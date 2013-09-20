Image 1 of 12 UnitedHealthcare made it another podium sweep for tonights race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 12 Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win with teammate Hilton Clarke second. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 12 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) comes to the front to bring back the breakaway group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 12 Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) and Giancarlo Bianchi (Cannondale) make a move off the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 12 Tonights course wrapped around and twisted through the outdoor demo area of the bike show. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 12 The mens field races by outside of Mandalay Bay. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 12 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) rides in the series leader jersey that he finished the season with. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 12 Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) on the way to tonights win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 12 Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) leads a group that tried but didn't get much of a gap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 12 The group strung out through what was a wide and fast last turn. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 12 Good crowds for tonights race in Vegas. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 12 The top three teams for the overall series. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) took the win in the USA CRITS finals under the lights of Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Keough's teammate Hilton Clarke sealed his overall win with a second-place finish, leaving little doubt that UnitedHealthcare was the top criterium squad in the US, once again sweeping the podium with Carlos Alzate in third, after chasing down a dangerous late-race breakaway.

"The team has been awesome all year," Keough said. "It's been a long year that started way back in March in Tucson, and to end it here in Las Vegas is pretty amazing."

The men covered 70 laps of the 1km course in a parking lot adjacent to the Las Vegas casino and convention center that also hosted the 2013 Interbike trade show. The early pace set by the 112-rider men's field had things strung out for the first quarter of the race, with more than half the field abandoning or being pulled before things finally settled down.

Escape attempts were frequent, but nothing gained traction until Drew Christopher (Primal-McDonald Audi) got away with 39 laps to go. Christopher built a lead of 24 seconds but was caught after 10 laps off the front. Two laps later, Cannondale's Guillaume Boivin peeled away from the bunch and started working on his own advantage. Smart Stop-Mountain Khakis' Eric Marcotte bridged up to Boivin with 22 laps remaining, and the race was on for the powerful duo.

UnitedHealthcare took over the front of the race to limit the leaders' advantage to less than 10 seconds and then slowly started whittling away at the gap, eventually bringing the pair back into the fold with just four laps remaining.

"Those are some strong guys," Keough said of the late breakaway. "If there were more than two of them out there we would have had a tough time pulling them back. As it was, with just two guys against six, it was still pretty daunting. They got some primes as a reward, so I think everyone made out well."

UnitedHealthcare's "Blue Train," which has won 32 of the 34 criteriums that the team has started this year, set up for the finish with Karl Menzies, Alzate and Keough leading Clarke through the final laps. Menzies peeled off with two to go, leaving the final three to sweep up the podium spots.

"We actually ran it a little late," Keough said. "We wanted Karl Menzies to take it a little earlier than that, so we had Carlos go really early with one lap to go, and it worked out perfectly. With all the tight turns you just can't move around that much, and with the speeds we were going we had it strung out."

Clark's second-place finish secured his series overall win ahead of Alzate, while Smart Stop's Shane Kline held onto the third spot.

"I've got to tell you how grueling this series is," Clarke said. "Even tonight, if I'd have had a flat tire in the last five laps, it was possible I still could have been third in the series with no points tonight. The points are structured in such a way that you can not have a bad result.

"For Carlos, if he hadn't crashed in the ninth round in Boise, he probably would have won the series," Clarke continued. "One error in a 10-race series and you're out. So it's really been a tough series. I know it might look like we make it easy, but every race we come in and just think wow, we pulled it off again. It's a really tough series, and I'm really happy to win it."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 1:36:40 2 Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:01 3 Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 4 Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation) 5 Travis McCabe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 6 Emile Abraham (Predator Carbon Repair) 7 Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis) 8 Nicolai Brochner (Bissel Pro Cycling) 0:00:02 9 James LaBerge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 10 Dana Williams (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:00:03 11 Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 12 David Guttenplan (AG BICYCLES / GUTTENPLAN COACHI) 13 Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis) 14 Marco Zanotti (D3 Devo p/b Airgas) 15 Ben Renkema (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin) 0:00:04 16 Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation) 17 Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development) 18 Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) 19 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:00:05 20 Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes) 0:00:06 21 Tyler Coplea (Athlete Octane/ Trek/ Blue Wolf) 22 Drew Christopher (Primal p/b McDonald Audi) 0:00:07 23 Abraham Soler (CRCA/Foundation) 0:00:17 24 Adam Koble 25 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:31 26 Danny Kam (MRI Endurance Elite Masters) 27 Alexey Shmidt (United Healthcare of Georgia) 0:00:32 28 Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance) 29 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 30 Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:50 31 Thibault Jeannès (Hennebont Cyclisme) 0:01:06 32 Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) 0:01:07 33 john bergmann (Team Clif Bar) 34 Guillaume Boivin (Cannondale Pro Cycling) 0:01:16 35 Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling) 0:05:38 DNF Sergio Hernandez (Team Predator Carbon Repair) DNF Chad Hartley (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com) DNF Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com) DNF Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) DNF Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop) DNF Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com) DNF Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin) DNF Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation) DNF Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team) DNF Alexander Ray (IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee) DNF Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage) DNF Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin) DNF Andres Diaz (5-hour ENERGY Race Team) DNF Francisco Mancebo (5-hour ENERGY Race Team) DNF Giancarlo Bianchi (AG BICYCLES / GUTTENPLAN COACHING) DNF Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Oncology) DNF Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology) DNF Andrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology) DNF Edward King (Cannondale Pro Cycling) DNF Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage) DNF Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) DNF Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) DNF Alex Cox (CCB Racing) DNF Ariel Mendez-Peñate (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) DNF Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b Airgas) DNF Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing) DNF Guy East (Endo Customs) DNF Cory Williams (Endo Customs) DNF Justin Williams (Endo Customs) DNF Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin') DNF Ted Horwitz (Heart House CADV) DNF Eric Hilbrecht (hie cycling - MGA) DNF Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team) DNF Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team) DNF Billy Jones (IsCorp Intelligentisa coffee) DNF Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) DNF Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home) DNF Alex Pristash (LaGrange Michelob Ultra) DNF Mark Hyatt (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare) DNF Timothy McGee (Predator Carbon Repair) DNF Julio Mollinedo (Predator Carbon Repair) DNF John Gabriel (Rokform/Rock N' Road) DNF Evan Stade (Rokform/Rock N' Road) DNF Mike Tettleton (Rokform/Rock N' Road) DNF Anthony Canevari (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com) DNF Lee Peters (Squadra SF) DNF Matt Inconiglios (Stage 1 / fusionTHINK) DNF Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance) DNF Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance) DNF Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin) DNF John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin) DNF David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin) DNF John Wike (Surf City Cyclery/Sterling BMW) DNF Charon Smith (Surf City Cyclery/Sterling BMW) DNF Menso de Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling) DNF Menso de Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling) DNF Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling) DNF David McCook (Team Clif Bar Cycling) DNF Pete Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling) DNF Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) DNF Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) DNF Brandon Trafton (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase) DNF Dustin Cottle (Team Novo Nordisk Development) DNF Eric Marcotte (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis) DNF Tyler Locke (Unattached) DNF AJ Kennedy (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports) DNF Walton Brush (Unattached) DNF Geoffrey Dussault DNF Cesar Grajales (Team Predator Carbon Repair) DNF Jeff Johnson (DeathRow Velo) DNF Andrew Crater (Finish Strong) DNF Marco Aledia (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com) DNF Jonathan Sundt DNF Gregory Coburn (MRI Endurance Elite Masters) DNF Gonzales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project) DNF Armando Pagaza Valle

