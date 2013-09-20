Trending

Keough leads UnitedHealthcare sweep in Vegas

Clarke claims overall series title

Image 1 of 12

UnitedHealthcare made it another podium sweep for tonights race.

UnitedHealthcare made it another podium sweep for tonights race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 12

Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win with teammate Hilton Clarke second.

Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win with teammate Hilton Clarke second.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 12

Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) comes to the front to bring back the breakaway group.

Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare) comes to the front to bring back the breakaway group.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 12

Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) and Giancarlo Bianchi (Cannondale) make a move off the front.

Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) and Giancarlo Bianchi (Cannondale) make a move off the front.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 12

Tonights course wrapped around and twisted through the outdoor demo area of the bike show.

Tonights course wrapped around and twisted through the outdoor demo area of the bike show.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 12

The mens field races by outside of Mandalay Bay.

The mens field races by outside of Mandalay Bay.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 12

Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) rides in the series leader jersey that he finished the season with.

Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) rides in the series leader jersey that he finished the season with.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 12

Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) on the way to tonights win.

Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) on the way to tonights win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 12

Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) leads a group that tried but didn't get much of a gap.

Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) leads a group that tried but didn't get much of a gap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 12

The group strung out through what was a wide and fast last turn.

The group strung out through what was a wide and fast last turn.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 12

Good crowds for tonights race in Vegas.

Good crowds for tonights race in Vegas.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 12

The top three teams for the overall series.

The top three teams for the overall series.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) took the win in the USA CRITS finals under the lights of Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Keough's teammate Hilton Clarke sealed his overall win with a second-place finish, leaving little doubt that UnitedHealthcare was the top criterium squad in the US, once again sweeping the podium with Carlos Alzate in third, after chasing down a dangerous late-race breakaway.

"The team has been awesome all year," Keough said. "It's been a long year that started way back in March in Tucson, and to end it here in Las Vegas is pretty amazing."

The men covered 70 laps of the 1km course in a parking lot adjacent to the Las Vegas casino and convention center that also hosted the 2013 Interbike trade show. The early pace set by the 112-rider men's field had things strung out for the first quarter of the race, with more than half the field abandoning or being pulled before things finally settled down.

Escape attempts were frequent, but nothing gained traction until Drew Christopher (Primal-McDonald Audi) got away with 39 laps to go. Christopher built a lead of 24 seconds but was caught after 10 laps off the front. Two laps later, Cannondale's Guillaume Boivin peeled away from the bunch and started working on his own advantage. Smart Stop-Mountain Khakis' Eric Marcotte bridged up to Boivin with 22 laps remaining, and the race was on for the powerful duo.

UnitedHealthcare took over the front of the race to limit the leaders' advantage to less than 10 seconds and then slowly started whittling away at the gap, eventually bringing the pair back into the fold with just four laps remaining.

"Those are some strong guys," Keough said of the late breakaway. "If there were more than two of them out there we would have had a tough time pulling them back. As it was, with just two guys against six, it was still pretty daunting. They got some primes as a reward, so I think everyone made out well."

UnitedHealthcare's "Blue Train," which has won 32 of the 34 criteriums that the team has started this year, set up for the finish with Karl Menzies, Alzate and Keough leading Clarke through the final laps. Menzies peeled off with two to go, leaving the final three to sweep up the podium spots.

"We actually ran it a little late," Keough said. "We wanted Karl Menzies to take it a little earlier than that, so we had Carlos go really early with one lap to go, and it worked out perfectly. With all the tight turns you just can't move around that much, and with the speeds we were going we had it strung out."

Clark's second-place finish secured his series overall win ahead of Alzate, while Smart Stop's Shane Kline held onto the third spot.

"I've got to tell you how grueling this series is," Clarke said. "Even tonight, if I'd have had a flat tire in the last five laps, it was possible I still could have been third in the series with no points tonight. The points are structured in such a way that you can not have a bad result.

"For Carlos, if he hadn't crashed in the ninth round in Boise, he probably would have won the series," Clarke continued. "One error in a 10-race series and you're out. So it's really been a tough series. I know it might look like we make it easy, but every race we come in and just think wow, we pulled it off again. It's a really tough series, and I'm really happy to win it."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)1:36:40
2Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:00:01
3Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
4Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
5Travis McCabe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
6Emile Abraham (Predator Carbon Repair)
7Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
8Nicolai Brochner (Bissel Pro Cycling)0:00:02
9James LaBerge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
10Dana Williams (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:00:03
11Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
12David Guttenplan (AG BICYCLES / GUTTENPLAN COACHI)
13Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis)
14Marco Zanotti (D3 Devo p/b Airgas)
15Ben Renkema (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)0:00:04
16Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)
17Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
18Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
19Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:00:05
20Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)0:00:06
21Tyler Coplea (Athlete Octane/ Trek/ Blue Wolf)
22Drew Christopher (Primal p/b McDonald Audi)0:00:07
23Abraham Soler (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:17
24Adam Koble
25David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:31
26Danny Kam (MRI Endurance Elite Masters)
27Alexey Shmidt (United Healthcare of Georgia)0:00:32
28Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
29Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
30Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)0:00:50
31Thibault Jeannès (Hennebont Cyclisme)0:01:06
32Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:01:07
33john bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
34Guillaume Boivin (Cannondale Pro Cycling)0:01:16
35Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)0:05:38
DNFSergio Hernandez (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
DNFChad Hartley (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
DNFYosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
DNFAdrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
DNFThomas Brown (Team SmartStop)
DNFRobert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
DNFBrian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
DNFEvan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
DNFOscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team)
DNFAlexander Ray (IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee)
DNFLogan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
DNFDaniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
DNFAndres Diaz (5-hour ENERGY Race Team)
DNFFrancisco Mancebo (5-hour ENERGY Race Team)
DNFGiancarlo Bianchi (AG BICYCLES / GUTTENPLAN COACHING)
DNFRyan Aitcheson (Astellas Oncology)
DNFCortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology)
DNFAndrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology)
DNFEdward King (Cannondale Pro Cycling)
DNFChris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)
DNFDevan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
DNFBrian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
DNFAlex Cox (CCB Racing)
DNFAriel Mendez-Peñate (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
DNFPatrick Kos (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
DNFSean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)
DNFGuy East (Endo Customs)
DNFCory Williams (Endo Customs)
DNFJustin Williams (Endo Customs)
DNFTyler Brandt (Get Crackin')
DNFTed Horwitz (Heart House CADV)
DNFEric Hilbrecht (hie cycling - MGA)
DNFJoseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team)
DNFTy Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team)
DNFBilly Jones (IsCorp Intelligentisa coffee)
DNFLuis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
DNFBen Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
DNFAlex Pristash (LaGrange Michelob Ultra)
DNFMark Hyatt (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
DNFTimothy McGee (Predator Carbon Repair)
DNFJulio Mollinedo (Predator Carbon Repair)
DNFJohn Gabriel (Rokform/Rock N' Road)
DNFEvan Stade (Rokform/Rock N' Road)
DNFMike Tettleton (Rokform/Rock N' Road)
DNFAnthony Canevari (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)
DNFLee Peters (Squadra SF)
DNFMatt Inconiglios (Stage 1 / fusionTHINK)
DNFGabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)
DNFGerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)
DNFClayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
DNFJohn Loehner (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
DNFDavid Reyes (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
DNFJohn Wike (Surf City Cyclery/Sterling BMW)
DNFCharon Smith (Surf City Cyclery/Sterling BMW)
DNFMenso de Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
DNFMenso de Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
DNFEric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
DNFDavid McCook (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
DNFPete Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
DNFShawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
DNFAdam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
DNFBrandon Trafton (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
DNFDustin Cottle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFEric Marcotte (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
DNFTyler Locke (Unattached)
DNFAJ Kennedy (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
DNFWalton Brush (Unattached)
DNFGeoffrey Dussault
DNFCesar Grajales (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
DNFJeff Johnson (DeathRow Velo)
DNFAndrew Crater (Finish Strong)
DNFMarco Aledia (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
DNFJonathan Sundt
DNFGregory Coburn (MRI Endurance Elite Masters)
DNFGonzales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
DNFArmando Pagaza Valle

Final standings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)2263pts
2Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)2123
3Shane Kline (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)2014
4Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1769
5Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1666
6Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)1615
7Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)1605
8Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)1576
9Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)1344
10Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)1245
11Euris Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)1137
12Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)1128
13Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)1091
14Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)1051
15Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)953
16Adam Leibovitz (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)864
17Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)861
18Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)852
19Neil Bezdek (CRCA/Foundation)793
20David Guttenplan (AG BICYCLES / GUTTENPLAN COACHING)785
21Chad Hartley (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)753
22Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)746
23Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)725
24Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)695
25Jeanmichel Lechance (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)667
26Stephen Clancy (Team Novo Nordisk)638
27Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)606
28Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)587
29Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)565
30Lucas Wardein (D3 Devo)561
31Daniel Holt (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)558
32Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)541
33Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)512
34Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)506
35Adam Koble (Giant Bicycles-SOUTH)493
36Adam Farabaugh (Garneau-Quebecor)480
37Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)472
38Rob White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)460
39Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)451
40Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)448
41Chad Burdzilauskus (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)435
42Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor)432
43Rahsaan Bahati (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)425
44Michael Chauner (Garneau-Quebecor)419
45Eric Workowski (Alliance Environmental)418
46Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)415
47Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)414
48Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)413
49Travis Mccabe (Elbowz P/B Boneshaker)411
50Jackie Simes (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)406
51Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology)392
52Derek Wilkerson (Bomb Hair p/b Motofish)386
53Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)381
54Mike Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)380
54Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar Cycling)380
56Alexander Ray (ISCORP RACING INTELLIGENTSIA COFFEE)377
57Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)369
58Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)361
59Benjamin Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)350
59Chris Wolhuter (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)350
61Andrei Strelkov (Team Novo Nordisk)349
62Jacob Hill (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)347
63Alexey Shmidt (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)346
64Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)342
65Devin Clark (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)330
66Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)325
67David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)315
68Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)307
69Justin Morris (Team Novo Nordisk)305
69Michael Woods (Garneau-Quebecor)305
71Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)301
72Jordan Heimer299
73Branden Russell (Team Novo Nordisk)298
74Shane Braley (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)285
75Brian Arne (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)284
76John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)280
77Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)279
78Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)275
79Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology)266
79Abraham Soler (CRCA/Foundation)266
81Marco Aledia (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)263
82Wes Kline (D3 Devo)261
83Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)260
84Drew Christopher (Primal p/b McDonald Audi)255
85Joshua Carter (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)254
86Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)251
87Eric Marcotte (Elbowz P/B Boneshaker)248
88Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)246
89Ricardo Escuela (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)240
90David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)238
91Brendan Cornett (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)232
92Josh Thornton (Pioneer Mortgage Funding presented by www.yourkey.com)227
93Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)225
94Rob Bush (Garneau-Quebecor)221
95Griffin Easter (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)220
96Diego Garavito (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)219
97Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)217
97Andreas Graf (Rudy Project Racing Team)217
97Chris Williams (Team Novo Nordisk)217
97Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)217
101Marloe Rodman (Heat Wave)216
101Scott Zwizanski (Optum)216
103Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)215
104Anthony Canevari (SoCalCycling.com)214
104Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)214
106Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)211
107Andrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology)210
108John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)207
108Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)207
108Barry Miller (Firefighters Cycling Team)207
111Stephan Hirsch (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)205
111Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)205
111Jason Waddell (Tulsa Tough Elite Racing Team)205
114Patrick Kos (Alliance Environmental)204
114Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)204
116Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)202
117James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)201
118Charles Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)200
119Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)199
119Kyle Perry (Team Upland Brewing)199
121Thomas Gibbons (EBP)195
121Aldo Ino Ilesic (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)195
121Dana Williams (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)195
124Chase Goldstein (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)193
125Hannes Baumgarten (Rudy Project Racing Team)191
125Lisban Quintero (W.S United/MangoSeed Restaurant)191
127Juan Magallanes (P&S-Specialized)189
128Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)187
128Stalin Quiterio Cuello (Echelon Cycles)187
130Julio Mollinedo (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)184
130Julian Cabra (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)184
130Garrett Olsen (BATTLEY DUCATI / SPECIALIZED p/b SPOKES ETC)184
130Aaron Perry (Team Novo Nordisk)184
130Gevan Samuel (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)184
135Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)182
136Dakota Schaeffer (D3 Devo)179
136Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)179
136Jacob White (Tulsa Tough Elite Racing Team)179
136Marco Zanotti (D3 Devo p/b Airgas)179
140Brendan Housler (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)178
141Pete Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)177
142Jake Sitler (SEAVS/Haymarket pb Soigneur)175
142Ben Renkema (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)175
144Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)173
144Bryan Fawley (Giant Bicycles-SOUTH)173
146George W. Cyrus (Landis/Trek)170
146Geoff Godsey (Giant Bicycles-SOUTH)170
146Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)170
149John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)169
150Andrew Crater (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)168
150Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)168
152Jesse Goodrich (California Giant / Specialized)167
152Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)167
154Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA)164
154Cameron Hoffman (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)164
156Glenn Ferreira (Metra/Cycles 54 Cycling Team)163
156Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)163
158Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)161
159Joe Eldridge (Team Novo Nordisk)160
159Nick Keough (CRCA/Foundation)160
159Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)160
162Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)159
162Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)159
164Ryan Shebelsky (Alliance Environmental)158
165Waclaw Godycki (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)155
165Max Korus (Astellas Oncology)155
165Michael Sheehan (Elbowz P/B Boneshaker)155
168Sam Croft (Giant Bicycles-SOUTH)152
169Tyler Coplea (Athlete Octane/ Trek/ Blue Wolf Events)151
170Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)149
170Ryan Shean (Team Upland Brewing)149
172Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)147
173Adam Carr (Dealer.com-EverBank)145
174Ciacchini Andrea (Team Novo Nordisk)144
174Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)144
174Jeremy Shirock (Peanut Butter Human Zoom)144
177Rene Corella (Stage 17 Racing)143
178Jared Gilyard (Julie Bar)142
179Cody O'reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)141
179Eric Stubbs (Gearlink Racing)141
181Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)139
182Wyatt Stoup (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)138
182Anthony Taylor (CRCA / Dave Jordan Racing)138
184David Hoyle (Aetna Cycling Team p/b The CCAP)137
185Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology)136
186Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)134
186Alejandro Bello (Bike Street Racing)134
186Anthony Clark (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)134
186Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)134
186Danny Kam (MRI Endurance Elite Masters)134
191Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)133
191David Worth (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS Cycling)133
193Bobby Bailey (Dealer.com-EverBank)132
194Juan Carlos Polanco (GS Mengoni)131
194Hector Rangel (P&S-Specialized)131
194Augusto Sanchez (Park Place Dealerships/ Sun & Ski Sports/ENDURAFUEL)131
194Kerry Werner Jr. (USA BMC U23 Development Team)131
198John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)130
198Guillaume Boivin (Cannondale Pro Cycling)130
200Andy Scarano (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)128
200Matt Brandt (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health/RGF pb Felt)128
200Zachary Hughes (Garneau-Quebecor)128
200Quinn Keogh (Landis/Trek)128
200Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)128
205Ross White (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)127
206Marc Boudreau (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)125
207Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)124
208Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz P/B Boneshaker)122
208Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)122
210David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)120
210Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)120
210Andy Reardon (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS Cycling)120
213Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)119
213Thibault Jeannès (Hennebont Cyclisme)119
215Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)118
215Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)118
215Jonathan Bowerman (Pioneer Mortgage Funding presented by www.yourkey.com)118
218Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)117
219David Goodman (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)116
219Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)116
221Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)115
222Gordon Fraser114
222Timothy Root (Elite Protocol p/b LOOK!)114
224Thomas Barnett (Metra/Cycles 54 Cycling Team)113
224Parker Kyzer (Globalbike)113
224Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)113
224Blair Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)113
228Grardo Medina (Stage 17 Racing)112
229Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)111
230Ted Horwitz (Heart House CADV)110
230Billy Jones (ISCORP RACING INTELLIGENTSIA COFFEE)110
230Matt Inconiglios (Stage 1 / fusionTHINK)110
230Schmidt Alexey (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)110
230Benjamin Bryant110
230Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk)110
230Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar Cycling)110
230John Minturn (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)110
230Maxwell Robb (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)110
230Bryan Schoeffler (SUBARU- Plan X)110
230Jonny Sundt (Giant Bicycles-SOUTH)110
230Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)110
242Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Oncology)107
242Keith Kelly (MetLife - NorEast Cycling)107
242Luke Servedio (Sonic Cycling)107
242Kyle Wamsley (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)107
246Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)104
246Matt Green (Astellas Oncology)104
248Mark Hyatt (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)102
248Darren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)102
250Robb Floth (Elite Protocol p/b LOOK!)101
250Derek Graham (Bissell-ABG-Giant)101
250Greg Ratzell (D3 Devo)101
253Giancarlo Bianchi (AG BICYCLES / GUTTENPLAN COACHING)100
253David Mccook (Team Clif Bar Cycling)100
253Jamie Clinton (Alliance Environmental)100
253Scott Cugno (Pioneer Mortgage Funding presented by www.yourkey.com)100
253Justin Meade (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)100
253Johnny Mitchell (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)100
253Christopher Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)100
260Tommy Nankervis (BISSELL Pro Cycling)98
261David Cueli (EBP)96
262Jermaine Barrows (We Stand United (W.S.))95
262Gabe Varela (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)95
264Braydon Bourne (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)94
265Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)92
266Chad Beyer (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)88
267Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)86
267Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing)86
267Michael York86
270Hugo Fregoso (Elite Protocol p/b LOOK!)85
271Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)84
271John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)84
273Luke Ockerby (Team BudgetForklifts)83
274Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)80
274Michael Wilcox (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)80
274Marc Williams (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)80
277Peter Bell (MetLife - NorEast Cycling)77
277John Harris (Aetna Cycling Team p/b The CCAP)77
277Derek Schanze (Gearlink Racing)77
280Johnny Herrich (Dealer.com-EverBank)74
281Jean Sébastien Perron (Stevens p\b The Cyclery)73
282Mike Margarite (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)72
282Jose Frank Rodriguez (EBP)72
284Bill Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)71
284Chris Harkey (VeloShine Cycling Team)71
284Daniel Harm (Stage 17 Racing)71
287Joel Brazil (Audi/Kryki)68
287Brandon Zavala (Ciclistas del Este)68
289Ed Veal (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)67
290Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)65
290Shadd Smith (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)65
292Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)63
293Dan Bechtold (Elite Protocol p/b LOOK!)62
293Matthew Howe (Happy Tooth Racing)62
293Matt Spohn (The Performance Lab p/b The Caffeinated Cyclist)62
293Anton Varabei (JetFuel Coffee/ Norco Bicycles)62
297Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)61
297David Dawson (The Performance Lab p/b The Caffeinated Cyclist)61
297Zach Reed (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)61
297Jeremy Ward (Elite Protocol p/b LOOK!)61
297Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)61
302Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)60
302Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Tough Elite Racing Team)60
302Michael Astell (Mersey Valley Devonport)60
302Mark Babcock (Atlanta Cycling Racing p/b New England Financial)60
302Richard Bailey (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)60
302Levi Baker (Park Place Dealerships/ Sun & Ski Sports/ENDURAFUEL)60
302Andrew Baker (Hincapie Development)60
302Horace Barrows (We Stand United (W.S.))60
302Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)60
302Christopher Cruise Bogedin (McDonald's Cycling Team)60
302Russell Brandon (Team Novo Nordisk)60
302Juan Carmona (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)60
302Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)60
302Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)60
302Brian Cornelius (Julie Bar)60
302Alberto Covarrubias (fayetteville whellmen)60
302Robert Cummings (Park Place Dealerships/ Sun & Ski Sports/ENDURAFUEL)60
302Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)60
302Sergio Escutia (Mexico)60
302Josh Estes (Park Place Dealerships/ Sun & Ski Sports/ENDURAFUEL)60
302Jim Farasy (Mercy Kuat)60
302David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)60
302Kurt Fletcher (708 racing p/b dressels pub)60
302Brian Forbes (Body by Vi p/b VeloVie)60
302Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)60
302Matthew Furlow (Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Vie 13)60
302Samuel Gevan (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)60
302Michael Giem (Pedal p/b Cannondale Development Team)60
302Patrick Harkins (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS Cycling)60
302Cal Hooten60
302Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)60
302Jonathan Jacob (Bissell-ABG-Giant)60
302Patrick Jones (Calder Stewart)60
302Marcos Mazzola Lazzarotto (INTEGRATED SPORTS MEDICINE )60
302Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)60
302Brandon Lynch (Elite Protocol p/b LOOK!)60
302Michael Mandel (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)60
302Andrew Mccullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)60
302Aj Meyer (Village Volkswagen Elite Cycling Team)60
302Michael Midlarsky (Ekoi/Devinci Pro Cycling)60
302Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)60
302Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)60
302Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)60
302Steven Muhle (Athlete Octane)60
302Kenneth Ng (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)60
302Josh Oxendine (EarthFare Cycling)60
302Jonathan Parrish (Athlete Octane)60
302Jeffrey Pendlebury (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)60
302Óscar Pineda60
302Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)60
302Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)60
302Victor Riquelme (Body by Vi p/b VeloVie)60
302Matthew Russell (Village Volkswagen Elite Cycling Team)60
302John Salskov (TRU Composites)60
302Travis Samuel (JetFuel Coffee/ Norco Bicycles)60
302Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis/Trek)60
302Mat Stephens (Elbowz P/B Boneshaker)60
302Craig Streit (Body by Vi p/b VeloVie)60
302Issaac Strickler (Beck Cycling)60
302Richard Stuart (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)60
302Garrett Suydam (Primal p/b McDonald Audi)60
302Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)60
302Paul Thomas (Landis/Trek)60
302Rob Thompson (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)60
302Brian Toone (FGS Cycling)60
302Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)60
302James Vandeven (Dogfish Racing Team)60
302Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)60
302Mark Warno (AVC/Hagerstown-Washington Co. Racing)60
302Travis Werts (Sonic Cycling)60
302Matthew Whatley (Atlanta Cycling Racing p/b New England Financial)60
302Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)60
302Kent Woermann (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)60
302Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)60
376Francisco Mancebo (5-hour ENERGY Race Team)53
377Stephan Hoffman (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)52
378Colin Gibson (Keller Rohrback Cycling)51
379Andres Diaz (5-hour ENERGY Race Team)50
379Edward King (Cannondale Pro Cycling)50
379Alex Cox (CCB Racing)50
379Ariel Mendez-Peñate (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)50
379Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)50
379Guy East (Endo Customs)50
379Cory Williams (Endo Customs)50
379Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin')50
379Eric Hilbrecht (hie cycling - MGA)50
379Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team)50
379Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)50
379Alex Pristash (LaGrange Michelob Ultra)50
379Timothy Mcgee (Predator Carbon Repair)50
379John Gabriel (Rokform/Rock N' Road)50
379Evan Stade (Rokform/Rock N' Road)50
379Mike Tettleton (Rokform/Rock N' Road)50
379Lee Peters (Squadra SF)50
379Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)50
379Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)50
379John Wike (Surf City Cyclery/Sterling BMW)50
379Charon Smith (Surf City Cyclery/Sterling BMW)50
379Menso De Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)50
379Menso De Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)50
379Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)50
379Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)50
379Brandon Trafton (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)50
379Dustin Cottle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)50
379Tyler Locke (Unattached)50
379Aj Kennedy (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)50
379Walton Brush (Unattached)50
379Geoffrey Dussault 050
379Cesar Grajales (Team Predator Carbon Repair)50
379Jeff Johnson (DeathRow Velo)50
379Jonathan Sundt 050
379Gregory Coburn (MRI Endurance Elite Masters)50
379Gonzales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)50
379Armando Pagaza Valle50
379Nate Adler (Advanced Cycles Cycling Team)50
379Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)50
379Rob Alvarez (Body by Vi p/b VeloVie)50
379Allison Anjos (the best bike shop)50
379Jeffrey Bannink (Type One United)50
379Zach Bergh (Astellas Oncology)50
379Jay Blankenship (Tulsa Tough Elite Racing Team)50
379Erik Broo (Happy Tooth Racing)50
379Grayson Brookshire (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)50
379Franklin Burgos (CRCA / Dave Jordan Racing)50
379Timothy Burton (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)50
379Andrea Cachini (Team Novo Nordisk)50
379Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)50
379Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)50
379Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk)50
379Stevie Cullinan (Optumas p/b CycloLogic)50
379Winston David (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)50
379Kevin Depasse (Bissell-ABG-Giant)50
379Darren Dowling (Sarasota Cycling Club)50
379Damien Dunn (Cycle Sport Concepts)50
379Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)50
379Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)50
379Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)50
379Isaac Enderline (VeloShine Cycling Team)50
379Todd Farrell (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)50
379David Flynn (VeloShine Cycling Team)50
379David Forkner (Globalbike)50
379Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)50
379Alejandro Garcia (EBP)50
379Hunter Garrison (Atlanta Cycling Racing p/b New England Financial)50
379Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Garneau-Quebecor)50
379Adrian George50
379Alexander Gil (AG BICYCLES / GUTTENPLAN COACHING)50
379Gilberth Gomez Valverde (Somerville Bicycle Shop p/b Showcase Auto Body)50
379Lucas Guyton (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)50
379Anthony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)50
379Gunter Hermani (EBP)50
379Yuri Hrycaj (JetFuel Coffee/ Norco Bicycles)50
379Ashton Hulscher (COOL BEANS RACING)50
379Mitchell Jacaruso (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)50
379Joshua Johnson (Big Shark Racing)50
379Alex Kellum (Low Country Racing Elite Team)50
379Daniel King (CBC/Cannondale)50
379Britton Kinnard (Sonic Cycling)50
379Daniel Lam (Bissell-ABG-Giant)50
379Joshua Lehmann (ENGVT)50
379Francisco Liuzzi (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)50
379Varun Maharaj (Rigtech Sonics)50
379Calixto Manuel (AG BICYCLES / GUTTENPLAN COACHING)50
379Jordan Mathes (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)50
379Fredd Matute50
379Bryan Mcvey (ABD Cycling Team)50
379Joseph Middleton (SBR Racing Elite team)50
379Matthew Miller (Atlanta Cycling Racing p/b New England Financial)50
379Nathan Mitchell (Body by Vi p/b VeloVie)50
379David Monismith (Gearlink Racing)50
379Jorge Moreno (P&S-Specialized)50
379Roman Morozov (COOL BEANS RACING)50
379Daniel Mosquera (Gearlink Racing)50
379Andres Munera (Synergy)50
379Carlos Norena (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)50
379Connor O'Brien (Pacing p/b The Cyclery)50
379Bob O'gorman (Happy Tooth Racing)50
379Andrew Otte (Team Upland Brewing)50
379Everhard Paredes (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)50
379Nick Patton50
379Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Quebecor)50
379Roy Pickavance50
379Juan Pineda (Toga)50
379John Puffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)50
379Patrick Raines (Hearts Racing Team)50
379Nicholas Ramirez (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)50
379Nick Rogers (Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Vie 13)50
379Ivan Romero50
379Gustavo Rullo50
379Rainiel Sanchez (Advanced Cycles Cycling Team)50
379Luis Sanchez (Team Greenville Cycling Racing)50
379Scott Savory (We Stand United (W.S.))50
379Ryan Saylor (Gearlink Racing)50
379Thomas Schubert (D3 Devo)50
379Iggy Silva (Firefighters Cycling Team)50
379Tracy Smith (Korte Hammer Down Racing)50
379Andrew Smith50
379William Stolte (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)50
379Michael Stoop (CBC/Cannondale)50
379Isaac Strickland (BeckJanitorial.com)50
379Dan Teaters (RACC pb GG)50
379Andrew Troy (CBC/Cannondale)50
379Yip Tsang (Bike Street Racing)50
379Josh Tucker (Clemmons Bicycle Racing)50
379Dan Valdes (COOL BEANS RACING)50
379Anthony Walsh (Astellas Oncology)50
379Landen Wark-Acebo (MetLife - NorEast Cycling)50
379Sean Weddell (High Country Development Team)50
379Will Willis (The Fit Lab)50
379Evan Wynn (EarthFare Cycling)50
379Luis Zayas (EBP)50

 

Latest on Cyclingnews