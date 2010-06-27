Trending

Craig conquers short track race

JHK holds off Schultz for second

Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) taking his first win since having leg surgery this year.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Riders in a tight pace line early in the race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) started to slip backwards after his attack.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Todd Wells (Specialized) attacking on the climb.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Ryan Trebon (Kona) broke away for about a lap.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Tristen Schouten (Mafia Racing) leading Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Carl Decker (Giant) leading the race in a short section of singletrack.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) cornering in the woods.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Greg Carpenter (3D Racing) smoking the bottom of the course.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Derek Zandstra (3 Rox Racing) racing in fourth place.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Australian Champion Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) giving it a go.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The men's field climbing the ski slope.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
USA Champion Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) attacking the field.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Carl Decker (Giant) having another solid ride.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
XC winner Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) looked inspired again today.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Subaru-Trek team manager Jon Rourke giving encouragement to Jeremy-Horgan Kobelski with one lap to go.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Small town America on a summer morning.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The start of the elite men's race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Jonathan Page (Planet Bike) leading the field up the climb on lap two.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
The men's podium featured the USA Champion on the top step.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Adam Craig (Rabobank-Giant) is back. After months of rehabilitation following ACL surgery, he won today's short track race in typical Adam Craig style. Craig waited until mid-race to launch his attack, and nobody could hold his wheel from thereon.

Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek) finished second after making a late-race surge that nearly caught Craig. After winning Saturday's cross country race Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) finished third, with Derek Zandstra (3 Rox Racing) and Todd Wells (Specialized) rounding out the podium.

"I was surprised that I dropped everyone," said Craig. "I figured that Jeremy would get back to me, but whoever got to the bridge at the top first was going to win. I had maybe five metres at the bridge. I rested a bit on the last lap figuring that if he catches me I can always counter him."

Horgan-Kobelski had the large crowd screaming as he attempted to chase down Craig. "I was thinking maybe I had it because Adam was coming back quick but he had a little bit left in the tank," said Horgan-Kobelski. "I made a big move with two laps to go but I didn't have enough to get around him. I was a little cooked from closing that gap."

The short track racing today was easily the most exciting of the year. No less than eight different riders led laps. The attacking was viscous, and almost always took the form of out-of-the-saddle hammerfests up the mountain.

Ryan Woodall (Beick City Bicycles) took the hole shot off the start and led the first lap. Jonathan Page (Planet Bike), racing in the home state of his sponsor, attacked and took the lead while climbing the ski trail.  Page’s lead did not last, however, as Sid Taberlay (Sho-Air/Specialized) took over before the end of the second lap.

Schultz decided to stretch his legs on lap three, but Wells jumped him just before the bridge at the top of the course. On lap five Ryan Trebon (Kona) laid down one of the patented attacks he has used to win many cyclo-cross races, prompting Schultz, Carl Decker (Giant), and Wells to take up the chase.

By this time Taberlay, Max Plaxton (Sho-Air/Specialized), and Page had been dropped from the lead group. Decker made a move just after the start/finish area on lap seven and led until teammate Craig decided to give it a whirl.

Once Craig went off the front, only JHK seemed to have any chance of reeling him back in. Craig crossed the finish first, so surprised that he had won, that he forgot to do his iconic wheelie for the cheering crowd.

Full Results

Elite men short track
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Craig (Rabobank Giant)0:28:04
2Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek)0:00:06
3Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek)0:00:09
4Derek Zandstra (3 Rox Racing)0:00:13
5Todd Wells (Specialized)0:00:17
6Tristan Schouten (Mafia)0:00:20
7Carl Decker (Giant )0:00:22
8Ryan Trebon (Kona/FSA)0:01:03
9Sid Taberlay (Sho Air /Specialized)0:01:15
10Colin Cares (Kenda/Felt)0:01:21
11Ryan Woodall (Beick City Bicycles)0:01:32
12Kerry Werner (Shirks Racing)0:01:37
13Eric Batty (Trek Canada)0:01:43
14Jonathan Page (Planet Bike)0:01:52
15Tad Elliott (Sho Air)0:01:58
16Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:02:02
17Brian Matter (Gear Grinder / Trek)0:02:04
18Stephen Ettinger (Mafia/Felt/PBR)0:02:06
19Andy Schultz (Kenda-Felt)0:02:08
20Jack Hinkens (Trek co-op)0:02:12
21Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:02:16
22Robert Marion (American Classic/Kenda/Tomac)0:02:52
23Francis Morin (Team Canada)0:12:57
24Ethan Gilmour (Giant )0:12:58
25Russell Finsterwald (Subaru-Trek)0:12:59
26Travis Livermon (Champion System / Cannondale)0:13:57
27Mitchell Peterson (Giant )0:13:58
28Troy Wells (Team Clif Bar)0:13:59
29T J Woodruff (Trek Bicycles Boulder)0:14:57
30Eric Thompson (Maplelag/Paramo)0:14:58
31Gregory Carpenter (3D Racing)0:14:59
32Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized)0:15:57
33Dylan Alesio (PureBulk/Notubes)0:15:58
34Nathan Guerra (Mr Tree / Powerbr)0:15:59
35Sebastien Cadieux-Duval (Team Canada)0:16:00
36Aaron Elwell (HighGear/Trek)0:16:01
37Simon Lalancette (devinci)0:16:57
38Joe Schneider (3D Racing / SpineOne Ortho)0:16:58
39Ronald Stawicki (Team Polska)0:16:59
40Blake Zumbrunnen (Revolution / Peak / Café Rio)0:17:00
41Scott Cole (Adventure 212/ Specialized)0:17:57
42Andrew Alesio (PureBulk/Notubes)0:17:58
43Dallas Fowler0:17:59
44John Burns (Bikeman.com)0:18:00
45Alex Ryan (Champion Sytem Cannondale)0:18:01
46Richard Schoenfelder (GAS / Intrisic)0:18:57
47Mitchell Hoke (Tokyo Joes)0:18:58
DNFMax Plaxton (Sho Air /Specialized)
DNFAdam Morka (Trek Canada)
DNFKyle Spisak (Team Lake Effect / Train Ready)
DNFTrevor Downing (Mafia Racing)

 

