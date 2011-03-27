Trending

Forsman earns first pro national win in short track

Five women battle until final lap

Image 1 of 25

Chloe Forsman (BMC) takes her first pro win.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 25

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 25

Elite women’s start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 25

Krista Park (Incycle) leading on the first lap.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 25

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) setting the pace.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 25

Lea Davison (Specialized) dangling behind the leaders.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 25

Erica Zaveta (BMC) on the flat fire road.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 25

Rebecca Beaumont (Canadian National U-23 Team)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 25

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) trying to get away from her followers.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 25

Emily Batty (Trek Subaru) descending with the leaders.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 25

Judy Freeman (Kenda Felt) descending ahead of Heather Irmiger.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 25

Chloe Forsman (BMC) out-sprints Lea Davison to take the victory.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 25

Former teammate Georgia Gould congratulates Chloe Forsman on her first pro victory.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 25

Chloe Forsman (BMC) is congratulated by her fiancée TJ Woodruff.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 25

Zephanie Blasi (NoTubes) on the descent.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 25

Chloe Forsman (BMC) on the front row.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 25

Krista Park (Incycle) gets her second hole shot in as many days.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 25

Elite women head out onto lap one of the 20-minute race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 25

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) on the front of the race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 25

Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) with Chloe Forsman close behind.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 25

Chloe Forsman (BMC) descending the only steep pitch.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 25

Emily Batty (Trek Subaru) made the selection of six riders.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 25

Lea Davison (Specialized) riding with the leaders.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 25

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 25

Heather Irmiger (Trek Subaru) made a brilliant recovery from a botched call-up.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

BMC Development Team racer Chloe Forsman had a break-out ride in the elite women's short track race, besting some of the premier female racers in the world, including World Cup champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna).

Once the gun went off, the women's field splintered within a few laps into select groups. The lead group contained Georgia Gould (Luna), Pendrel, Lea Davison (Specialized), Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) and Forsman.

For the majority of the 20-minute race, each of the five riders took their turn at the front setting the pace and playing a bit of the cat and mouse that is common in short track racing.

When the bell lap came, Pendrel was the first to crack as the cross country winner lost contact with the lead group by a couple seconds.

Forsman did a brilliant job of placing herself in the front of the course's final climb. From there, she kept the other four women at bay as they all dropped down a steep shoot before heading towards the finish line.

With 100m to go, Davison perched on Forsman's back wheel and tried to come around, but Forsman proved too strong and took a well deserved victory, quickly followed by Batty and Gould.

Pendrel came in alone in fifth with some room to spare over the second chase group led by No Tubes rider Kathy Sherwin, Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek), Judy Freeman and Zeph Blasie.

Full Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chloe Forsman (BMC MTB Development Team US)
2Lea Davison (Specialized)
3Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek)
4Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)
5Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)
6Kathy Sherwin (No Tubes Elite Womens Team)
7Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek)
8Judy Freeman (Kenda-Felt)
9Zephanie Blasi (No Tubes Elite Womens Team)
10Erica Zaveta (BMCMTB Development Team US)
11Carolyn Popovic (Team CF)
12Sarah Kaufmann (Elete Electrolytes)
13Rebecca Beaumont
14Amanda Sin (3 Rox Racing)
15Kelsy Bingham (Team Jamis)
16Kristina Laforge
17Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
18Nina Baum (No Tubes Women Elite)
19Shannon Gibson (No Tubes Elite Womens Team)
20Sarah Maile (Ventana Mountain Bikes)
21Laura Bietola
22Krista Park (Cannondale/No Tubes)
DNFAleksandra Mooradian
DNFDanelle Kabush (Luna)

Elite women Triple Crown #2 (weekend results)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lea Davison (Specialized)4pts
2Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)6
3Georgia Gould6
4Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek)7
5Chloe Forsman (BMC MTB Development Team US)8
6Judy Freeman (Kenda-Felt)11
7Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek)13
8Krista Park (Cannondale/No Tubes)14
9Sarah Kaufmann (Elete Electrolytes)16
10Zephanie Blasi (No Tubes Elite Womens Team)19
11Kathy Sherwin (No Tubes Elite Womens Team)19
12Amanda Sin (3 Rox Racing)22
13Carolyn Popovic (Team Cf)25
14Erica Zaveta (BMC MTB Development Team US)29
15Kelsy Bingham (Team Jamis)30
16Nina Baum (No Tubes Women Elite)36
17Laura Bietola38
18Kristina Laforge40
19Rebecca Beaumont40
20Sarah Maile (Sacramento Ca Ventana Mountain Bikes)42
21Shannon Gibson (No Tubes Elite Womens Team)45
22Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling Journal)45
23Aleksandra Springs Mooradian120
24Danelle Kabush (Luna)122

