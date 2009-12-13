Stetson-Lee captures D1 collegiate title
Filiberti dominates D2 race
Full results
|1
|Teal Stetson-Lee (Fort Lewis College)
|0:39:19
|2
|Ashley James (Lindsey Wilson College)
|0:00:14
|3
|Magen Long (Fort Lewis College)
|0:00:46
|4
|Kristin Jo Markham (Lees-McRae College)
|5
|Melissa (Missy) Erickson (Fort Lewis College)
|0:01:50
|6
|Erica Zaveta (Lees-McRae College)
|0:02:01
|7
|Emily Kachorek (California State University-Sacramento)
|0:02:40
|8
|Jennifer Greenberg (Lees-McRae College)
|0:02:53
|9
|MarjaLiisa Magnuson (University Of California-Davis)
|0:02:58
|10
|Allison Beall (Washington State University)
|0:03:23
|11
|Cinthia Lehner (Lees-McRae College)
|0:03:39
|12
|Sarah Sturm (Fort Lewis College)
|0:04:10
|13
|Rebecca Finley (Marian College)
|0:04:19
|14
|Sierra Siebenlist (Marian College)
|0:05:02
|15
|Kira Shoemaker (Lees-McRae College)
|0:05:29
|16
|Sarah Lukas (Lindsey Wilson College)
|17
|Brooke Crum (Lindsey Wilson College)
|0:06:05
|18
|Devon Simpson (University Of Washington-Seattle)
|0:06:19
|19
|Kelsey Markham (Lindsey Wilson College)
|0:08:33
|20
|Kathryn Smith (Lees-McRae College)
|0:09:07
|21
|Beth Ross (Utah State University)
|0:09:37
|22
|Stephanie Falls (Fort Lewis College)
|-1lap
|23
|Megan Somerville (Marian College)
|-2laps
|DNS
|Kristina Dominic (Fort Lewis College)
|DNS
|Whitney Kroll (Purdue University)
|DNS
|Kirsten Kuhn (Fort Lewis College)
|DNS
|Katherine Reinhart (University Of Oregon)
|DNS
|Stephanie Skoreyko (Uninversity Of Utah)
|DNS
|Carla Swart (Lees-McRae College)
|DNS
|Anna Young (Marian College)
|1
|Arielle Filiberti (Dartmouth College)
|0:39:12
|2
|Lindsy Campbell (University Of Montana)
|0:01:50
|3
|Allison Forkner (Appalachian State University)
|0:04:07
|4
|Rachel VandenEnde (Appalachian State University)
|0:04:38
|5
|Courtenay McFadden (Western Washington University)
|0:04:56
|6
|Sarah Hart (Colby College)
|0:05:15
|7
|Bridgette McLean (Appalachian State University)
|0:05:19
|8
|Christina Birch (Massachusetts Institute Of Technology)
|0:05:44
|9
|Ariel Leath (Appalachian State University)
|0:06:48
|10
|Zuzana Trnovcova (Massachusetts Institute Of Technology)
|-1lap
|11
|Elizabeth Kane (New Mexico State University)
|-2laps
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy