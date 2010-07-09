Trending

Rivera, Craddock add to national title tallies

Junior championships kick off in Treklertown

Image 1 of 15

Tyler Nothstein, Age 15-16, 200m TT

Tyler Nothstein, Age 15-16, 200m TT
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 2 of 15

Tara McCormick, Age 15-16, 200m TT

Tara McCormick, Age 15-16, 200m TT
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 3 of 15

Chloe Chepigin, Age 15-16, 200m TT

Chloe Chepigin, Age 15-16, 200m TT
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 4 of 15

Christina Koeppe, Age 15-16 200m TT

Christina Koeppe, Age 15-16 200m TT
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 5 of 15

Melissa Garcia, Age 15-16, 200m TT

Melissa Garcia, Age 15-16, 200m TT
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 6 of 15

Karla Lopez, Age 15-16, 200m TT

Karla Lopez, Age 15-16, 200m TT
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 7 of 15

The first medals awarded at 2010 Jr. Track Natz, Jr. Women 13-14 500m TT, L to R- Lucia Carreno (Silver), Payton Thomas (Gold), Julia Sante (Bronze)

The first medals awarded at 2010 Jr. Track Natz, Jr. Women 13-14 500m TT, L to R- Lucia Carreno (Silver), Payton Thomas (Gold), Julia Sante (Bronze)
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 8 of 15

Payton Thomas, Age 13-14, 500m TT, First medal to be awarded

Payton Thomas, Age 13-14, 500m TT, First medal to be awarded
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 9 of 15

Junior Men 13-14 500m TT Podium, L to R- Grayson Brookshire (Silver), Chazmichael Morales (Gold), Matthew Valencia (Bronze)

Junior Men 13-14 500m TT Podium, L to R- Grayson Brookshire (Silver), Chazmichael Morales (Gold), Matthew Valencia (Bronze)
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 10 of 15

17-18 Mens Pursuit Finals, Zack Noonan with his fan club cheering him on.

17-18 Mens Pursuit Finals, Zack Noonan with his fan club cheering him on.
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 11 of 15

17-18 Mens Pursuit Finals, Lawson Braddock

17-18 Mens Pursuit Finals, Lawson Braddock
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 12 of 15

17-18 Mens Individual Pursuit Podium, L to R- Neil Shepherd, Matthew Lipscomb (Silver), Lawson Craddock (Gold), Zack Noonan (Bronze), Ben Barthel

17-18 Mens Individual Pursuit Podium, L to R- Neil Shepherd, Matthew Lipscomb (Silver), Lawson Craddock (Gold), Zack Noonan (Bronze), Ben Barthel
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 13 of 15

Women 15-16 Sprint Podium, L to R- Tara McCormick (Silver), Jennifer Valente (Gold), Kaitlyn Lawrence (Bronze)

Women 15-16 Sprint Podium, L to R- Tara McCormick (Silver), Jennifer Valente (Gold), Kaitlyn Lawrence (Bronze)
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 14 of 15

Women 10-12 500m TT Podium, L to R- Courtney Krasley (Silver), Devon Nothstein (Gold), Rebecca Israel (Bronze)

Women 10-12 500m TT Podium, L to R- Courtney Krasley (Silver), Devon Nothstein (Gold), Rebecca Israel (Bronze)
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)
Image 15 of 15

Men 10-12 500m TT Podium, L to R- Magnus Hartwell (Silver), Grant McElroy (Gold), James Brookshire (Bronze)

Men 10-12 500m TT Podium, L to R- Magnus Hartwell (Silver), Grant McElroy (Gold), James Brookshire (Bronze)
(Image credit: Anthony Skorochod)

Four national titles were awarded on Thursday as the 2010 USA Cycling Juniors Track National Championships opened at the Valley Preferred Cycling Center in Trexlertown, Pa. Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12), Lawson Craddock (Hot Tubes), Benny Swedberg (Rad Racing), and Christine Barron (VRC) all rode into Stars-and-Stripes jerseys on a very hot day that saw temperatures reach 98 degrees.

Rivera added a 29th gold medal to her collection of hardware when she posted a time of 2:36 over two kilometres to claim the national title in the women’s 17-18 individual pursuit. Rivera bested the time of 2:41 posted by runner-up Somersby Jenkins (Echelon Santa Barbara). Grabbing the bronze medal was Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY 12) while Erin Popovich (Texas Matrix Cycling Club) and Kate Wilson (CPT-Connie Cycling) rounded out fourth and fifth.

USA Cycling National Development Program stand-out Lawson Craddock clocked a time of 3:32 in the men’s 17-18 three-kilometre pursuit to beat the time of 3:43 posted by silver medalist Matthew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners). Riding to the third spot on the podium was Zack Noonan (Young Medalists) while Neal Shepherd (Orlando Road Club) and Ben Barthel (Echelon Santa Barbara) were fourth and fifth.

Posting a time of 1:08, Benjamin Swedberg bested the 1:10 clocked by Charles Martin (ISCorp Cycling Team) to ride into a Stars-and-Stripes jersey in the men’s 17-18 kilometre time trial. Colt Peterson posted the third fastest time to secure the bronze medal as Juan Carmona (Young Medalists) and Matthew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners) rounded out the podium.

The final national title of day one was awarded to Christine Barron in the women’s 17-18 500-metre time trial. Completing the event with a time of 38.56, she bested the time of 38.659 posted by silver medalist Madalyn Godby. Shelbe Eck clocked the bronze medal time while Coryn Rivera and Stephanie Torres were the fourth and fifth fastest ladies in the competition.

In addition to the four national titles awarded to competitors in the men’s and women’s 17-18 age categories, cyclists in the other three age groups (10-12, 13-14, and 15-16) began their quests for national titles in the overall omniums which will be awarded at the end of the championships on Sunday.

Payton Thomas (FCS-Metro Volkwagon) took the very first win of the morning session, besting silver medalist Lucia Carreno (Major Motion Cycling) and bronze medalist Julia Sante (Farm Team Cycling) in the women’s 13-14 500-metre time trial.

Chazmichael Morales (Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team) posted the fasted race against the clock among men 13-14. He had a very strong ride in the heat of the morning session to beat out runner-up Grayson Brookshire (DIY Music-Asheville Youth Cycling) and third-place finisher Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing)

In the men’s 10-12 time trial, Grant McElroy was the fastest, riding to the top step of the podium ahead of Magnus Hartwell (Young Medalists) and James Brookshire (DIY Music-Asheville Youth Cycling).

In the women’s 10-12 group, it was Devon Nothstein (Team Alliance Environmental) to rider her way to the podium’s top step, besting second- and third-place finishers Courtney Krasley and Rebecca Israel (Connie Cycling)

In the men’s 15-16 sprint, Kaleb Koch (IS Corp Cycling Team) beat out Bobby Unverzagt (South Bay Wheelmen) in the gold medal round to take the top step of the podium while Michael Dessau (Team Holowesko Partners) won the race for third.

Jennifer Valente (GS Adams Avenue Bicycles) was victorious in the women’s 15-16 sprint, beating Tara McCormick (Helens Cannondale) in the final while Kaitlyn Lawrence (Team Vortex) won the bronze medal round.

Throughout the national championships, winners of the men’s and women’s 17-18 individual events will earn start spots for the UCI Juniors Track World Championships in Montichiari, Italy, August 11-15.

Results

Junior Women 13-14 Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Payton Thomas (FCS/ Metro Volkswage)
2Lucia Carreno (Major Motion Cycling)
3Julia Sante (Farm Team Cycling)
4Danielle Mullis (Wolverine Sports Clu)
5Evelyn Korbich (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso)
6Ashlie Cooper (CPT/Connie Cycling J)
7Zoe Reeves (Priority Health Cycl)
8Sophie Mittelstadt (Artemis)
9Victoria Gates (Northeast Bicycle Cl)
10Victoria Lawrence (Front Rangers Cyclin)

Junior Men 13-14 Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chazmichael Morales (CPT/Connie Cycling J)
2Grayson Brookshire (Velosports Racing As)
3Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Rac)
4Zeke Mostov (San Jose Bicycle Clu)
5Daniel Parks (GS Tenzing)
6Stephen Israel (CPT/Connie Cycling J)
7Erick Madis (Project Velo Racing/)
8Gunnar Scheck (Frisco Cycling Club)
9Donavon Johnson (CPT/Connie Cycling J)
10Lorenzo Higuera (Adams Avenue Bicycle)
11Austin Bright (Vortex Cycling Club/)
12Peter Goguen (Team CF-Mass/Team CF)
13Zach Prebosnyak (Vortex Cycling Club/)
14Sebastian York (Frisco Cycling Club/)
15Noah Granigan (Somerset Wheelmen)
16Jeremy Boyle (Young Medalists/Team)
17Tyler Mower (Team Citius)
18Jordan Marhanka (Velosports Racing As)
19Richard Rainville (Ann Arbor Velo Club)
20Peter Bock (V.C. Bikesport)
21James Hilyer (CPT/Connie Cycling J)
22Will Krempa (Vortex Cycling Club)
23Tony Comer (San Diego Bicycle Cl)
24Marcello Cesario (Young Medalists/Team)
25Ian Kleinguenther (Vortex Cycling Club/)
26Cale Denison (Wolverine Sports Clu)
27Colin Kelly (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso)
28Brian Suto (Bethel Cycle Sport C)
29Justin Cruz (Colavita Racing Inc.)
30Gavin Hoover (CPT/Connie Cycling J)
31Zachary Koeppe (McKinney Velo Club)
32Spencer Virtue (Unattached)

Junior Women 17-18 Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. )
2Somersby Jenkins (Echelon Santa Barbar)
3Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. )
4Erin Popovich (Matrix Cycling Club)
5Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling J)
6Catherine Probst (Riptide Cycling/Team)
7Rachel Sladovnik (Vortex Cycling Club/)
8Sonja Postak (Pista Elite)

Junior Men 15-16 Match Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kaleb Koch
2Bobby Unverzagt
3Michael Dessau
4Zack Gould
5Gregory Ratzell
6Daniel Kosykh
7Drew Bercaw
8Grahmm Smith
9Calan Farley (Chester County Cycli)
10Lionel Rocheleau (Kenosha Velosport)
11Conor Klupar (Rad Racing NW/Hagens)
12Tyler Nothstein (Chester County Cycli)
13Cesar Lopez (Major Motion Cycling)
14Noah Williams (GS Tenzing)
15Imari Miller (GS Tenzing)
16Christopher Meacham (Vortex Cycling Club/)
17Zachary Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/)
18Anthony Freeman (Affinity Cycles)
19Anthony Novoa (CPT/Connie Cycling J)
20William Lenkeit (South Bay Wheelmen)
21Andy Mount (National Capital Vel)
22Spencer Buchanan (CPT/Connie Cycling J)
23William Pestcoe (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso)
24Anthony Skorochod (Chester County Cycli)
25Kyle Sanders (Northwest Cycling Cl)
26Max Thilen (Unattached)
27Zachary Houlik (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso)
28Tom Goguen (Team CF-Mass/Team CF)
29Alex Lehmann (Unattached)
30Ernesto Santiesteban (Major Motion Cycling)
31Jonathan Bright (Vortex Cycling Club/)
32Jacob Hoover (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso)
33Nicholas Cash (Frisco Cycling Club/)
34Alexander Riva (Kenosha Velosport)
35Mason Buskirk (Unattached)
36Landon Beauchamp (International Christ)
37Daniel Secor (Black Sheep Junior C)
38Jack Macclarence (Farm Team Cycling)
39Benjamin Lambert (Unattached)
40Kenny Hopkins (Frisco Cycling Club/)
DNSPedro Zaragoza (Unattached)
DNSEvan Eisenhard (Unattached)

Junior Men 17-18 Individual Pursuit
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1G Lawson Craddock (Hot Tubes Developmen)
2Mathew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners)
3Zack Noonan (Young Medalists/Team)
4Neal Shepherd (USA National)
5Ben Barthel (Echelon Santa Barbar)
6Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Rac)
7Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Clu)
8Collin Berry (Bike Religion)
9John Tomlinson (XXX Racing)
10Benjamin Salibra (Century Road Club As)
11Zachary Semian (Chester County Cycli)
12Joe Prettyman (Beaverton Bicycle Cl)
13Colt Peterson (Bike Religion)
14Kenny Strickland (San Jose Bicycle Clu)
15Amir Merali (Major Motion Cycling)
16Royce Strange (GS Tenzing)
17Evan Wynn (DIY Music p/b AYC)
18Nick Console (Wolverine Sports Clu)
19Jeffrey Alpert (Young Medalists/Team)
20Charles Hanlon (Guys Racing Club)
21Lucca Zeray (Century Road Club As)
22Vincent Juarez (San Jose Bicycle Clu)
23Cesar Simmons (Major Motion Cycling)
24Jeffrey Bahnson (Vortex Cycling Club/)
25Gonzalo Ramirez (Team Tuneros Racing)
26Tyler Malay (Vortex Cycling Club/)
27Calum Dodson (Velosports Racing As)
28Maxwell Robb (Velosports Racing As)
29Connor Williams (Unattached)
30Gunnar Bergey (Vortex Cycling Club/)
31Aaron Bengochea (Fulton Flyers Cyclin)
32Kyle Hill (Pista Elite)

Junior Men 10-12 Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Grant Mcelroy (Beaverton Bicycle Cl)
2Magnus Hartwell (Young Medalists/Team)
3James Brookshire (Velosports Racing As)
4Alec Ratzell (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso)
5Luke Mullis (Wolverine Sports Clu)
6Gianni Polhemus (Farm Team Cycling/Ba)
7Phillip Truppelli (Colavita Racing Inc.)
8Angel Lopez (Major Motion Cycling)
9Jules Gilliam (CPT/Connie Cycling J)
10Cody Denison (Wolverine Sports Clu)
11Parker Jones (Unattached)
12Andres Weller (Young Medalists/Team)
13Andrew Comer (San Diego Bicycle Cl)
14Jacques De Curnou (Flatiron Flyers Cycl)
15Jimmy Maurer (Charm City Cycling L)
16Franck Bock (V.C. Bikesport)
17Ryan Madis (Project Velo Racing/)
18Noah Thomas (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso)
19Andrew Singer (International Christ)
20Graden Beasley (Cycle Fitness Cyclin)
21Thomas Berdahl (Team Bike Line)
DNSMikey Waine (International Christ)
DNSDylan Gray (Team Spincycle)
DNSMaxl Freeman (Black Sheep Junior C)
DNSLinus Sante (Farm Team Cycling)
DNSBrandon Krasley (Lehigh Wheelmen Asso)

Junior Women 10-12 Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Devon Nothstein (Chester County Cycli)
2Courtney Krasley (Vortex Cycling Club)
3Rebecca Israel (CPT/Connie Cycling J)
4Ashley Ambrisko (Los Gatos Bicycle Ra)
5Courtney Comer (San Diego Bicycle Cl)
6Isabella Brookshire (Velosports Racing As)
7Kalie King (King's Cyclery)
8Samantha Hribick (Vortex Cycling Club/)
9Kiley Krasley (Vortex Cycling Club/)
10Svetlana Mack (Artemis)
11Katherine Lawrence (Front Rangers Cyclin)
12Amanda Keller (Wolverine Sports Clu)

Junior Women 15-16 Match Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jennifer Valente
2Tara Mccormick
3Kaitlyn Lawrence
4Melissa Garcia
5Bailey Semian
6Chloe Chepigin
7Nadia Latzgo
8Karla Lopez
9Christina Koeppe
10Olivia Wright
11Ariana Cruz
12Abbey Smich

Junior Women 17-18 Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Christine Barron
2Madalyn Godby
3Shelbe Eck
4Coryn Rivera
5Stephanie Torres
6Ruth Winder
7Elizabeth Engwis
8Kate Wilson
9Erin Popovich
10Rachel Sladovnik
11Catherine Probst
12Taylor Meilahn
13Sonja Postak
DNSSomersby Jenkins

Junior Men 17-18 Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Benjamin Swedberg
2Charles Martin
3Colt Peterson
4Juan Carmona
5Mathew Lipscomb
6Neal Shepherd
7Kevin Mcguire
8William Hottenstein
9Nicholas Roeder
10Benjamin Salibra
11Danny Hiller
12Collin Berry
13Ian Schlarman
14Jeffrey Bahnson
15Tommy Schubert
16Nick Console
17Simon Ferguson
18Kenny Strickland
19Cam Mancuso
20Charles Hanlon
21Vincent Juarez
22Gonzalo Ramirez
23Lucca Zeray
24Erick Goytia
25Tyler Malay
26Kyle Hill
27Aaron Bengochea
28Gunnar Bergey
DNSSamuel Geyer
DSQDaniel Farinha

