Compton nabs victory over Gould
Emmett holds off Koerber for third
In an amazing display of powerful riding, former US short track National Champion Katie Compton (Planet Bike) won at today's USA Cycling’s Pro XCT Subaru Cup. Current champion Georgia Gould (Luna) did her best to stay with Compton, but had to settle for second place.
"The heat was tough," said Compton. "The course had a lot of power climbing, and I had better legs today. I wanted to let someone set the pace and sit in and follow Georgia. I knew she was going to be strong
"After two to three laps the pace started slowing so I just decided to keep the momentum going and got a gap," she said.
Kelli Emmett (Giant), who won last week's short track at Massanutten, finished third. Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) crashed mid-race but was able to still pull out a fourth place finish, while a solid rider secured Portland native Sue Butler (River City Bicycles) fifth spot on the podium.
The course at Mt. Morris included one significant climb where all the action seemed to take place. There were also small sections of singletrack and the course actually wound around the ski area base lodge.
Gould did not let up one bit despite what had grown to over a 100-metre gap. "I was closing a little at the end, but I had just one steady speed," she said. "It was hard. I was suffering and just pushed myself as hard as I could."
Butler had one of her best results ever, which she attributed to some time racing on the road. "I have good form after Nature Valley last week," she said. "I did three crits which probably gave me good fitness for this."
Emmett won the start but Koeber was determined to get around her before hitting the first climb. Koerber led for less than two laps when Compton launched her attack.
Compton was chased only by Gould by lap three. There was a large gap back to Koerber and Emmett, who were riding together. Compton was already passing lap traffic by the fourth lap, as her lead grew to 20 seconds.
Koerber slid out at the bottom of a grassy descent on the seventh lap, allowing Emmett to move into third place. She would hold that position all the way to the finish, while Koerber couldn't seem to regain her earlier speed.
At the finish Compton rode in alone to claim victory in the first Pro XCT Subaru Cup short track race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Compton (Planet Bike/Stevens/Kenda)
|0:29:08
|2
|Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)
|0:00:20
|3
|Kelli Emmett (Giant)
|0:01:11
|4
|Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek)
|0:01:26
|5
|Sue Butler (River City Bicycles)
|0:01:38
|6
|Amy Dombroski (Luna Pro Team)
|0:02:14
|7
|Amanda Sin (3 Rox Racing)
|0:02:25
|8
|Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek)
|0:11:53
|9
|Anina Aaron (Grace Law/Trek/Fox)
|0:11:54
|10
|Chloe Forsman (Tokyo Joe's)
|0:12:53
|11
|Kathy Sherwin (Maifia Racing Pabst Felt)
|0:12:54
|12
|Rebecca Beaumont (Team Canada)
|0:12:55
|13
|Meghan Korol (Mafia Racing)
|0:13:53
|14
|Erin Disterheft (Team Billys)
|0:13:54
|15
|Rebecca Sauber (LCR/Ergon)
|0:13:55
|16
|Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison)
|0:13:56
|17
|Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling)
|0:14:53
|18
|Deidre York (Velobum.com)
|0:14:54
|19
|Danae York (Mafia Racing)
|0:14:55
|DNF
|Allison Mann (Rock N' Road)
