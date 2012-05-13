Trending

Image 1 of 17

Men's Tour de Grove podium

Men's Tour de Grove podium
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 2 of 17

The field shuts down the break

The field shuts down the break
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 3 of 17

UnitedHealthcare plan their strategy

UnitedHealthcare plan their strategy
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 4 of 17

The women's field beneath Old Glory

The women's field beneath Old Glory
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 5 of 17

The women's field

The women's field
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 6 of 17

The men's field on course

The men's field on course
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 7 of 17

The massive field stretches through several corners

The massive field stretches through several corners
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 8 of 17

Women's Tour de Grove podium

Women's Tour de Grove podium
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 9 of 17

The field chases late in the race

The field chases late in the race
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 10 of 17

Real Cyclist - Patent It leads out the women's field

Real Cyclist - Patent It leads out the women's field
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 11 of 17

Local team Dogfish mixes it with UnitedHealthcare

Local team Dogfish mixes it with UnitedHealthcare
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 12 of 17

Helmig leads a late break

Helmig leads a late break
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 13 of 17

Fans cheer the Tour de Grove

Fans cheer the Tour de Grove
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 14 of 17

Erica Allar takes out the women's race

Erica Allar takes out the women's race
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 15 of 17

UnitedHealthcare winds up the leadout

UnitedHealthcare winds up the leadout
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 16 of 17

Carrie Cash waits for the sprint

Carrie Cash waits for the sprint
(Image credit: Matt James)
Image 17 of 17

Zach Reed opens the hostilities

Zach Reed opens the hostilities
(Image credit: Matt James)

Day two of the Missouri Professional Cycling Series saw top class fields contest the most recent round of the USA Crits on the streets of the Grove neighborhood in St. Louis, MO. With 150 riders in the men's race and over 50 racers in the women's field, all the top NRC teams were represented as perfect weather greeted the fields for an afternoon of full tilt crit racing.

Once again the team of Vanderkitten-Focus took the responsibility for the women's race and set about a plan to send as many riders clear of the field as possible. Early on in the race, Ruth Winder took the initiative and forged out a tenuous lead before the collective will of the field brought her back. Time and again, the favorable weather conditions proved unfavorable to breakaway attempts and solo move after solo move was brought back to heel.

Aggressive riding wasn't limited to the Vanderkitten-Focus team as Debbie Milne of MSMOC put on a one-woman show of near constant attacking. No moves on the day were given any leash and the most any break gained on the field was a scant 10 seconds.

Heading into two laps to go, Vanderkitten were still sending riders off the front in attempt to prevent the inevitable sprint from happening. In the end, it all came to naught for the team as Erica Allar from RideClean/PatentIt.com solidified her overall series lead by taking the win ahead of Friday night's winner Samantha Schneider and Laura van Gilder. With the win, Allar extended her lead at the top of the USACrits standings with teammate Coleen Hayduk in second and Alligator's Tamyra Barnard in third overall.

On the men's side of things, it seemed as if the entire race was an exercise in futility for the 150-rider field against the collective strength of UnitedHealthcare and their sprint train. With the field strung out for the duration of the 75 minute race, breakaways were few in the making and the pressure was on from the start.

A three-man break enjoyed a 10 second lead at the 40-minute mark only to be absorbed two laps later, demonstrating how hard escape was on the day. Finally, nearly an hour into the race, Christian Helmig of Elbowz racing broke clear with Jeff Pendleberry to carve out a maximum 16 second lead for nearly 20 minutes. Heading into three laps to go, Helmig took the $50 prime on offer before the chase from the field lead by Adam Myerson of Mountain Khakis shut down the remaining five second gap.

Once together, UnitedHealthcare took to the front and delivered sprinter Robert Forster to a commanding win ahead of teammate Hilton Clarke and Mountain Khakis' Luke Keough. With his podium placing, Keough takes over the overall lead in the USA Crits standings ahead of Jonathan Atwell (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project) and David Novak (Lindsay Wilson College).

The Missouri Professional Cycling Series heads to St. Louis's Duthtown neighborhood on Sunday to close out the weekend and the more demanding course might see a loosening of the stranglehold the field has had on breakaways thus far. With two stages down and sprints across the board, opportunists will be looking to take something away from the weekend. However, if the demonstration at the Tour de Grove is anything to go by, the series leaders will continue to flex their muscle to take out the wins.

 

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1:25:13
2Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:00:01
3Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:02
4Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)
5Charles Bradley Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
6Colton Barrett (Optum Pro Cycling)0:00:03
7Emile Abraham (Latino Cycling Team)
8Chad Hartley (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
9Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
10Benjamin Chaddock (Team Exergy)
11Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
12Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
13Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis/Sutter Home)
14Chad Burdzilauskus (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
15Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
16Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)0:00:04
17Devin Clark (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team)
18Oscar Clark (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project)
19Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
20Brendan Cornett (TBB Sports)
21Christian Kriek (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
22Jeanmichel Lechance (Latino Cycling Team)
23Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)0:00:05
24Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
25David Fleischauer (Hagens Berman)
26Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
27Andrew Crater (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health )0:00:06
28Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)
29Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
30Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
31Sean Sullivan (ELBOWZ RACING)
32Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:09
33Zachary Allison (Mercy Cycling Team)0:00:15
34Shane Kline (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:17
35Josh Thornton (ZMOTION Racing Team)0:00:24
36Ryan Aitcheson (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
37Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
38Matthew Brandt (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:00:25
39Jake Wells
40Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
41Paolo Cravazola (Team Type 1)0:00:26
42Richard Stuart (Scholars Inn Bakehouse Team)
43Adam York (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health )
44Igor Volshteyn (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
45Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)0:00:27
46Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
47Weston Luzadder (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
48Drew Otte (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
49Brian Jensen (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
50Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
51Brandon Feehery (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling)
52Mat Ankney (Tulsa Wheelmen)
53Colton Jarisch (Mercy Cycling Team)
54Michael Jacques (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
55Michael Weicht0:00:28
56Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman)
57Zach Reed (Dogfish Racing Team)0:00:29
58Alan Antonuk (Team Priority Health)0:00:30
59Boy Von Poppel (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
60Marco Li (Garneau-Quebecor-Norton Rose)
61Craig Magee (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
62Ryan Sullivan (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project)
63Jim Farasy (Mercy Kuat)0:00:31
64Alexander Meyer (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performa)0:00:32
65Jonathan Jacob (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
66Justin Maciekowicz (Dogfish Racing Team)0:00:36
67James Vandeven (Dogfish Racing Team)0:00:37
68Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:00:39
69Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)0:00:40
70Benjamin Bryant (Latino Cycling Team)
71Bryan Mcvey (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cyclin)
72Josh Gillingham0:00:42
73Alejandro Guzman (Foundation)0:01:00
74Benjamin Zawacki (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:01:04
75Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
76Jay Thomson (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:14
77Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)0:01:15
78Nathaniel Williams (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)0:01:17
79David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
80Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
81Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
82Patrick Harkins (Austinbikes/Revenant)0:01:18
83Jay Blankenship (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)
84John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
85Jonathan Atwell (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project)0:01:19
86Zachary Bergh (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling)0:01:21
87Neil Bezdek (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:01:23
88Joshua Johnson (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)0:01:58
89Chris Balestrini (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)
90Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman)0:02:11
91Luca Damiani (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:02:14
92Max Korus (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)0:02:15
93Adam Myerson (Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
94Robert White (RACC pb GG)
95Andre Vandenberg (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling)
96Ian Crane (Hagens Berman)0:02:16
97Yusuke Higuma (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)
98Carson Miller (Jamis/Sutter Home)0:02:21
99Guido Palma (Jamis/Sutter Home)
100Jose Fernando Antogna (Jamis/Sutter Home)0:02:22
101Demis Aleman (Jamis/Sutter Home)
102Jeff Schiller (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)0:02:42
103John Puffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)0:02:44
104Patrick Lemieux (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
105Jeff Pendleberry (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:02:45
106Adam Mills (Mercy Cycling Team)
107Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:02:52
108Chris Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:02:55
109Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:04:01
110Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:04:02
111Alexander Bremer (Foundation)0:05:19
112Daniel Chabanov (Foundation)0:05:38
DNFStefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
DNFAlex Bowden (Team Type 1)
DNFMcaninch Cale (Mercy Kuat)
DNFJoshua Carter (Dogfish Racing Team)
DNFKurt Fletcher (708 Racing p/b Dressel's Pub)
DNFTony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
DNFDylan Jones (Mercy Cycling Team)
DNFArtem Kraitor (Team Type 1)
DNFJeremy Powers (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
DNFBrian Rach (ISCorp Cycling Team)
DNFJacob Rytlewski (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cyclin)
DNFGevan Samuel
DNFMat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
DNFTracy Smith (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
DNFPhillip Snodgrass (DNA Racing)
DNFWilliam C. Stolte (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
DNFNicolas Frey (BOO Bicycles)
DNSAnibal Borrajo (Jamis/Sutter Home)
DNSAnthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)
DNSJos Chalmers (ZMOTION Racing Team)
DNSNick Chevalley (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
DNSMiles Lamon (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
DNSEric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
DNSChristopher Lynch (RACC pb GG)
DNSShawn Milne (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
DNSJohn Murphy (Kenda 5-Hour Energy Cycling Team)
DNSJoey Rosskopf (Team Type 1)
DNSMike Sherer (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
DNSBrett Tack (Wonderful Pistachios Cycling)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
2Samantha Schneider
3Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers)
4Emily Collins (Vanderkitten-Focus Women's Cycling)0:00:01
5Cari Higgins (Exergy Twenty12)
6Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus Women's Cycling)
7Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training)
8Zoe Reker (ISCorp Cycling Team)
9Lenore Pipes (Ride Clean)
10Amy Mcguire (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:02
11Carrie Cash (Pedal The Cause)
12Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
13Holly Mathews (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation)
14Stacey Jensen (Team Kenda)
15Kate Chilcott (Vanderkitten-Focus Women's Cycling)
16Scotti Wilborne (LeBorne Development)
17Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus Women's Cycling)0:00:03
18Kristin Lotito (Houlihan Lokey)
19Emilie Flanigan (Midwest Cycling Community STL)
20Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
21Mary Maroon (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)
22Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
23Emma Bast (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
24Jenn Perricone (ISCorp Cycling Team)
25Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
26Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMOTION Racing Team)0:00:04
27Terra James (Angie's Kettle Corn/Angry Catfi)
28Katie Spittlehouse (ISCorp)
29Bergen Watterson (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training)
30Elizabeth Lauer (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:00:05
31Britta Siegel
32Debbie Milne (MSMOC)
33Kathryne Carr (Paceline Projects pb Veloforma)0:00:06
34Hayley Giddens (ISCorp)
35Krystal Mcnutt (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:00:07
36Sarah Huang (Exergy TWENTY12)
37Ashley Rethemeyer (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team)0:00:12
38Lindsey Durst (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:00:14
39Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten-Focus Women's Cycling)0:00:17
40Rachel Byus (FCS|ROUSE: p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:24
41Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten-Focus Women's Cycling)0:02:44
42Christine Roettger (Pedal The Cause)
DNFJacqueline Denny (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
DNFAimee Warnke (Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Racing)
DNSLiz Heller (708 Racing p/b Dressel's Pub)

