Image 1 of 5 Matt Baranowski winning his third Gold Medal in the Mens 17-18 10K Scratch Final (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 2 of 5 Ruth Winder securing her First National Championship in the Womens 17-18 7K Scratch Final (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 3 of 5 Womens 17-18 Scratch Podium (L-R): Christine Barron, Coryn Rivera, Ruth Winder, Christine Barron, Somersby Jenkins (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 4 of 5 Womens 17-18 Keirin Podium (L-R): Ruth Winder, Madalyn Godby, Coryn Rivera, Shelbe Eck, Elizabeth Engwis (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 5 of 5 Men 17-18 10k Scratch Podium (L-R): Zach Semian, Charles Martin, Matt Baranoski, Zach Noonan, Benjamin Swedberg (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)

After inclement weather forced the morning session to be delayed until afternoon, day three of the USA Cycling Juniors Track National Championships was a busy one. Nine national titles were awarded on the penultimate day as riders in the 17-18 age category continued to heat up the track, and the 10-12 and 13-14 groups completed their overall omniums.

The men’s team pursuit saw the Young Medalists squad of Juan Carmona (Young Medalists), Robin Carpenter, Wesley Kline and Zack Noonan win the national title over the foursome of Nate Geoffrion (All Sport-Team Swift), Ryan Eastman (All Sport-Team Swift), Lawson Craddock (Hot Tubes) and Benjamin Swedberg (Rad Racing). The bronze medal squad consisted of Matthew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners), Neal Shepherd (Orlando Road Club), Ben Barthel (Echelon Santa Barbara) and Andrew Lanier (Team Specialized).

In the men’s 17-18 keirin, Matthew Baranoski (Team Alliance Environmental) rode into his second Stars-and-Stripes jersey of the weekend with a win over silver and bronze medalists Ryan Gadow (San Jose Bicycle Club) and Jesse Marans (Major Motion Cycling Club). Rounding out the podium in fourth and fifth were Dan Birman (Bike n Hike Giant Continental) and Ian Schlarman (FCC Racing).

Baranoski continued his winning ways on Saturday evening with a third win, this time in the men’s 17-18 10-kilometre scratch race. The silver and bronze medals for this race went to Charles Martin (IS Corp Cycling Team) and Zack Noonan while Zachary Semian (Team Alliance Environmental) and Benjamin Swedberg were fourth and fifth respectively.

Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12) found herself in a familiar position on the top step of the podium again on Saturday. Rivera bested Madalyn Godby and Shelbe Eck in the women’s 17-18 keirin while Elizabeth Engwis (Team Kenda) and Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12) put forth the fourth- and fifth-place efforts.

In the women’s 17-18 seven-kilometre scratch race, it was Winder to ride into the Stars-and-Stripes jersey. Rivera grabbed the silver medal while Erin Popovich secured the bronze. Christine Barron (VRC) and Somersby Jenkins (Echelon Santa Barbara) stood on the final two steps of the podium.

The men and women in the 10-12 and 13-14 categories wrapped up their racing on Saturday evening and national champions were crowned for those groups in the overall omniums.

Grant McElroy (Beaverton Bicycle Club) grabbed yet another win in the men’s 10-12 category, claiming the gold in the two-kilometre scratch race ahead of James Brookshire (Velosports Racing) and Jules Gilliam.

McElroy’s victory on Saturday secured him the national championship in the overall omnium. Brookshire was second in the omnium while Magnus Hartwell (Young Medalists) claimed the bronze medal. Jules Gilliam (Major Motion) and Angel Lopez (Major Motion)rounded out fourth and fifth.

Devon Nothstein completed her sweep of the women’s 10-12 events with a win in the two-kilometre scratch race. She finished ahead of Ashley Ambrisko and Courtney Krasley.

Nothstein’s dominating performance over the past three days earned her the title of national champion. She collected the most points in the women’s 10-12 omnium, ahead of second- and third-ranked Courtney Krasley and Ashley Ambrisko. Riding to the fourth and fifth steps of the omnium podium were Rebecca Israel (CPT-Connie Cycling) and Courtney Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club)

Daniel Parks (GS Tenzing) won the men’s 13-14 ten-kilometre points race over silver and bronze medalists Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing) and Zeke Mostov (San Jose Bicycle Club).

After three solid days of racing, it was Valencia to ride into the Stars-and-Stripes jersey as the overall omnium winner. Chazmichael Morales (CPT-Connie Cycling) and Grayson Brookshire (Velosports Racing) were third and fourth in the omnium while Daniel Parks was fourth and Zeke Mostov claimed fifth.

In the women’s 13-14 eight-kilometre points race, Evelyn Korbich (Lehigh Wheelmen) collected the most points to take the win ahead of Zoe Reeves and Danielle Mullis.

With the most points collected however over all three days of racing, Reeves grabbed the win in the overall omnium. Coming in second was Lucia Carreno (Major Motion) while Korbich grabbed the bronze. Payton Thomas (FCS-Metro Volkswagon) and Danielle Mullis rounded out the omnium podium.

The men and women in the 15-16 age group contested their 500-metre time trials on Sasturday, but their overall omniums will not be awarded until Sunday, after the points races.

Kaleb Koch (IS Corp Cycling Team) clocked the fastest time among men 15-16, taking the gold medal ahead of Daniel Kosykh and Michael Dessau (Team Holowesko Partners).

Not surprisingly, Jennifer Valente (GS Adams Avenue Bicycles) found herself on top of the podium again, beating the times of silver and bronze medalists Tara McCormick (Helens Cannondale) and Nadia Latzgo (Team Line-LWA).

Results

Junior Men 10-18 Team Pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Carmona (Young Medalists/Team) 0:04:40.00 Robin Carpenter (Young Medalists/Team) Wesley Kline (Young Medalists/Team) Zack Noonan (Young Medalists/Team) 2 Nate Geoffrion (One Or Zero) 0:04:43.00 Ryan Eastman (One Or Zero) G Lawson Craddock (One Or Zero) Benjamin Swedberg (One Or Zero) 3 Mathew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners) 0:04:46.00 Neal Shepherd (Greenville Spinners) Ben Barthel (Greenville Spinners) Andrew Lanier Jr (Greenville Spinners) 4 Royce Strange (Gs Tenzing) 0:04:56.00 Imari Miller (Gs Tenzing) Noah Williams (Gs Tenzing) Daniel Parks (Gs Tenzing) 5 Cesar Lopez (Major Motion) 0:05:02.00 Cesar Simmons (Major Motion) Erick Goytia (Major Motion) Amir Merali (Major Motion) 6 Max Thilen (Frayssee Sports) 0:05:05.00 Cam Mancuso (Frayssee Sports) Benjamin Salibra (Frayssee Sports) 7 Calum Dodson (Velosports Racing) 0:05:14.00 Maxwell Robb (Velosports Racing) Connor Williams (Velosports Racing) Evan Wynn (Velosports Racing) 8 Andrew Hemesath (Holowesko-Felt-Garmi) 0:05:16.00 Chandler Knop (Holowesko-Felt-Garmi) Rhys Rathbun (Holowesko-Felt-Garmi) Jeffrey Alpert (Holowesko-Felt-Garmi) 9 Patrick Bastianelli (Team Special) 0:05:30.00 Jack Macclarence (Team Special) Lucca Zeray (Team Special) Kyle Hill (Team Special)

Junior Men 13-14 Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniel Parks 2 Matthew Valencia 3 Zeke Mostov 4 Chazmichael Morales 5 Grayson Brookshire 6 Noah Granigan 7 Lorenzo Higuera 8 Zach Prebosnyak 9 Gunnar Scheck 10 James Hilyer 11 Ian Kleinguenther 12 Jeremy Boyle 13 Brian Suto 14 Colin Kelly 15 Stephen Israel 16 Erick Madis 17 Donavon Johnson 18 Marcello Cesario 19 Justin Cruz 20 Tony Comer 21 Austin Bright DNF Richard Rainville DNF Gavin Hoover DNF Will Krempa

Junior Women 13-14 Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Evelyn Korbich 2 Zoe Reeves 3 Danielle Mullis 4 Lucia Carreno 5 Victoria Gates 6 Payton Thomas 7 Sophie Mittelstadt 8 Ashlie Cooper DNF Julia Sante DNF Victoria Lawrence

Junior Men 15-16 Time Trial # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kaleb Koch 0:00:35.54 2 Daniel Kosykh 0:00:36.53 3 Michael Dessau 0:00:36.85 4 Gregory Ratzell 0:00:36.88 5 Calan Farley 0:00:36.90 6 Conor Klupar 0:00:37.06 7 Zack Gould 0:00:37.42 8 Lionel Rocheleau 0:00:37.51 9 Bobby Unverzagt 0:00:37.80 10 Evan Eisenhard 0:00:37.95 11 Cesar Lopez 0:00:38.14 12 Grahmm Smith 0:00:38.20 13 Imari Miller 0:00:38.33 14 Noah Williams 0:00:38.37 15 William Lenkeit 0:00:38.54 16 Anthony Freeman 0:00:38.65 17 Tyler Nothstein 0:00:39.04 18 Christopher Meacham 0:00:39.04 19 Zachary Houlik 0:00:39.30 20 Ernesto Santiesteban 0:00:39.56 21 Kyle Sanders 0:00:39.68 22 Alex Lehmann 0:00:39.82 23 Anthony Skorochod 0:00:39.92 24 Max Thilen 0:00:39.96 25 Anthony Novoa 0:00:40.12 26 Jonathan Bright 0:00:40.13 27 Spencer Buchanan 0:00:40.18 28 William Pestcoe 0:00:40.24 29 Jack Macclarence 0:00:40.38 30 Benjamin Lambert 0:00:40.50 31 Nicholas Cash 0:00:40.54 32 Alexander Riva 0:00:40.56 33 Jacob Hoover 0:00:41.12 34 Mason Buskirk 0:00:41.15 35 Landon Beauchamp 0:00:41.52 36 Kenny Hopkins 0:00:41.78 37 Daniel Secor 0:00:41.88 DNS Tom Goguen DSQ Zachary Carlson DNS Drew Bercaw

Junior Women 15-16 Time Trial # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jennifer Valente 0:00:38.16 2 Tara Mccormick 0:00:40.07 3 Nadia Latzgo 0:00:40.65 4 Chloe Chepigin 0:00:40.89 5 Kaitlyn Lawrence 0:00:41.06 6 Melissa Garcia 0:00:41.32 7 Bailey Semian 0:00:42.56 8 Karla Lopez 0:00:43.01 9 Olivia Wright 0:00:46.53 10 Christina Koeppe 0:00:46.83 11 Ariana Cruz 0:00:46.96 12 Abbey Smich 0:00:52.80

Junior Men 10-12 Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Grant Mcelroy (Beaverton Bicycle Cl) 2 James Brookshire (Velosports Racing As) 3 Jules Gilliam (Cpt/Connie Cycling J) 4 Angel Lopez (Major Motion Cycling) 5 Alec Ratzell (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso) 6 Phillip Truppelli (Colavita Racing Inc.) 7 Luke Mullis (Wolverine Sports Clu) 8 Magnus Hartwell (Young Medalists/Team) 9 Ryan Madis (Project Velo Racing/) 10 Parker Jones (Unattached) 11 Andres Weller (Young Medalists/Team) 12 Cody Denison (Wolverine Sports Clu) 13 Graden Beasley (Cycle Fitness Cyclin) 14 Andrew Comer (San Diego Bicycle Cl) 15 Thomas Berdahl (Team Bike Line) DNF Gianni Polhemus (Farm Team Cycling/Ba)

Junior Women 10-12 Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Devon Nothstein (Chester County Cycli) 2 Ashley Ambrisko (Los Gatos Bicycle Ra) 3 Courtney Krasley (Vortex Cycling Club) 4 Courtney Comer (San Diego Bicycle Cl) 5 Samantha Hribick (Vortex Cycling Club/) 6 Isabella Brookshire (Velosports Racing As) 7 Kiley Krasley (Vortex Cycling Club/) 8 Svetlana Mack (Artemis) 9 Katherine Lawrence (Front Rangers Cyclin) 10 Kalie King (King's Cyclery) DNF Amanda Keller (Wolverine Sports Clu) DNF Rebecca Israel (Cpt/Connie Cycling J)

Junior Women 17-18 Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co.) 2 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.) 3 Erin Popovich (Matrix Cycling Club) 4 Christine Barron (Vrc) 5 Somersby Jenkins (Echelon Santa Barbar) 6 Kate Wilson (Cpt/Connie Cycling J) 7 Antonina Esposto (Chester County Cycli) 8 Taylor Meilahn (San Jose Bicycle Clu) 9 Rachel Sladovnik (Vortex Cycling Club/) DNF Catherine Probst (Riptide Cycling/Team) DNS Madalyn Godby (Unattached)

Junior Men 17-18 Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Baranoski (Chester County Cycli) 2 Charles Martin (Nova Cycle Sports Fo) 3 Zack Noonan (Young Medalists/Team) 4 Zachary Semian (Chester County Cycli) 5 Benjamin Swedberg (Rad Racing Nw/Hagens) 6 Colt Peterson (Bike Religion) 7 Cory Williams (Major Motion Cycling) 8 Mathew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners) 9 Benjamin Salibra (Century Road Club As) 10 Juan Carmona (Young Medalists/Team) 11 Nicholas Roeder (Tri State Velo/Amoro) 12 Ryan Gadow (San Jose Bicycle Clu) 13 Ben Barthel (Echelon Santa Barbar) 14 Kevin Mcguire (Act) 15 Nick Console (Wolverine Sports Clu) 16 Collin Berry (Bike Religion) 17 Amir Merali (Major Motion Cycling) 18 Lucca Zeray (Century Road Club As) 19 John Tomlinson (Xxx Racing) 20 Chandler Knop (Felt/Holowesko/Garmi) 21 Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Rac) 22 Thomson Remo (Nova Cycle Sports Fo) 23 Danny Hiller (Rockymounts~Izze Rac) DNF Simon Ferguson (San Diego Bicycle Cl)

Junior Men 17-18 Keirin # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Matthew Baranoski (Chester County Cycli) 2 Ryan Gadow (San Jose Bicycle Clu) 3 Jesse Marans (Momentum Cycling P/B) 4 Dan Birman (Beaverton Bicycle Cl) 5 Ian Schlarman (Frisco Cycling Club/) 6 Erick Goytia (Atom Cyclists) 7 Thomson Remo (Nova Cycle Sports Fo) 8 Kyle Hill (Pista Elite)