Cody Kaiser conquers Bend

Bahnson and Trujillo claim second and third

Image 1 of 34

Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant) wins the Junior men's 17-18 national championship.

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 2 of 34

Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant) en route to his national championship in the Junior men's 17-18 race.

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 3 of 34

Skyler Trujillo (Black Sheep) earned a bronze medal in the Junior men's 17-18 event.

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 4 of 34

Jeff Bahnson (Thule/VanDessel) rode to a silver medal.

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 5 of 34

Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry) runs the stairs.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 34

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 34

Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 34

Cole Cutright (ASC Racing/Redline)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 34

Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 34

Skyler Trujillo (Black Sheep)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 34

Matthew Spinks (Team Plan C)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 34

Kolby Preble (Hammer Velo)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 34

Skyler Trujillo (Black Sheep)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 34

Bjorn Fox (Clif Bar Development Cross Team) placed sixth.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 34

A mud-splattered Skyler Trujillo (Black Sheep) after his bronze medal ride.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 34

The course thawed out leaving Junior racers covered in mud.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 34

Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry), left, and Jeff Bahnson (Thule/VanDessel) in the Junior 17-18 race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 34

Jeff Bahnson (Thule/VanDessel)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 34

Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 34

Gordon Cottle (Porcupine/Specialized Racing) feels the effects of the cold.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 34

Action in the Junior men's 17-18 national championship.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 34

Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry) captures the Junior men's 17-18 national title.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 34

Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry) has won the Junior 17-18 national championship.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 34

Nick Bell, after the finish with nothing left

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 25 of 34

Skyler Trujillo (Black Sheep) concentrates on staying close

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 26 of 34

Benjamin Swedberg (Rad Racing)

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 27 of 34

Skyler Trujillo (Black Sheep)

(Image credit: Mitch Clinton)
Image 28 of 34

Cody Kaiser salutes the crowd and wins the the National Championship jersey

(Image credit: Bill Hurley/FASTshots)
Image 29 of 34

The afterburners are lit right at the start.

(Image credit: Bill Hurley/FASTshots)
Image 30 of 34

The heavy favorite Cody Kaiser (Calif. Giant Berry Farms) gets to the 8 foot drop first.

(Image credit: Bill Hurley/FASTshots)
Image 31 of 34

Jeff Bahnson (Thule/Van Dessel) led early in the race

(Image credit: Bill Hurley/FASTshots)
Image 32 of 34

Eventual bronze medalist Skyler Trujillo (Black Sheep) was a serious threat the entire race.

(Image credit: Bill Hurley/FASTshots)
Image 33 of 34

Ryan Packard (Quad Cycles) atop one of the power "bumps" on the course.

(Image credit: Bill Hurley/FASTshots)
Image 34 of 34

Jesse Keough (CL Noonan) powers up the finishing stretch

(Image credit: Bill Hurley/FASTshots)

Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms) rode away from the Junior men's 17-18 field and had plenty of time to celebrate his national championship on the finishing straight. Kaiser crossed the line 47 seconds ahead of silver medalist Jeffrey Bahnson (Thule/Van Dessel) and 59 seconds in front of bronze medal winner Skyler Trujillo (Black Sheep).

"It was a good battle between Bahnson, Trujillo and myself," said Kaiser. "It was slick out there so it really came down to who made the least mistakes."

At the start of the race Trujillo grabbed the holeshot with Bahnson and Kaiser quickly grabbing his wheel. Bahnson, the 2008 15-16 national champion, put the pressure on early and built a five-second lead, but by the third lap Kaiser was able to pull away for the nearly 50-second victory.

That left Bahnson and Trujillo to battle it out for the silver going into the final turn where the Delaware native got the best of the Rocky Mountain rider. Chris Wallace (KCCX-Verge) grabbed fourth before John Burton (Joy Ride Bikes) won a sprint to the finish to grab the final podium spot.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms)0:40:59
2Jeffrey Bahnson (Thule/vandessel)0:00:47
3Skyler Trujillo (Black Sheep)0:00:59
4Chris Wallace (Kccx/ Verge)0:01:55
5John Burton (Joyride Bikes/ek Ekcessories)0:02:00
6Bjorn Fox (Clif Bar Development Cross Tea)
7Andrew Bennett (Team Redline)0:02:05
8J Fette (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:02:12
9Kolby Preble (Hammer Velo)0:02:26
10Matthew Spinks (Team Plan C)0:03:04
11Bob Siegel (Above Category Racing)0:03:14
12Jesse Keough (Clnoonan)0:03:18
13Andrew Templeton (Khsnm.com)0:03:27
14Gordon Cottle (Porcupine/specialized Racing)0:03:34
15William Rader (Bicycles Plus)0:03:51
16Gunnar Bergey (C3athletes Serving Athletes)0:04:17
17Benjamin Swedberg (Rad Racing Hb)0:04:28
18Ryan Packard (Quadcycles Junior Team)0:04:30
19Kosta Psaltis (Radracing Nw/hagans Berman Llc)0:04:34
20Evan Renwick0:04:38
21Nick Bell0:04:53
22Cole Cutright (Asc Racing/redline)0:05:03
23Ben Bertiger (Major Motion)0:05:20
24Charles Hanlon (Guys Racing)
25Peter Morris0:05:22
26Kendal Johnson0:07:50
27Benjamin Monaghan (Byrds)0:08:50

One lap down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
28David Yamamoto
29Cody Tapley (Davis Bike Club)
30Cole Sprague

Two laps down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Ethan Welshon (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)

Three laps down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
32Taylor Stewart (Bike Trip)
DNSJacob Arnold (Pioneer Racing)
DNSGabe Watson-Norris (Radracing Nw/hagans Berman Llc)
DNSDavid Kessler (Mojo Wheels)
DNSJeremiah Dyer (Hudz-subaru Jr-devo Team)
DNSCallum Read (Active Knowledge)
DNSDavid Rokisky (Team Cross)

