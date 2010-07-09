Image 1 of 15 Tyler Nothstein, Age 15-16, 200m TT (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 2 of 15 Tara McCormick, Age 15-16, 200m TT (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 3 of 15 Chloe Chepigin, Age 15-16, 200m TT (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 4 of 15 Christina Koeppe, Age 15-16 200m TT (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 5 of 15 Melissa Garcia, Age 15-16, 200m TT (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 6 of 15 Karla Lopez, Age 15-16, 200m TT (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 7 of 15 The first medals awarded at 2010 Jr. Track Natz, Jr. Women 13-14 500m TT, L to R- Lucia Carreno (Silver), Payton Thomas (Gold), Julia Sante (Bronze) (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 8 of 15 Payton Thomas, Age 13-14, 500m TT, First medal to be awarded (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 9 of 15 Junior Men 13-14 500m TT Podium, L to R- Grayson Brookshire (Silver), Chazmichael Morales (Gold), Matthew Valencia (Bronze) (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 10 of 15 17-18 Mens Pursuit Finals, Zack Noonan with his fan club cheering him on. (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 11 of 15 17-18 Mens Pursuit Finals, Lawson Braddock (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 12 of 15 17-18 Mens Individual Pursuit Podium, L to R- Neil Shepherd, Matthew Lipscomb (Silver), Lawson Craddock (Gold), Zack Noonan (Bronze), Ben Barthel (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 13 of 15 Women 15-16 Sprint Podium, L to R- Tara McCormick (Silver), Jennifer Valente (Gold), Kaitlyn Lawrence (Bronze) (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 14 of 15 Women 10-12 500m TT Podium, L to R- Courtney Krasley (Silver), Devon Nothstein (Gold), Rebecca Israel (Bronze) (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod) Image 15 of 15 Men 10-12 500m TT Podium, L to R- Magnus Hartwell (Silver), Grant McElroy (Gold), James Brookshire (Bronze) (Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)

Four national titles were awarded on Thursday as the 2010 USA Cycling Juniors Track National Championships opened at the Valley Preferred Cycling Center in Trexlertown, Pa. Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12), Lawson Craddock (Hot Tubes), Benny Swedberg (Rad Racing), and Christine Barron (VRC) all rode into Stars-and-Stripes jerseys on a very hot day that saw temperatures reach 98 degrees.

Rivera added a 29th gold medal to her collection of hardware when she posted a time of 2:36 over two kilometres to claim the national title in the women’s 17-18 individual pursuit. Rivera bested the time of 2:41 posted by runner-up Somersby Jenkins (Echelon Santa Barbara). Grabbing the bronze medal was Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12) while Erin Popovich (Texas Matrix Cycling Club) and Kate Wilson (CPT-Connie Cycling) rounded out fourth and fifth.

USA Cycling National Development Program stand-out Lawson Craddock clocked a time of 3:32 in the men’s 17-18 three-kilometre pursuit to beat the time of 3:43 posted by silver medalist Matthew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners). Riding to the third spot on the podium was Zack Noonan (Young Medalists) while Neal Shepherd (Orlando Road Club) and Ben Barthel (Echelon Santa Barbara) were fourth and fifth.

Posting a time of 1:08, Benjamin Swedberg bested the 1:10 clocked by Charles Martin (ISCorp Cycling Team) to ride into a Stars-and-Stripes jersey in the men’s 17-18 kilometre time trial. Colt Peterson posted the third fastest time to secure the bronze medal as Juan Carmona (Young Medalists) and Matthew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners) rounded out the podium.

The final national title of day one was awarded to Christine Barron in the women’s 17-18 500-metre time trial. Completing the event with a time of 38.56, she bested the time of 38.659 posted by silver medalist Madalyn Godby. Shelbe Eck clocked the bronze medal time while Coryn Rivera and Stephanie Torres were the fourth and fifth fastest ladies in the competition.

In addition to the four national titles awarded to competitors in the men’s and women’s 17-18 age categories, cyclists in the other three age groups (10-12, 13-14, and 15-16) began their quests for national titles in the overall omniums which will be awarded at the end of the championships on Sunday.

Payton Thomas (FCS-Metro Volkwagon) took the very first win of the morning session, besting silver medalist Lucia Carreno (Major Motion Cycling) and bronze medalist Julia Sante (Farm Team Cycling) in the women’s 13-14 500-metre time trial.

Chazmichael Morales (Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team) posted the fasted race against the clock among men 13-14. He had a very strong ride in the heat of the morning session to beat out runner-up Grayson Brookshire (DIY Music-Asheville Youth Cycling) and third-place finisher Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing)

In the men’s 10-12 time trial, Grant McElroy was the fastest, riding to the top step of the podium ahead of Magnus Hartwell (Young Medalists) and James Brookshire (DIY Music-Asheville Youth Cycling).

In the women’s 10-12 group, it was Devon Nothstein (Team Alliance Environmental) to rider her way to the podium’s top step, besting second- and third-place finishers Courtney Krasley and Rebecca Israel (Connie Cycling)

In the men’s 15-16 sprint, Kaleb Koch (IS Corp Cycling Team) beat out Bobby Unverzagt (South Bay Wheelmen) in the gold medal round to take the top step of the podium while Michael Dessau (Team Holowesko Partners) won the race for third.

Jennifer Valente (GS Adams Avenue Bicycles) was victorious in the women’s 15-16 sprint, beating Tara McCormick (Helens Cannondale) in the final while Kaitlyn Lawrence (Team Vortex) won the bronze medal round.

Throughout the national championships, winners of the men’s and women’s 17-18 individual events will earn start spots for the UCI Juniors Track World Championships in Montichiari, Italy, August 11-15.

Results

Junior Women 13-14 Time Trial # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Payton Thomas (FCS/ Metro Volkswage) 2 Lucia Carreno (Major Motion Cycling) 3 Julia Sante (Farm Team Cycling) 4 Danielle Mullis (Wolverine Sports Clu) 5 Evelyn Korbich (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso) 6 Ashlie Cooper (CPT/Connie Cycling J) 7 Zoe Reeves (Priority Health Cycl) 8 Sophie Mittelstadt (Artemis) 9 Victoria Gates (Northeast Bicycle Cl) 10 Victoria Lawrence (Front Rangers Cyclin)

Junior Men 13-14 Time Trial # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chazmichael Morales (CPT/Connie Cycling J) 2 Grayson Brookshire (Velosports Racing As) 3 Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Rac) 4 Zeke Mostov (San Jose Bicycle Clu) 5 Daniel Parks (GS Tenzing) 6 Stephen Israel (CPT/Connie Cycling J) 7 Erick Madis (Project Velo Racing/) 8 Gunnar Scheck (Frisco Cycling Club) 9 Donavon Johnson (CPT/Connie Cycling J) 10 Lorenzo Higuera (Adams Avenue Bicycle) 11 Austin Bright (Vortex Cycling Club/) 12 Peter Goguen (Team CF-Mass/Team CF) 13 Zach Prebosnyak (Vortex Cycling Club/) 14 Sebastian York (Frisco Cycling Club/) 15 Noah Granigan (Somerset Wheelmen) 16 Jeremy Boyle (Young Medalists/Team) 17 Tyler Mower (Team Citius) 18 Jordan Marhanka (Velosports Racing As) 19 Richard Rainville (Ann Arbor Velo Club) 20 Peter Bock (V.C. Bikesport) 21 James Hilyer (CPT/Connie Cycling J) 22 Will Krempa (Vortex Cycling Club) 23 Tony Comer (San Diego Bicycle Cl) 24 Marcello Cesario (Young Medalists/Team) 25 Ian Kleinguenther (Vortex Cycling Club/) 26 Cale Denison (Wolverine Sports Clu) 27 Colin Kelly (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso) 28 Brian Suto (Bethel Cycle Sport C) 29 Justin Cruz (Colavita Racing Inc.) 30 Gavin Hoover (CPT/Connie Cycling J) 31 Zachary Koeppe (McKinney Velo Club) 32 Spencer Virtue (Unattached)

Junior Women 17-18 Individual Pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. ) 2 Somersby Jenkins (Echelon Santa Barbar) 3 Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. ) 4 Erin Popovich (Matrix Cycling Club) 5 Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling J) 6 Catherine Probst (Riptide Cycling/Team) 7 Rachel Sladovnik (Vortex Cycling Club/) 8 Sonja Postak (Pista Elite)

Junior Men 15-16 Match Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kaleb Koch 2 Bobby Unverzagt 3 Michael Dessau 4 Zack Gould 5 Gregory Ratzell 6 Daniel Kosykh 7 Drew Bercaw 8 Grahmm Smith 9 Calan Farley (Chester County Cycli) 10 Lionel Rocheleau (Kenosha Velosport) 11 Conor Klupar (Rad Racing NW/Hagens) 12 Tyler Nothstein (Chester County Cycli) 13 Cesar Lopez (Major Motion Cycling) 14 Noah Williams (GS Tenzing) 15 Imari Miller (GS Tenzing) 16 Christopher Meacham (Vortex Cycling Club/) 17 Zachary Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/) 18 Anthony Freeman (Affinity Cycles) 19 Anthony Novoa (CPT/Connie Cycling J) 20 William Lenkeit (South Bay Wheelmen) 21 Andy Mount (National Capital Vel) 22 Spencer Buchanan (CPT/Connie Cycling J) 23 William Pestcoe (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso) 24 Anthony Skorochod (Chester County Cycli) 25 Kyle Sanders (Northwest Cycling Cl) 26 Max Thilen (Unattached) 27 Zachary Houlik (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso) 28 Tom Goguen (Team CF-Mass/Team CF) 29 Alex Lehmann (Unattached) 30 Ernesto Santiesteban (Major Motion Cycling) 31 Jonathan Bright (Vortex Cycling Club/) 32 Jacob Hoover (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso) 33 Nicholas Cash (Frisco Cycling Club/) 34 Alexander Riva (Kenosha Velosport) 35 Mason Buskirk (Unattached) 36 Landon Beauchamp (International Christ) 37 Daniel Secor (Black Sheep Junior C) 38 Jack Macclarence (Farm Team Cycling) 39 Benjamin Lambert (Unattached) 40 Kenny Hopkins (Frisco Cycling Club/) DNS Pedro Zaragoza (Unattached) DNS Evan Eisenhard (Unattached)

Junior Men 17-18 Individual Pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 G Lawson Craddock (Hot Tubes Developmen) 2 Mathew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners) 3 Zack Noonan (Young Medalists/Team) 4 Neal Shepherd (USA National) 5 Ben Barthel (Echelon Santa Barbar) 6 Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Rac) 7 Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Clu) 8 Collin Berry (Bike Religion) 9 John Tomlinson (XXX Racing) 10 Benjamin Salibra (Century Road Club As) 11 Zachary Semian (Chester County Cycli) 12 Joe Prettyman (Beaverton Bicycle Cl) 13 Colt Peterson (Bike Religion) 14 Kenny Strickland (San Jose Bicycle Clu) 15 Amir Merali (Major Motion Cycling) 16 Royce Strange (GS Tenzing) 17 Evan Wynn (DIY Music p/b AYC) 18 Nick Console (Wolverine Sports Clu) 19 Jeffrey Alpert (Young Medalists/Team) 20 Charles Hanlon (Guys Racing Club) 21 Lucca Zeray (Century Road Club As) 22 Vincent Juarez (San Jose Bicycle Clu) 23 Cesar Simmons (Major Motion Cycling) 24 Jeffrey Bahnson (Vortex Cycling Club/) 25 Gonzalo Ramirez (Team Tuneros Racing) 26 Tyler Malay (Vortex Cycling Club/) 27 Calum Dodson (Velosports Racing As) 28 Maxwell Robb (Velosports Racing As) 29 Connor Williams (Unattached) 30 Gunnar Bergey (Vortex Cycling Club/) 31 Aaron Bengochea (Fulton Flyers Cyclin) 32 Kyle Hill (Pista Elite)

Junior Men 10-12 Time Trial # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Grant Mcelroy (Beaverton Bicycle Cl) 2 Magnus Hartwell (Young Medalists/Team) 3 James Brookshire (Velosports Racing As) 4 Alec Ratzell (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso) 5 Luke Mullis (Wolverine Sports Clu) 6 Gianni Polhemus (Farm Team Cycling/Ba) 7 Phillip Truppelli (Colavita Racing Inc.) 8 Angel Lopez (Major Motion Cycling) 9 Jules Gilliam (CPT/Connie Cycling J) 10 Cody Denison (Wolverine Sports Clu) 11 Parker Jones (Unattached) 12 Andres Weller (Young Medalists/Team) 13 Andrew Comer (San Diego Bicycle Cl) 14 Jacques De Curnou (Flatiron Flyers Cycl) 15 Jimmy Maurer (Charm City Cycling L) 16 Franck Bock (V.C. Bikesport) 17 Ryan Madis (Project Velo Racing/) 18 Noah Thomas (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso) 19 Andrew Singer (International Christ) 20 Graden Beasley (Cycle Fitness Cyclin) 21 Thomas Berdahl (Team Bike Line) DNS Mikey Waine (International Christ) DNS Dylan Gray (Team Spincycle) DNS Maxl Freeman (Black Sheep Junior C) DNS Linus Sante (Farm Team Cycling) DNS Brandon Krasley (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso)

Junior Women 10-12 Time Trial # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Devon Nothstein (Chester County Cycli) 2 Courtney Krasley (Vortex Cycling Club) 3 Rebecca Israel (CPT/Connie Cycling J) 4 Ashley Ambrisko (Los Gatos Bicycle Ra) 5 Courtney Comer (San Diego Bicycle Cl) 6 Isabella Brookshire (Velosports Racing As) 7 Kalie King (King's Cyclery) 8 Samantha Hribick (Vortex Cycling Club/) 9 Kiley Krasley (Vortex Cycling Club/) 10 Svetlana Mack (Artemis) 11 Katherine Lawrence (Front Rangers Cyclin) 12 Amanda Keller (Wolverine Sports Clu)

Junior Women 15-16 Match Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jennifer Valente 2 Tara Mccormick 3 Kaitlyn Lawrence 4 Melissa Garcia 5 Bailey Semian 6 Chloe Chepigin 7 Nadia Latzgo 8 Karla Lopez 9 Christina Koeppe 10 Olivia Wright 11 Ariana Cruz 12 Abbey Smich

Junior Women 17-18 Time Trial # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Christine Barron 2 Madalyn Godby 3 Shelbe Eck 4 Coryn Rivera 5 Stephanie Torres 6 Ruth Winder 7 Elizabeth Engwis 8 Kate Wilson 9 Erin Popovich 10 Rachel Sladovnik 11 Catherine Probst 12 Taylor Meilahn 13 Sonja Postak DNS Somersby Jenkins