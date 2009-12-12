Cody Kaiser conquers Bend
Bahnson and Trujillo claim second and third
Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms) rode away from the Junior men's 17-18 field and had plenty of time to celebrate his national championship on the finishing straight. Kaiser crossed the line 47 seconds ahead of silver medalist Jeffrey Bahnson (Thule/Van Dessel) and 59 seconds in front of bronze medal winner Skyler Trujillo (Black Sheep).
"It was a good battle between Bahnson, Trujillo and myself," said Kaiser. "It was slick out there so it really came down to who made the least mistakes."
At the start of the race Trujillo grabbed the holeshot with Bahnson and Kaiser quickly grabbing his wheel. Bahnson, the 2008 15-16 national champion, put the pressure on early and built a five-second lead, but by the third lap Kaiser was able to pull away for the nearly 50-second victory.
That left Bahnson and Trujillo to battle it out for the silver going into the final turn where the Delaware native got the best of the Rocky Mountain rider. Chris Wallace (KCCX-Verge) grabbed fourth before John Burton (Joy Ride Bikes) won a sprint to the finish to grab the final podium spot.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:40:59
|2
|Jeffrey Bahnson (Thule/vandessel)
|0:00:47
|3
|Skyler Trujillo (Black Sheep)
|0:00:59
|4
|Chris Wallace (Kccx/ Verge)
|0:01:55
|5
|John Burton (Joyride Bikes/ek Ekcessories)
|0:02:00
|6
|Bjorn Fox (Clif Bar Development Cross Tea)
|7
|Andrew Bennett (Team Redline)
|0:02:05
|8
|J Fette (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:02:12
|9
|Kolby Preble (Hammer Velo)
|0:02:26
|10
|Matthew Spinks (Team Plan C)
|0:03:04
|11
|Bob Siegel (Above Category Racing)
|0:03:14
|12
|Jesse Keough (Clnoonan)
|0:03:18
|13
|Andrew Templeton (Khsnm.com)
|0:03:27
|14
|Gordon Cottle (Porcupine/specialized Racing)
|0:03:34
|15
|William Rader (Bicycles Plus)
|0:03:51
|16
|Gunnar Bergey (C3athletes Serving Athletes)
|0:04:17
|17
|Benjamin Swedberg (Rad Racing Hb)
|0:04:28
|18
|Ryan Packard (Quadcycles Junior Team)
|0:04:30
|19
|Kosta Psaltis (Radracing Nw/hagans Berman Llc)
|0:04:34
|20
|Evan Renwick
|0:04:38
|21
|Nick Bell
|0:04:53
|22
|Cole Cutright (Asc Racing/redline)
|0:05:03
|23
|Ben Bertiger (Major Motion)
|0:05:20
|24
|Charles Hanlon (Guys Racing)
|25
|Peter Morris
|0:05:22
|26
|Kendal Johnson
|0:07:50
|27
|Benjamin Monaghan (Byrds)
|0:08:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|28
|David Yamamoto
|29
|Cody Tapley (Davis Bike Club)
|30
|Cole Sprague
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Ethan Welshon (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|32
|Taylor Stewart (Bike Trip)
|DNS
|Jacob Arnold (Pioneer Racing)
|DNS
|Gabe Watson-Norris (Radracing Nw/hagans Berman Llc)
|DNS
|David Kessler (Mojo Wheels)
|DNS
|Jeremiah Dyer (Hudz-subaru Jr-devo Team)
|DNS
|Callum Read (Active Knowledge)
|DNS
|David Rokisky (Team Cross)
