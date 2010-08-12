Trending

Olheiser wins another title

Aspholm, Reeder claim national championships

Men - 1/2/3 - Masters - 35-39
1Michael Olheiser (TriStar Cycling Team)2:34:21
2Benjamin Blaugrund (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San J)0:01:25
3Christopher Harkey (Carolina Bicycle Company/Subaru)0:04:46
4Christopher Brown (Litespeed-BMW/LITESPEED-BMW)0:04:48
5Kevin Kremke (Bike Barn (Texas))0:04:54
6Chris DeMarchi (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)0:04:59
7John Gabriel (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Son)0:05:00
8Micah Fritzinger (Scheller's Racing Team)0:05:02
9Jason Schniepp (Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)0:05:03
10Chad Madan (Litespeed-BMW)
11Bryan Reid (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita R)0:05:04
12J Skiles Keith (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
13Bruce Humphries (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita R)0:05:05
14Brian Baker (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Tex)
15J Alain Ferry (Genesee Valley Cycling Club)
16Mark Warno (Syn-Fit Race Team)0:05:07
17Brandon Cowart (Bike Barn (Texas)/Bike Barn Tex)0:05:08
18Matthew Segur (Mix1)
19Horace Burrowes (We Stand United (W.S.))0:05:15
20John Litz0:05:17
21Don Autore (Orlando Velo/Sleep Better Ride)0:05:18
22Jonathan Eropkin (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/Bicy)0:05:28
23Steven Broglio (Scarlet Fire/Verizon Wireless R)0:05:34
24Nathan Roberson (Scheller's Racing Team)0:05:41
25A.T. Stamp (Carolina Bicycle Company/Subaru)0:05:55
26Gregory Strock (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Tex)0:07:07
27Ted Michaels (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)0:09:11
28Matias Mendigochea (Herbalife LaGrange)0:09:12
29Luke Seemann (xXx Racing)0:09:13
30David McNeal (Total Restoration)0:09:16
31Matt Bole (Team Dayton Bicycling/Michelob)0:09:17
32Jeffrey McGrane (Friends Great Smokies (FGS Cycl)0:09:23
33Chad Weisgram (River Valley Cycling Club- RVCC)0:15:31
34Robert Kendall (Team Barbasol/Rapid Transit)0:15:37
35Timothy Regan (Herring Gas Cycling/Herring Gas)0:15:51
36Jason Karew (Queen City Wheels)0:19:20
37Jason Bentley (Team Brain and Spine Cycling)0:20:20
38Robert Binkley (Scenic City Velo)0:22:19
39Ryan Boudreaux (Herring Gas Cycling)0:22:20
40Colby Millen (Litespeed-BMW)0:22:21
41Timothy Hargrave (Bike Clicks/Team Louisville Bic)0:22:24
42Chance Fielder (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)0:22:29
43Theodore Grober (8th Wonder Cycling/Team Helen's)0:29:04
44Christopher Marino (Gulf Coast Velo)0:36:51
45Aaron Guyer (Memphis Velo Smith & Nephew Cyc)0:36:54
46Aaron Fulton (VeloBrew Cycling Club/Velobrew)0:37:58
47Dwayne Toombs (Tristar Cycles)
DNSMarek Lipold
DNSGavin Robertson (Century Road Club Association/F)
DNSKevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/)
DNFJames Cunningham (Team Ville)
DNFRussell Reed (Indiana Flyers/Sound Hearing Cy)
DNFDan Korienek (Leadout Racing)

Men - 1/2/3 - Masters - 40-44
1Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo)2:04:26
2Frederick Norton (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
3Dan Martin (Team Bicycles Plus/SAFEWAY/Bicy)
4Patrick Weddell (Team Ville)
5David Henderson (Columbia Bike Club Race Team)0:00:01
6Keith Harper (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San J)
7Dirk Pohlmann (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
8Scott Edge0:00:05
9Paul Thomas (RIDECLEAN)0:00:08
10Christopher Lyman (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)0:00:15
11David Harward (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycl)0:00:48
12Daniel King (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)0:01:00
13Todd Scheske (MVP Health Care Cycling)
14Gilbert Correa (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)0:01:01
15Gordon Stiel (Carolina Flyers)0:01:02
16Scott Fonseca (Zenn Racing Team)
17Gene Tolli (CZ Velo)0:01:04
18Andrew Clarke (Panther pb Competitive Cyclist)
19Christopher Powers (McKinney Velo Club)0:01:05
20Tony Scott (Peachtree Bikes)
21Grant Potter (ZMOTION)
22Nico Toutenhoofd (Team Hotel San Jose)
23Gary Aspnes (TWZ 1/2/3s Cycling Team/Horst-)0:01:06
24Eric Barnett (Peloton Sports Group/McDonalds)
25Victor Herrera (ZMOTION Racing Team)
26Tim Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)0:01:07
27Greg Cousins (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Mor)
28Wallace Groda (Bike Barn (Texas)/Bike Barn Tex)0:01:10
29Daniel Casper (GrandStay Hotels)0:01:11
30Andy Lougher (Iron Data Racing)
31William Scanlon (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)0:01:12
32Daniel Bennett (White Mountain Road Club/Landis)0:01:17
33Kent Wheeler (Velo Voodoo)0:01:32
34Matt Botting (Carolina Flyers)0:01:42
35Graham Long (CCB/CCB Racing)0:05:12
36John Korioth (Team Lifesize)0:06:42
37Jason Swiatlowski (Bissell/ABG Cycling Club)0:08:58
38Trent Donat (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci)0:11:58
39David Schreffler (New Orleans Bicycle Club Inc/Te)0:13:29
40Rick Laliberte (River Valley Cycling Club- RVCC)0:19:20
41Keith Knittle (SVMIC Cycling)0:21:29
42Chris Ott (Zenn Racing Team)0:22:49
43Paul Barrett (Hilton Head Cycling)0:22:50
44Michael Myers (Team Nature's Path/3 Sports)0:22:53
45Derron Dart (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)0:24:54
46George Boren (Guitar Lab)
47Brendon Hale (Atlas Cycling Team/Atlas Cyclin)0:28:19
48Mark O'Banion (Team Mack Racing Assoc. LTD/Tea)0:28:25
49Edward Kendrick Sr (New Orleans Bicycle Club Inc/Te)0:28:35
50Riccardo Cannone (Team Gran Fondo)0:28:40
51Brian Robinson0:28:47
52Kurt Hoehn (VeloBrew Cycling Club/Velobrew)0:29:03
53Peter Stephens (Gulf Coast Bicycle Club)0:50:57
DNSRobert Lattanzi (Westwood Velo/Westwood Cycle/Tr)
DNSAntony Galvan (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)
DNSRich Davis (Team Rio Grande)
DNFRobert Cummings (Boston Mountain Cyclist/Boston)
DNFHaig Marino (Deno's Wonder Wheel Cycling/Won)
DNFMark Fleishman (Team Gran Fondo)
DNFBryan Rheude (Comma Van Wagner Racing)
DNFThomas Cox (KCV Cycling Club/Alderfer Berge)
DNFRodney Roof (Zephyr Wheel Sports)

Men - 1/2/3 - Masters - 45-49
1Cale Reeder (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)2:08:58
2Jonathan Card
3Troy Kimball (Westwood Velo/Westwood Cycle/Tr)
4Janne Hamalainen (Tulsa Wheelmen/Tulsa Tough Raci)0:00:01
5Mark Gunsalus (Sports TEAM The/Team FUJI/Clif)
6Michael Pugh (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam)
7Kevin Metcalfe (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)0:00:03
8Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)0:00:04
9James Gotsick0:00:05
10O'Brien Forbes (Cincinnati Velo Club Inc/Huntin)
11James Ignash (Flying Rhino Cycling Club)
12James Parker (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Bia)0:00:06
13Chris Halverson (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation In)
14Todd Craig (Genesee Valley Cycling Club)0:00:07
15John Gatch (Cincinnati Velo Club Inc/Huntin)0:00:08
16Todd Robertson (Skins Racing)0:00:09
17Scott Kuiper (Better Cycling of Louisville/Pa)0:00:11
18Timothy Carbonneau (Gulf Coast Bicycle Racing)0:00:14
19Martin Mrugal (PA 1/2/3s RC)0:00:28
20James Paolinetti (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)0:00:34
21Craig Roemer (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp)0:00:45
22John Spittal (Thru-It-All Body Shop Inc/Team)0:00:52
23Mark Trimble (DNA Racing)0:01:12
24Raife Snover (ZMOTION Racing Team)0:01:22
25Michael Bradbury (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)0:01:25
26Jeff Clayton (Georgia Cycling Inc.)0:01:32
27Gunnar Shogren (Backyard Bike Club/Dynamic Phys)0:01:52
28Timothy Loughlin0:01:57
29William Crecelius (Better Cycling of Louisville/Pa)0:02:01
30Bruce Diehl (Sunapee Racing Team)0:02:29
31David Chernosky (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:02:32
32Stephen Spanbauer (Better Cycling of Louisville/Pa)
33David Stone (Scarlet Fire/Verizon Wireless R)0:03:07
34Pablo Santa Cruz (Florida Velo/FloridaVelo)0:03:10
35John Mandrola (Better Cycling of Louisville)0:03:11
36Max Mack (Health is Wealth powered by Who)0:04:26
37Bruce Dunn (Fayetteville Wheelmen/Tyson Rac)0:04:38
38Mark Swartzendruber (Scarlet Fire)0:04:46
39Sam Nichol (Zipp Factory Team)0:05:10
40Brian Gavette (Zipp Factory Team)0:09:45
41Rene Fonseca (South Lake Bicycles.com)0:09:48
42Randal Warren (xXx Racing)0:09:49
43Frank Schroeder (La Habra Cyclery/Schroeder Iron)0:09:50
44Eric Knuth (Fisher Midwest Road Team)0:09:53
45Chris Riccardi (Lake Effect Cycling Team)0:09:57
46Gregory Berlind0:12:57
47Michael Schmid (Nouveau Velo Cycling Team/Nouve)0:15:44
48Kevin Unck (Coates Cyclery Cycling Club/Bac)
49David Beaudoin0:16:37
50Maurice Hessel (Boston Mountain Cyclist/Boston)0:16:39
51Blain Reeves (ZMOTION Racing Team)0:16:40
52Jay Levy (SVMIC Cycling)
53Daryl Rains (Mock Orange Bikes)0:17:05
54Scott Herring (xXx Racing)0:17:06
55Peter Butler (Gulf Coast Velo)0:17:12
56Scott Arrigoni0:17:14
57Michael Satterfield (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long)0:19:33
58Christopher Johnston (Minnesota Cycling Team/Tonka Cy)0:19:37
59Eric Lyle (Sonovelo/Fetzer Cycling Team)0:19:38
60Jay Hawkins (Oz Bicycle Club/Specs Racing Te)0:21:25
61Solomon Lallouz (Bike America Racing Team)0:21:46
62Todd King (Team Wheel & Sprocket)0:22:37
63GARY SPEER0:23:40
64Kent McDaniel (Chippewa Valley Cycling Club/Sp)0:24:14
65Andrew Brittingham (VeloBrew Cycling Club)0:25:52
66Mark Freed (Racer Heads Sports and Leisure)0:28:49
DNSTim Stone (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
DNSScott Cole (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team/Mor)
DNSDouglas Deaton (Team Dayton Bicycling/Michelob)
DNSJose Mendez (Bike America Racing Team)
DNSFred (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San J)
DNSChristian Zauner
DNSNello Teer (North Georgia Cycling Associati)
DNSTed Hopkins (Apex AutoWorks p/b Trek Raleigh)
DNSRichard Meeker (Amgen-UBS Elite 1/2/3s)
DNSStephen Collins (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar-Mo)
DNSJoseph Ruf (Spring City Cycling Club/Spring)
DNFLarry Stickler (Sonovelo/Fetzer Cycling Team)
DNFTod Williams (Team Gran Fondo)
DNFCurtis Tolson (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Tex)

