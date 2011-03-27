Forsman earns first pro national win in short track
Five women battle until final lap
BMC Development Team racer Chloe Forsman had a break-out ride in the elite women's short track race, besting some of the premier female racers in the world, including World Cup champion Catharine Pendrel (Luna).
Once the gun went off, the women's field splintered within a few laps into select groups. The lead group contained Georgia Gould (Luna), Pendrel, Lea Davison (Specialized), Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) and Forsman.
For the majority of the 20-minute race, each of the five riders took their turn at the front setting the pace and playing a bit of the cat and mouse that is common in short track racing.
When the bell lap came, Pendrel was the first to crack as the cross country winner lost contact with the lead group by a couple seconds.
Forsman did a brilliant job of placing herself in the front of the course's final climb. From there, she kept the other four women at bay as they all dropped down a steep shoot before heading towards the finish line.
With 100m to go, Davison perched on Forsman's back wheel and tried to come around, but Forsman proved too strong and took a well deserved victory, quickly followed by Batty and Gould.
Pendrel came in alone in fifth with some room to spare over the second chase group led by No Tubes rider Kathy Sherwin, Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek), Judy Freeman and Zeph Blasie.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chloe Forsman (BMC MTB Development Team US)
|2
|Lea Davison (Specialized)
|3
|Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek)
|4
|Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team)
|5
|Catherine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)
|6
|Kathy Sherwin (No Tubes Elite Womens Team)
|7
|Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek)
|8
|Judy Freeman (Kenda-Felt)
|9
|Zephanie Blasi (No Tubes Elite Womens Team)
|10
|Erica Zaveta (BMCMTB Development Team US)
|11
|Carolyn Popovic (Team CF)
|12
|Sarah Kaufmann (Elete Electrolytes)
|13
|Rebecca Beaumont
|14
|Amanda Sin (3 Rox Racing)
|15
|Kelsy Bingham (Team Jamis)
|16
|Kristina Laforge
|17
|Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|18
|Nina Baum (No Tubes Women Elite)
|19
|Shannon Gibson (No Tubes Elite Womens Team)
|20
|Sarah Maile (Ventana Mountain Bikes)
|21
|Laura Bietola
|22
|Krista Park (Cannondale/No Tubes)
|DNF
|Aleksandra Mooradian
|DNF
|Danelle Kabush (Luna)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lea Davison (Specialized)
|4
|pts
|2
|Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team)
|6
|3
|Georgia Gould
|6
|4
|Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek)
|7
|5
|Chloe Forsman (BMC MTB Development Team US)
|8
|6
|Judy Freeman (Kenda-Felt)
|11
|7
|Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek)
|13
|8
|Krista Park (Cannondale/No Tubes)
|14
|9
|Sarah Kaufmann (Elete Electrolytes)
|16
|10
|Zephanie Blasi (No Tubes Elite Womens Team)
|19
|11
|Kathy Sherwin (No Tubes Elite Womens Team)
|19
|12
|Amanda Sin (3 Rox Racing)
|22
|13
|Carolyn Popovic (Team Cf)
|25
|14
|Erica Zaveta (BMC MTB Development Team US)
|29
|15
|Kelsy Bingham (Team Jamis)
|30
|16
|Nina Baum (No Tubes Women Elite)
|36
|17
|Laura Bietola
|38
|18
|Kristina Laforge
|40
|19
|Rebecca Beaumont
|40
|20
|Sarah Maile (Sacramento Ca Ventana Mountain Bikes)
|42
|21
|Shannon Gibson (No Tubes Elite Womens Team)
|45
|22
|Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|45
|23
|Aleksandra Springs Mooradian
|120
|24
|Danelle Kabush (Luna)
|122
