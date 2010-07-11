Trending

Nine national titles awarded on penultimate day

Rivera adds keirin title to the list

Image 1 of 5

Matt Baranowski winning his third Gold Medal in the Mens 17-18 10K Scratch Final

Matt Baranowski winning his third Gold Medal in the Mens 17-18 10K Scratch Final
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 2 of 5

Ruth Winder securing her First National Championship in the Womens 17-18 7K Scratch Final

Ruth Winder securing her First National Championship in the Womens 17-18 7K Scratch Final
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 3 of 5

Womens 17-18 Scratch Podium (L-R): Christine Barron, Coryn Rivera, Ruth Winder, Christine Barron, Somersby Jenkins

Womens 17-18 Scratch Podium (L-R): Christine Barron, Coryn Rivera, Ruth Winder, Christine Barron, Somersby Jenkins
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 4 of 5

Womens 17-18 Keirin Podium (L-R): Ruth Winder, Madalyn Godby, Coryn Rivera, Shelbe Eck, Elizabeth Engwis

Womens 17-18 Keirin Podium (L-R): Ruth Winder, Madalyn Godby, Coryn Rivera, Shelbe Eck, Elizabeth Engwis
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 5 of 5

Men 17-18 10k Scratch Podium (L-R): Zach Semian, Charles Martin, Matt Baranoski, Zach Noonan, Benjamin Swedberg

Men 17-18 10k Scratch Podium (L-R): Zach Semian, Charles Martin, Matt Baranoski, Zach Noonan, Benjamin Swedberg
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)

After inclement weather forced the morning session to be delayed until afternoon, day three of the USA Cycling Juniors Track National Championships was a busy one. Nine national titles were awarded on the penultimate day as riders in the 17-18 age category continued to heat up the track, and the 10-12 and 13-14 groups completed their overall omniums.

The men’s team pursuit saw the Young Medalists squad of Juan Carmona (Young Medalists), Robin Carpenter, Wesley Kline and Zack Noonan win the national title over the foursome of Nate Geoffrion (All Sport-Team Swift), Ryan Eastman (All Sport-Team Swift), Lawson Craddock (Hot Tubes) and Benjamin Swedberg (Rad Racing). The bronze medal squad consisted of Matthew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners), Neal Shepherd (Orlando Road Club), Ben Barthel (Echelon Santa Barbara) and Andrew Lanier (Team Specialized).

In the men’s 17-18 keirin, Matthew Baranoski (Team Alliance Environmental) rode into his second Stars-and-Stripes jersey of the weekend with a win over silver and bronze medalists Ryan Gadow (San Jose Bicycle Club) and Jesse Marans (Major Motion Cycling Club). Rounding out the podium in fourth and fifth were Dan Birman (Bike n Hike Giant Continental) and Ian Schlarman (FCC Racing).

Baranoski continued his winning ways on Saturday evening with a third win, this time in the men’s 17-18 10-kilometre scratch race. The silver and bronze medals for this race went to Charles Martin (IS Corp Cycling Team) and Zack Noonan while Zachary Semian (Team Alliance Environmental) and Benjamin Swedberg were fourth and fifth respectively.

Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12) found herself in a familiar position on the top step of the podium again on Saturday. Rivera bested Madalyn Godby and Shelbe Eck in the women’s 17-18 keirin while Elizabeth Engwis (Team Kenda) and Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12) put forth the fourth- and fifth-place efforts.

In the women’s 17-18 seven-kilometre scratch race, it was Winder to ride into the Stars-and-Stripes jersey. Rivera grabbed the silver medal while Erin Popovich secured the bronze. Christine Barron (VRC) and Somersby Jenkins (Echelon Santa Barbara) stood on the final two steps of the podium.

The men and women in the 10-12 and 13-14 categories wrapped up their racing on Saturday evening and national champions were crowned for those groups in the overall omniums.

Grant McElroy (Beaverton Bicycle Club) grabbed yet another win in the men’s 10-12 category, claiming the gold in the two-kilometre scratch race ahead of James Brookshire (Velosports Racing) and Jules Gilliam.

McElroy’s victory on Saturday secured him the national championship in the overall omnium. Brookshire was second in the omnium while Magnus Hartwell (Young Medalists) claimed the bronze medal. Jules Gilliam (Major Motion) and Angel Lopez (Major Motion)rounded out fourth and fifth.

Devon Nothstein completed her sweep of the women’s 10-12 events with a win in the two-kilometre scratch race. She finished ahead of Ashley Ambrisko and Courtney Krasley.

Nothstein’s dominating performance over the past three days earned her the title of national champion. She collected the most points in the women’s 10-12 omnium, ahead of second- and third-ranked Courtney Krasley and Ashley Ambrisko. Riding to the fourth and fifth steps of the omnium podium were Rebecca Israel (CPT-Connie Cycling) and Courtney Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club)

Daniel Parks (GS Tenzing) won the men’s 13-14 ten-kilometre points race over silver and bronze medalists Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing) and Zeke Mostov (San Jose Bicycle Club).

After three solid days of racing, it was Valencia to ride into the Stars-and-Stripes jersey as the overall omnium winner. Chazmichael Morales (CPT-Connie Cycling) and Grayson Brookshire (Velosports Racing) were third and fourth in the omnium while Daniel Parks was fourth and Zeke Mostov claimed fifth.

In the women’s 13-14 eight-kilometre points race, Evelyn Korbich (Lehigh Wheelmen) collected the most points to take the win ahead of Zoe Reeves and Danielle Mullis.

With the most points collected however over all three days of racing, Reeves grabbed the win in the overall omnium. Coming in second was Lucia Carreno (Major Motion) while Korbich grabbed the bronze. Payton Thomas (FCS-Metro Volkswagon) and Danielle Mullis rounded out the omnium podium.

The men and women in the 15-16 age group contested their 500-metre time trials on Sasturday, but their overall omniums will not be awarded until Sunday, after the points races.

Kaleb Koch (IS Corp Cycling Team) clocked the fastest time among men 15-16, taking the gold medal ahead of Daniel Kosykh and Michael Dessau (Team Holowesko Partners).

Not surprisingly, Jennifer Valente (GS Adams Avenue Bicycles) found herself on top of the podium again, beating the times of silver and bronze medalists Tara McCormick (Helens Cannondale) and Nadia Latzgo (Team Line-LWA).

Results

Junior Men 10-18 Team Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Carmona (Young Medalists/Team)0:04:40.00
Robin Carpenter (Young Medalists/Team)
Wesley Kline (Young Medalists/Team)
Zack Noonan (Young Medalists/Team)
2Nate Geoffrion (One Or Zero)0:04:43.00
Ryan Eastman (One Or Zero)
G Lawson Craddock (One Or Zero)
Benjamin Swedberg (One Or Zero)
3Mathew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners)0:04:46.00
Neal Shepherd (Greenville Spinners)
Ben Barthel (Greenville Spinners)
Andrew Lanier Jr (Greenville Spinners)
4Royce Strange (Gs Tenzing)0:04:56.00
Imari Miller (Gs Tenzing)
Noah Williams (Gs Tenzing)
Daniel Parks (Gs Tenzing)
5Cesar Lopez (Major Motion)0:05:02.00
Cesar Simmons (Major Motion)
Erick Goytia (Major Motion)
Amir Merali (Major Motion)
6Max Thilen (Frayssee Sports)0:05:05.00
Cam Mancuso (Frayssee Sports)
Benjamin Salibra (Frayssee Sports)
7Calum Dodson (Velosports Racing)0:05:14.00
Maxwell Robb (Velosports Racing)
Connor Williams (Velosports Racing)
Evan Wynn (Velosports Racing)
8Andrew Hemesath (Holowesko-Felt-Garmi)0:05:16.00
Chandler Knop (Holowesko-Felt-Garmi)
Rhys Rathbun (Holowesko-Felt-Garmi)
Jeffrey Alpert (Holowesko-Felt-Garmi)
9Patrick Bastianelli (Team Special)0:05:30.00
Jack Macclarence (Team Special)
Lucca Zeray (Team Special)
Kyle Hill (Team Special)

Junior Men 13-14 Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Parks
2Matthew Valencia
3Zeke Mostov
4Chazmichael Morales
5Grayson Brookshire
6Noah Granigan
7Lorenzo Higuera
8Zach Prebosnyak
9Gunnar Scheck
10James Hilyer
11Ian Kleinguenther
12Jeremy Boyle
13Brian Suto
14Colin Kelly
15Stephen Israel
16Erick Madis
17Donavon Johnson
18Marcello Cesario
19Justin Cruz
20Tony Comer
21Austin Bright
DNFRichard Rainville
DNFGavin Hoover
DNFWill Krempa

Junior Women 13-14 Points Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Evelyn Korbich
2Zoe Reeves
3Danielle Mullis
4Lucia Carreno
5Victoria Gates
6Payton Thomas
7Sophie Mittelstadt
8Ashlie Cooper
DNFJulia Sante
DNFVictoria Lawrence

Junior Men 15-16 Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaleb Koch0:00:35.54
2Daniel Kosykh0:00:36.53
3Michael Dessau0:00:36.85
4Gregory Ratzell0:00:36.88
5Calan Farley0:00:36.90
6Conor Klupar0:00:37.06
7Zack Gould0:00:37.42
8Lionel Rocheleau0:00:37.51
9Bobby Unverzagt0:00:37.80
10Evan Eisenhard0:00:37.95
11Cesar Lopez0:00:38.14
12Grahmm Smith0:00:38.20
13Imari Miller0:00:38.33
14Noah Williams0:00:38.37
15William Lenkeit0:00:38.54
16Anthony Freeman0:00:38.65
17Tyler Nothstein0:00:39.04
18Christopher Meacham0:00:39.04
19Zachary Houlik0:00:39.30
20Ernesto Santiesteban0:00:39.56
21Kyle Sanders0:00:39.68
22Alex Lehmann0:00:39.82
23Anthony Skorochod0:00:39.92
24Max Thilen0:00:39.96
25Anthony Novoa0:00:40.12
26Jonathan Bright0:00:40.13
27Spencer Buchanan0:00:40.18
28William Pestcoe0:00:40.24
29Jack Macclarence0:00:40.38
30Benjamin Lambert0:00:40.50
31Nicholas Cash0:00:40.54
32Alexander Riva0:00:40.56
33Jacob Hoover0:00:41.12
34Mason Buskirk0:00:41.15
35Landon Beauchamp0:00:41.52
36Kenny Hopkins0:00:41.78
37Daniel Secor0:00:41.88
DNSTom Goguen
DSQZachary Carlson
DNSDrew Bercaw

Junior Women 15-16 Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Valente0:00:38.16
2Tara Mccormick0:00:40.07
3Nadia Latzgo0:00:40.65
4Chloe Chepigin0:00:40.89
5Kaitlyn Lawrence0:00:41.06
6Melissa Garcia0:00:41.32
7Bailey Semian0:00:42.56
8Karla Lopez0:00:43.01
9Olivia Wright0:00:46.53
10Christina Koeppe0:00:46.83
11Ariana Cruz0:00:46.96
12Abbey Smich0:00:52.80

Junior Men 10-12 Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Grant Mcelroy (Beaverton Bicycle Cl)
2James Brookshire (Velosports Racing As)
3Jules Gilliam (Cpt/Connie Cycling J)
4Angel Lopez (Major Motion Cycling)
5Alec Ratzell (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso)
6Phillip Truppelli (Colavita Racing Inc.)
7Luke Mullis (Wolverine Sports Clu)
8Magnus Hartwell (Young Medalists/Team)
9Ryan Madis (Project Velo Racing/)
10Parker Jones (Unattached)
11Andres Weller (Young Medalists/Team)
12Cody Denison (Wolverine Sports Clu)
13Graden Beasley (Cycle Fitness Cyclin)
14Andrew Comer (San Diego Bicycle Cl)
15Thomas Berdahl (Team Bike Line)
DNFGianni Polhemus (Farm Team Cycling/Ba)

Junior Women 10-12 Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Devon Nothstein (Chester County Cycli)
2Ashley Ambrisko (Los Gatos Bicycle Ra)
3Courtney Krasley (Vortex Cycling Club)
4Courtney Comer (San Diego Bicycle Cl)
5Samantha Hribick (Vortex Cycling Club/)
6Isabella Brookshire (Velosports Racing As)
7Kiley Krasley (Vortex Cycling Club/)
8Svetlana Mack (Artemis)
9Katherine Lawrence (Front Rangers Cyclin)
10Kalie King (King's Cyclery)
DNFAmanda Keller (Wolverine Sports Clu)
DNFRebecca Israel (Cpt/Connie Cycling J)

Junior Women 17-18 Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co.)
2Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.)
3Erin Popovich (Matrix Cycling Club)
4Christine Barron (Vrc)
5Somersby Jenkins (Echelon Santa Barbar)
6Kate Wilson (Cpt/Connie Cycling J)
7Antonina Esposto (Chester County Cycli)
8Taylor Meilahn (San Jose Bicycle Clu)
9Rachel Sladovnik (Vortex Cycling Club/)
DNFCatherine Probst (Riptide Cycling/Team)
DNSMadalyn Godby (Unattached)

Junior Men 17-18 Scratch
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Baranoski (Chester County Cycli)
2Charles Martin (Nova Cycle Sports Fo)
3Zack Noonan (Young Medalists/Team)
4Zachary Semian (Chester County Cycli)
5Benjamin Swedberg (Rad Racing Nw/Hagens)
6Colt Peterson (Bike Religion)
7Cory Williams (Major Motion Cycling)
8Mathew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners)
9Benjamin Salibra (Century Road Club As)
10Juan Carmona (Young Medalists/Team)
11Nicholas Roeder (Tri State Velo/Amoro)
12Ryan Gadow (San Jose Bicycle Clu)
13Ben Barthel (Echelon Santa Barbar)
14Kevin Mcguire (Act)
15Nick Console (Wolverine Sports Clu)
16Collin Berry (Bike Religion)
17Amir Merali (Major Motion Cycling)
18Lucca Zeray (Century Road Club As)
19John Tomlinson (Xxx Racing)
20Chandler Knop (Felt/Holowesko/Garmi)
21Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Rac)
22Thomson Remo (Nova Cycle Sports Fo)
23Danny Hiller (Rockymounts~Izze Rac)
DNFSimon Ferguson (San Diego Bicycle Cl)

Junior Men 17-18 Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Matthew Baranoski (Chester County Cycli)
2Ryan Gadow (San Jose Bicycle Clu)
3Jesse Marans (Momentum Cycling P/B)
4Dan Birman (Beaverton Bicycle Cl)
5Ian Schlarman (Frisco Cycling Club/)
6Erick Goytia (Atom Cyclists)
7Thomson Remo (Nova Cycle Sports Fo)
8Kyle Hill (Pista Elite)

Junior Women 17-18 Keirin
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.)
2Madalyn Godby (Unattached)
3Shelbe Eck (Chester County Cycli)
6Elizabeth Engwis (Team Kenda)
4Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co.)
5Erin Popovich (Matrix Cycling Club)

Latest on Cyclingnews