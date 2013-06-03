Trending

Wells and Mata win Bump N' Grind Pro XCT

Sprint decides men's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing)1:50:01
2Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale)0:00:00
3Ryan Trebon (Clement/Cannondale)0:00:39
4Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)0:00:40
5Benjamin Sonntag (American Interbanc Cannondale)0:00:47
6Ryan Woodall (Felt / Progold / Poc / Industrynine / Tgb)0:03:00
7Victor Alber (Gearlink Racing Inc.)0:04:48
8Omar Fraser (Team Momentum)0:05:01
9Howard Grotts (Specialized Factory Racing)0:05:05
10Bob Mccarty (Team Ag Bicycles)0:06:22
11Thomas Turner0:07:50
12Joseph Maloney (Ks Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)0:07:56
13Alex Ryan (Mock Orange Bikes P/B Konaworld I9)0:08:02
14Garet Steinmetz (Ethos Racing)0:10:19
15Cole Oberman (Breakawaybikes.Com)0:10:59
16Michael Danish (US Military Cycling)0:12:02
17Davis Bentley0:13:02
18Gerald Drummond (Fayetteville Wheelmen)0:13:02
19Tristan Cowie (Mob Pro Mountain Bike Team)0:15:07
20Tanner Hurst (Nashvillecyclist.Com)0:16:35
21Sean Leader0:18:15
22Dave Flaten (US Military Cycling Team Fueled By Frs)0:21:26
23Osias Lozano0:21:31
24Martin Cox (Super Cool Bike Shop)0:24:36
25Filippo Barbieri (Brazilian National Team)0:25:26

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Monique Mata (Sho-Air/Cannondale)2:06:24
2Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement)0:08:32
3Erica Tingey (Team Jamis)0:09:19
4Erica Zaveta0:11:51
5Katherin Peacock (Athens Velo Club)0:21:17
6Emily Shields (Ken's Bike Shop)0:35:37

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Betz ((W)Reck.Less Racing)1:36:44
2Nick Erhard0:03:52
3Matthew Higgins0:04:21
4Ross Porter (Bici Coop Racing)0:08:39
5Stewart Miller (Mg&G P/B Brannon Honda)0:09:51
6Wael Amara (Gsmr)0:10:37
7Michael Long (Team Sorba-Chattanooga)0:11:24
8John Karrasch (Bici Coop)0:13:14
9William Horvath (Eastbank / Nomambo)0:15:48
10Chad Taylor (Team High Point)0:17:33
11Jeremy Murphy (Smoothys)0:20:31
12Ben Schlorholtz0:31:44

Men unicycle
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Wymer1:02:28
2Wendell Rotenberry (Bump)0:14:06

Cat. 1 Men Clydesdale
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eddie Shadeed0:48:14

Cat. 1 Junior men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jerry Dufour (Team Momentum)1:58:13
2Cooper Drummond (Unattached)0:05:56
3Mason Shea (Coach Ahmadi/Bicycle Sport Shop)0:06:25
4Elliott Baring (Cycle Youth)0:28:18

Cat. Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Meucci1:59:17
2Shawn Smith (Super Cool Bike Shop/ Vitargo /American Classic)0:00:10
3Regan Woodall0:03:36
4Kevin Conerly (Gearhead Cyclehouse)0:05:54
5John Newsom0:06:21
6Brent Hall0:09:55
7Andrew Sorey (Indian Cycle Racing)0:18:49
8Andrew Boyd (Team Momentum)0:23:06
9Travis Brown (Team Bents)0:26:24
10Miles Juneau ((W)Reck.Less Racing)0:32:59

Cat. 1 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Sutton (Sugar Cycles/ Energy Lab)2:05:03
2Jeremy Chambers (Moab Bike Shop)0:01:27
3Daniel Holt0:01:31
4Andrew Mills (Compass Cycling Team)0:04:13
5Juan Castro (Depaula Racing)0:07:27
6Reed Peacock (Athens Velo Club)0:07:45
7Cesar Jerez (Depaula Racing)0:09:09
8Eric Carlson (Quantum Mechanics)0:12:15
9Nathan Haslick (International Christian Cycling Club)0:14:30

Cat. 1 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ty Kady (Sho-Air/Cannondale)2:01:02
2Joseph Dabbs (Team Momentum/Drew Edsall)0:03:27
3Nathan Sibly0:07:29
4Bradley Hood (Mellow Mushroom)0:09:13
5Shawn Dobbs (Subaru-Bikesplus)0:10:25
6Travis Donn (Ethos Racing)0:11:44
7Jonathan Robbins (Bici Coop Racing)0:13:15
8Jacob Tubbs (Donohoo-Infinity Racing)0:14:38

Cat. 1 Men 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jason Bewley (Sunshine Cycles)2:03:22
2Jamie Alexander (Donohoo-Infinity Racing)0:00:50
3Shane Schreihart (Bikeman.Com)0:03:13
4Scott Staubach (Mellow Mushroom Racing)0:06:47
5Jeff Clayton (Ga Neurosurgical Institute)0:07:31
6Andrew Danford (Top Gear Bicycle)0:08:00
7Matthew Johnson (Mellow Mushroom)0:09:40
8Troy Tucker (Ct Cycling)0:11:03
9Steve Mace (Firstplaceracing)0:11:14
10Leonard Moon (Team Momentum)0:12:16
11Michael Lackey (Donohoo-Infinity Racing)0:15:15
12Donnie Harries (Donnie's Low Budget Race Team)0:15:24
13David Darden (Smithlock)0:15:30
14Robbie Bryant (L5Flyers P/B Maxxis)0:15:55
15Jeremy Polk (Racing Revolution)0:23:43
16Tony Esposito (Mellow Mushroom)0:24:49
17Thad Hoffman (Moab/Middle Tennessee Velo)0:24:59
18Terry Higgins (360 Racing)0:29:16
19Colby Millen (Litespeed-Bmw)0:32:20
20William Lockridge (Team Bike Lane)0:33:06
21Brad Cannon (Sweco Speed Project)0:36:26
22Sven Eisenhauer (Depaula Racing)0:15:56

Cat. 1 Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hardwick Gregg (Donohoo-Inifinity)2:15:41
2Rick Pena (Maggie Rose's Bicycle Shop)0:00:46
3Mitch Moses (Bump)0:15:39

Cat. 2 Men Clydesdale
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Dennis1:48:01
2Eddie Thomas0:00:50
3Rick Borgula0:08:39
4Jeramy Davenport0:09:55
5Christian Leasl0:17:15
6Mark Lewis0:21:55
7Lewis White0:30:30
8Ken Needham0:38:08
9Chris Nall (Mellow Mushroom Racing)0:46:22

Cat. 2 Men Junior 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carter Anderson (Cycleyouth)1:39:03
2Michael Mace (Firstplaceracing)0:04:31
3John Drummond0:06:36
4Reed Richesin0:12:55
5Jackson Davis (Bike Link Racing)0:32:30
6Chase Davis0:43:27
1Benjamin Wilson (Supercool Bike Shop)1:38:52
2Christopher Collins (Team Bents)0:04:02
3Miguel Soto (Bike Link Racing)0:06:08
4Ron Henion (Cannondale/Santos Bike Shop)0:06:43
5Samuel Rhodes0:20:32
6Zack Griendling0:27:36
7Brian Denver1:34:43

Cat. 2 Men 25-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis Hood1:35:44
2Mike Flowers (Oma)0:05:55
3Jason Silvers (High Point Racing)0:06:19
4Daniel Porter (Bici Coop Racing)0:06:45
5Alan Barton (Bici Coop Racing)0:09:05
6Barrett Hoover0:11:51
7Andrew Clark (Scaredy Cat)0:13:47
8Blake Bennet0:25:47
9Tim Davis (Chasing Hardtail)0:29:46
10Grant Davis (Al)0:38:55

Cat. 2 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Hoppe1:36:06
2Brett Whitman0:00:24
3Pete Edmondson0:05:57
4Juro Sunde0:07:45
5Jonathan Walter0:11:58
6Robert Brunson (Mg&G Racing)0:13:39
7Zachary Riggins0:13:53
8Michael Doane0:15:53
9John Holcomb0:18:01
10Mathew Ellis (Bike Link Racing)0:18:17
11Matt Blan0:20:52
12Matt Swerdlin0:22:07
13Adam Mcghee (James Bros Bikes)0:25:16
14Jason Gibson0:38:28

Cat. 2 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sean Keefe (Team Rwb)1:36:37
2Igor Nikolic (Team Momentum)0:04:45
3Brandon Thornton (Bicicoop Racing)0:05:06
4Jeff Dinges0:05:10
5Alex Seligson0:06:52
6Shane Easterling (Mz Racing)0:10:38
7Jason Bierley (Bike Link Racing)0:12:25
8Michael Enervold (Team Momentum)0:13:32
9Mark Legaspi (Northstar Racing)0:14:19
10David Lamond (Crosstown Velo)0:14:33
11Justin Zellmer0:16:32
12Jeffrey Barr (Grape Smugglers)0:18:01
13Mitchell Beasley (Highpoint Racing)0:19:39
14Ioan Jones0:22:01
15Mike Garner (Team Ccr)0:22:06
16Steve Kelly0:24:19
17Jonathan Mclaughlin0:31:42
18Justin Mclaughlin0:31:43
19Kevin Burke0:32:09
20Bj Peebles0:39:09
21Matthew Perkins (MTB Race Team)1:34:54

Cat. 2 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matt Simpson1:39:03
2James Buckingham (Team Bikers Choice)0:00:22
3Steve Hicks0:03:03
4Marcus Campbell0:06:40
5Mike Meiers (Enviroinks/Bike Route)0:07:12
6Brian Roth (High Point Racing)0:07:34
7Dan Sarfert (Truly Spokin)0:09:16
8Paul Pulsifer0:13:24
9Sean Hess (Strackacobra / St. Augustine Team)0:16:52
10Todd Higey (Gs Montagna Rossa)0:17:01
11Geoffrey Hodgson (Mz Racing)0:20:49
12Keith Knable0:33:42
13David Todd (Gs Montagna Rossa)0:43:31
14Tracey Case (Mz Racing)0:43:48

Cat. 2 Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Donald Davis (Team Truly Spokin)1:35:40
2David Meadows0:01:23
3Robert White (Moab/Middle Tennessee Velo)0:03:21
4Frank Davis (Bike Link Racing)0:07:14
5Pete Foret (Bike Link Racing)0:09:15
6Steve Paternostro0:10:04
7Bob Jacobus0:10:48
8Mike Boden0:11:54
9Leon Nolen (Smithlock)0:13:04
10Doug Littrell (Smoothys)0:14:16
11Scott Pierce0:14:21
12Derrick Richesin0:16:22
13Frank Alvarez0:17:40
14Randy Charles0:18:25
15Dell Serge0:18:35
16Danny Drogula0:19:58
17Terry Glenn0:23:04
18Hays Webb0:25:29
19Dave Campodonico0:33:21
20Joey Jarrell0:34:43
21Edward Bodham1:01:10

Cat. 2 Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dusty Davis1:42:16
2Robert Hope (Velocityprocycle)0:05:12
3Arthur Patrick0:05:17
4Delynn Burkhalter (Burkhalter)0:05:38
5Nick Kirby (Blr)0:05:58
6Mike Sauerwein0:07:17
7Joel Hodges0:07:27
8Ed Ballow (Truly Spokin)0:10:22
9Doug Goodwin0:10:23
10John Conwell0:11:49
11Paul Blanton (Beef & Pie/Pure Austin)0:12:17
12Mike Reeves0:14:40
13David Morgan (Boardtown Bikes)0:16:58
14Lee Kingry (Big Dog Racing& Alabama Decks)0:21:00
15Mark Murphy (Gcbc)0:23:25
16Jack Denver0:24:42
17Brint Scales0:28:05
18Thom Smith (Chattanooga Sorba)0:31:13
19Mark Pearson0:43:08

Cat. 2 Men 60+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Brigham1:55:31
2Gerald Weber0:11:36
3Michael Taglio (Tagz5Starmeat/Moab)0:29:56

Cat. 3 Men Junior 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Koch (Ag Factory Racing Mccarty Training)0:38:40
2Tyler Sauerwein0:07:09

Cat. 3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamieson Dodge0:40:10
2Tyler Smith0:00:57
3Nathan Pocus0:01:03
4John Watkins0:01:22
5Harry Beatty0:02:26
6Teague Roberts0:04:26
7Gregory Sievers0:05:47
8Aaron Jones0:06:39
9Harris Nickoles (Druid City Bicycle Club)0:13:02
10Justin Atkinson0:18:05

Cat. 3 Men 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchell Mcintosh (Bike Link Racing)0:41:00
2Drew Honeycutt0:01:03
3Patrick Gray0:05:31
4Chilton Powell0:09:36
5Chris Mcdaniel0:11:24

Cat. 3 Men 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Randy Egues (Mccarty Racing & Training)0:38:03
2Robert Pajak (Grape Smugglers)0:01:42
3Jason Childress (Mz Racing)0:02:14
4Jeff Mccord0:02:22
5Andy Patton0:05:08
6Brad Reis (Indian Cycle Racing)0:07:06
7Greg Brockwell0:08:56
8Willis Watkins0:10:29
9Jeremiah Castleberry0:14:18
10Thomas Creel0:20:31
11Bricker Daughtry0:29:33

Cat. 3 Men 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chip Larkby (Team Gb Racing)0:38:29
2Michael Mclean (High Point Racing)0:01:24
3James Williamson0:02:13
4Michael Brown (Dixie Fly Racing)0:04:38
5Bo Bozeman0:04:47
6Todd Goad0:07:05
7Todd Bagby (Racing Revolution)0:07:41
8William Young (Racing Revolution)0:08:31
9Mike Bankovich0:11:19
10J Bradley Pearson0:18:24

Cat. 3 Men 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Ogletree (Racing Revolution)0:40:10
2David Wright0:01:32
3Anthony Boston0:03:33
4Garrick Stone0:03:53
5Jason Parker0:04:20
6Darren Swanson0:06:04
7Joe Fuller (Black Warrior Brewing)0:08:48
8Charles Herbstreith0:11:40
9Duane Hill (Half Heart Racing)0:16:26

Cat. 3 Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Rials (Mz Racing)0:42:05
2Timothy Morgan (Smithlock)0:00:48
3Brian Lindsey0:00:57
4Dee Cutcher (Bump)0:02:19
5Johnny Smith (Mz Racing)0:02:53
6Mike Vickers0:05:30
7Leo Henry0:07:22
8Gary Williams (Willi G Iii)0:10:35
9Don Ketlogg0:10:51
10Ricky Nickoles (Druid City Bicycle Club)0:11:06
11Jimmy Nesbitt0:11:21
12Rick Nelson0:17:57

Junior men 10 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Will Drummond0:31:09
2Grayson Davis (Bike Link Racing)0:00:02
3Thomas Deraiso0:04:13

Junior men 11-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesse Jarrell0:28:18
2Andrew Reeves0:00:00
3Cole Boston0:00:01
4Elijah Rotenberry0:02:07
5Braxton Bruce0:02:36
6Nicholas Chanslor0:03:42
7Drew Eckanstaler0:16:25

Cat. 1 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Randall (Sorella Cycling P/B Hincapie Sportswear)2:28:54
2Kathy Russell0:00:33
3Mercedes Drummond0:03:36
4Emma Drummond0:03:36
5Ursula Sandefur0:03:46
6Emily Parker0:07:16
7Duffy Danish (Rose Bandits/Mccarty Training)0:07:38
8Lila Bowers0:12:29
9Star Affolter (Motor Mile Racing)0:14:17
10Akira Delong (The Bike Crossing / Giant)0:14:42
11Maaike Everts (Steel City She)0:18:58
12Grace Ragland (Spring City Cycling Club)0:30:29
13Mary Gilmer (Team Bike Lane)0:40:47

Cat. 2 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jennifer Humber (Steel City She)1:51:37
2Laura Mills0:03:44
3Kelly Kennedy0:12:35
4Casey Frederiskson0:14:23
5Gretchen Mcelveen (Mgg)0:14:44
6Jenni Beard0:16:16
7Amanda Reid0:18:40
8Susan Hunter1:33:01

Cat. 2 Women 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucia Colbert (Los Locos)2:01:41
2Kerry Meyers (Sorella Cycling)0:11:29
3Audrey Tangye0:14:50
4Lauren Davis0:18:37
5Angela Schmidt (Birmingham Bicycle Company)0:20:43

Cat. 3 Women Junior 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allie Sharp0:58:11

Cat. 3 Women 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holly Carmichael (Mg&G)0:46:31
2Mary Mcwhirter0:17:14

Cat. 3 Women 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tina Chanslor (Bump Inc.)0:45:32
2Autumn Hart (High Point Racing)0:03:30
3Shiona Eisenhauer (Depaula Racing)0:22:42

Cat. 3 Women 40-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Jenkinsardovino (Bump Inc.)0:43:31
2Lisa Littrell (Smoothys)0:05:56

Cat. 3 Women 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Celesse Chartier0:47:36
2Kim Moses0:07:39

Junior women 10 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamie Hutchinson0:42:35

Junior women 11-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annie Drummond0:28:27
2Jolie Dufour0:02:59

