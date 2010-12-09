Trending

'Cross racing kicks off in Bend

B men and women open five days of competition

B Women
1Sarah Huang (Planet Bike)0:31:21
2Courtenay McFadden (Western Washington University/W)0:00:19
3Emily Eggers (Avanti Racing Club/Blue Rooster)0:01:21
4Shay Frazier0:02:16
5Kristi Carver (Northeast Bicycle Club (Nebc)/N)0:02:36
6Naomi Haverlick0:02:57
7Wendy Stredwick (Coeur D 'Alene Velo Racers (Cda)0:03:06
8Deirdre Garvey0:03:19
9Clarissa Freeman0:03:37
10Hailey Foster0:03:49
11Christine Leone0:03:54
12Molly Martin (Nrc/Pedalmasher/Nrc/Pedalmasher)0:04:04
13Lori Smith (Coeur D 'Alene Velo Racers (Cda)0:04:07
14Sharon Gregg (Avanti Racing Club/Blue Rooster)0:04:33
15Laura Hagen0:04:57
16Camille Terhune (Cbc Racing)0:05:17
17Sarah Barkley (Chinook Cycling Club Inc/Chinoo)0:05:38
18Ellen Ruotsala0:05:43
19Nancy Odle0:06:54
20Carol Ruckle (Pull Thru Racing/Team Possabili)0:07:06
21Erin Lindheim (Code Three Womens Cycling)0:08:26
22Heather Price0:09:16
23Marta Medcalf-1lap
24Kathleen Boyle (Team Roaring Mouse)
25Julie Lockhart (Northeast Bicycle Club (Nebc))
DNFMiss Mary Perez (Velo Bella)
DNFHaley Juno-Galdes (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Al)

B Men 10-29
1Jordan Cullen (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)0:34:53
2Andrew Templeton (Team Cross (Tcnm))0:00:02
3Christopher Woodruff0:02:01
4Shane Johnson0:02:35
5Chris Ellis (Shuksan Velo Club)0:02:42
6Joel Ankeny0:04:00
7Karch Miller (Davis Bike Club)0:04:04
8David Chiu (Northeast Bicycle Club (Nebc)/N)0:04:10
9Gregg Shanefelt (Zephyr Wheel Sports)0:04:23
10Kolby Preble (Clif Bar Development Cross Team)0:04:26
11Gavin Haley (Red Zone Cycling)0:05:20
12Cory Caldwell0:05:34
13Tim Valenti0:05:50
14Mark Colton (The Team /The Team Socalcross)0:09:21
15Timothy Brasier-1lap
DNSColby Weber (Metalmtn Cycling)
DNSSeth Smekal
DNSMichael Cochran
DNSDerek Leckrone
DNSTodd Gallaher
DNSNathan Boddie
DNSHiroji McKinstry
DNFJohn Collins (Violet Crown Sports Assoc/Viole)

B Men 30-39
1Craig Faulkner (Crossniacs)0:34:10
2Christopher Fisher (Velorochester)0:00:28
3Adam Mills (Mercy Cycling Team)0:01:18
4Ryan Brown (Chinook Cycling Club Inc/Chinoo)0:01:27
5Daimeon Shanks0:01:32
6Nate Woodman0:01:36
7Dean Poshard0:01:54
8Brian Fuller (Broken Spoke Cycling)0:02:44
9Nicholas Brown (Boat Street Cycle Club (Bscc)/R)0:02:53
10Chris Winans0:03:06
11Gregory Lyeki (Manchester Racing Club/Trek Bic)0:03:10
12Jeffrey Bramhall (Threshold Cycling)
13Brook Gardner0:03:28
14Justin Howe (Northeast Bicycle Club (Nebc)/N)0:03:43
15Forest Hynes0:03:45
16Mark Albrecht (Revolution Cafe Rio)0:04:33
17Joey Figone0:04:53
18Andrew Filler (Bobs Bicycles Cycling Club/Team)0:05:00
19Christian Martin0:05:10
20Joseph Czerwonka0:05:47
21Patrick Murphy (Team Mad Cat)0:05:56
22Terry Deeble0:06:05
23Jay Kwan (The Team /The Team Socalcross)0:06:14
24Jared Vigil0:06:20
25Hector Perez0:06:24
26Daniel Breyer0:06:50
27Christopher Bassett (Mafia Racing)0:07:06
28Michael Prater (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens Ber)0:07:18
29Dylan Cernitz0:07:46
30Daniel Brewster0:08:02
31Ryan Vanderloop (Viking Sport Seattle)0:08:10
32Ryan Kephart (Prince William Elite Racing (Po)0:08:46
33Eric Bradley0:08:53
34Nathan Boddie0:09:42
35Eric Hunter-1lap
36Seth May
DNSRobert DeClerk (Webcyclery Racing/Webcyclery.Co)
DNSDylan Mcnicholas (Ccb International)
DNSJoseph Ecker (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortg)
DNSRolando Roman
DNSWiley Mosley (North American Velo)
DNSMatthew Simpson (Pedro'S Grassroots Cycling Club)
DNSKyle Wuepper
DNSPaul Adams
DNSJason Prinster
DNFBrett Golden
DNFAaron Ufferman
DNFAnthony Broadman

B Men 40+
1Michael Robson0:42:31
2Darron Cheek0:01:09
3Thomas Price (Mercy Cycling Team/Mercy Cycli)0:01:20
4Troy Krause (Midwest Wheelmaster/Velogear.Co)0:02:53
5Dan Sharp0:03:04
6T Henshall (Boise Cycling Club)0:03:18
7Randy Opp (Coeur D 'Alene Velo Racers (Cda)0:03:25
8Christopher Smith (Hup United)0:03:30
9Jared Roy (Crossniacs)0:03:34
10Thomas Feix (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club/Pen)0:04:06
11Michael Coffino0:04:12
12Carl Boni0:04:14
13Bill Reed0:04:20
14Jim Gentes (Team Rambuski Law /Team Rambusk)0:04:35
15David Turner0:04:36
16Geoff McIntosh (New Hampshire Cycling Club/Team)0:04:50
17Mark Henry (Team Clover)0:04:57
18Todd Raudy0:05:04
19Derek Stallings (Webcyclery Racing/Bendbroadband)0:05:09
20Rob Deeble (Treasure Valley Cycling Club/Te)0:05:18
21Chad Lowe0:05:34
22David Taylor0:05:49
23Brian Price (Gs Casella/Look! Save A Life)0:06:07
24Mike Upchurch0:06:19
25Charles Stearns (Team Dobbiaco/Team Therapeutic)0:06:44
26David Prause0:06:48
27Mark Reinecke0:06:50
28Sean Haidet (Slo Nexus Cycling Club)0:06:55
29Carl Anton (Boat Street Cycle Club (Bscc)/R)0:07:11
30Kirk Rhinehart0:07:36
31Franz Martin (Ragnarok Racing)0:07:54
32James Medeiros0:08:19
33Phillip Meyer
34Ladd Williamson (Treasure Valley Cycling Club/Te)0:08:31
35Scott Carothers (Kinetic Cycles/Gbi)0:08:57
36Daniel Lee (Windsor Bicycle Center Cycling)0:09:05
37Jeff Herring (The Team /The Team Socalcross)0:09:11
38Matthew Lasala0:09:13
39Drew Holmes0:09:18
40Kevin English0:09:20
41Daniel Sheerin0:09:21
42Brian Smith (Webcyclery Racing/Webcyclery.Co)0:09:44
43Rob Kerr0:09:48
44Michael Abel0:09:58
45Joel Richards (Durango Wheel Club)0:10:06
46Andy Swartz (Brazen Dropouts/Brazen Dropouts)0:10:14
47Christopher Wherity0:10:17
48Salvatore Bondi0:10:21
49Mike Leone0:10:31
50Mitch Yoder-1lap
51Scott Meredith
52Rene Bates
53Robert Trombley
54Lee Waldman
55Trey Winthrop
56Rick Peters
57David Anderson
58chris johns
59Joe Carpenter (Team Mad Cat)
60Mark Backus
61William Myers
62Brendan Quinlan
63Jeff Monson
64Bradley Pfeiffer
65Andy Barram
66Kevin Max
67Frank Nelson (Camarillo Bike Company)
68Marvin Lein
69Brian Dallas
70Cliff McCann
DNFCorey Green (Ghisallo Cycling Team Inc./Team)
DNFMichael Pederson (Hup United)
DNFWilliam Carslay

