Day two of the Missouri Professional Cycling Series saw top class fields contest the most recent round of the USA Crits on the streets of the Grove neighborhood in St. Louis, MO. With 150 riders in the men's race and over 50 racers in the women's field, all the top NRC teams were represented as perfect weather greeted the fields for an afternoon of full tilt crit racing.

Once again the team of Vanderkitten-Focus took the responsibility for the women's race and set about a plan to send as many riders clear of the field as possible. Early on in the race, Ruth Winder took the initiative and forged out a tenuous lead before the collective will of the field brought her back. Time and again, the favorable weather conditions proved unfavorable to breakaway attempts and solo move after solo move was brought back to heel.

Aggressive riding wasn't limited to the Vanderkitten-Focus team as Debbie Milne of MSMOC put on a one-woman show of near constant attacking. No moves on the day were given any leash and the most any break gained on the field was a scant 10 seconds.

Heading into two laps to go, Vanderkitten were still sending riders off the front in attempt to prevent the inevitable sprint from happening. In the end, it all came to naught for the team as Erica Allar from RideClean/PatentIt.com solidified her overall series lead by taking the win ahead of Friday night's winner Samantha Schneider and Laura van Gilder. With the win, Allar extended her lead at the top of the USACrits standings with teammate Coleen Hayduk in second and Alligator's Tamyra Barnard in third overall.

On the men's side of things, it seemed as if the entire race was an exercise in futility for the 150-rider field against the collective strength of UnitedHealthcare and their sprint train. With the field strung out for the duration of the 75 minute race, breakaways were few in the making and the pressure was on from the start.

A three-man break enjoyed a 10 second lead at the 40-minute mark only to be absorbed two laps later, demonstrating how hard escape was on the day. Finally, nearly an hour into the race, Christian Helmig of Elbowz racing broke clear with Jeff Pendleberry to carve out a maximum 16 second lead for nearly 20 minutes. Heading into three laps to go, Helmig took the $50 prime on offer before the chase from the field lead by Adam Myerson of Mountain Khakis shut down the remaining five second gap.

Once together, UnitedHealthcare took to the front and delivered sprinter Robert Forster to a commanding win ahead of teammate Hilton Clarke and Mountain Khakis' Luke Keough. With his podium placing, Keough takes over the overall lead in the USA Crits standings ahead of Jonathan Atwell (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project) and David Novak (Lindsay Wilson College).

The Missouri Professional Cycling Series heads to St. Louis's Duthtown neighborhood on Sunday to close out the weekend and the more demanding course might see a loosening of the stranglehold the field has had on breakaways thus far. With two stages down and sprints across the board, opportunists will be looking to take something away from the weekend. However, if the demonstration at the Tour de Grove is anything to go by, the series leaders will continue to flex their muscle to take out the wins.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 1:25:13 2 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:00:01 3 Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:00:02 4 Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage) 5 Charles Bradley Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 6 Colton Barrett (Optum Pro Cycling) 0:00:03 7 Emile Abraham (Latino Cycling Team) 8 Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 9 Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 10 Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy) 11 Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 12 Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation) 13 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis/Sutter Home) 14 Chad Burdzilauskus (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 15 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 16 Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling) 0:00:04 17 Devin Clark (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team) 18 Oscar Clark (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project) 19 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 20 Brendan Cornett (TBB Sports) 21 Christian Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 22 Jeanmichel Lechance (Latino Cycling Team) 23 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:05 24 Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 25 David Fleischauer (Hagens Berman) 26 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 27 Andrew Crater (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health ) 0:00:06 28 Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy) 29 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 30 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 31 Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING) 32 Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation) 0:00:09 33 Zachary Allison (Mercy Cycling Team) 0:00:15 34 Shane Kline (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:00:17 35 Josh Thornton (ZMOTION Racing Team) 0:00:24 36 Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 37 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling) 38 Matthew Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:00:25 39 Jake Wells 40 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 41 Paolo Cravazola (Team Type 1) 0:00:26 42 Richard Stuart (Scholars Inn Bakehouse Team) 43 Adam York (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health ) 44 Igor Volshteyn (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 45 Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable) 0:00:27 46 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 47 Weston Luzadder (Bissell-ABG-NUVO) 48 Drew Otte (Bissell-ABG-NUVO) 49 Brian Jensen (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team) 50 Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-NUVO) 51 Brandon Feehery (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling) 52 Mat Ankney (Tulsa Wheelmen) 53 Colton Jarisch (Mercy Cycling Team) 54 Michael Jacques (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 55 Michael Weicht 0:00:28 56 Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman) 57 Zach Reed (Dogfish Racing Team) 0:00:29 58 Alan Antonuk (Team Priority Health) 0:00:30 59 Boy Von Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 60 Marco Li (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose) 61 Craig Magee (Natural Grocers Cycling Team) 62 Ryan Sullivan (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project) 63 Jim Farasy (Mercy Kuat) 0:00:31 64 Alexander Meyer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa) 0:00:32 65 Jonathan Jacob (Bissell-ABG-NUVO) 66 Justin Maciekowicz (Dogfish Racing Team) 0:00:36 67 James Vandeven (Dogfish Racing Team) 0:00:37 68 Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson) 0:00:39 69 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:40 70 Benjamin Bryant (Latino Cycling Team) 71 Bryan Mcvey (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cyclin) 72 Josh Gillingham 0:00:42 73 Alejandro Guzman (Foundation) 0:01:00 74 Benjamin Zawacki (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:01:04 75 Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 76 Jay Thomson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:01:14 77 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling) 0:01:15 78 Nathaniel Williams (Bissell-ABG-NUVO) 0:01:17 79 David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) 80 Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable) 81 Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-NUVO) 82 Patrick Harkins (Austinbikes/Revenant) 0:01:18 83 Jay Blankenship (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot) 84 John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 85 Jonathan Atwell (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project) 0:01:19 86 Zachary Bergh (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling) 0:01:21 87 Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:01:23 88 Joshua Johnson (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing) 0:01:58 89 Chris Balestrini (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose) 90 Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman) 0:02:11 91 Luca Damiani (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 0:02:14 92 Max Korus (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 0:02:15 93 Adam Myerson (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 94 Robert White (RACC pb GG) 95 Andre Vandenberg (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling) 96 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman) 0:02:16 97 Yusuke Higuma (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling) 98 Carson Miller (Jamis/Sutter Home) 0:02:21 99 Guido Palma (Jamis/Sutter Home) 100 Jose Fernando Antogna (Jamis/Sutter Home) 0:02:22 101 Demis Aleman (Jamis/Sutter Home) 102 Jeff Schiller (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose) 0:02:42 103 John Puffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 0:02:44 104 Patrick Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) 105 Jeff Pendleberry (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health) 0:02:45 106 Adam Mills (Mercy Cycling Team) 107 Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy) 0:02:52 108 Chris Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist) 0:02:55 109 Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy) 0:04:01 110 Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy) 0:04:02 111 Alexander Bremer (Foundation) 0:05:19 112 Daniel Chabanov (Foundation) 0:05:38 DNF Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage) DNF Alex Bowden (Team Type 1) DNF Mcaninch Cale (Mercy Kuat) DNF Joshua Carter (Dogfish Racing Team) DNF Kurt Fletcher (708 Racing p/b Dressel's Pub) DNF Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) DNF Dylan Jones (Mercy Cycling Team) DNF Artem Kraitor (Team Type 1) DNF Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) DNF Brian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team) DNF Jacob Rytlewski (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cyclin) DNF Gevan Samuel DNF Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing) DNF Tracy Smith (Korte Hammer Down Racing) DNF Phillip Snodgrass (DNA Racing) DNF William C. Stolte (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team) DNF Nicolas Frey (BOO Bicycles) DNS Anibal Borrajo (Jamis/Sutter Home) DNS Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) DNS Jos Chalmers (ZMOTION Racing Team) DNS Nick Chevalley (Gateway Harley-Davidson) DNS Miles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) DNS Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) DNS Christopher Lynch (RACC pb GG) DNS Shawn Milne (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) DNS John Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team) DNS Joey Rosskopf (Team Type 1) DNS Mike Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) DNS Brett Tack (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)