#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carl Decker (Giant Factory)0:05:37
2Brian Matter (PCW / Hyundai)0:00:03
3Mike Phillips (Adventure 212)0:00:03
4Josh Carlson (Rockstar Racing)0:00:04
5Nathan Guerra (Mr Tree Racing)0:00:10
6Darrin Braun (Adventure 212)0:00:11
7Tristan Schouten (Mafia)0:00:17
8Chris Peariso (Adventure 212)0:00:33
9Scott Cole (Adventure 212)0:00:35
10Ronald Stawicki (Team Polska)0:00:43
11Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited)0:01:16

