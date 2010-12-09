'Cross racing kicks off in Bend
B men and women open five days of competition
|1
|Sarah Huang (Planet Bike)
|0:31:21
|2
|Courtenay McFadden (Western Washington University/W)
|0:00:19
|3
|Emily Eggers (Avanti Racing Club/Blue Rooster)
|0:01:21
|4
|Shay Frazier
|0:02:16
|5
|Kristi Carver (Northeast Bicycle Club (Nebc)/N)
|0:02:36
|6
|Naomi Haverlick
|0:02:57
|7
|Wendy Stredwick (Coeur D 'Alene Velo Racers (Cda)
|0:03:06
|8
|Deirdre Garvey
|0:03:19
|9
|Clarissa Freeman
|0:03:37
|10
|Hailey Foster
|0:03:49
|11
|Christine Leone
|0:03:54
|12
|Molly Martin (Nrc/Pedalmasher/Nrc/Pedalmasher)
|0:04:04
|13
|Lori Smith (Coeur D 'Alene Velo Racers (Cda)
|0:04:07
|14
|Sharon Gregg (Avanti Racing Club/Blue Rooster)
|0:04:33
|15
|Laura Hagen
|0:04:57
|16
|Camille Terhune (Cbc Racing)
|0:05:17
|17
|Sarah Barkley (Chinook Cycling Club Inc/Chinoo)
|0:05:38
|18
|Ellen Ruotsala
|0:05:43
|19
|Nancy Odle
|0:06:54
|20
|Carol Ruckle (Pull Thru Racing/Team Possabili)
|0:07:06
|21
|Erin Lindheim (Code Three Womens Cycling)
|0:08:26
|22
|Heather Price
|0:09:16
|23
|Marta Medcalf
|-1lap
|24
|Kathleen Boyle (Team Roaring Mouse)
|25
|Julie Lockhart (Northeast Bicycle Club (Nebc))
|DNF
|Miss Mary Perez (Velo Bella)
|DNF
|Haley Juno-Galdes (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Al)
|1
|Jordan Cullen (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)
|0:34:53
|2
|Andrew Templeton (Team Cross (Tcnm))
|0:00:02
|3
|Christopher Woodruff
|0:02:01
|4
|Shane Johnson
|0:02:35
|5
|Chris Ellis (Shuksan Velo Club)
|0:02:42
|6
|Joel Ankeny
|0:04:00
|7
|Karch Miller (Davis Bike Club)
|0:04:04
|8
|David Chiu (Northeast Bicycle Club (Nebc)/N)
|0:04:10
|9
|Gregg Shanefelt (Zephyr Wheel Sports)
|0:04:23
|10
|Kolby Preble (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)
|0:04:26
|11
|Gavin Haley (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:05:20
|12
|Cory Caldwell
|0:05:34
|13
|Tim Valenti
|0:05:50
|14
|Mark Colton (The Team /The Team Socalcross)
|0:09:21
|15
|Timothy Brasier
|-1lap
|DNS
|Colby Weber (Metalmtn Cycling)
|DNS
|Seth Smekal
|DNS
|Michael Cochran
|DNS
|Derek Leckrone
|DNS
|Todd Gallaher
|DNS
|Nathan Boddie
|DNS
|Hiroji McKinstry
|DNF
|John Collins (Violet Crown Sports Assoc/Viole)
|1
|Craig Faulkner (Crossniacs)
|0:34:10
|2
|Christopher Fisher (Velorochester)
|0:00:28
|3
|Adam Mills (Mercy Cycling Team)
|0:01:18
|4
|Ryan Brown (Chinook Cycling Club Inc/Chinoo)
|0:01:27
|5
|Daimeon Shanks
|0:01:32
|6
|Nate Woodman
|0:01:36
|7
|Dean Poshard
|0:01:54
|8
|Brian Fuller (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|0:02:44
|9
|Nicholas Brown (Boat Street Cycle Club (Bscc)/R)
|0:02:53
|10
|Chris Winans
|0:03:06
|11
|Gregory Lyeki (Manchester Racing Club/Trek Bic)
|0:03:10
|12
|Jeffrey Bramhall (Threshold Cycling)
|13
|Brook Gardner
|0:03:28
|14
|Justin Howe (Northeast Bicycle Club (Nebc)/N)
|0:03:43
|15
|Forest Hynes
|0:03:45
|16
|Mark Albrecht (Revolution Cafe Rio)
|0:04:33
|17
|Joey Figone
|0:04:53
|18
|Andrew Filler (Bobs Bicycles Cycling Club/Team)
|0:05:00
|19
|Christian Martin
|0:05:10
|20
|Joseph Czerwonka
|0:05:47
|21
|Patrick Murphy (Team Mad Cat)
|0:05:56
|22
|Terry Deeble
|0:06:05
|23
|Jay Kwan (The Team /The Team Socalcross)
|0:06:14
|24
|Jared Vigil
|0:06:20
|25
|Hector Perez
|0:06:24
|26
|Daniel Breyer
|0:06:50
|27
|Christopher Bassett (Mafia Racing)
|0:07:06
|28
|Michael Prater (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens Ber)
|0:07:18
|29
|Dylan Cernitz
|0:07:46
|30
|Daniel Brewster
|0:08:02
|31
|Ryan Vanderloop (Viking Sport Seattle)
|0:08:10
|32
|Ryan Kephart (Prince William Elite Racing (Po)
|0:08:46
|33
|Eric Bradley
|0:08:53
|34
|Nathan Boddie
|0:09:42
|35
|Eric Hunter
|-1lap
|36
|Seth May
|DNS
|Robert DeClerk (Webcyclery Racing/Webcyclery.Co)
|DNS
|Dylan Mcnicholas (Ccb International)
|DNS
|Joseph Ecker (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortg)
|DNS
|Rolando Roman
|DNS
|Wiley Mosley (North American Velo)
|DNS
|Matthew Simpson (Pedro'S Grassroots Cycling Club)
|DNS
|Kyle Wuepper
|DNS
|Paul Adams
|DNS
|Jason Prinster
|DNF
|Brett Golden
|DNF
|Aaron Ufferman
|DNF
|Anthony Broadman
|1
|Michael Robson
|0:42:31
|2
|Darron Cheek
|0:01:09
|3
|Thomas Price (Mercy Cycling Team/Mercy Cycli)
|0:01:20
|4
|Troy Krause (Midwest Wheelmaster/Velogear.Co)
|0:02:53
|5
|Dan Sharp
|0:03:04
|6
|T Henshall (Boise Cycling Club)
|0:03:18
|7
|Randy Opp (Coeur D 'Alene Velo Racers (Cda)
|0:03:25
|8
|Christopher Smith (Hup United)
|0:03:30
|9
|Jared Roy (Crossniacs)
|0:03:34
|10
|Thomas Feix (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club/Pen)
|0:04:06
|11
|Michael Coffino
|0:04:12
|12
|Carl Boni
|0:04:14
|13
|Bill Reed
|0:04:20
|14
|Jim Gentes (Team Rambuski Law /Team Rambusk)
|0:04:35
|15
|David Turner
|0:04:36
|16
|Geoff McIntosh (New Hampshire Cycling Club/Team)
|0:04:50
|17
|Mark Henry (Team Clover)
|0:04:57
|18
|Todd Raudy
|0:05:04
|19
|Derek Stallings (Webcyclery Racing/Bendbroadband)
|0:05:09
|20
|Rob Deeble (Treasure Valley Cycling Club/Te)
|0:05:18
|21
|Chad Lowe
|0:05:34
|22
|David Taylor
|0:05:49
|23
|Brian Price (Gs Casella/Look! Save A Life)
|0:06:07
|24
|Mike Upchurch
|0:06:19
|25
|Charles Stearns (Team Dobbiaco/Team Therapeutic)
|0:06:44
|26
|David Prause
|0:06:48
|27
|Mark Reinecke
|0:06:50
|28
|Sean Haidet (Slo Nexus Cycling Club)
|0:06:55
|29
|Carl Anton (Boat Street Cycle Club (Bscc)/R)
|0:07:11
|30
|Kirk Rhinehart
|0:07:36
|31
|Franz Martin (Ragnarok Racing)
|0:07:54
|32
|James Medeiros
|0:08:19
|33
|Phillip Meyer
|34
|Ladd Williamson (Treasure Valley Cycling Club/Te)
|0:08:31
|35
|Scott Carothers (Kinetic Cycles/Gbi)
|0:08:57
|36
|Daniel Lee (Windsor Bicycle Center Cycling)
|0:09:05
|37
|Jeff Herring (The Team /The Team Socalcross)
|0:09:11
|38
|Matthew Lasala
|0:09:13
|39
|Drew Holmes
|0:09:18
|40
|Kevin English
|0:09:20
|41
|Daniel Sheerin
|0:09:21
|42
|Brian Smith (Webcyclery Racing/Webcyclery.Co)
|0:09:44
|43
|Rob Kerr
|0:09:48
|44
|Michael Abel
|0:09:58
|45
|Joel Richards (Durango Wheel Club)
|0:10:06
|46
|Andy Swartz (Brazen Dropouts/Brazen Dropouts)
|0:10:14
|47
|Christopher Wherity
|0:10:17
|48
|Salvatore Bondi
|0:10:21
|49
|Mike Leone
|0:10:31
|50
|Mitch Yoder
|-1lap
|51
|Scott Meredith
|52
|Rene Bates
|53
|Robert Trombley
|54
|Lee Waldman
|55
|Trey Winthrop
|56
|Rick Peters
|57
|David Anderson
|58
|chris johns
|59
|Joe Carpenter (Team Mad Cat)
|60
|Mark Backus
|61
|William Myers
|62
|Brendan Quinlan
|63
|Jeff Monson
|64
|Bradley Pfeiffer
|65
|Andy Barram
|66
|Kevin Max
|67
|Frank Nelson (Camarillo Bike Company)
|68
|Marvin Lein
|69
|Brian Dallas
|70
|Cliff McCann
|DNF
|Corey Green (Ghisallo Cycling Team Inc./Team)
|DNF
|Michael Pederson (Hup United)
|DNF
|William Carslay
