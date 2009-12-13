Trending

Stetson-Lee captures D1 collegiate title

Filiberti dominates D2 race

Full results

Women - Collegiate D1
1Teal Stetson-Lee (Fort Lewis College)0:39:19
2Ashley James (Lindsey Wilson College)0:00:14
3Magen Long (Fort Lewis College)0:00:46
4Kristin Jo Markham (Lees-McRae College)
5Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Fort Lewis College)0:01:50
6Erica Zaveta (Lees-McRae College)0:02:01
7Emily Kachorek (California State University-Sacramento)0:02:40
8Jennifer Greenberg (Lees-McRae College)0:02:53
9MarjaLiisa Magnuson (University Of California-Davis)0:02:58
10Allison Beall (Washington State University)0:03:23
11Cinthia Lehner (Lees-McRae College)0:03:39
12Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College)0:04:10
13Rebecca Finley (Marian College)0:04:19
14Sierra Siebenlist (Marian College)0:05:02
15Kira Shoemaker (Lees-McRae College)0:05:29
16Sarah Lukas (Lindsey Wilson College)
17Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College)0:06:05
18Devon Simpson (University Of Washington-Seattle)0:06:19
19Kelsey Markham (Lindsey Wilson College)0:08:33
20Kathryn Smith (Lees-McRae College)0:09:07
21Beth Ross (Utah State University)0:09:37
22Stephanie Falls (Fort Lewis College)-1lap
23Megan Somerville (Marian College)-2laps
DNSKristina Dominic (Fort Lewis College)
DNSWhitney Kroll (Purdue University)
DNSKirsten Kuhn (Fort Lewis College)
DNSKatherine Reinhart (University Of Oregon)
DNSStephanie Skoreyko (Uninversity Of Utah)
DNSCarla Swart (Lees-McRae College)
DNSAnna Young (Marian College)

Women - Collegiate D2
1Arielle Filiberti (Dartmouth College)0:39:12
2Lindsy Campbell (University Of Montana)0:01:50
3Allison Forkner (Appalachian State University)0:04:07
4Rachel VandenEnde (Appalachian State University)0:04:38
5Courtenay McFadden (Western Washington University)0:04:56
6Sarah Hart (Colby College)0:05:15
7Bridgette McLean (Appalachian State University)0:05:19
8Christina Birch (Massachusetts Institute Of Technology)0:05:44
9Ariel Leath (Appalachian State University)0:06:48
10Zuzana Trnovcova (Massachusetts Institute Of Technology)-1lap
11Elizabeth Kane (New Mexico State University)-2laps

Latest on Cyclingnews