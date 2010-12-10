In the junior 10-12 men's race, Matteo Jorgenson (Boise Young Riders Dev Squad) earned a Stars-and-Stripes after out-riding the rest of the field. "I was second wheel going into the puddlely, muddy section," said Jorgenson. "I decided to make an attack on the grass. On the pavement I just drilled it and tried to get the biggest gap I could."

Gage Hecht (International Christian Cycling Club) edged out runner-up Karch Miller (Davis Bike Club) to win the junior 13-14 race. "It was a very tough race, so slick, and the competition was amazingly hard," said Hecht.

Logan Owen claimed his sixth straight national title after winning the junior 15-16 event. "Got a good start - clean - and after that just rode away," said Owen after the final race of the morning session.

Full Results

Junior Men 10-12 1 Matteo Jorgenson (BYRDS) 0:19:09 2 Scott Funston (Old Town Bicycle Race Team) 0:00:46 3 Denzel Stephenson 0:01:04 4 Cassidy Bailey 0:01:52 5 Henry Geary (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage) 0:02:06 6 Edward Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling) 0:02:35 7 Jackson McNear (Red Zone Cycling) 0:02:39 8 Mitchell Thornton (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage) 0:03:00 9 Jett Ballantyne 10 Ryan Madis (Project Velo Racing/One Call Now) 0:03:51 11 Brayden Buchanan (Rad Racing Nw/Hagens Berman) 0:04:39 13 Caleb Swartz (Brazen Dropouts/Junior Dropouts) 0:05:01 14 Benjamin King (Rad Racing Nw/Hagens Berman) 0:06:15 15 Alastair Magun (Marymoor Velodrome Assoc.) 0:07:53 16 Brian Hart 0:09:13 17 Owen Szwaya 0:11:03 18 Aidan Sullivan (20/20 Fuel) 0:12:40 19 Grayson Szczukowski -1lap 20 Holden Berg DNS Jacob Labosky

Junior Men 13-14 1 Gage Hecht (International Christian Cycling) 0:18:05 2 Karch Miller (Davis Bike Club) 0:00:05 3 Ben Hogan (Justin'S / Titus Mountain Bike) 0:00:27 4 Ian McShane (Red Zone Cycling) 0:00:37 5 Lance Haidet 0:00:41 6 Cooper Willsey (Green Mountain Bicycle Club) 0:00:44 7 Spencer Petrov (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts) 0:00:48 8 Samuel Rosenberg 9 Ethan Reynolds (BYRDS) 0:00:55 10 Gavin Haley (Red Zone Cycling) 0:00:57 11 Cameron Beard 12 Ben Glover (Red Zone Cycling) 0:01:08 13 Eric Brunner (Boulder Junior Cycling) 0:01:16 14 Evan Geary (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage) 0:01:29 15 Cade Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling) 0:01:38 16 Massimo Larsen 0:02:09 17 Zachary Mikkelson 0:02:17 18 Benedikt Toeldte (BYRDS) 0:02:26 19 Jedidiah Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling) 0:02:31 20 Matthew Wilkinson (Rad Racing Nw/Hagens Berman) 0:03:03 21 Robert Prewitt (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts) 0:03:19 22 Joshua Anderson (Essex County Velo) 0:03:37 23 Henry Hayes (20/20 Fuel) 0:03:48 24 Rubin Field 25 Trey Thornton (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage) 0:04:03 26 Jacob Payne 0:04:20 27 Jarrett Aregger (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage) 0:04:24 28 Mike Jors (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage) 0:04:53 29 Alec Miller (Broken Spoke Cycling) 0:05:04 30 Andrew Rademacher (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts) 0:05:11 31 Jacob Weisgerber (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts) 0:05:25 32 Connor Ellison 0:05:42 33 Keenan Reynolds 0:06:47 34 Ian Steigerwald -1lap DNF Robert Wright (Boulder Junior Cycling)