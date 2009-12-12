Image 1 of 34 Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant) wins the Junior men's 17-18 national championship. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 2 of 34 Cody Kaiser (Cal Giant) en route to his national championship in the Junior men's 17-18 race. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 3 of 34 Skyler Trujillo (Black Sheep) earned a bronze medal in the Junior men's 17-18 event. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 4 of 34 Jeff Bahnson (Thule/VanDessel) rode to a silver medal. (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 5 of 34 Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry) runs the stairs. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 34 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 34 Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 34 Cole Cutright (ASC Racing/Redline) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 34 Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 34 Skyler Trujillo (Black Sheep) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 34 Matthew Spinks (Team Plan C) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 34 Kolby Preble (Hammer Velo) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 34 Skyler Trujillo (Black Sheep) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 34 Bjorn Fox (Clif Bar Development Cross Team) placed sixth. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 34 A mud-splattered Skyler Trujillo (Black Sheep) after his bronze medal ride. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 34 The course thawed out leaving Junior racers covered in mud. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 34 Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry), left, and Jeff Bahnson (Thule/VanDessel) in the Junior 17-18 race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 34 Jeff Bahnson (Thule/VanDessel) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 34 Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 34 Gordon Cottle (Porcupine/Specialized Racing) feels the effects of the cold. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 34 Action in the Junior men's 17-18 national championship. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 34 Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry) captures the Junior men's 17-18 national title. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 34 Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry) has won the Junior 17-18 national championship. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 34 Nick Bell, after the finish with nothing left (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 25 of 34 Skyler Trujillo (Black Sheep) concentrates on staying close (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 26 of 34 Benjamin Swedberg (Rad Racing) (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 27 of 34 Skyler Trujillo (Black Sheep) (Image credit: Mitch Clinton) Image 28 of 34 Cody Kaiser salutes the crowd and wins the the National Championship jersey (Image credit: Bill Hurley/FASTshots) Image 29 of 34 The afterburners are lit right at the start. (Image credit: Bill Hurley/FASTshots) Image 30 of 34 The heavy favorite Cody Kaiser (Calif. Giant Berry Farms) gets to the 8 foot drop first. (Image credit: Bill Hurley/FASTshots) Image 31 of 34 Jeff Bahnson (Thule/Van Dessel) led early in the race (Image credit: Bill Hurley/FASTshots) Image 32 of 34 Eventual bronze medalist Skyler Trujillo (Black Sheep) was a serious threat the entire race. (Image credit: Bill Hurley/FASTshots) Image 33 of 34 Ryan Packard (Quad Cycles) atop one of the power "bumps" on the course. (Image credit: Bill Hurley/FASTshots) Image 34 of 34 Jesse Keough (CL Noonan) powers up the finishing stretch (Image credit: Bill Hurley/FASTshots)

Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms) rode away from the Junior men's 17-18 field and had plenty of time to celebrate his national championship on the finishing straight. Kaiser crossed the line 47 seconds ahead of silver medalist Jeffrey Bahnson (Thule/Van Dessel) and 59 seconds in front of bronze medal winner Skyler Trujillo (Black Sheep).

"It was a good battle between Bahnson, Trujillo and myself," said Kaiser. "It was slick out there so it really came down to who made the least mistakes."

At the start of the race Trujillo grabbed the holeshot with Bahnson and Kaiser quickly grabbing his wheel. Bahnson, the 2008 15-16 national champion, put the pressure on early and built a five-second lead, but by the third lap Kaiser was able to pull away for the nearly 50-second victory.

That left Bahnson and Trujillo to battle it out for the silver going into the final turn where the Delaware native got the best of the Rocky Mountain rider. Chris Wallace (KCCX-Verge) grabbed fourth before John Burton (Joy Ride Bikes) won a sprint to the finish to grab the final podium spot.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cody Kaiser (California Giant Berry Farms) 0:40:59 2 Jeffrey Bahnson (Thule/vandessel) 0:00:47 3 Skyler Trujillo (Black Sheep) 0:00:59 4 Chris Wallace (Kccx/ Verge) 0:01:55 5 John Burton (Joyride Bikes/ek Ekcessories) 0:02:00 6 Bjorn Fox (Clif Bar Development Cross Tea) 7 Andrew Bennett (Team Redline) 0:02:05 8 J Fette (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:02:12 9 Kolby Preble (Hammer Velo) 0:02:26 10 Matthew Spinks (Team Plan C) 0:03:04 11 Bob Siegel (Above Category Racing) 0:03:14 12 Jesse Keough (Clnoonan) 0:03:18 13 Andrew Templeton (Khsnm.com) 0:03:27 14 Gordon Cottle (Porcupine/specialized Racing) 0:03:34 15 William Rader (Bicycles Plus) 0:03:51 16 Gunnar Bergey (C3athletes Serving Athletes) 0:04:17 17 Benjamin Swedberg (Rad Racing Hb) 0:04:28 18 Ryan Packard (Quadcycles Junior Team) 0:04:30 19 Kosta Psaltis (Radracing Nw/hagans Berman Llc) 0:04:34 20 Evan Renwick 0:04:38 21 Nick Bell 0:04:53 22 Cole Cutright (Asc Racing/redline) 0:05:03 23 Ben Bertiger (Major Motion) 0:05:20 24 Charles Hanlon (Guys Racing) 25 Peter Morris 0:05:22 26 Kendal Johnson 0:07:50 27 Benjamin Monaghan (Byrds) 0:08:50

One lap down # Rider Name (Country) Team 28 David Yamamoto 29 Cody Tapley (Davis Bike Club) 30 Cole Sprague

Two laps down # Rider Name (Country) Team 31 Ethan Welshon (Black Sheep Junior Cycling)