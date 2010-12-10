Owen, Hecht and Jorgenson win Junior men's titles
Owen wins sixth straight national championship
In the junior 10-12 men's race, Matteo Jorgenson (Boise Young Riders Dev Squad) earned a Stars-and-Stripes after out-riding the rest of the field. "I was second wheel going into the puddlely, muddy section," said Jorgenson. "I decided to make an attack on the grass. On the pavement I just drilled it and tried to get the biggest gap I could."
Gage Hecht (International Christian Cycling Club) edged out runner-up Karch Miller (Davis Bike Club) to win the junior 13-14 race. "It was a very tough race, so slick, and the competition was amazingly hard," said Hecht.
Logan Owen claimed his sixth straight national title after winning the junior 15-16 event. "Got a good start - clean - and after that just rode away," said Owen after the final race of the morning session.
Full Results
|1
|Matteo Jorgenson (BYRDS)
|0:19:09
|2
|Scott Funston (Old Town Bicycle Race Team)
|0:00:46
|3
|Denzel Stephenson
|0:01:04
|4
|Cassidy Bailey
|0:01:52
|5
|Henry Geary (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage)
|0:02:06
|6
|Edward Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:02:35
|7
|Jackson McNear (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:02:39
|8
|Mitchell Thornton (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage)
|0:03:00
|9
|Jett Ballantyne
|10
|Ryan Madis (Project Velo Racing/One Call Now)
|0:03:51
|11
|Brayden Buchanan (Rad Racing Nw/Hagens Berman)
|0:04:39
|13
|Caleb Swartz (Brazen Dropouts/Junior Dropouts)
|0:05:01
|14
|Benjamin King (Rad Racing Nw/Hagens Berman)
|0:06:15
|15
|Alastair Magun (Marymoor Velodrome Assoc.)
|0:07:53
|16
|Brian Hart
|0:09:13
|17
|Owen Szwaya
|0:11:03
|18
|Aidan Sullivan (20/20 Fuel)
|0:12:40
|19
|Grayson Szczukowski
|-1lap
|20
|Holden Berg
|DNS
|Jacob Labosky
|1
|Gage Hecht (International Christian Cycling)
|0:18:05
|2
|Karch Miller (Davis Bike Club)
|0:00:05
|3
|Ben Hogan (Justin'S / Titus Mountain Bike)
|0:00:27
|4
|Ian McShane (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:00:37
|5
|Lance Haidet
|0:00:41
|6
|Cooper Willsey (Green Mountain Bicycle Club)
|0:00:44
|7
|Spencer Petrov (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts)
|0:00:48
|8
|Samuel Rosenberg
|9
|Ethan Reynolds (BYRDS)
|0:00:55
|10
|Gavin Haley (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:00:57
|11
|Cameron Beard
|12
|Ben Glover (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:01:08
|13
|Eric Brunner (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:01:16
|14
|Evan Geary (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage)
|0:01:29
|15
|Cade Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:01:38
|16
|Massimo Larsen
|0:02:09
|17
|Zachary Mikkelson
|0:02:17
|18
|Benedikt Toeldte (BYRDS)
|0:02:26
|19
|Jedidiah Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:02:31
|20
|Matthew Wilkinson (Rad Racing Nw/Hagens Berman)
|0:03:03
|21
|Robert Prewitt (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts)
|0:03:19
|22
|Joshua Anderson (Essex County Velo)
|0:03:37
|23
|Henry Hayes (20/20 Fuel)
|0:03:48
|24
|Rubin Field
|25
|Trey Thornton (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage)
|0:04:03
|26
|Jacob Payne
|0:04:20
|27
|Jarrett Aregger (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage)
|0:04:24
|28
|Mike Jors (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage)
|0:04:53
|29
|Alec Miller (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|0:05:04
|30
|Andrew Rademacher (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts)
|0:05:11
|31
|Jacob Weisgerber (Queen City Wheels/Lionhearts)
|0:05:25
|32
|Connor Ellison
|0:05:42
|33
|Keenan Reynolds
|0:06:47
|34
|Ian Steigerwald
|-1lap
|DNF
|Robert Wright (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|1
|Logan Owen (Lake Washington Velo)
|0:32:42
|2
|Zack Gould (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)
|0:00:30
|3
|Spence Peterson (Above Category Racing)
|0:00:33
|4
|Nate Morse (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/CL Noonan/Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle)
|0:00:42
|5
|Curtis White (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)
|0:00:51
|6
|Jordan Cullen (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)
|7
|Ian Haupt (Planet Bike)
|0:01:34
|8
|Michael Dessau (Above Category Racing)
|0:01:54
|9
|Stephen Bassett (Southern Cycling Operations/Micro Metals/Bike Zoo/Sunspot)
|0:02:06
|10
|Spencer Downing (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)
|0:02:09
|11
|Austin Vincent (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/CL Noonan/Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle)
|0:02:19
|12
|William Barta (BYRDS)
|0:02:45
|13
|Brandon Pruett
|0:02:48
|14
|Maxx Chance
|0:02:57
|15
|Max Toeldte (BYRDS)
|0:03:12
|16
|Nicolas Catlin (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal And Pump)
|0:03:32
|17
|Landen Beckner
|0:03:35
|18
|Lionel Rocheleau (Team Geargrinder)
|0:03:36
|19
|Colin Dunlap
|0:03:54
|20
|Jaxon Suttlemyre (Coeur D 'Alene Velo Racers/Vertical Earth)
|0:04:29
|21
|Jonathan Anderson (Essex County Velo)
|22
|Nolan Brady (Old Town Bicycle Race Team)
|0:04:45
|23
|Trevor Schauer
|0:04:56
|24
|David O'Brien (Rad Racing Nw/Hagens Berman)
|0:05:12
|25
|Nolan McQueen (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:05:24
|26
|Avi Mahan (Rad Racing Nw/Hagens Berman)
|0:05:39
|27
|Daniel Santos (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:05:41
|28
|Douglas Hall (Team Velosport Club/Sho-Air)
|0:05:54
|29
|Liam Earl (BYRDS)
|0:05:57
|30
|Anders Nystrom (BYRDS)
|0:06:05
|31
|Richard Rainville (Ann Arbor Velo Club)
|0:06:16
|32
|Lukas Giesen (Active Knowledge/Cottonwood Classical Preparatory School)
|0:06:35
|33
|Miles Frank (Rad Racing Nw/Hagens Berman)
|0:06:45
|34
|Dawson Stallings
|0:07:05
|35
|Connor Letendre
|0:07:19
|36
|Mitchell Stevens
|0:07:26
|37
|Harrison Devine (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortgage)
|0:08:15
|38
|Erick Madis (Project Velo Racing/One Call Now)
|0:08:31
|39
|Cameron MillarGriffin
|0:09:28
|40
|John Curtis
|-1lap
|41
|Emerson Webb (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
|42
|Blake Hanson
|43
|Frankie Virgen
|44
|Kyle Denison (Team Mad Cat)
|DNS
|Jonathon Schilling (Big Shark Bicycle Company)
|DNS
|Daniel Parks (Gs Tenzing)
|DNS
|Bridger Fiore (Northern Rockies Cycling Team/Montanacyclocross.com)
|DNS
|Robert Sroka (Team Lake Effect)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy