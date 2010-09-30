Trending

Lea, Hammer clinch first national titles in Omnium

Carlson, Massie take TT wins, OUCH and Peanut Butter & Co win team pursuits

Image 1 of 23

Zak Kovalcik was second in the men's kilometre

Zak Kovalcik was second in the men's kilometre
(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Image 2 of 23

Group hug!

Group hug!
(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Image 3 of 23

Austin Carroll took third in the kilo

Austin Carroll took third in the kilo
(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Image 4 of 23

Bobby Lea won the men's omnium

Bobby Lea won the men's omnium
(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Image 5 of 23

Higgins leads the Peanut Butter & Co team to the win

Higgins leads the Peanut Butter & Co team to the win
(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Image 6 of 23

Cari Higgins took second in the women's omnium scratch race.

Cari Higgins took second in the women's omnium scratch race.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Image 7 of 23

Cristin Walker took third in the women's 500m TT

Cristin Walker took third in the women's 500m TT
(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Image 8 of 23

David Espinoza had to go up against Giddeon Massie for the sliver.

David Espinoza had to go up against Giddeon Massie for the sliver.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Image 9 of 23

Higgins and Triplett battle for second in the women's omnium scratch race.

Higgins and Triplett battle for second in the women's omnium scratch race.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Image 10 of 23

Jake Hansen took second in the men's omnium scratch race.

Jake Hansen took second in the men's omnium scratch race.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Image 11 of 23

Jennifer Triplett on the way to third in the scratch race.

Jennifer Triplett on the way to third in the scratch race.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Image 12 of 23

Karzen and Hansen sprint for the win in the men's omnium scratch race

Karzen and Hansen sprint for the win in the men's omnium scratch race
(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Image 13 of 23

Kit Karzen and Adam Liebowitz on the podium

Kit Karzen and Adam Liebowitz on the podium
(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Image 14 of 23

Kit Karzen on the attack in the men's omnium scratch race.

Kit Karzen on the attack in the men's omnium scratch race.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Image 15 of 23

Liz Carlson won the 500TT

Liz Carlson won the 500TT
(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Image 16 of 23

The men's team pursuit podium

The men's team pursuit podium
(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Image 17 of 23

Peter Billington took third in the men's kilo

Peter Billington took third in the men's kilo
(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Image 18 of 23

Hammer led out the sprint after taking a lap, then slid back.

Hammer led out the sprint after taking a lap, then slid back.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Image 19 of 23

Sarah Hammer took second in the 500m TT, but still earned the Omnium gold

Sarah Hammer took second in the 500m TT, but still earned the Omnium gold
(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Image 20 of 23

Team OUCH won the men's team pursuit

Team OUCH won the men's team pursuit
(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Image 21 of 23

The winners of the women's team pursuit, Cari Higgins, Hanan Alves Hyde and Ruth Winder

The winners of the women's team pursuit, Cari Higgins, Hanan Alves Hyde and Ruth Winder
(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Image 22 of 23

Bobby Lea in the men's omnium scratch race.

Bobby Lea in the men's omnium scratch race.
(Image credit: Mike Gladu)
Image 23 of 23

The women's team pursuit podium

The women's team pursuit podium
(Image credit: Mike Gladu)

Full Results

Men's Omnium - Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
2Jake Hansen
3Ian Moir (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team WM)
4Martin Vecchio (Midwest Cycling Group/MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edge.com)
5Al Urbanski (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
6Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)
7Bobby Lea (Sports TEAM The)
8Austin Carroll (UCI CT: Adageo Energy)
9Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
10Zak Kovalcik
11Colin Prensky (Affinity Cycles)
12Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)
13Colt Peterson (Bike Religion)
14Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
15Daniel Holt (UCI CT: Team Type 1)
16Cody Stephenson (Fort Lewis College)
17Stephen Bedford
18Garrett Peck (Davis Bike Club)
19Brent Kay (Ouch Cycling Club)
20Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)
21Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
DNSMatt Jones (Pista Elite)
DNSAndrew Armstrong (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
DNSMichael Garrett (Herbalife LaGrange)
DNSAndrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling)

Men's Omnium - Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobby Lea (Sports TEAM The)0:01:06.633
2Zak Kovalcik0:00:01.367
3Austin Carroll (UCI CT: Adageo Energy)0:00:01.887
4Colin Prensky (Affinity Cycles)0:00:01.999
5Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society)0:00:02.066
6Colt Peterson (Bike Religion)0:00:02.224
7Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society)0:00:02.442
8Stephen Bedford0:00:03.544
9Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)0:00:03.698
10Ian Moir (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team WM)0:00:03.707
11Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)0:00:04.148
12Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)0:00:04.313
13Al Urbanski (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team)0:00:04.363
14Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)0:00:05.437
15Garrett Peck (Davis Bike Club)0:00:05.788
16Brent Kay (Ouch Cycling Club)0:00:05.965
17Daniel Holt (UCI CT: Team Type 1)0:00:06.057
18Jake Hansen0:00:06.945
19Martin Vecchio (Midwest Cycling Group/MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edge.com)0:00:07.733
20Cody Stephenson (Fort Lewis College)0:00:08.391
21Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:00:09.880
DNSMatt Jones (Pista Elite)
DNSAndrew Armstrong (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
DNSMichael Garrett (Herbalife LaGrange)
DNSAndrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling)

Men's Omnium - Final Results
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Bobby Lea (Sports TEAM The)
2Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
3Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
4Austin Carroll (UCI CT: Adageo Energy)
5Ian Moir (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team WM)
6Zak Kovalcik
7Colt Peterson (Bike Religion)
8Al Urbanski (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
9Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)
10Colin Prensky (Affinity Cycles)
11Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
12Jake Hansen
13Stephen Bedford
14Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)
15Daniel Holt (UCI CT: Team Type 1)
16Martin Vecchio (Midwest Cycling Group/MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edge.com)
17Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)
18Cody Stephenson (Fort Lewis College)
19Brent Kay (Ouch Cycling Club)
20Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
21Garrett Peck (Davis Bike Club)
DNFMatt Jones (Pista Elite)
DNFAndrew Armstrong (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
DNFMichael Garrett (Herbalife LaGrange)
DNFAndrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling)

Women's Omnium - Scratch Race
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sarah Hammer (OUCH Pro Cycling Team)
2Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
3Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling)
4Colleen Hayduk (Verducci Breakaway Racing UCI Profession)
5Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
6Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing)
7Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
8Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/MRBerkeley.com p/b Bell Lap)
9Hanan Alves-Hyde (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
10Megan Hottman (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TREADS.COM/DFT)
11Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft Track Team)
12Heather Albert (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Riverstone Women's Omnium's Racing Team)
DNSEmily Charbonneau (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain)
DNSCamille Hook (Bike Central)

Women's Omnium - Time Trial
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)0:00:37.373
2Sarah Hammer (OUCH Pro Cycling Team)0:00:00.033
3Hanan Alves-Hyde (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)0:00:00.386
4Colleen Hayduk (Verducci Breakaway Racing UCI Profession)0:00:00.755
5Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling)0:00:01.222
6Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/MRBerkeley.com p/b Bell Lap)0:00:01.624
7Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing)0:00:01.906
8Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)0:00:02.207
9Megan Hottman (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TREADS.COM/DFT)0:00:02.614
10Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)0:00:02.939
11Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft Track Team)0:00:04.970
12Heather Albert (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Riverstone Women's Omnium's Racing Team)0:00:05.409
DNSEmily Charbonneau (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain)
DNSCamille Hook (Bike Central)

Women's Omnium - Final Results
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sarah Hammer (OUCH Pro Cycling Team)
2Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
3Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling)
4Hanan Alves-Hyde (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
5Colleen Hayduk (Verducci Breakaway Racing UCI Profession)
6Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/MRBerkeley.com p/b Bell Lap)
7Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing)
8Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
9Megan Hottman (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TREADS.COM/DFT)
10Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft Track Team)
11Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
12Heather Albert (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Riverstone Women's Omnium's Racing Team)
DNFEmily Charbonneau (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain)
DNFCamille Hook (Bike Central)

Evening Session

Women's 500m TT
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Carlson (Classic Cycling Essentials (CCE))0:00:36.878
2Dana Feiss (CPT/Home Depot Center Team)0:00:37.008
3Cristin Walker (Momentum Coaching Croup/Momentum Coaching Group)0:00:37.071
4Jen Featheringill (Bike Central)0:00:37.152
5Madalyn Godby (RockyMounts~Izze Racing)0:00:37.762
6Anissa Cobb (River City Racing- KY)0:00:37.808
7Tela Crane (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling)0:00:37.927
8Autumn Wentworth (Peachtree Bikes)0:00:39.163
9Amelia BjessePuffin0:00:39.264
10Mackenzie Woodring (U.S. National Paralympic Team)0:00:39.499
11Heather VanValkenburg (Landrover-Orbea Cycling Club/Team Rubicon-ORBEA)0:00:39.616
12Alissa Maglaty (Early Bird Womens Developmental Cycling Team)0:00:40.324
13Marlo Stoutenburg (Ranchos Cycling Club/Team Ranchos)0:00:41.864
14Sarah Burkett0:00:42.001
DNSSusannah Nelson (Portland State University)

Men's 1000m TT
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion)0:01:04.022
2David Espinoza (Affinity Cycles)0:01:04.313
3Peter Billington (LTO Velo)0:01:05.876
4Daniel Sullivan (Affinity Cycles)0:01:05.883
5Adam Leibovitz (USA National Team)0:01:06.042
6Per Bjesse (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain)0:01:07.378
7Alexander Gil (VeloBrew Cycling Club/Velobrew Racing)0:01:07.565
8Eric Young (Indianapolis Cycling Club/NUVO Cultural Trail)0:01:07.962
9Allen Vugrincic (Momentum Coaching Croup)0:01:08.405
10David Swanson (Summit Velo)0:01:08.624
11Jack Lindquist (Ritte Van Vlaanderen)0:01:08.745
12Stephen McLaughry (Bike Central)0:01:08.995
13Jason Garner (Northbrook Bicycle Club Inc./Northbrook Garner Bicycle Club)0:01:09.227
14Quinn Hatfield (Herbalife LaGrange)0:01:09.635
15Joshua Ryan (Bouledogue Tout Noir)0:01:09.863
16J Christopher Ferris (PJW Racing)0:01:10.097
17Garrison Schulte (Colorado State University/Rams Cycling Team)0:01:10.393
18Gregory Pshsnychniak (Ouch Sports Medical/OUCH Sports Medical)0:01:11.909
19Aaron Trent (Carolina Velo/Cycle Center)0:01:12.167
20Jeffrey Whiteman (Flatlandia Cycling Team)0:01:12.272
21Nathan Frechen (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain)0:01:12.640
22Vincent Juarez (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)0:01:13.203
23Phillip Elbaz0:01:13.464
24John Suchsland (Boulder Cycle Sport)0:01:14.167
25Sam Kavanagh (USA Para-cycling National Team)0:01:14.271
26Simon Ferguson (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)0:01:14.363
27Charles Higbie (Eastside Wheelmen)0:01:14.782
28Douglas Northcott (Herbalife LaGrange)0:01:14.947
29Antony Galvan (Amgen-UBS Elite Masters)

Men's Team Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brent Kay (Ouch)0:04:22.217
1Austin Carroll (Ouch)
1Roman Kilun (Ouch)
1Cody O'Reilly (Ouch)
1Daniel Harm (Ouch)
2Ryan Luttrell (Black Dog Pro Cycling p/b Parlee)0:04:36.893
2Ryan Sabga (Black Dog Pro Cycling p/b Parlee)
2Kit Karzen (Black Dog Pro Cycling p/b Parlee)
2Adam Leibovitz (Black Dog Pro Cycling p/b Parlee)
3Kevin Phillips (1 Young Guy & 3 Old Farts)0:04:36.164
3John Walsh (1 Young Guy & 3 Old Farts)
3Keith Ketterer (1 Young Guy & 3 Old Farts)
3Collin Berry (1 Young Guy & 3 Old Farts)
4Jack Lindquist (Team of Awesome)0:04:39.032
4John Allen (Team of Awesome)
4Thomas Wood (Team of Awesome)
4Bryan Larsen (Team of Awesome)
5Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)0:04:40.781
5David Moyer (xXx Racing)
5John Tomlinson (xXx Racing)
5Randal Warren (xXx Racing)
6Vincent Juarez (USA Para-cycling National Team)0:04:48.483
6David Swanson (USA Para-cycling National Team)
6Aaron Trent (USA Para-cycling National Team)
6Sam Kavanagh (USA Para-cycling National Team)
7Daniel Farinha (Team Hellyer 1)0:04:54.535
7Eliot Logan (Team Hellyer 1)
7Stanley Terusaki (Team Hellyer 1)
7Andrew Nevitt (Team Hellyer 1)

Women's Team Pursuit Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hanan Alves-Hyde (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)0:03:46.525
1Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
1Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
2Dena Eaton (Cali Girls)0:03:56.171
2Somersby Jenkins (Cali Girls)
2Morgan Kapp (Cali Girls)
3Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:03:58.742
3Andi Smith (Webcor/Alto Velo)
3Jane Wolcott (Webcor/Alto Velo)
4Megan Hottman (DFT)0:04:06.639
4Julia Manley (DFT)
4Vera Divenyi (DFT)

