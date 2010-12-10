Trending

Five national titles earned in Bend

Ned Overend, Glen Norton add to stars-and-stripes jersey collection

Image 1 of 7

After the mud in Bend, this bike might need to find another place to ride home.

After the mud in Bend, this bike might need to find another place to ride home.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 7

Ned Overend

Ned Overend
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 7

Ned Overend on his way to the win.

Ned Overend on his way to the win.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 7

Ned Overend wins the masters men's championships in Bend.

Ned Overend wins the masters men's championships in Bend.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 7

Ned Overend claimed the men's 55+ race

Ned Overend claimed the men's 55+ race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 7

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 7

John Brown

John Brown
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

The 55-59 master men's contest was a battle of heavy hitters, with the legendary Ned Overend (Specialized) powering to a solo victory.

Finishing second in yesterday's time trial to ‘Cross Vegas organizer Brooke Watts (Cody Racing), Overend started on the front row start with reigning national champion Paul Curley (Midstate Cycling Club-Gear Works) and six other strong men.

Norman Kreiss (Morgan Stanley) surged from the second row to take the early lead while Curley and Overend rode patiently behind Kreiss on the first lap.

"The course was changing all the time," said Overend. "It was kind of dicey on that first lap, but then I was able to bridge up to Norm and put it down on the grass areas."

Overend finished nearly one minute up on silver medalist Kreiss, while Randall Root secured the bronze medal 2:51 behind Overend.

Glen Norton (Puget Sound Cycling) earned a national title over Fred Wittwer (Alan North America) and George Pawle (Cyclonauts) in the 60-64 master men's race.

John Elgart (Alto Velo Racing) won the 65-69 men's event to join his wife atop the podium.

"The former national champion Jim Wagner was right on me for two laps," said Elgart. "He eventually went off his line, and I got a gap and managed to win."

Erik Nordenson rode strongly to win the 70-74 men's title, as did Walter Axthelm (Durango Wheel Club) in the 75-79 race.

Master Men 55-59
1Edmund (Ned) Overend (Specialized)0:42:38
2Norman Kreiss (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)0:00:57
3Randall Root (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster)0:02:51
4Paul Curley (Mid State Cycling Club/Gear Works/Spin Arts Cyclery)0:03:13
5George Smith (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)0:03:57
6Michael Longmire (Northern Rockies Cycling Team/Montanacyclocross.com)0:04:15
7Evan Griffiths (Emerald Velo Cycling Team Inc.)0:04:31
8Jeff Townsend0:04:57
9Steve Yenne0:05:19
10Terrell Knight0:05:57
11R Brook Watts (Cody Racing)0:05:59
12Wayne Gorry0:06:12
13Steve Lamont0:06:26
14Gary Klingler (Webcyclery Racing/Webcyclery.Co)0:06:37
15David Burnard0:06:43
16Gregory Pautsch (Planet Bike)0:06:44
17Glen Jones (Brazen Dropouts/Brazen Dropouts)0:06:46
18Torre Smitherman0:06:58
19Steve "Cosmic" Miller0:07:28
20Daniel MacNaughton0:07:58
21rick gregory0:08:06
22Michael Olenick (Durance-Colnago /Durance-Colnago)0:08:15
23John Brown0:08:35
24steven miller0:08:59
25Steven Lacey (Showers Pass)0:09:06
26Randall Silva (Nob Hill Velo)0:09:39
27Peter Spir0:09:44
28Ralph Tolli0:10:06
29James (Jimmy) Day (Velo Del Norte)0:10:31
30Ken Coleman (Berkshire Cycling Association/BCA/Tosk Chiropractic)-1lap
31Eric Perryman
32Richard Sachs (Connecticut Yankee Bc/Richard Sachs-RGM Watches-Radix)
33Vern Krist (Showers Pass)
34Kevin Ryan (The Team /The Team Socalcross)
35Robert Walker (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)
36Thomas Sullivan
37Kerry Shields (Carolina Masters)-2laps
38Karl Jackson-3laps
DNSHarold Parker (360 Racing)
DNSRick Swanson (Radsport Cycling Team)
DNSChris Canfield (Blue Sky Velo)
DNSErik Brooks (Avanti Racing Club)
DNSPaul Sadoff
DNSRobert Downs (Planet Bike)
DNSScott Sampson
DNSBarry Johnson
DNSCharles Townsend (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Bianchi/Grand Performance)
DNFRoland Goeckel
DNFTom Holmes

Master Men 60-64
1Glen Norton (Puget Sound Cycling Club)0:35:44
2Fred Wittwer (Alan North America Cycling)0:00:34
3George Pawle (Cyclonauts Racers Inc.)0:01:30
4David Rath (Corner Cycle Cycling Club)0:02:31
5Bob Guglielmelli (Central Coast Tire Cct)0:02:53
6Don Leet0:03:54
7RIchard Pearson (Team Kaos Cycling/Team Kaos-Ale)0:04:36
8Douglas Cottle0:04:43
9Ron Strasser0:05:17
10Ken Rodgers0:05:54
11Lee Waldman0:06:05
12Amory Cheney0:06:27
13Charles Vanzandt0:07:54
14Timothy Tarte (Puget Sound Cycling Club/Gregg's Specialized/LeMond Racing Team)0:09:09
15Thomas Gee (St Louis Cycling Club)
16Brian Volkert (Team Double Check)0:09:21
17Hal Woodruff (The Team /The Team Socalcross)0:10:06
18Richard Bagienski (Durango Wheel Club)0:10:12
19Amos Galpin0:10:13
20Larry Varys (International Christian Cycling)0:10:37
21Malcolm Johnson-1lap
DNSJohn Rubcic (Sun Coast Velo)
DNSMichael Weaver (Avanti Racing Club/Blue Rooster)
DNSDavid Beals (Capital Bicycle Racing Club)
DNSJoseph Brown (Flying Rhino Cycling Club)
DNSDavid Parks (Mirage)
DNSRic Kellen (Mellow Motors)

Master Men 65-69
1John Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club)0:39:14
2James Wagner (Cycle Therapy-4 Corners Cycling)0:00:33
3Robert Llamas (Montrose Cycling Club)0:03:49
4Bob Ludecke (Laurel Bicycle Club)0:04:02
5Harry Williamson (Fightin' Bobas)0:05:04
6Russell Speirn-1lap
7John Collins (Violet Crown Sports Assoc/Violet Crown)
8Jerry Shere (Khsnm.Com/Thenationalsproject.com)
9David Gustafson
10R Lee Willmore (Celo Pacific)

Master Men 70-74
1Erik Nordenson0:35:21
2Loren Hettinger0:00:21
3Mike Macdonald (Jaeger Wheelmen)0:04:20

Master Men 75-79
1Walter Axthelm (Durango Wheel Club)0:36:49
2Ronald Riley (Bike Station Aptos /Bsa Racing)0:04:58

Latest on Cyclingnews