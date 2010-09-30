Lea, Hammer clinch first national titles in Omnium
Carlson, Massie take TT wins, OUCH and Peanut Butter & Co win team pursuits
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|2
|Jake Hansen
|3
|Ian Moir (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team WM)
|4
|Martin Vecchio (Midwest Cycling Group/MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edge.com)
|5
|Al Urbanski (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
|6
|Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)
|7
|Bobby Lea (Sports TEAM The)
|8
|Austin Carroll (UCI CT: Adageo Energy)
|9
|Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|10
|Zak Kovalcik
|11
|Colin Prensky (Affinity Cycles)
|12
|Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)
|13
|Colt Peterson (Bike Religion)
|14
|Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|15
|Daniel Holt (UCI CT: Team Type 1)
|16
|Cody Stephenson (Fort Lewis College)
|17
|Stephen Bedford
|18
|Garrett Peck (Davis Bike Club)
|19
|Brent Kay (Ouch Cycling Club)
|20
|Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)
|21
|Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|DNS
|Matt Jones (Pista Elite)
|DNS
|Andrew Armstrong (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|DNS
|Michael Garrett (Herbalife LaGrange)
|DNS
|Andrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobby Lea (Sports TEAM The)
|0:01:06.633
|2
|Zak Kovalcik
|0:00:01.367
|3
|Austin Carroll (UCI CT: Adageo Energy)
|0:00:01.887
|4
|Colin Prensky (Affinity Cycles)
|0:00:01.999
|5
|Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|0:00:02.066
|6
|Colt Peterson (Bike Religion)
|0:00:02.224
|7
|Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|0:00:02.442
|8
|Stephen Bedford
|0:00:03.544
|9
|Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)
|0:00:03.698
|10
|Ian Moir (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team WM)
|0:00:03.707
|11
|Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|0:00:04.148
|12
|Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)
|0:00:04.313
|13
|Al Urbanski (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
|0:00:04.363
|14
|Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)
|0:00:05.437
|15
|Garrett Peck (Davis Bike Club)
|0:00:05.788
|16
|Brent Kay (Ouch Cycling Club)
|0:00:05.965
|17
|Daniel Holt (UCI CT: Team Type 1)
|0:00:06.057
|18
|Jake Hansen
|0:00:06.945
|19
|Martin Vecchio (Midwest Cycling Group/MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edge.com)
|0:00:07.733
|20
|Cody Stephenson (Fort Lewis College)
|0:00:08.391
|21
|Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|0:00:09.880
|DNS
|Matt Jones (Pista Elite)
|DNS
|Andrew Armstrong (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|DNS
|Michael Garrett (Herbalife LaGrange)
|DNS
|Andrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Bobby Lea (Sports TEAM The)
|2
|Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|3
|Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society)
|4
|Austin Carroll (UCI CT: Adageo Energy)
|5
|Ian Moir (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team WM)
|6
|Zak Kovalcik
|7
|Colt Peterson (Bike Religion)
|8
|Al Urbanski (WDT-Allvoi International Cycling Team)
|9
|Lawrence Nolan (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Masters)
|10
|Colin Prensky (Affinity Cycles)
|11
|Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|12
|Jake Hansen
|13
|Stephen Bedford
|14
|Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)
|15
|Daniel Holt (UCI CT: Team Type 1)
|16
|Martin Vecchio (Midwest Cycling Group/MCG Racing Team p/b Trails-Edge.com)
|17
|Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)
|18
|Cody Stephenson (Fort Lewis College)
|19
|Brent Kay (Ouch Cycling Club)
|20
|Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Racing/Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|21
|Garrett Peck (Davis Bike Club)
|DNF
|Matt Jones (Pista Elite)
|DNF
|Andrew Armstrong (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM)
|DNF
|Michael Garrett (Herbalife LaGrange)
|DNF
|Andrew Crater (AeroCat Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sarah Hammer (OUCH Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
|3
|Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling)
|4
|Colleen Hayduk (Verducci Breakaway Racing UCI Profession)
|5
|Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
|6
|Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing)
|7
|Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|8
|Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/MRBerkeley.com p/b Bell Lap)
|9
|Hanan Alves-Hyde (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
|10
|Megan Hottman (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TREADS.COM/DFT)
|11
|Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft Track Team)
|12
|Heather Albert (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Riverstone Women's Omnium's Racing Team)
|DNS
|Emily Charbonneau (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain)
|DNS
|Camille Hook (Bike Central)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
|0:00:37.373
|2
|Sarah Hammer (OUCH Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:00.033
|3
|Hanan Alves-Hyde (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
|0:00:00.386
|4
|Colleen Hayduk (Verducci Breakaway Racing UCI Profession)
|0:00:00.755
|5
|Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling)
|0:00:01.222
|6
|Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/MRBerkeley.com p/b Bell Lap)
|0:00:01.624
|7
|Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing)
|0:00:01.906
|8
|Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|0:00:02.207
|9
|Megan Hottman (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TREADS.COM/DFT)
|0:00:02.614
|10
|Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
|0:00:02.939
|11
|Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft Track Team)
|0:00:04.970
|12
|Heather Albert (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Riverstone Women's Omnium's Racing Team)
|0:00:05.409
|DNS
|Emily Charbonneau (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain)
|DNS
|Camille Hook (Bike Central)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sarah Hammer (OUCH Pro Cycling Team)
|2
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
|3
|Jennifer Triplett (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling)
|4
|Hanan Alves-Hyde (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
|5
|Colleen Hayduk (Verducci Breakaway Racing UCI Profession)
|6
|Elizabeth Newell (Bell Lap Racing/MRBerkeley.com p/b Bell Lap)
|7
|Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Factory Racing)
|8
|Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12)
|9
|Megan Hottman (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TREADS.COM/DFT)
|10
|Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft Track Team)
|11
|Kate Wilson (CPT/Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team)
|12
|Heather Albert (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDAVR)/Riverstone Women's Omnium's Racing Team)
|DNF
|Emily Charbonneau (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain)
|DNF
|Camille Hook (Bike Central)
Evening Session
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Carlson (Classic Cycling Essentials (CCE))
|0:00:36.878
|2
|Dana Feiss (CPT/Home Depot Center Team)
|0:00:37.008
|3
|Cristin Walker (Momentum Coaching Croup/Momentum Coaching Group)
|0:00:37.071
|4
|Jen Featheringill (Bike Central)
|0:00:37.152
|5
|Madalyn Godby (RockyMounts~Izze Racing)
|0:00:37.762
|6
|Anissa Cobb (River City Racing- KY)
|0:00:37.808
|7
|Tela Crane (Lake Washington Velo/Broadmark Capitol Cycling)
|0:00:37.927
|8
|Autumn Wentworth (Peachtree Bikes)
|0:00:39.163
|9
|Amelia BjessePuffin
|0:00:39.264
|10
|Mackenzie Woodring (U.S. National Paralympic Team)
|0:00:39.499
|11
|Heather VanValkenburg (Landrover-Orbea Cycling Club/Team Rubicon-ORBEA)
|0:00:39.616
|12
|Alissa Maglaty (Early Bird Womens Developmental Cycling Team)
|0:00:40.324
|13
|Marlo Stoutenburg (Ranchos Cycling Club/Team Ranchos)
|0:00:41.864
|14
|Sarah Burkett
|0:00:42.001
|DNS
|Susannah Nelson (Portland State University)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giddeon Massie (Bike Religion)
|0:01:04.022
|2
|David Espinoza (Affinity Cycles)
|0:01:04.313
|3
|Peter Billington (LTO Velo)
|0:01:05.876
|4
|Daniel Sullivan (Affinity Cycles)
|0:01:05.883
|5
|Adam Leibovitz (USA National Team)
|0:01:06.042
|6
|Per Bjesse (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain)
|0:01:07.378
|7
|Alexander Gil (VeloBrew Cycling Club/Velobrew Racing)
|0:01:07.565
|8
|Eric Young (Indianapolis Cycling Club/NUVO Cultural Trail)
|0:01:07.962
|9
|Allen Vugrincic (Momentum Coaching Croup)
|0:01:08.405
|10
|David Swanson (Summit Velo)
|0:01:08.624
|11
|Jack Lindquist (Ritte Van Vlaanderen)
|0:01:08.745
|12
|Stephen McLaughry (Bike Central)
|0:01:08.995
|13
|Jason Garner (Northbrook Bicycle Club Inc./Northbrook Garner Bicycle Club)
|0:01:09.227
|14
|Quinn Hatfield (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:01:09.635
|15
|Joshua Ryan (Bouledogue Tout Noir)
|0:01:09.863
|16
|J Christopher Ferris (PJW Racing)
|0:01:10.097
|17
|Garrison Schulte (Colorado State University/Rams Cycling Team)
|0:01:10.393
|18
|Gregory Pshsnychniak (Ouch Sports Medical/OUCH Sports Medical)
|0:01:11.909
|19
|Aaron Trent (Carolina Velo/Cycle Center)
|0:01:12.167
|20
|Jeffrey Whiteman (Flatlandia Cycling Team)
|0:01:12.272
|21
|Nathan Frechen (BRIHOP (Brians House of Pain)
|0:01:12.640
|22
|Vincent Juarez (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC)
|0:01:13.203
|23
|Phillip Elbaz
|0:01:13.464
|24
|John Suchsland (Boulder Cycle Sport)
|0:01:14.167
|25
|Sam Kavanagh (USA Para-cycling National Team)
|0:01:14.271
|26
|Simon Ferguson (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|0:01:14.363
|27
|Charles Higbie (Eastside Wheelmen)
|0:01:14.782
|28
|Douglas Northcott (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:01:14.947
|29
|Antony Galvan (Amgen-UBS Elite Masters)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brent Kay (Ouch)
|0:04:22.217
|1
|Austin Carroll (Ouch)
|1
|Roman Kilun (Ouch)
|1
|Cody O'Reilly (Ouch)
|1
|Daniel Harm (Ouch)
|2
|Ryan Luttrell (Black Dog Pro Cycling p/b Parlee)
|0:04:36.893
|2
|Ryan Sabga (Black Dog Pro Cycling p/b Parlee)
|2
|Kit Karzen (Black Dog Pro Cycling p/b Parlee)
|2
|Adam Leibovitz (Black Dog Pro Cycling p/b Parlee)
|3
|Kevin Phillips (1 Young Guy & 3 Old Farts)
|0:04:36.164
|3
|John Walsh (1 Young Guy & 3 Old Farts)
|3
|Keith Ketterer (1 Young Guy & 3 Old Farts)
|3
|Collin Berry (1 Young Guy & 3 Old Farts)
|4
|Jack Lindquist (Team of Awesome)
|0:04:39.032
|4
|John Allen (Team of Awesome)
|4
|Thomas Wood (Team of Awesome)
|4
|Bryan Larsen (Team of Awesome)
|5
|Liam Donoghue (xXx Racing)
|0:04:40.781
|5
|David Moyer (xXx Racing)
|5
|John Tomlinson (xXx Racing)
|5
|Randal Warren (xXx Racing)
|6
|Vincent Juarez (USA Para-cycling National Team)
|0:04:48.483
|6
|David Swanson (USA Para-cycling National Team)
|6
|Aaron Trent (USA Para-cycling National Team)
|6
|Sam Kavanagh (USA Para-cycling National Team)
|7
|Daniel Farinha (Team Hellyer 1)
|0:04:54.535
|7
|Eliot Logan (Team Hellyer 1)
|7
|Stanley Terusaki (Team Hellyer 1)
|7
|Andrew Nevitt (Team Hellyer 1)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hanan Alves-Hyde (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
|0:03:46.525
|1
|Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
|1
|Cari Higgins (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/Proman Hit Squad)
|2
|Dena Eaton (Cali Girls)
|0:03:56.171
|2
|Somersby Jenkins (Cali Girls)
|2
|Morgan Kapp (Cali Girls)
|3
|Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:03:58.742
|3
|Andi Smith (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|3
|Jane Wolcott (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|4
|Megan Hottman (DFT)
|0:04:06.639
|4
|Julia Manley (DFT)
|4
|Vera Divenyi (DFT)
