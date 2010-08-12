Olheiser wins another title
Aspholm, Reeder claim national championships
|1
|Michael Olheiser (TriStar Cycling Team)
|2:34:21
|2
|Benjamin Blaugrund (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San J)
|0:01:25
|3
|Christopher Harkey (Carolina Bicycle Company/Subaru)
|0:04:46
|4
|Christopher Brown (Litespeed-BMW/LITESPEED-BMW)
|0:04:48
|5
|Kevin Kremke (Bike Barn (Texas))
|0:04:54
|6
|Chris DeMarchi (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)
|0:04:59
|7
|John Gabriel (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Son)
|0:05:00
|8
|Micah Fritzinger (Scheller's Racing Team)
|0:05:02
|9
|Jason Schniepp (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
|0:05:03
|10
|Chad Madan (Litespeed-BMW)
|11
|Bryan Reid (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita R)
|0:05:04
|12
|J Skiles Keith (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|13
|Bruce Humphries (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita R)
|0:05:05
|14
|Brian Baker (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Tex)
|15
|J Alain Ferry (Genesee Valley Cycling Club)
|16
|Mark Warno (Syn-Fit Race Team)
|0:05:07
|17
|Brandon Cowart (Bike Barn (Texas)/Bike Barn Tex)
|0:05:08
|18
|Matthew Segur (Mix1)
|19
|Horace Burrowes (We Stand United (W.S.))
|0:05:15
|20
|John Litz
|0:05:17
|21
|Don Autore (Orlando Velo/Sleep Better Ride)
|0:05:18
|22
|Jonathan Eropkin (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/Bicy)
|0:05:28
|23
|Steven Broglio (Scarlet Fire/Verizon Wireless R)
|0:05:34
|24
|Nathan Roberson (Scheller's Racing Team)
|0:05:41
|25
|A.T. Stamp (Carolina Bicycle Company/Subaru)
|0:05:55
|26
|Gregory Strock (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Tex)
|0:07:07
|27
|Ted Michaels (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)
|0:09:11
|28
|Matias Mendigochea (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:09:12
|29
|Luke Seemann (xXx Racing)
|0:09:13
|30
|David McNeal (Total Restoration)
|0:09:16
|31
|Matt Bole (Team Dayton Bicycling/Michelob)
|0:09:17
|32
|Jeffrey McGrane (Friends Great Smokies (FGS Cycl)
|0:09:23
|33
|Chad Weisgram (River Valley Cycling Club- RVCC)
|0:15:31
|34
|Robert Kendall (Team Barbasol/Rapid Transit)
|0:15:37
|35
|Timothy Regan (Herring Gas Cycling/Herring Gas)
|0:15:51
|36
|Jason Karew (Queen City Wheels)
|0:19:20
|37
|Jason Bentley (Team Brain and Spine Cycling)
|0:20:20
|38
|Robert Binkley (Scenic City Velo)
|0:22:19
|39
|Ryan Boudreaux (Herring Gas Cycling)
|0:22:20
|40
|Colby Millen (Litespeed-BMW)
|0:22:21
|41
|Timothy Hargrave (Bike Clicks/Team Louisville Bic)
|0:22:24
|42
|Chance Fielder (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)
|0:22:29
|43
|Theodore Grober (8th Wonder Cycling/Team Helen's)
|0:29:04
|44
|Christopher Marino (Gulf Coast Velo)
|0:36:51
|45
|Aaron Guyer (Memphis Velo Smith & Nephew Cyc)
|0:36:54
|46
|Aaron Fulton (VeloBrew Cycling Club/Velobrew)
|0:37:58
|47
|Dwayne Toombs (Tristar Cycles)
|DNS
|Marek Lipold
|DNS
|Gavin Robertson (Century Road Club Association/F)
|DNS
|Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/)
|DNF
|James Cunningham (Team Ville)
|DNF
|Russell Reed (Indiana Flyers/Sound Hearing Cy)
|DNF
|Dan Korienek (Leadout Racing)
|1
|Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo)
|2:04:26
|2
|Frederick Norton (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
|3
|Dan Martin (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/Bicy)
|4
|Patrick Weddell (Team Ville)
|5
|David Henderson (Columbia Bike Club Race Team)
|0:00:01
|6
|Keith Harper (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San J)
|7
|Dirk Pohlmann (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|8
|Scott Edge
|0:00:05
|9
|Paul Thomas (RIDECLEAN)
|0:00:08
|10
|Christopher Lyman (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)
|0:00:15
|11
|David Harward (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycl)
|0:00:48
|12
|Daniel King (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)
|0:01:00
|13
|Todd Scheske (MVP Health Care Cycling)
|14
|Gilbert Correa (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)
|0:01:01
|15
|Gordon Stiel (Carolina Flyers)
|0:01:02
|16
|Scott Fonseca (Zenn Racing Team)
|17
|Gene Tolli (CZ Velo)
|0:01:04
|18
|Andrew Clarke (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
|19
|Christopher Powers (McKinney Velo Club)
|0:01:05
|20
|Tony Scott (Peachtree Bikes)
|21
|Grant Potter (ZMOTION)
|22
|Nico Toutenhoofd (Team Hotel San Jose)
|23
|Gary Aspnes (TWZ 1/2/3s Cycling Team/Horst-)
|0:01:06
|24
|Eric Barnett (Peloton Sports Group/McDonalds)
|25
|Victor Herrera (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|26
|Tim Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)
|0:01:07
|27
|Greg Cousins (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Mor)
|28
|Wallace Groda (Bike Barn (Texas)/Bike Barn Tex)
|0:01:10
|29
|Daniel Casper (GrandStay Hotels)
|0:01:11
|30
|Andy Lougher (Iron Data Racing)
|31
|William Scanlon (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)
|0:01:12
|32
|Daniel Bennett (White Mountain Road Club/Landis)
|0:01:17
|33
|Kent Wheeler (Velo Voodoo)
|0:01:32
|34
|Matt Botting (Carolina Flyers)
|0:01:42
|35
|Graham Long (CCB/CCB Racing)
|0:05:12
|36
|John Korioth (Team Lifesize)
|0:06:42
|37
|Jason Swiatlowski (Bissell/ABG Cycling Club)
|0:08:58
|38
|Trent Donat (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci)
|0:11:58
|39
|David Schreffler (New Orleans Bicycle Club Inc/Te)
|0:13:29
|40
|Rick Laliberte (River Valley Cycling Club- RVCC)
|0:19:20
|41
|Keith Knittle (SVMIC Cycling)
|0:21:29
|42
|Chris Ott (Zenn Racing Team)
|0:22:49
|43
|Paul Barrett (Hilton Head Cycling)
|0:22:50
|44
|Michael Myers (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)
|0:22:53
|45
|Derron Dart (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)
|0:24:54
|46
|George Boren (Guitar Lab)
|47
|Brendon Hale (Atlas Cycling Team/Atlas Cyclin)
|0:28:19
|48
|Mark O'Banion (Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD/Tea)
|0:28:25
|49
|Edward Kendrick Sr (New Orleans Bicycle Club Inc/Te)
|0:28:35
|50
|Riccardo Cannone (Team Gran Fondo)
|0:28:40
|51
|Brian Robinson
|0:28:47
|52
|Kurt Hoehn (VeloBrew Cycling Club/Velobrew)
|0:29:03
|53
|Peter Stephens (Gulf Coast Bicycle Club)
|0:50:57
|DNS
|Robert Lattanzi (Westwood Velo/Westwood Cycle/Tr)
|DNS
|Antony Galvan (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)
|DNS
|Rich Davis (Team Rio Grande)
|DNF
|Robert Cummings (Boston Mountain Cyclist/Boston)
|DNF
|Haig Marino (Deno's Wonder Wheel Cycling/Won)
|DNF
|Mark Fleishman (Team Gran Fondo)
|DNF
|Bryan Rheude (Comma Van Wagner Racing)
|DNF
|Thomas Cox (KCV Cycling Club/Alderfer Berge)
|DNF
|Rodney Roof (Zephyr Wheel Sports)
|1
|Cale Reeder (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)
|2:08:58
|2
|Jonathan Card
|3
|Troy Kimball (Westwood Velo/Westwood Cycle/Tr)
|4
|Janne Hamalainen (Tulsa Wheelmen/Tulsa Tough Raci)
|0:00:01
|5
|Mark Gunsalus (Sports TEAM The/Team FUJI/Clif)
|6
|Michael Pugh (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)
|7
|Kevin Metcalfe (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)
|0:00:03
|8
|Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)
|0:00:04
|9
|James Gotsick
|0:00:05
|10
|O'Brien Forbes (Cincinnati Velo Club Inc/Huntin)
|11
|James Ignash (Flying Rhino Cycling Club)
|12
|James Parker (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Bia)
|0:00:06
|13
|Chris Halverson (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation In)
|14
|Todd Craig (Genesee Valley Cycling Club)
|0:00:07
|15
|John Gatch (Cincinnati Velo Club Inc/Huntin)
|0:00:08
|16
|Todd Robertson (Skins Racing)
|0:00:09
|17
|Scott Kuiper (Better Cycling of Louisville/Pa)
|0:00:11
|18
|Timothy Carbonneau (Gulf Coast Bicycle Racing)
|0:00:14
|19
|Martin Mrugal (PA 1/2/3s RC)
|0:00:28
|20
|James Paolinetti (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)
|0:00:34
|21
|Craig Roemer (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)
|0:00:45
|22
|John Spittal (Thru-It-All Body Shop Inc/Team)
|0:00:52
|23
|Mark Trimble (DNA Racing)
|0:01:12
|24
|Raife Snover (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|0:01:22
|25
|Michael Bradbury (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)
|0:01:25
|26
|Jeff Clayton (Georgia Cycling Inc.)
|0:01:32
|27
|Gunnar Shogren (Backyard Bike Club/Dynamic Phys)
|0:01:52
|28
|Timothy Loughlin
|0:01:57
|29
|William Crecelius (Better Cycling of Louisville/Pa)
|0:02:01
|30
|Bruce Diehl (Sunapee Racing Team)
|0:02:29
|31
|David Chernosky (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|0:02:32
|32
|Stephen Spanbauer (Better Cycling of Louisville/Pa)
|33
|David Stone (Scarlet Fire/Verizon Wireless R)
|0:03:07
|34
|Pablo Santa Cruz (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)
|0:03:10
|35
|John Mandrola (Better Cycling of Louisville)
|0:03:11
|36
|Max Mack (Health is Wealth powered by Who)
|0:04:26
|37
|Bruce Dunn (Fayetteville Wheelmen/Tyson Rac)
|0:04:38
|38
|Mark Swartzendruber (Scarlet Fire)
|0:04:46
|39
|Sam Nichol (Zipp Factory Team)
|0:05:10
|40
|Brian Gavette (Zipp Factory Team)
|0:09:45
|41
|Rene Fonseca (South Lake Bicycles.com)
|0:09:48
|42
|Randal Warren (xXx Racing)
|0:09:49
|43
|Frank Schroeder (La Habra Cyclery/Schroeder Iron)
|0:09:50
|44
|Eric Knuth (Fisher Midwest Road Team)
|0:09:53
|45
|Chris Riccardi (Lake Effect Cycling Team)
|0:09:57
|46
|Gregory Berlind
|0:12:57
|47
|Michael Schmid (Nouveau Velo Cycling Team/Nouve)
|0:15:44
|48
|Kevin Unck (Coates Cyclery Cycling Club/Bac)
|49
|David Beaudoin
|0:16:37
|50
|Maurice Hessel (Boston Mountain Cyclist/Boston)
|0:16:39
|51
|Blain Reeves (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|0:16:40
|52
|Jay Levy (SVMIC Cycling)
|53
|Daryl Rains (Mock Orange Bikes)
|0:17:05
|54
|Scott Herring (xXx Racing)
|0:17:06
|55
|Peter Butler (Gulf Coast Velo)
|0:17:12
|56
|Scott Arrigoni
|0:17:14
|57
|Michael Satterfield (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)
|0:19:33
|58
|Christopher Johnston (Minnesota Cycling Team/Tonka Cy)
|0:19:37
|59
|Eric Lyle (Sonovelo/Fetzer Cycling Team)
|0:19:38
|60
|Jay Hawkins (Oz Bicycle Club/Specs Racing Te)
|0:21:25
|61
|Solomon Lallouz (Bike America Racing Team)
|0:21:46
|62
|Todd King (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:22:37
|63
|GARY SPEER
|0:23:40
|64
|Kent McDaniel (Chippewa Valley Cycling Club/Sp)
|0:24:14
|65
|Andrew Brittingham (VeloBrew Cycling Club)
|0:25:52
|66
|Mark Freed (Racer Heads Sports and Leisure)
|0:28:49
|DNS
|Tim Stone (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
|DNS
|Scott Cole (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Mor)
|DNS
|Douglas Deaton (Team Dayton Bicycling/Michelob)
|DNS
|Jose Mendez (Bike America Racing Team)
|DNS
|Fred (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San J)
|DNS
|Christian Zauner
|DNS
|Nello Teer (North Georgia Cycling Associati)
|DNS
|Ted Hopkins (Apex AutoWorks p/b Trek Raleigh)
|DNS
|Richard Meeker (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)
|DNS
|Stephen Collins (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar-Mo)
|DNS
|Joseph Ruf (Spring City Cycling Club/Spring)
|DNF
|Larry Stickler (Sonovelo/Fetzer Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Tod Williams (Team Gran Fondo)
|DNF
|Curtis Tolson (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Tex)
