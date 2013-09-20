Keough leads UnitedHealthcare sweep in Vegas
Clarke claims overall series title
Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) took the win in the USA CRITS finals under the lights of Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Keough's teammate Hilton Clarke sealed his overall win with a second-place finish, leaving little doubt that UnitedHealthcare was the top criterium squad in the US, once again sweeping the podium with Carlos Alzate in third, after chasing down a dangerous late-race breakaway.
"The team has been awesome all year," Keough said. "It's been a long year that started way back in March in Tucson, and to end it here in Las Vegas is pretty amazing."
The men covered 70 laps of the 1km course in a parking lot adjacent to the Las Vegas casino and convention center that also hosted the 2013 Interbike trade show. The early pace set by the 112-rider men's field had things strung out for the first quarter of the race, with more than half the field abandoning or being pulled before things finally settled down.
Escape attempts were frequent, but nothing gained traction until Drew Christopher (Primal-McDonald Audi) got away with 39 laps to go. Christopher built a lead of 24 seconds but was caught after 10 laps off the front. Two laps later, Cannondale's Guillaume Boivin peeled away from the bunch and started working on his own advantage. Smart Stop-Mountain Khakis' Eric Marcotte bridged up to Boivin with 22 laps remaining, and the race was on for the powerful duo.
UnitedHealthcare took over the front of the race to limit the leaders' advantage to less than 10 seconds and then slowly started whittling away at the gap, eventually bringing the pair back into the fold with just four laps remaining.
"Those are some strong guys," Keough said of the late breakaway. "If there were more than two of them out there we would have had a tough time pulling them back. As it was, with just two guys against six, it was still pretty daunting. They got some primes as a reward, so I think everyone made out well."
UnitedHealthcare's "Blue Train," which has won 32 of the 34 criteriums that the team has started this year, set up for the finish with Karl Menzies, Alzate and Keough leading Clarke through the final laps. Menzies peeled off with two to go, leaving the final three to sweep up the podium spots.
"We actually ran it a little late," Keough said. "We wanted Karl Menzies to take it a little earlier than that, so we had Carlos go really early with one lap to go, and it worked out perfectly. With all the tight turns you just can't move around that much, and with the speeds we were going we had it strung out."
Clark's second-place finish secured his series overall win ahead of Alzate, while Smart Stop's Shane Kline held onto the third spot.
"I've got to tell you how grueling this series is," Clarke said. "Even tonight, if I'd have had a flat tire in the last five laps, it was possible I still could have been third in the series with no points tonight. The points are structured in such a way that you can not have a bad result.
"For Carlos, if he hadn't crashed in the ninth round in Boise, he probably would have won the series," Clarke continued. "One error in a 10-race series and you're out. So it's really been a tough series. I know it might look like we make it easy, but every race we come in and just think wow, we pulled it off again. It's a really tough series, and I'm really happy to win it."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|1:36:40
|2
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:01
|3
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|4
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|5
|Travis McCabe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|6
|Emile Abraham (Predator Carbon Repair)
|7
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis)
|8
|Nicolai Brochner (Bissel Pro Cycling)
|0:00:02
|9
|James LaBerge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|10
|Dana Williams (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:00:03
|11
|Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
|12
|David Guttenplan (AG BICYCLES / GUTTENPLAN COACHI)
|13
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis)
|14
|Marco Zanotti (D3 Devo p/b Airgas)
|15
|Ben Renkema (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|0:00:04
|16
|Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)
|17
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development)
|18
|Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|19
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
|0:00:05
|20
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's No Tubes)
|0:00:06
|21
|Tyler Coplea (Athlete Octane/ Trek/ Blue Wolf)
|22
|Drew Christopher (Primal p/b McDonald Audi)
|0:00:07
|23
|Abraham Soler (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:17
|24
|Adam Koble
|25
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:00:31
|26
|Danny Kam (MRI Endurance Elite Masters)
|27
|Alexey Shmidt (United Healthcare of Georgia)
|0:00:32
|28
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17-Cylance)
|29
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|30
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|0:00:50
|31
|Thibault Jeannès (Hennebont Cyclisme)
|0:01:06
|32
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:01:07
|33
|john bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
|34
|Guillaume Boivin (Cannondale Pro Cycling)
|0:01:16
|35
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|0:05:38
|DNF
|Sergio Hernandez (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|DNF
|Chad Hartley (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
|DNF
|Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
|DNF
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop)
|DNF
|Robert White (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
|DNF
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|DNF
|Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
|DNF
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Alexander Ray (IsCorp Intelligentsia Coffee)
|DNF
|Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
|DNF
|Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|DNF
|Andres Diaz (5-hour ENERGY Race Team)
|DNF
|Francisco Mancebo (5-hour ENERGY Race Team)
|DNF
|Giancarlo Bianchi (AG BICYCLES / GUTTENPLAN COACHING)
|DNF
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Oncology)
|DNF
|Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology)
|DNF
|Andrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology)
|DNF
|Edward King (Cannondale Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)
|DNF
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|DNF
|Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|DNF
|Alex Cox (CCB Racing)
|DNF
|Ariel Mendez-Peñate (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|DNF
|Patrick Kos (D3Devo p/b Airgas)
|DNF
|Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)
|DNF
|Guy East (Endo Customs)
|DNF
|Cory Williams (Endo Customs)
|DNF
|Justin Williams (Endo Customs)
|DNF
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin')
|DNF
|Ted Horwitz (Heart House CADV)
|DNF
|Eric Hilbrecht (hie cycling - MGA)
|DNF
|Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Billy Jones (IsCorp Intelligentisa coffee)
|DNF
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Alex Pristash (LaGrange Michelob Ultra)
|DNF
|Mark Hyatt (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
|DNF
|Timothy McGee (Predator Carbon Repair)
|DNF
|Julio Mollinedo (Predator Carbon Repair)
|DNF
|John Gabriel (Rokform/Rock N' Road)
|DNF
|Evan Stade (Rokform/Rock N' Road)
|DNF
|Mike Tettleton (Rokform/Rock N' Road)
|DNF
|Anthony Canevari (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)
|DNF
|Lee Peters (Squadra SF)
|DNF
|Matt Inconiglios (Stage 1 / fusionTHINK)
|DNF
|Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)
|DNF
|Gerardo Medina Robles (Stage 17-Cylance)
|DNF
|Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|DNF
|John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|DNF
|David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|DNF
|John Wike (Surf City Cyclery/Sterling BMW)
|DNF
|Charon Smith (Surf City Cyclery/Sterling BMW)
|DNF
|Menso de Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|DNF
|Menso de Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|DNF
|Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|DNF
|David McCook (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|DNF
|Pete Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|DNF
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|DNF
|Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|DNF
|Brandon Trafton (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|DNF
|Dustin Cottle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNF
|Eric Marcotte (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|DNF
|Tyler Locke (Unattached)
|DNF
|AJ Kennedy (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|DNF
|Walton Brush (Unattached)
|DNF
|Geoffrey Dussault
|DNF
|Cesar Grajales (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|DNF
|Jeff Johnson (DeathRow Velo)
|DNF
|Andrew Crater (Finish Strong)
|DNF
|Marco Aledia (Sharecare Cycling p/b WheelandSprocket.com)
|DNF
|Jonathan Sundt
|DNF
|Gregory Coburn (MRI Endurance Elite Masters)
|DNF
|Gonzales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
|DNF
|Armando Pagaza Valle
Final standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|2263
|pts
|2
|Carlos Alzate (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|2123
|3
|Shane Kline (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|2014
|4
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1769
|5
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1666
|6
|Isaac Howe (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|1615
|7
|Rafael Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|1605
|8
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|1576
|9
|Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|1344
|10
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|1245
|11
|Euris Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|1137
|12
|Brad White (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|1128
|13
|Kevin Mullervy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|1091
|14
|Frank Travieso (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|1051
|15
|Sergio Hernandez (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
|953
|16
|Adam Leibovitz (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|864
|17
|Emile Abraham (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
|861
|18
|Jesse Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|852
|19
|Neil Bezdek (CRCA/Foundation)
|793
|20
|David Guttenplan (AG BICYCLES / GUTTENPLAN COACHING)
|785
|21
|Chad Hartley (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)
|753
|22
|Yosvany Falcon (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)
|746
|23
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|725
|24
|Thomas Brown (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|695
|25
|Jeanmichel Lechance (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
|667
|26
|Stephen Clancy (Team Novo Nordisk)
|638
|27
|Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|606
|28
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|587
|29
|Michael Weicht (CashCall Mortgage)
|565
|30
|Lucas Wardein (D3 Devo)
|561
|31
|Daniel Holt (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)
|558
|32
|Geron Williams (CRCA/Foundation)
|541
|33
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|512
|34
|Bobby Lea (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|506
|35
|Adam Koble (Giant Bicycles-SOUTH)
|493
|36
|Adam Farabaugh (Garneau-Quebecor)
|480
|37
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|472
|38
|Rob White (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)
|460
|39
|Alex Candelario (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|451
|40
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|448
|41
|Chad Burdzilauskus (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|435
|42
|Bruno Langlois (Garneau-Quebecor)
|432
|43
|Rahsaan Bahati (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)
|425
|44
|Michael Chauner (Garneau-Quebecor)
|419
|45
|Eric Workowski (Alliance Environmental)
|418
|46
|Nicolai Brochner (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|415
|47
|Colton Barrett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|414
|48
|Ryan Dewald (Team Skyline)
|413
|49
|Travis Mccabe (Elbowz P/B Boneshaker)
|411
|50
|Jackie Simes (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|406
|51
|Cortlan Brown (Astellas Oncology)
|392
|52
|Derek Wilkerson (Bomb Hair p/b Motofish)
|386
|53
|Evan Murphy (CRCA/Foundation)
|381
|54
|Mike Sherer (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|380
|54
|Jd Bergmann (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|380
|56
|Alexander Ray (ISCORP RACING INTELLIGENTSIA COFFEE)
|377
|57
|Alder Martz (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|369
|58
|Andrew Dahlheim (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|361
|59
|Benjamin Chaddock (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|350
|59
|Chris Wolhuter (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|350
|61
|Andrei Strelkov (Team Novo Nordisk)
|349
|62
|Jacob Hill (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|347
|63
|Alexey Shmidt (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)
|346
|64
|Ruben Companioni (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|342
|65
|Devin Clark (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)
|330
|66
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (CashCall Mortgage)
|325
|67
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|315
|68
|Clay Murfet (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|307
|69
|Justin Morris (Team Novo Nordisk)
|305
|69
|Michael Woods (Garneau-Quebecor)
|305
|71
|Joey Rosskopf (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|301
|72
|Jordan Heimer
|299
|73
|Branden Russell (Team Novo Nordisk)
|298
|74
|Shane Braley (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|285
|75
|Brian Arne (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|284
|76
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|280
|77
|Ben Zawacki (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|279
|78
|Logan Loader (CashCall Mortgage)
|275
|79
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Oncology)
|266
|79
|Abraham Soler (CRCA/Foundation)
|266
|81
|Marco Aledia (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)
|263
|82
|Wes Kline (D3 Devo)
|261
|83
|Daniel Zmolik (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|260
|84
|Drew Christopher (Primal p/b McDonald Audi)
|255
|85
|Joshua Carter (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
|254
|86
|Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
|251
|87
|Eric Marcotte (Elbowz P/B Boneshaker)
|248
|88
|Oscar Clark (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|246
|89
|Ricardo Escuela (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
|240
|90
|David Reyes (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|238
|91
|Brendan Cornett (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)
|232
|92
|Josh Thornton (Pioneer Mortgage Funding presented by www.yourkey.com)
|227
|93
|Brad Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|225
|94
|Rob Bush (Garneau-Quebecor)
|221
|95
|Griffin Easter (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|220
|96
|Diego Garavito (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|219
|97
|Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|217
|97
|Andreas Graf (Rudy Project Racing Team)
|217
|97
|Chris Williams (Team Novo Nordisk)
|217
|97
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|217
|101
|Marloe Rodman (Heat Wave)
|216
|101
|Scott Zwizanski (Optum)
|216
|103
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|215
|104
|Anthony Canevari (SoCalCycling.com)
|214
|104
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|214
|106
|Ryan Sullivan (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)
|211
|107
|Andrew Buntz (Astellas Oncology)
|210
|108
|John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|207
|108
|Cole House (CashCall Mortgage)
|207
|108
|Barry Miller (Firefighters Cycling Team)
|207
|111
|Stephan Hirsch (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)
|205
|111
|Colin Joyce (California Giant / Specialized)
|205
|111
|Jason Waddell (Tulsa Tough Elite Racing Team)
|205
|114
|Patrick Kos (Alliance Environmental)
|204
|114
|Joseph Lewis (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|204
|116
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|202
|117
|James Laberge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|201
|118
|Charles Huff (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|200
|119
|Guido Palma (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|199
|119
|Kyle Perry (Team Upland Brewing)
|199
|121
|Thomas Gibbons (EBP)
|195
|121
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|195
|121
|Dana Williams (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|195
|124
|Chase Goldstein (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|193
|125
|Hannes Baumgarten (Rudy Project Racing Team)
|191
|125
|Lisban Quintero (W.S United/MangoSeed Restaurant)
|191
|127
|Juan Magallanes (P&S-Specialized)
|189
|128
|Robert Forster (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|187
|128
|Stalin Quiterio Cuello (Echelon Cycles)
|187
|130
|Julio Mollinedo (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
|184
|130
|Julian Cabra (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|184
|130
|Garrett Olsen (BATTLEY DUCATI / SPECIALIZED p/b SPOKES ETC)
|184
|130
|Aaron Perry (Team Novo Nordisk)
|184
|130
|Gevan Samuel (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
|184
|135
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|182
|136
|Dakota Schaeffer (D3 Devo)
|179
|136
|Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
|179
|136
|Jacob White (Tulsa Tough Elite Racing Team)
|179
|136
|Marco Zanotti (D3 Devo p/b Airgas)
|179
|140
|Brendan Housler (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
|178
|141
|Pete Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|177
|142
|Jake Sitler (SEAVS/Haymarket pb Soigneur)
|175
|142
|Ben Renkema (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|175
|144
|Brian Mcculloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|173
|144
|Bryan Fawley (Giant Bicycles-SOUTH)
|173
|146
|George W. Cyrus (Landis/Trek)
|170
|146
|Geoff Godsey (Giant Bicycles-SOUTH)
|170
|146
|Willy Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|170
|149
|John Acker (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|169
|150
|Andrew Crater (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|168
|150
|Zack Allison (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)
|168
|152
|Jesse Goodrich (California Giant / Specialized)
|167
|152
|Ryan Knapp (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
|167
|154
|Eugene Boronow (GS Mengoni USA)
|164
|154
|Cameron Hoffman (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|164
|156
|Glenn Ferreira (Metra/Cycles 54 Cycling Team)
|163
|156
|Erik Slack (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|163
|158
|Pat Lemieux (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|161
|159
|Joe Eldridge (Team Novo Nordisk)
|160
|159
|Nick Keough (CRCA/Foundation)
|160
|159
|Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)
|160
|162
|Dylan Pudiak (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
|159
|162
|Eric Young (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|159
|164
|Ryan Shebelsky (Alliance Environmental)
|158
|165
|Waclaw Godycki (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
|155
|165
|Max Korus (Astellas Oncology)
|155
|165
|Michael Sheehan (Elbowz P/B Boneshaker)
|155
|168
|Sam Croft (Giant Bicycles-SOUTH)
|152
|169
|Tyler Coplea (Athlete Octane/ Trek/ Blue Wolf Events)
|151
|170
|Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
|149
|170
|Ryan Shean (Team Upland Brewing)
|149
|172
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|147
|173
|Adam Carr (Dealer.com-EverBank)
|145
|174
|Ciacchini Andrea (Team Novo Nordisk)
|144
|174
|Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek)
|144
|174
|Jeremy Shirock (Peanut Butter Human Zoom)
|144
|177
|Rene Corella (Stage 17 Racing)
|143
|178
|Jared Gilyard (Julie Bar)
|142
|179
|Cody O'reilly (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
|141
|179
|Eric Stubbs (Gearlink Racing)
|141
|181
|Frank Pipp (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|139
|182
|Wyatt Stoup (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
|138
|182
|Anthony Taylor (CRCA / Dave Jordan Racing)
|138
|184
|David Hoyle (Aetna Cycling Team p/b The CCAP)
|137
|185
|Jacob Rytlewski (Astellas Oncology)
|136
|186
|Jonathan Atwell (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
|134
|186
|Alejandro Bello (Bike Street Racing)
|134
|186
|Anthony Clark (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)
|134
|186
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant / Specialized)
|134
|186
|Danny Kam (MRI Endurance Elite Masters)
|134
|191
|Luis Alberto Romero Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|133
|191
|David Worth (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS Cycling)
|133
|193
|Bobby Bailey (Dealer.com-EverBank)
|132
|194
|Juan Carlos Polanco (GS Mengoni)
|131
|194
|Hector Rangel (P&S-Specialized)
|131
|194
|Augusto Sanchez (Park Place Dealerships/ Sun & Ski Sports/ENDURAFUEL)
|131
|194
|Kerry Werner Jr. (USA BMC U23 Development Team)
|131
|198
|John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
|130
|198
|Guillaume Boivin (Cannondale Pro Cycling)
|130
|200
|Andy Scarano (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)
|128
|200
|Matt Brandt (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health/RGF pb Felt)
|128
|200
|Zachary Hughes (Garneau-Quebecor)
|128
|200
|Quinn Keogh (Landis/Trek)
|128
|200
|Ben Wolfe (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|128
|205
|Ross White (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)
|127
|206
|Marc Boudreau (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)
|125
|207
|Eric Losak (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|124
|208
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz P/B Boneshaker)
|122
|208
|Brandon Spencer (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
|122
|210
|David Benkoski (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|120
|210
|Isaiah Newkirk (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|120
|210
|Andy Reardon (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS Cycling)
|120
|213
|Edwin Bull (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|119
|213
|Thibault Jeannès (Hennebont Cyclisme)
|119
|215
|Chris Barton (CashCall Mortgage)
|118
|215
|Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)
|118
|215
|Jonathan Bowerman (Pioneer Mortgage Funding presented by www.yourkey.com)
|118
|218
|Joe Waters (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|117
|219
|David Goodman (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)
|116
|219
|Roman Kilun (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|116
|221
|Thomas Jondall (Landis/Trek)
|115
|222
|Gordon Fraser
|114
|222
|Timothy Root (Elite Protocol p/b LOOK!)
|114
|224
|Thomas Barnett (Metra/Cycles 54 Cycling Team)
|113
|224
|Parker Kyzer (Globalbike)
|113
|224
|Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|113
|224
|Blair Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|113
|228
|Grardo Medina (Stage 17 Racing)
|112
|229
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|111
|230
|Ted Horwitz (Heart House CADV)
|110
|230
|Billy Jones (ISCORP RACING INTELLIGENTSIA COFFEE)
|110
|230
|Matt Inconiglios (Stage 1 / fusionTHINK)
|110
|230
|Schmidt Alexey (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)
|110
|230
|Benjamin Bryant
|110
|230
|Michael Dalterio (Team Novo Nordisk)
|110
|230
|Michael Jacques (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|110
|230
|John Minturn (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|110
|230
|Maxwell Robb (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)
|110
|230
|Bryan Schoeffler (SUBARU- Plan X)
|110
|230
|Jonny Sundt (Giant Bicycles-SOUTH)
|110
|230
|Martin Vecchio (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
|110
|242
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Oncology)
|107
|242
|Keith Kelly (MetLife - NorEast Cycling)
|107
|242
|Luke Servedio (Sonic Cycling)
|107
|242
|Kyle Wamsley (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|107
|246
|Chris Baldwin (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|104
|246
|Matt Green (Astellas Oncology)
|104
|248
|Mark Hyatt (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
|102
|248
|Darren Goff (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|102
|250
|Robb Floth (Elite Protocol p/b LOOK!)
|101
|250
|Derek Graham (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|101
|250
|Greg Ratzell (D3 Devo)
|101
|253
|Giancarlo Bianchi (AG BICYCLES / GUTTENPLAN COACHING)
|100
|253
|David Mccook (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|100
|253
|Jamie Clinton (Alliance Environmental)
|100
|253
|Scott Cugno (Pioneer Mortgage Funding presented by www.yourkey.com)
|100
|253
|Justin Meade (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|100
|253
|Johnny Mitchell (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|100
|253
|Christopher Uberti (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|100
|260
|Tommy Nankervis (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
|98
|261
|David Cueli (EBP)
|96
|262
|Jermaine Barrows (We Stand United (W.S.))
|95
|262
|Gabe Varela (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|95
|264
|Braydon Bourne (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)
|94
|265
|Colton Jarisch (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)
|92
|266
|Chad Beyer (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|88
|267
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
|86
|267
|Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing)
|86
|267
|Michael York
|86
|270
|Hugo Fregoso (Elite Protocol p/b LOOK!)
|85
|271
|Marsh Cooper (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|84
|271
|John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|84
|273
|Luke Ockerby (Team BudgetForklifts)
|83
|274
|Tyler Riedesel (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|80
|274
|Michael Wilcox (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|80
|274
|Marc Williams (Athletix Cycling Team Benefiting Globalbike)
|80
|277
|Peter Bell (MetLife - NorEast Cycling)
|77
|277
|John Harris (Aetna Cycling Team p/b The CCAP)
|77
|277
|Derek Schanze (Gearlink Racing)
|77
|280
|Johnny Herrich (Dealer.com-EverBank)
|74
|281
|Jean Sébastien Perron (Stevens p\b The Cyclery)
|73
|282
|Mike Margarite (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|72
|282
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (EBP)
|72
|284
|Bill Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|71
|284
|Chris Harkey (VeloShine Cycling Team)
|71
|284
|Daniel Harm (Stage 17 Racing)
|71
|287
|Joel Brazil (Audi/Kryki)
|68
|287
|Brandon Zavala (Ciclistas del Este)
|68
|289
|Ed Veal (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|67
|290
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
|65
|290
|Shadd Smith (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)
|65
|292
|Chris Stastny (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|63
|293
|Dan Bechtold (Elite Protocol p/b LOOK!)
|62
|293
|Matthew Howe (Happy Tooth Racing)
|62
|293
|Matt Spohn (The Performance Lab p/b The Caffeinated Cyclist)
|62
|293
|Anton Varabei (JetFuel Coffee/ Norco Bicycles)
|62
|297
|Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|61
|297
|David Dawson (The Performance Lab p/b The Caffeinated Cyclist)
|61
|297
|Zach Reed (Qdoba p/b Bushwhacker)
|61
|297
|Jeremy Ward (Elite Protocol p/b LOOK!)
|61
|297
|Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|61
|302
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|60
|302
|Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Tough Elite Racing Team)
|60
|302
|Michael Astell (Mersey Valley Devonport)
|60
|302
|Mark Babcock (Atlanta Cycling Racing p/b New England Financial)
|60
|302
|Richard Bailey (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|60
|302
|Levi Baker (Park Place Dealerships/ Sun & Ski Sports/ENDURAFUEL)
|60
|302
|Andrew Baker (Hincapie Development)
|60
|302
|Horace Barrows (We Stand United (W.S.))
|60
|302
|Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)
|60
|302
|Christopher Cruise Bogedin (McDonald's Cycling Team)
|60
|302
|Russell Brandon (Team Novo Nordisk)
|60
|302
|Juan Carmona (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|60
|302
|Mac Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|60
|302
|Nick Coil (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)
|60
|302
|Brian Cornelius (Julie Bar)
|60
|302
|Alberto Covarrubias (fayetteville whellmen)
|60
|302
|Robert Cummings (Park Place Dealerships/ Sun & Ski Sports/ENDURAFUEL)
|60
|302
|Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale Elite Cycling Team)
|60
|302
|Sergio Escutia (Mexico)
|60
|302
|Josh Estes (Park Place Dealerships/ Sun & Ski Sports/ENDURAFUEL)
|60
|302
|Jim Farasy (Mercy Kuat)
|60
|302
|David Fleischhauer (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|60
|302
|Kurt Fletcher (708 racing p/b dressels pub)
|60
|302
|Brian Forbes (Body by Vi p/b VeloVie)
|60
|302
|Mike Friedman (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|60
|302
|Matthew Furlow (Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Vie 13)
|60
|302
|Samuel Gevan (Predator Cycling Carbon Repair)
|60
|302
|Michael Giem (Pedal p/b Cannondale Development Team)
|60
|302
|Patrick Harkins (Cumberland Transit Cycling/FS Cycling)
|60
|302
|Cal Hooten
|60
|302
|Hunter Huffman (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|60
|302
|Jonathan Jacob (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|60
|302
|Patrick Jones (Calder Stewart)
|60
|302
|Marcos Mazzola Lazzarotto (INTEGRATED SPORTS MEDICINE )
|60
|302
|Luis Lemus (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|60
|302
|Brandon Lynch (Elite Protocol p/b LOOK!)
|60
|302
|Michael Mandel (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|60
|302
|Andrew Mccullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso)
|60
|302
|Aj Meyer (Village Volkswagen Elite Cycling Team)
|60
|302
|Michael Midlarsky (Ekoi/Devinci Pro Cycling)
|60
|302
|Ian Moir (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|60
|302
|Clinton Mortley (LiVe Well p/b Bountiful Bicycle)
|60
|302
|Jacob Mueller (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|60
|302
|Steven Muhle (Athlete Octane)
|60
|302
|Kenneth Ng (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|60
|302
|Josh Oxendine (EarthFare Cycling)
|60
|302
|Jonathan Parrish (Athlete Octane)
|60
|302
|Jeffrey Pendlebury (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
|60
|302
|Óscar Pineda
|60
|302
|Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|60
|302
|Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|60
|302
|Victor Riquelme (Body by Vi p/b VeloVie)
|60
|302
|Matthew Russell (Village Volkswagen Elite Cycling Team)
|60
|302
|John Salskov (TRU Composites)
|60
|302
|Travis Samuel (JetFuel Coffee/ Norco Bicycles)
|60
|302
|Nicholaus Schreiber (Landis/Trek)
|60
|302
|Mat Stephens (Elbowz P/B Boneshaker)
|60
|302
|Craig Streit (Body by Vi p/b VeloVie)
|60
|302
|Issaac Strickler (Beck Cycling)
|60
|302
|Richard Stuart (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|60
|302
|Garrett Suydam (Primal p/b McDonald Audi)
|60
|302
|Benjamin Swedberg (California Giant / Specialized)
|60
|302
|Paul Thomas (Landis/Trek)
|60
|302
|Rob Thompson (Panther/Bakehouse Granola)
|60
|302
|Brian Toone (FGS Cycling)
|60
|302
|Serge Tsvetkov (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|60
|302
|James Vandeven (Dogfish Racing Team)
|60
|302
|Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)
|60
|302
|Mark Warno (AVC/Hagerstown-Washington Co. Racing)
|60
|302
|Travis Werts (Sonic Cycling)
|60
|302
|Matthew Whatley (Atlanta Cycling Racing p/b New England Financial)
|60
|302
|Curtis Winsor (Team SmartStop-Mountain Khakis)
|60
|302
|Kent Woermann (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
|60
|302
|Kurt Wolfgang (Canyon Bicycles-Shimano)
|60
|376
|Francisco Mancebo (5-hour ENERGY Race Team)
|53
|377
|Stephan Hoffman (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|52
|378
|Colin Gibson (Keller Rohrback Cycling)
|51
|379
|Andres Diaz (5-hour ENERGY Race Team)
|50
|379
|Edward King (Cannondale Pro Cycling)
|50
|379
|Alex Cox (CCB Racing)
|50
|379
|Ariel Mendez-Peñate (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|50
|379
|Sean Sullivan (Elbowz Racing)
|50
|379
|Guy East (Endo Customs)
|50
|379
|Cory Williams (Endo Customs)
|50
|379
|Tyler Brandt (Get Crackin')
|50
|379
|Eric Hilbrecht (hie cycling - MGA)
|50
|379
|Ty Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development Cycling Team)
|50
|379
|Ben Jacques Maynes (Jamis Hagens Berman p/b Sutter Home)
|50
|379
|Alex Pristash (LaGrange Michelob Ultra)
|50
|379
|Timothy Mcgee (Predator Carbon Repair)
|50
|379
|John Gabriel (Rokform/Rock N' Road)
|50
|379
|Evan Stade (Rokform/Rock N' Road)
|50
|379
|Mike Tettleton (Rokform/Rock N' Road)
|50
|379
|Lee Peters (Squadra SF)
|50
|379
|Gabriel Baca (Stage 17-Cylance)
|50
|379
|Clayton Barrows (Stan's NoTubes p/b Proferrin)
|50
|379
|John Wike (Surf City Cyclery/Sterling BMW)
|50
|379
|Charon Smith (Surf City Cyclery/Sterling BMW)
|50
|379
|Menso De Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|50
|379
|Menso De Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|50
|379
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|50
|379
|Adam Switters (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|50
|379
|Brandon Trafton (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|50
|379
|Dustin Cottle (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|50
|379
|Tyler Locke (Unattached)
|50
|379
|Aj Kennedy (VuMedi p/b Lombardi Sports)
|50
|379
|Walton Brush (Unattached)
|50
|379
|Geoffrey Dussault 0
|50
|379
|Cesar Grajales (Team Predator Carbon Repair)
|50
|379
|Jeff Johnson (DeathRow Velo)
|50
|379
|Jonathan Sundt 0
|50
|379
|Gregory Coburn (MRI Endurance Elite Masters)
|50
|379
|Gonzales (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
|50
|379
|Armando Pagaza Valle
|50
|379
|Nate Adler (Advanced Cycles Cycling Team)
|50
|379
|Adam Alexander (CRCA/Foundation)
|50
|379
|Rob Alvarez (Body by Vi p/b VeloVie)
|50
|379
|Allison Anjos (the best bike shop)
|50
|379
|Jeffrey Bannink (Type One United)
|50
|379
|Zach Bergh (Astellas Oncology)
|50
|379
|Jay Blankenship (Tulsa Tough Elite Racing Team)
|50
|379
|Erik Broo (Happy Tooth Racing)
|50
|379
|Grayson Brookshire (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|50
|379
|Franklin Burgos (CRCA / Dave Jordan Racing)
|50
|379
|Timothy Burton (RealDeal/Gears p/b Fieldgate)
|50
|379
|Andrea Cachini (Team Novo Nordisk)
|50
|379
|Corentin Cherhal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|50
|379
|Michael Creed (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|50
|379
|Ruud Cremers (Team Novo Nordisk)
|50
|379
|Stevie Cullinan (Optumas p/b CycloLogic)
|50
|379
|Winston David (United Healthcare GA p/b The 706 Project)
|50
|379
|Kevin Depasse (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|50
|379
|Darren Dowling (Sarasota Cycling Club)
|50
|379
|Damien Dunn (Cycle Sport Concepts)
|50
|379
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson/Trek U23)
|50
|379
|Peter Eckel (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|50
|379
|Brian Ellison (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
|50
|379
|Isaac Enderline (VeloShine Cycling Team)
|50
|379
|Todd Farrell (Think Finance p/b Trek Bicycle Store)
|50
|379
|David Flynn (VeloShine Cycling Team)
|50
|379
|David Forkner (Globalbike)
|50
|379
|Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)
|50
|379
|Alejandro Garcia (EBP)
|50
|379
|Hunter Garrison (Atlanta Cycling Racing p/b New England Financial)
|50
|379
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Garneau-Quebecor)
|50
|379
|Adrian George
|50
|379
|Alexander Gil (AG BICYCLES / GUTTENPLAN COACHING)
|50
|379
|Gilberth Gomez Valverde (Somerville Bicycle Shop p/b Showcase Auto Body)
|50
|379
|Lucas Guyton (Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
|50
|379
|Anthony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|50
|379
|Gunter Hermani (EBP)
|50
|379
|Yuri Hrycaj (JetFuel Coffee/ Norco Bicycles)
|50
|379
|Ashton Hulscher (COOL BEANS RACING)
|50
|379
|Mitchell Jacaruso (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|50
|379
|Joshua Johnson (Big Shark Racing)
|50
|379
|Alex Kellum (Low Country Racing Elite Team)
|50
|379
|Daniel King (CBC/Cannondale)
|50
|379
|Britton Kinnard (Sonic Cycling)
|50
|379
|Daniel Lam (Bissell-ABG-Giant)
|50
|379
|Joshua Lehmann (ENGVT)
|50
|379
|Francisco Liuzzi (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|50
|379
|Varun Maharaj (Rigtech Sonics)
|50
|379
|Calixto Manuel (AG BICYCLES / GUTTENPLAN COACHING)
|50
|379
|Jordan Mathes (Sharecare Cycling p/b Wheelandsprocket.com)
|50
|379
|Fredd Matute
|50
|379
|Bryan Mcvey (ABD Cycling Team)
|50
|379
|Joseph Middleton (SBR Racing Elite team)
|50
|379
|Matthew Miller (Atlanta Cycling Racing p/b New England Financial)
|50
|379
|Nathan Mitchell (Body by Vi p/b VeloVie)
|50
|379
|David Monismith (Gearlink Racing)
|50
|379
|Jorge Moreno (P&S-Specialized)
|50
|379
|Roman Morozov (COOL BEANS RACING)
|50
|379
|Daniel Mosquera (Gearlink Racing)
|50
|379
|Andres Munera (Synergy)
|50
|379
|Carlos Norena (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Team)
|50
|379
|Connor O'Brien (Pacing p/b The Cyclery)
|50
|379
|Bob O'gorman (Happy Tooth Racing)
|50
|379
|Andrew Otte (Team Upland Brewing)
|50
|379
|Everhard Paredes (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|50
|379
|Nick Patton
|50
|379
|Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Quebecor)
|50
|379
|Roy Pickavance
|50
|379
|Juan Pineda (Toga)
|50
|379
|John Puffer (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|50
|379
|Patrick Raines (Hearts Racing Team)
|50
|379
|Nicholas Ramirez (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|50
|379
|Nick Rogers (Breakawaybikes.com p.b. Vie 13)
|50
|379
|Ivan Romero
|50
|379
|Gustavo Rullo
|50
|379
|Rainiel Sanchez (Advanced Cycles Cycling Team)
|50
|379
|Luis Sanchez (Team Greenville Cycling Racing)
|50
|379
|Scott Savory (We Stand United (W.S.))
|50
|379
|Ryan Saylor (Gearlink Racing)
|50
|379
|Thomas Schubert (D3 Devo)
|50
|379
|Iggy Silva (Firefighters Cycling Team)
|50
|379
|Tracy Smith (Korte Hammer Down Racing)
|50
|379
|Andrew Smith
|50
|379
|William Stolte (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
|50
|379
|Michael Stoop (CBC/Cannondale)
|50
|379
|Isaac Strickland (BeckJanitorial.com)
|50
|379
|Dan Teaters (RACC pb GG)
|50
|379
|Andrew Troy (CBC/Cannondale)
|50
|379
|Yip Tsang (Bike Street Racing)
|50
|379
|Josh Tucker (Clemmons Bicycle Racing)
|50
|379
|Dan Valdes (COOL BEANS RACING)
|50
|379
|Anthony Walsh (Astellas Oncology)
|50
|379
|Landen Wark-Acebo (MetLife - NorEast Cycling)
|50
|379
|Sean Weddell (High Country Development Team)
|50
|379
|Will Willis (The Fit Lab)
|50
|379
|Evan Wynn (EarthFare Cycling)
|50
|379
|Luis Zayas (EBP)
|50
