles Veloce)1:28:44
2Brad Swope (Sonovelo/Fetzer Cycling Team)0:00:00
3Bernard Sanders (East Coasters Bike Shop)0:00:01
4Michael Krywanski (Priority Health Cycling Team)0:00:12
5David Hixson (Team Gran Fondo)0:01:59
6John Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Al)0:02:00
7Ken Louder (Velosport Racing)0:02:11
8Barry Messmer (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)0:02:26
9David Linden (Team Dayton Bicycling/Michelob)0:05:57
10David Stevens (VeloProject.com)0:06:05
11Mark McCarthy (Genesee Valley Cycling Club)0:06:13
12Russell Bowers0:09:53
13Angelo Cilli (Iron Data Racing)0:10:26
14Gary Hickey (Team Dayton Bicycling/Michelob)0:10:29
15James Cunningham (Team Ville)0:10:31
16Ralph Schmook (Tri Cities Road Club)0:10:32
17Charles South (Men Of Steel Racing LLC/Men of)0:10:33
18Randall Maddox (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu)0:10:39
19Robert Scofield0:10:48
20Stuart Ross (DC Velo Limited)0:11:38
21Phillip Davis (Jackson Spokes)0:13:46
22Alan Marcosson (Pista Elite)0:14:01
23sam roberts (Tulsa Wheelmen)0:14:21
24Scott Bulfinch (JoyRide Bicycles)0:15:13
25Bill Cole (Savannah Wheelmen/OSP)0:16:24
26Stephen Bennett (ColoBikeLaw.com)0:16:50
27Robert Brust (River City Racing Club)0:20:24
28Prewitt Lane (Team Barbasol/Rapid Transit/Cla)0:20:31
29Richard Alejandre0:24:18
30Rick Sederberg0:24:18
31Robert Cattanach (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Bia)0:33:51
DNSRobert Burke (Pact- DISH Network Cycling)
DNSHarry (Jerry) Fondren (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Tea)
DNSDan Meyer (Loon State Cyclists)
DNSSteven Lehman (Tri State Velo)
DNSCharles Hetrick (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
DNSThomas Lobdell (Scarlet Fire/Verizon Wireless R)
DNFWalter Lay (Bike Clicks/Team Louisville Bic)
DNFAlan Moore (Bissell/ABG Cycling Club)
DNFWilliam Stone (Indie Hops / Labor Cycling Team)
DNFStephen Reed (Scenic City Velo)
DNFGeorge Liolios (Summit Freewheelers)

Men - Open - Master - 70-74
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenneth Rosskopf (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club/FFCC)1:23:00
2Franz Hammer (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)
3Scott Tucker (Schwab Cycles Racing Team)
4William Meyers (Schwab Cycles Racing Team)
5Robert Schulte
6Jacobo Melcer (San Diego Cyclo Vets)
7Horst Stuewe (Pasadena Athletic Assoc (PAA)/P)
8Robert Paganini (Pasadena Athletic Assoc (PAA))
9Henry Banta (National Capital Velo Club/Spok)
10Charles Fetzer
11Tomasz Radzikowski

Men - Open - Master - 80-99
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carl Grove1:32:00
2Donald Werling0:17:00
3Link Lindquist (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Son)0:19:00

Men - Open - Master - 65-69
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas Weil (ABD Cycle Club)1:38:07
2Richard Shields (Team Hammer Nutrition)0:00:00
3Barry Free (ERA Cycling)0:00:01
4Jim Fox (Team Hammer Nutrition)0:00:01
5James Youngblood (NVRC)0:00:02
6Michael Freeman (Team Hammer Nutrition)0:00:04
7Gary DeVoss (San Diego Cyclo Vets)0:00:06
8William Logan0:00:06
9Michael Patterson0:00:07
10S Durward Higgins (Scenic City Velo)0:00:10
11E Michael Ozment (Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD/Tea)0:00:39
12James Conway (Blue River Bicycle Club)0:01:37
13Monty Maughan (Foss1l Racing/Fossil 1 Racing)0:07:57
14Marcel Bastide0:09:34
15Weslye Bruce0:10:30
16maurice john0:17:09

Men - 1/2/3 - Masters - 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Crater2:46:37
2Jonathan Jacob (Indianapolis Cycling Club/NUVO)0:00:07
3Adam Bergman (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Tex)0:03:44
4John DeLong (Carolina Bicycle Company/Subaru)0:04:37
5Brian Toone (Birmingham Velo/Tria Market / D)0:04:40
6Igor Volshteyn (Kraft Genie Cycling.Inc./Champi)0:04:52
7Eneas Freyre (FASTAR/TARGETRAINING)0:04:53
8John Grant (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Tex)0:05:14
9David Hauber (Sonovelo)0:05:18
10Nathan Smith (Kryki Sports/Lenovo)0:06:22
11Timothy Mitchell (CCB International)0:07:44
12Colin Sandberg (Pa. Elite Velo/Hershey Cancer I)0:08:03
13Tom Burke (Midwest Cycling Group/Lathrup I)0:08:15
14Eric Jones0:08:59
15Joseph Bosemer (Sonovelo/Fetzer Cycling Team)0:11:11
16Yip Tsang (ZMOTION Racing Team)0:11:15
17Justin Maka (Ten Speed Drive Racing/Ten Spee)0:13:02
18Matthew Weeks (Carbon Racing)
19Andrew Olson (Subaru-Gary Fisher)0:13:10
20Abraham McNutt (Team Dayton Bicycling/Michelob)0:13:11
21Scott Kuppersmith (Herring Gas Cycling/Herring Gas)0:15:32
22Travis Werts (Team Sonic- Treehouse Racing)0:22:47
23Nathaniel Cornelius (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Tex)
DNSBain Foote (Herring Gas Cycling/Herring Gas)
DNSMathew Davis (Team LaS'port)
DNSKen Vida (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)
DNSDavid Oliver
DNFKris French (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
DNFJoshua Roeser (Flat City Cycling Club Inc.)
DNFJoshua Whitmore (Globalbike Racing/Team Globalbi)
DNFJames Freeman (Bike Clicks/Team Louisville Bic)
DNFBrent Martin (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
DNFDerek Graham (Bissell/ABG Cycling Club)
DNFBenjamin Kuhlman (Team Athens)

Men - 1/2/3 - Masters - 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Terry Duran (Birmingham Velo/Tria Market / D)2:02:07
2Gerald Finken (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:00:03
3James G Wenzel (Velo Voodoo)0:00:52
4Thurlow Rogers (Amgen-UBS Elite Masters)0:01:45
5Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)0:03:26
6Arthur Brown (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/)0:03:31
7Robert Downs (Planet Bike)0:03:31
8Mark Edwards (Team Bicycle Trip/Symantec)0:03:32
9Anthony Taylor (Century Road Club Association/D)0:03:32
10Malcolm Hill (Amgen-UBS Elite Masters)0:03:33
11Mark Kutney (Van Dessel Factory Team)0:03:34
12Daniel (Dan) Lach (Zephyr Wheel Sports)0:03:36
13Mark Wolowiec (Flying Rhino Cycling Club)0:03:38
14Mark Gowler (St Louis Cycling Club)0:03:50
15Bryan Lofton (VeloBrew Cycling Club)0:03:56
16Pascal Sauvayre0:03:57
17Steven Griffith (ZMOTION Racing Team)0:03:57
18Scott Claes0:04:12
19Wayne Simon (Verdigris Cycling)0:05:02
20Joseph Paulson (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)0:07:41
21Gary Painter (Ft. Wayne Outfitters)0:10:24
22William Ralph (Big Orange Cycling)0:11:06
23Hunter Ziesing (10 - Cat2) (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)0:11:57
24Frank Moak (11 - Cat2) (Herring Gas Cycling/Herring Gas)0:16:43
25Brian Batke (Carbon Racing)0:16:43
26Michael Zoeller (National Capital Velo Club/Spok)0:16:43
27Kent Menzel (12 - Cat2) (Pista Elite)0:16:43
28John Tanner (Outspokin Bicycles)0:16:44
29Brian Jones (13 - Cat2) (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/A)
30John Hamilton (Main Line Cycling)
31Mark Stein (14 - Cat2) (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)
32Derek Wilford (10 - Cat3) (Spin)
33Mark Shea (11 - Cat3)0:16:44
34James Hall (12 - Cat3) (SmithLock)
35Victor Siegfried (13 - Cat3) (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)
36Charles Holbrook (15 - Cat2) (LAPT CC)
37Marco Bonelli (14 - Cat3) (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin)0:20:29
38Jan Elsbach (VOS Racing)
39Mark Ellis (15 - Cat3)
40Brian Blackwell (16 - Cat3) (Rogue Racing Project)0:22:22
DNSJeff Rhodes (Team Nebo Ridge)
DNSMax Miley (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
DNSGeoffrey Drake (Team Bicycle Trip/Symantec)
DNFDavid Hilton (PA Masters RC)
DNFChris Daffin (SVMIC Cycling)
DNFGary Dalton (Swamp Yankee Road Club/Cox Comm)
DNFThomas Dell (CoachChris/TedVelikonja)
DNFJoseph Piscitello (PA Masters RC)
DNFGary Palmer (Team Tortuga)
DNFJay Gaunt (Main Line Cycling)
DNFCharles Moore (Herring Gas Cycling/Herring Gas)
DNFJeffrey Miller (Planet Bike)
DNFSteve Cullinan (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team)
DNFLouis Waugaman (Velosport Racing IA)
DNFWilliam Pedler (Schwab Cycles Racing Team)
DNFJohn Fleckenstein (Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD/Tea)
DNFVolodymyr Spantchak (Genesee Valley Cycling Club)
DNFBriant Smith (Fightin' Bobas)
DNFJim Roegge (Team Dayton Bicycling/Michelob)

Men - 1/2/3 - Masters - 55-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Anderson (Team Specialized Racing Masters)1:51:48
2David LeDuc (Atlantic Velo-Virginia p/b Walt)0:00:58
3William Kellagher (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:01:16
4Wayne Stetina (Amgen-UBS Elite Masters)0:02:39
5Dennis Rainear (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)0:02:41
6Robert Gregory (Team Gran Fondo)0:02:43
7Gordon Paulson (Planet Bike)0:02:46
8Ronald Wilson (Southern Cycling Operations (SC)0:04:10
9William Watkins (US Military Academy/Team Army)
10Richard Distlerath (Racer Heads Sports and Leisure)0:04:11
11Michael Mueller (Sun Coast Velo/UC Cyclery/JW Fl)0:04:11
12Shannon Fox0:04:12
13Walt Chauner (Great Northern Cycling Club/Gre)0:04:20
14James Dickerson (Cody Racing/Cody Racing Team)0:04:33
15Lonnie Kennedy (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Tea)0:04:58
16Thomas Bain (Geri Atrix)0:05:08
17Dean Sandoval (Vic's Espresso / Peerless Tyre)0:05:12
18Hardwick Gregg (CCR)0:05:31
19Steve Birnbaum (10 - Cat3) (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:18:23
20Greg Youngen (11 - Cat3) (Wild Card Cycling)0:18:24
21Ronnie Hill (Georgia Cycling Inc.)
22Alex Collins (Canyon Velo)
23John Fabian (12 - Cat3) (Buffalo Bicycling Club Inc./Tom)0:18:24
24Julius Aulisio (13 - Cat3) (Treasure Coast Cycling Associat)
25Duane Mulvaney (White Mountain Road Club/Landis)0:18:24
26Thomas Gates (Team Gran Fondo)0:18:24
27William Flecher (Stark Velo)0:18:24
28William Causey (Georgia Cycling Inc.)0:18:24
29Gary Jackson (14 - Cat3) (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)0:18:24
30Pete Loftis (Beaches Velo Sport)0:18:25
31David Jarboe (15 - Cat3) (Bike Clicks/Team Louisville Bic)0:18:25
32Gregory Pautsch (10 - Cat2) (Planet Bike)0:18:25
33Eddie Morris (16 - Cat3) (Amgen-UBS Elite Masters)0:18:25
34James Langley (11 - Cat2) (Team Bicycle Trip/Symantec)
35Kenneth Norton (17 - Cat3) (Black Oak Racing)
DNFRIchard Pearson (Team Kaos Cycling/Team Kaos-Ale)
DNFJack Evans (Cumberland Cycles Inc.)
DNFPeter Leousis (Triangle Velo)

