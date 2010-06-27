Image 1 of 20 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) taking the win convincingly. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 20 The elite women's podium was topped off by Katie Compton (Planet Bike). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 20 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) climbing away from her competition. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 20 Sue Butler (River City Bicycles) riding herself on to the podium. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 20 Anina Aaron on the fire road climb. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 20 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) all alone as she traverses the ski slope. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 20 Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) hammering uphill. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 20 Kelli Emmett (Giant) chasing Willow Koerber. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 20 Amanda Sin (3 Rox Racing) having a great weekend. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 20 Kelli Emmett (Giant) crossing the wooden bridge. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 20 Kathy Sherwin (Mafia Racing) leading a group up the ski slope. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 20 Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) was not having one of her best short track races today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 20 Kelli Emmett (Giant) got a great jump off the line. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 20 Willow Koerber (Subaru-Gary Fisher) crashed on a grassy downhill to lose second place to Kelli Emmett (Giant). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 20 Katie Compton (Planet Bike) didn't waste much time in going to the front. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 20 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) chasing Katie Compton hard. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 20 Subaru-Trek teammates Willow Koerber and Heather Irmiger in their new colours. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 20 Katie Compton and her husband/manager Mark Legg. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 20 Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) making a move to the front. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 20 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) cornering at the bottom of the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

In an amazing display of powerful riding, former US short track National Champion Katie Compton (Planet Bike) won at today's USA Cycling’s Pro XCT Subaru Cup. Current champion Georgia Gould (Luna) did her best to stay with Compton, but had to settle for second place.

"The heat was tough," said Compton. "The course had a lot of power climbing, and I had better legs today. I wanted to let someone set the pace and sit in and follow Georgia. I knew she was going to be strong

"After two to three laps the pace started slowing so I just decided to keep the momentum going and got a gap," she said.

Kelli Emmett (Giant), who won last week's short track at Massanutten, finished third. Willow Koerber (Subaru-Trek) crashed mid-race but was able to still pull out a fourth place finish, while a solid rider secured Portland native Sue Butler (River City Bicycles) fifth spot on the podium.

The course at Mt. Morris included one significant climb where all the action seemed to take place. There were also small sections of singletrack and the course actually wound around the ski area base lodge.

Gould did not let up one bit despite what had grown to over a 100-metre gap. "I was closing a little at the end, but I had just one steady speed," she said. "It was hard. I was suffering and just pushed myself as hard as I could."

Butler had one of her best results ever, which she attributed to some time racing on the road. "I have good form after Nature Valley last week," she said. "I did three crits which probably gave me good fitness for this."

Emmett won the start but Koeber was determined to get around her before hitting the first climb. Koerber led for less than two laps when Compton launched her attack.

Compton was chased only by Gould by lap three. There was a large gap back to Koerber and Emmett, who were riding together. Compton was already passing lap traffic by the fourth lap, as her lead grew to 20 seconds.

Koerber slid out at the bottom of a grassy descent on the seventh lap, allowing Emmett to move into third place. She would hold that position all the way to the finish, while Koerber couldn't seem to regain her earlier speed.

At the finish Compton rode in alone to claim victory in the first Pro XCT Subaru Cup short track race.

Full Results