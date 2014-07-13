Image 1 of 6 Todd Wells (Specialized) wins the WORS Pro XCT (Image credit: Dave Reich) Image 2 of 6 Brian Matter dabs (Image credit: Dave Reich) Image 3 of 6 The WORS Pro XCT podium (Image credit: Dave Reich) Image 4 of 6 Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Racing) in the mud (Image credit: Dave Reich) Image 5 of 6 Todd Wells (Specialized) leads Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Racing) (Image credit: Dave Reich) Image 6 of 6 The Trek rock garden (Image credit: Dave Reich)

The sixth race for the Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) also happened to be the penultimate event for the US Pro Cross Country Tour or Pro XCT, giving competitors seeking national recognition a final chance to race before cross country national. The newly named WORS Cup was held in a new venue compared to previous Pro XCT races in Wisconsin. Conveniently located near Madison, Cascade Mountain in Portage, Wisconsin hosted the three-day event.

The day had been warm and sticky, which is customary in Wisconsin. But for the elite men's cross country event, the skies opened up and left the trail a sketchy mess. The dirt is very hard packed and fast when dry, but gained a layer of mud in the later laps for an added element of caution.

Todd Wells (Team Specialized) battled against Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Racing) for much of the race. But, according to Ettinger, Wells took a few turns a little better and climbed a few hills with better traction in the mud.

Wells said that it was almost comical the way they were trying to stay upright. Several photos showed racers with one foot unclipped, taking turn motocross style.

But, in the end, the Olympian Wells took the win. Ettinger grabbed a respectable second place to add to his short track gold. Local legend Brian Matter (KS Energy Services/Team WI) took an impressive third place to give him his best Pro XCT finish to date.

Matter combined his third place XCT finish with a third in short track to give him the best weekend results for any local WORS regular competitor. Rotem Ishay (Team Jamis Bikes) grabbed the fourth step on the podium.

The WORS series will continue after US Cross Country Nationals at Mt Morris, Wisconsin for the Nordic Mountain XC on August 17th. Nordic Mountain is the former site of the Pro XCT race for Wisconsin but continues to be a regular event on the WORS calendar.

