Wells and Mata win Bump N' Grind Pro XCT
Sprint decides men's race
Cross country: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Racing)
|1:50:01
|2
|Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|0:00:00
|3
|Ryan Trebon (Clement/Cannondale)
|0:00:39
|4
|Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)
|0:00:40
|5
|Benjamin Sonntag (American Interbanc Cannondale)
|0:00:47
|6
|Ryan Woodall (Felt / Progold / Poc / Industrynine / Tgb)
|0:03:00
|7
|Victor Alber (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|0:04:48
|8
|Omar Fraser (Team Momentum)
|0:05:01
|9
|Howard Grotts (Specialized Factory Racing)
|0:05:05
|10
|Bob Mccarty (Team Ag Bicycles)
|0:06:22
|11
|Thomas Turner
|0:07:50
|12
|Joseph Maloney (Ks Energy Services/Team Wisconsin)
|0:07:56
|13
|Alex Ryan (Mock Orange Bikes P/B Konaworld I9)
|0:08:02
|14
|Garet Steinmetz (Ethos Racing)
|0:10:19
|15
|Cole Oberman (Breakawaybikes.Com)
|0:10:59
|16
|Michael Danish (US Military Cycling)
|0:12:02
|17
|Davis Bentley
|0:13:02
|18
|Gerald Drummond (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
|0:13:02
|19
|Tristan Cowie (Mob Pro Mountain Bike Team)
|0:15:07
|20
|Tanner Hurst (Nashvillecyclist.Com)
|0:16:35
|21
|Sean Leader
|0:18:15
|22
|Dave Flaten (US Military Cycling Team Fueled By Frs)
|0:21:26
|23
|Osias Lozano
|0:21:31
|24
|Martin Cox (Super Cool Bike Shop)
|0:24:36
|25
|Filippo Barbieri (Brazilian National Team)
|0:25:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Monique Mata (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|2:06:24
|2
|Caroline Mani (Raleigh Clement)
|0:08:32
|3
|Erica Tingey (Team Jamis)
|0:09:19
|4
|Erica Zaveta
|0:11:51
|5
|Katherin Peacock (Athens Velo Club)
|0:21:17
|6
|Emily Shields (Ken's Bike Shop)
|0:35:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Betz ((W)Reck.Less Racing)
|1:36:44
|2
|Nick Erhard
|0:03:52
|3
|Matthew Higgins
|0:04:21
|4
|Ross Porter (Bici Coop Racing)
|0:08:39
|5
|Stewart Miller (Mg&G P/B Brannon Honda)
|0:09:51
|6
|Wael Amara (Gsmr)
|0:10:37
|7
|Michael Long (Team Sorba-Chattanooga)
|0:11:24
|8
|John Karrasch (Bici Coop)
|0:13:14
|9
|William Horvath (Eastbank / Nomambo)
|0:15:48
|10
|Chad Taylor (Team High Point)
|0:17:33
|11
|Jeremy Murphy (Smoothys)
|0:20:31
|12
|Ben Schlorholtz
|0:31:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Wymer
|1:02:28
|2
|Wendell Rotenberry (Bump)
|0:14:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eddie Shadeed
|0:48:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jerry Dufour (Team Momentum)
|1:58:13
|2
|Cooper Drummond (Unattached)
|0:05:56
|3
|Mason Shea (Coach Ahmadi/Bicycle Sport Shop)
|0:06:25
|4
|Elliott Baring (Cycle Youth)
|0:28:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Meucci
|1:59:17
|2
|Shawn Smith (Super Cool Bike Shop/ Vitargo /American Classic)
|0:00:10
|3
|Regan Woodall
|0:03:36
|4
|Kevin Conerly (Gearhead Cyclehouse)
|0:05:54
|5
|John Newsom
|0:06:21
|6
|Brent Hall
|0:09:55
|7
|Andrew Sorey (Indian Cycle Racing)
|0:18:49
|8
|Andrew Boyd (Team Momentum)
|0:23:06
|9
|Travis Brown (Team Bents)
|0:26:24
|10
|Miles Juneau ((W)Reck.Less Racing)
|0:32:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Sutton (Sugar Cycles/ Energy Lab)
|2:05:03
|2
|Jeremy Chambers (Moab Bike Shop)
|0:01:27
|3
|Daniel Holt
|0:01:31
|4
|Andrew Mills (Compass Cycling Team)
|0:04:13
|5
|Juan Castro (Depaula Racing)
|0:07:27
|6
|Reed Peacock (Athens Velo Club)
|0:07:45
|7
|Cesar Jerez (Depaula Racing)
|0:09:09
|8
|Eric Carlson (Quantum Mechanics)
|0:12:15
|9
|Nathan Haslick (International Christian Cycling Club)
|0:14:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ty Kady (Sho-Air/Cannondale)
|2:01:02
|2
|Joseph Dabbs (Team Momentum/Drew Edsall)
|0:03:27
|3
|Nathan Sibly
|0:07:29
|4
|Bradley Hood (Mellow Mushroom)
|0:09:13
|5
|Shawn Dobbs (Subaru-Bikesplus)
|0:10:25
|6
|Travis Donn (Ethos Racing)
|0:11:44
|7
|Jonathan Robbins (Bici Coop Racing)
|0:13:15
|8
|Jacob Tubbs (Donohoo-Infinity Racing)
|0:14:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jason Bewley (Sunshine Cycles)
|2:03:22
|2
|Jamie Alexander (Donohoo-Infinity Racing)
|0:00:50
|3
|Shane Schreihart (Bikeman.Com)
|0:03:13
|4
|Scott Staubach (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|0:06:47
|5
|Jeff Clayton (Ga Neurosurgical Institute)
|0:07:31
|6
|Andrew Danford (Top Gear Bicycle)
|0:08:00
|7
|Matthew Johnson (Mellow Mushroom)
|0:09:40
|8
|Troy Tucker (Ct Cycling)
|0:11:03
|9
|Steve Mace (Firstplaceracing)
|0:11:14
|10
|Leonard Moon (Team Momentum)
|0:12:16
|11
|Michael Lackey (Donohoo-Infinity Racing)
|0:15:15
|12
|Donnie Harries (Donnie's Low Budget Race Team)
|0:15:24
|13
|David Darden (Smithlock)
|0:15:30
|14
|Robbie Bryant (L5Flyers P/B Maxxis)
|0:15:55
|15
|Jeremy Polk (Racing Revolution)
|0:23:43
|16
|Tony Esposito (Mellow Mushroom)
|0:24:49
|17
|Thad Hoffman (Moab/Middle Tennessee Velo)
|0:24:59
|18
|Terry Higgins (360 Racing)
|0:29:16
|19
|Colby Millen (Litespeed-Bmw)
|0:32:20
|20
|William Lockridge (Team Bike Lane)
|0:33:06
|21
|Brad Cannon (Sweco Speed Project)
|0:36:26
|22
|Sven Eisenhauer (Depaula Racing)
|0:15:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hardwick Gregg (Donohoo-Inifinity)
|2:15:41
|2
|Rick Pena (Maggie Rose's Bicycle Shop)
|0:00:46
|3
|Mitch Moses (Bump)
|0:15:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Dennis
|1:48:01
|2
|Eddie Thomas
|0:00:50
|3
|Rick Borgula
|0:08:39
|4
|Jeramy Davenport
|0:09:55
|5
|Christian Leasl
|0:17:15
|6
|Mark Lewis
|0:21:55
|7
|Lewis White
|0:30:30
|8
|Ken Needham
|0:38:08
|9
|Chris Nall (Mellow Mushroom Racing)
|0:46:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carter Anderson (Cycleyouth)
|1:39:03
|2
|Michael Mace (Firstplaceracing)
|0:04:31
|3
|John Drummond
|0:06:36
|4
|Reed Richesin
|0:12:55
|5
|Jackson Davis (Bike Link Racing)
|0:32:30
|6
|Chase Davis
|0:43:27
|1
|Benjamin Wilson (Supercool Bike Shop)
|1:38:52
|2
|Christopher Collins (Team Bents)
|0:04:02
|3
|Miguel Soto (Bike Link Racing)
|0:06:08
|4
|Ron Henion (Cannondale/Santos Bike Shop)
|0:06:43
|5
|Samuel Rhodes
|0:20:32
|6
|Zack Griendling
|0:27:36
|7
|Brian Denver
|1:34:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis Hood
|1:35:44
|2
|Mike Flowers (Oma)
|0:05:55
|3
|Jason Silvers (High Point Racing)
|0:06:19
|4
|Daniel Porter (Bici Coop Racing)
|0:06:45
|5
|Alan Barton (Bici Coop Racing)
|0:09:05
|6
|Barrett Hoover
|0:11:51
|7
|Andrew Clark (Scaredy Cat)
|0:13:47
|8
|Blake Bennet
|0:25:47
|9
|Tim Davis (Chasing Hardtail)
|0:29:46
|10
|Grant Davis (Al)
|0:38:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Hoppe
|1:36:06
|2
|Brett Whitman
|0:00:24
|3
|Pete Edmondson
|0:05:57
|4
|Juro Sunde
|0:07:45
|5
|Jonathan Walter
|0:11:58
|6
|Robert Brunson (Mg&G Racing)
|0:13:39
|7
|Zachary Riggins
|0:13:53
|8
|Michael Doane
|0:15:53
|9
|John Holcomb
|0:18:01
|10
|Mathew Ellis (Bike Link Racing)
|0:18:17
|11
|Matt Blan
|0:20:52
|12
|Matt Swerdlin
|0:22:07
|13
|Adam Mcghee (James Bros Bikes)
|0:25:16
|14
|Jason Gibson
|0:38:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sean Keefe (Team Rwb)
|1:36:37
|2
|Igor Nikolic (Team Momentum)
|0:04:45
|3
|Brandon Thornton (Bicicoop Racing)
|0:05:06
|4
|Jeff Dinges
|0:05:10
|5
|Alex Seligson
|0:06:52
|6
|Shane Easterling (Mz Racing)
|0:10:38
|7
|Jason Bierley (Bike Link Racing)
|0:12:25
|8
|Michael Enervold (Team Momentum)
|0:13:32
|9
|Mark Legaspi (Northstar Racing)
|0:14:19
|10
|David Lamond (Crosstown Velo)
|0:14:33
|11
|Justin Zellmer
|0:16:32
|12
|Jeffrey Barr (Grape Smugglers)
|0:18:01
|13
|Mitchell Beasley (Highpoint Racing)
|0:19:39
|14
|Ioan Jones
|0:22:01
|15
|Mike Garner (Team Ccr)
|0:22:06
|16
|Steve Kelly
|0:24:19
|17
|Jonathan Mclaughlin
|0:31:42
|18
|Justin Mclaughlin
|0:31:43
|19
|Kevin Burke
|0:32:09
|20
|Bj Peebles
|0:39:09
|21
|Matthew Perkins (MTB Race Team)
|1:34:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Simpson
|1:39:03
|2
|James Buckingham (Team Bikers Choice)
|0:00:22
|3
|Steve Hicks
|0:03:03
|4
|Marcus Campbell
|0:06:40
|5
|Mike Meiers (Enviroinks/Bike Route)
|0:07:12
|6
|Brian Roth (High Point Racing)
|0:07:34
|7
|Dan Sarfert (Truly Spokin)
|0:09:16
|8
|Paul Pulsifer
|0:13:24
|9
|Sean Hess (Strackacobra / St. Augustine Team)
|0:16:52
|10
|Todd Higey (Gs Montagna Rossa)
|0:17:01
|11
|Geoffrey Hodgson (Mz Racing)
|0:20:49
|12
|Keith Knable
|0:33:42
|13
|David Todd (Gs Montagna Rossa)
|0:43:31
|14
|Tracey Case (Mz Racing)
|0:43:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Donald Davis (Team Truly Spokin)
|1:35:40
|2
|David Meadows
|0:01:23
|3
|Robert White (Moab/Middle Tennessee Velo)
|0:03:21
|4
|Frank Davis (Bike Link Racing)
|0:07:14
|5
|Pete Foret (Bike Link Racing)
|0:09:15
|6
|Steve Paternostro
|0:10:04
|7
|Bob Jacobus
|0:10:48
|8
|Mike Boden
|0:11:54
|9
|Leon Nolen (Smithlock)
|0:13:04
|10
|Doug Littrell (Smoothys)
|0:14:16
|11
|Scott Pierce
|0:14:21
|12
|Derrick Richesin
|0:16:22
|13
|Frank Alvarez
|0:17:40
|14
|Randy Charles
|0:18:25
|15
|Dell Serge
|0:18:35
|16
|Danny Drogula
|0:19:58
|17
|Terry Glenn
|0:23:04
|18
|Hays Webb
|0:25:29
|19
|Dave Campodonico
|0:33:21
|20
|Joey Jarrell
|0:34:43
|21
|Edward Bodham
|1:01:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dusty Davis
|1:42:16
|2
|Robert Hope (Velocityprocycle)
|0:05:12
|3
|Arthur Patrick
|0:05:17
|4
|Delynn Burkhalter (Burkhalter)
|0:05:38
|5
|Nick Kirby (Blr)
|0:05:58
|6
|Mike Sauerwein
|0:07:17
|7
|Joel Hodges
|0:07:27
|8
|Ed Ballow (Truly Spokin)
|0:10:22
|9
|Doug Goodwin
|0:10:23
|10
|John Conwell
|0:11:49
|11
|Paul Blanton (Beef & Pie/Pure Austin)
|0:12:17
|12
|Mike Reeves
|0:14:40
|13
|David Morgan (Boardtown Bikes)
|0:16:58
|14
|Lee Kingry (Big Dog Racing& Alabama Decks)
|0:21:00
|15
|Mark Murphy (Gcbc)
|0:23:25
|16
|Jack Denver
|0:24:42
|17
|Brint Scales
|0:28:05
|18
|Thom Smith (Chattanooga Sorba)
|0:31:13
|19
|Mark Pearson
|0:43:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Brigham
|1:55:31
|2
|Gerald Weber
|0:11:36
|3
|Michael Taglio (Tagz5Starmeat/Moab)
|0:29:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Koch (Ag Factory Racing Mccarty Training)
|0:38:40
|2
|Tyler Sauerwein
|0:07:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jamieson Dodge
|0:40:10
|2
|Tyler Smith
|0:00:57
|3
|Nathan Pocus
|0:01:03
|4
|John Watkins
|0:01:22
|5
|Harry Beatty
|0:02:26
|6
|Teague Roberts
|0:04:26
|7
|Gregory Sievers
|0:05:47
|8
|Aaron Jones
|0:06:39
|9
|Harris Nickoles (Druid City Bicycle Club)
|0:13:02
|10
|Justin Atkinson
|0:18:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Mcintosh (Bike Link Racing)
|0:41:00
|2
|Drew Honeycutt
|0:01:03
|3
|Patrick Gray
|0:05:31
|4
|Chilton Powell
|0:09:36
|5
|Chris Mcdaniel
|0:11:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Randy Egues (Mccarty Racing & Training)
|0:38:03
|2
|Robert Pajak (Grape Smugglers)
|0:01:42
|3
|Jason Childress (Mz Racing)
|0:02:14
|4
|Jeff Mccord
|0:02:22
|5
|Andy Patton
|0:05:08
|6
|Brad Reis (Indian Cycle Racing)
|0:07:06
|7
|Greg Brockwell
|0:08:56
|8
|Willis Watkins
|0:10:29
|9
|Jeremiah Castleberry
|0:14:18
|10
|Thomas Creel
|0:20:31
|11
|Bricker Daughtry
|0:29:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chip Larkby (Team Gb Racing)
|0:38:29
|2
|Michael Mclean (High Point Racing)
|0:01:24
|3
|James Williamson
|0:02:13
|4
|Michael Brown (Dixie Fly Racing)
|0:04:38
|5
|Bo Bozeman
|0:04:47
|6
|Todd Goad
|0:07:05
|7
|Todd Bagby (Racing Revolution)
|0:07:41
|8
|William Young (Racing Revolution)
|0:08:31
|9
|Mike Bankovich
|0:11:19
|10
|J Bradley Pearson
|0:18:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Ogletree (Racing Revolution)
|0:40:10
|2
|David Wright
|0:01:32
|3
|Anthony Boston
|0:03:33
|4
|Garrick Stone
|0:03:53
|5
|Jason Parker
|0:04:20
|6
|Darren Swanson
|0:06:04
|7
|Joe Fuller (Black Warrior Brewing)
|0:08:48
|8
|Charles Herbstreith
|0:11:40
|9
|Duane Hill (Half Heart Racing)
|0:16:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Rials (Mz Racing)
|0:42:05
|2
|Timothy Morgan (Smithlock)
|0:00:48
|3
|Brian Lindsey
|0:00:57
|4
|Dee Cutcher (Bump)
|0:02:19
|5
|Johnny Smith (Mz Racing)
|0:02:53
|6
|Mike Vickers
|0:05:30
|7
|Leo Henry
|0:07:22
|8
|Gary Williams (Willi G Iii)
|0:10:35
|9
|Don Ketlogg
|0:10:51
|10
|Ricky Nickoles (Druid City Bicycle Club)
|0:11:06
|11
|Jimmy Nesbitt
|0:11:21
|12
|Rick Nelson
|0:17:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Will Drummond
|0:31:09
|2
|Grayson Davis (Bike Link Racing)
|0:00:02
|3
|Thomas Deraiso
|0:04:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Jarrell
|0:28:18
|2
|Andrew Reeves
|0:00:00
|3
|Cole Boston
|0:00:01
|4
|Elijah Rotenberry
|0:02:07
|5
|Braxton Bruce
|0:02:36
|6
|Nicholas Chanslor
|0:03:42
|7
|Drew Eckanstaler
|0:16:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Randall (Sorella Cycling P/B Hincapie Sportswear)
|2:28:54
|2
|Kathy Russell
|0:00:33
|3
|Mercedes Drummond
|0:03:36
|4
|Emma Drummond
|0:03:36
|5
|Ursula Sandefur
|0:03:46
|6
|Emily Parker
|0:07:16
|7
|Duffy Danish (Rose Bandits/Mccarty Training)
|0:07:38
|8
|Lila Bowers
|0:12:29
|9
|Star Affolter (Motor Mile Racing)
|0:14:17
|10
|Akira Delong (The Bike Crossing / Giant)
|0:14:42
|11
|Maaike Everts (Steel City She)
|0:18:58
|12
|Grace Ragland (Spring City Cycling Club)
|0:30:29
|13
|Mary Gilmer (Team Bike Lane)
|0:40:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jennifer Humber (Steel City She)
|1:51:37
|2
|Laura Mills
|0:03:44
|3
|Kelly Kennedy
|0:12:35
|4
|Casey Frederiskson
|0:14:23
|5
|Gretchen Mcelveen (Mgg)
|0:14:44
|6
|Jenni Beard
|0:16:16
|7
|Amanda Reid
|0:18:40
|8
|Susan Hunter
|1:33:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucia Colbert (Los Locos)
|2:01:41
|2
|Kerry Meyers (Sorella Cycling)
|0:11:29
|3
|Audrey Tangye
|0:14:50
|4
|Lauren Davis
|0:18:37
|5
|Angela Schmidt (Birmingham Bicycle Company)
|0:20:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allie Sharp
|0:58:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Holly Carmichael (Mg&G)
|0:46:31
|2
|Mary Mcwhirter
|0:17:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tina Chanslor (Bump Inc.)
|0:45:32
|2
|Autumn Hart (High Point Racing)
|0:03:30
|3
|Shiona Eisenhauer (Depaula Racing)
|0:22:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Jenkinsardovino (Bump Inc.)
|0:43:31
|2
|Lisa Littrell (Smoothys)
|0:05:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Celesse Chartier
|0:47:36
|2
|Kim Moses
|0:07:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jamie Hutchinson
|0:42:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annie Drummond
|0:28:27
|2
|Jolie Dufour
|0:02:59
