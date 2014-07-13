Wells wins WORS Pro XCT
Ettinger in second ahead of best local Matter
The sixth race for the Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) also happened to be the penultimate event for the US Pro Cross Country Tour or Pro XCT, giving competitors seeking national recognition a final chance to race before cross country national. The newly named WORS Cup was held in a new venue compared to previous Pro XCT races in Wisconsin. Conveniently located near Madison, Cascade Mountain in Portage, Wisconsin hosted the three-day event.
The day had been warm and sticky, which is customary in Wisconsin. But for the elite men's cross country event, the skies opened up and left the trail a sketchy mess. The dirt is very hard packed and fast when dry, but gained a layer of mud in the later laps for an added element of caution.
Todd Wells (Team Specialized) battled against Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Racing) for much of the race. But, according to Ettinger, Wells took a few turns a little better and climbed a few hills with better traction in the mud.
Wells said that it was almost comical the way they were trying to stay upright. Several photos showed racers with one foot unclipped, taking turn motocross style.
But, in the end, the Olympian Wells took the win. Ettinger grabbed a respectable second place to add to his short track gold. Local legend Brian Matter (KS Energy Services/Team WI) took an impressive third place to give him his best Pro XCT finish to date.
Matter combined his third place XCT finish with a third in short track to give him the best weekend results for any local WORS regular competitor. Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis Bikes) grabbed the fourth step on the podium.
The WORS series will continue after US Cross Country Nationals at Mt Morris, Wisconsin for the Nordic Mountain XC on August 17th. Nordic Mountain is the former site of the Pro XCT race for Wisconsin but continues to be a regular event on the WORS calendar.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Wells (Team Specialized)
|1:46:12
|2
|Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Racing)
|0:00:27
|3
|Brian Matter (KS Energy Services / Team WI)
|0:03:55
|4
|Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis Bikes)
|0:04:20
|5
|Kerry Werner (BMC Project Dirt)
|0:04:31
|6
|Russell Finsterwald (SRAM | Troy Lee Designs Race T)
|0:05:33
|7
|Sepp Kuss (BMC Project Dirt)
|0:06:09
|8
|Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Sports)
|0:07:27
|9
|Mitchell Hoke (The Pro's Closet - Stan's NoTu)
|0:08:26
|10
|Howard Grotts (Team Specialized)
|0:08:27
|11
|Cole House (Intelligentsiacoffee / Broken)
|0:09:23
|12
|Payson McElveen (Richard's Rainwater MTB Racing)
|0:10:21
|13
|Justin Piontek (Adventure 212 / Specialized)
|0:11:14
|14
|Isaac Neff (5Nines / Motorless Motion)
|0:11:31
|15
|Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)
|0:12:23
|16
|Tyler Gauthier (Bike Marquette Quick Stop)
|0:13:04
|17
|Casey Williams (Whole Athlete / Specialized)
|0:13:54
|18
|Ryan Woodall (The Pro's Closet / Stan's NoTu)
|0:14:11
|19
|Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar)
|0:14:26
|20
|Stephan Davoust (Giant/San JuanCycles/Steamwor)
|0:14:29
|21
|Corey Stelljes (5 Nines Motorless Motion)
|0:15:23
|22
|Trevor Deruise (Audi / Specialized)
|0:15:24
|23
|Matt Shriver
|0:16:18
|24
|Joseph Clemenzi (Sports Garage Cycling/Capo/GU)
|0:16:21
|25
|Ernie Watenpaugh (Jagk Daniel's)
|0:17:07
|26
|Elliot Reinecke (Focus Bikes/Velo Hangar)
|0:19:02
|27
|Craig Wohlschlaeger (Giant Off-Road)
|28
|Levi Kurlander (Ska / Zia / Trek)
|29
|Jorden Wakeley (616 Fabrications)
|30
|Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon)
|31
|Mason Shea (787 Racing)
|32
|Garet Steinmetz (Ethos)
|33
|Ryan Standish (Bicycle Centreby Ultimate Rid)
|34
|Alex Meucci (Team Bents)
|35
|Menso de Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|36
|Matthew Turner
|37
|Sam Chovan (Honet Stinger / Bontrager)
|38
|Travis Woodruff (Backcountry.com)
|39
|David Bender (JVC/Michael's Cycle)
