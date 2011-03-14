Trending

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) sweeps the Pro-XCT events with his strongest performance in years.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Max Plaxton (Specialized) extending his lead.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Barry Wicks (Kona) chasing Plaxton.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeremiah Bishop being cheered by his wife Erin and son Conrad.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Trek Subaru) sporting a new look this year.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Max Plaxton (Specialized) wearing an ice vest at the start.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Steven Ettinger (BMC) enjoying his first trip to the front row.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Max Plaxton (Specialized) being chased down by Wicks.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Spencer Paxson (Kona) appears to be a strong addition to the Kona team.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Max Plaxton (Specialized) cornering hard.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Trek Subaru) descending in his aero style.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Steven Ettinger (BMC) riding a brilliant race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Trek teammates Sam Schultz and Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
A big field of Elite men take to the course.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Sid Taberlay’s race was short lived due to a first-lap crash where he suffered a separated shoulder.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) wasted little time getting to the front of the race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Adam Morka (Trek Canada) racing to an impressive 7th place.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Max Plaxton (Specialized) all alone after the Taberlay crash.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Barry Wicks (Kona) having a good race.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Young Steven Ettinger (BMC) having the ride of the day with a 6th place finish.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Barry Wicks (Kona) with Max Plaxton drafting.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Max Plaxton (Specialized) content to follow Wicks for a while.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
he BMC Development Team warming up for Short Track.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) attempts to break away from the group.

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) took his second victory in as many days at the short track at Bonelli Park in California.  Max Plaxton (Specialized) was second ahead of Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) in third.

In the men's race, Sid Taberlay took to the front of the large men's field. However, after not even a half lap, Taberlay went down while in the third spot on a tricky little off camber sweeper. The Aussie looked to have a broken collarbone from initial reports, but later reports said he had dislocated his shoulder.

Taberlay's crash opened the door for Plaxton, who opened up a lead.  He was chased down by Kona's Spencer Paxson.  Other chasers included Adam Craig (Rabobank/Giant), Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek), Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) and Bishop, among others.

Out front, Plaxton and Spencer dangled at the five-minute mark by about three seconds.

Behind Plaxton, Adam Morka (Trek Canada) took a turn at the front of the chasers.

Then at the seven minute mark, Bishop exploded from the field to go in search of Plaxton's wheel. However by the 10-minute mark, the pack had shuffled around, with Bishop back to ninth and JHK taking up the lead group chase of Plaxton.

No sooner had the race seemed to settle down than Barry Wicks (Kona) popped off the front of the group on the asphalt section and went after Plaxton. A quarter lap later, Wicks joined Plaxton at the front.

But then Bishop countered out of the chase group to bring the leaders back. But he was left with Gagne, Schultz and a few others not more than a second and a half back.

The chase groups were constantly morphing throughout the race. Under 23 rider Zach Valdez was one youngster who made an impression by making the main chase group.

Down to the last lap, Bishop made contact with Plaxton as both tried to jockey for position heading into the infield. As the riders popped out of the trees, Bishop had the lead. Gagne, Schultz and Wicks hadn't been dislodged too far and were still in the mix all the way into the final chicane before the finish line.

Stephen Ettinger, Morka, Ryan Woodall, Jeff Herrera, and 19-year-old Zach Valdez all made the top 10.

With his win, the 34-year-old Bishop cemented the men's Bonelli Triple Crown overall with a fine display of riding.  Plaxton and Taberlay were second and third overall.   With his performance this weekend, Bishop looks likely to be a serious cross country threat for the 2011 season.

Gagne put in another notable performance.  He was the sole Rocky Mountain team representative after his elder teammate Geoff Kabush left Saturday evening. The young Canadian quietly put in three podium rides on the weekend with a 5-3-4 combo, landing him fourth overall for the weekend ahead of some of the sport's bigger names.

Kabush used his short track as his throw out round, and used a six-three combo from the cross country and super D to round out the top five overall.

Schultz edged out his teammate Horgan Kobelski for sixth, while Ettinger, Wicks and Craig rounded out the top 10.  Wells wa

The Bonelli Park US Pro XCT round drew nearly 800 total racers in pro and amateur categories. 

The next Triple Crown will take place on March 26 and 27 at Fontana, California.

Full Results

Elite men short track
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jeremiah Bishop (USA)
2Max Plaxton (Can)
3Raphael Gagne (Can)
4Sam Schultz (USA)
5Barry Wicks (USA)
6Stephen Ettinger (USA)
7Adam Morka (USA)
8Ryan Woodall (USA)
9Jeff Herrera (USA)
10Zachary Valdez (USA)
11Kris Sneddon (Can)
12Bryan Fawley (USA)
13Adam Craig (USA)
14Bryson Perry (USA)
15Kerry Werner (USA)
16Colin Cares (USA)
17Aaron Bradford (USA)
18Dana Weber (USA)
19Peter Glassford (Can)
20Kalan Beisel (USA)
21Francis Morin (Can)
22Tristan Uhl (USA)
23Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA)
24Zachary Keller (USA)
25Spencer Paxson (USA)
26Brad Bingham (USA)
27Jack Hinkens (USA)
28Clinton Claassen (USA)
29Jason Siegle (USA)
30Mitchell Peterson (USA)
31Andy Schultz (USA)
32Tj Woodruff (USA)
33John Nobil (USA)
34Cody Kaiser (USA)
35Kevin Smallman (USA)
36Vincent Lombardi (USA)
37Braden Kappius (USA)
38Kevin Kane (USA)
39Romolo Forcino (USA)
40Matthew Connors (USA)
41Anthony Sinyard (USA)
42Nicholas Weighall (USA)
43Peter Odonnell (USA)
44Garnet Vertican (USA)
45Derek Hermon (USA)
46Dean Poshard (USA)
DNFEric Bierman (USA)
DNFSid Taberlay (Aus)
DNFTroy Wells (USA)
DNFGreg Carpenter (USA)
DNFRussell Finsterwald (USA)
DNFNoah Holcomb (USA)
DNFRotem Ishay (Isr)
DNFJason Sager (USA)
DNFGerry Cody (USA)

 

Elite men Triple Crown Round #1 Final Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale Factory2pts
2Max Plaxton (USA) Specialized4
3Sid Taberlay (Aus) Kenda H20 Overdrive5
4Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory8
5Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain9
6Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek12
7Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski Subaru-Trek15
8Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC MTB Development16
9Barry Wicks (USA) Kona19
10Adam Craig (USA) Giant MTB Team22
11Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team22
12Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona24
13Jeff Herrera (USA) Bicycleworld.Tv31
14Ryan Woodall (USA) Brick City Bicycles.31
15Kerry Werner (USA) BMC MTB Development33
16Rotem Ishay (Isr) Team Jamis35
17Bryson Perry (USA) Life Time Fitness39
18Tj Woodruff (USA) Trek Bicycles Boulder40
19Adam Morka (USA) Trek Canada43
20Tristan Uhl (USA) Atc Racing44
21Kalan Beisel (USA) Yeti/SRAM46
22Troy Wells (USA) Team Cliff Bar48
23Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt50
24Zachary Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized51
25Aaron Bradford (USA) Family Cycling/Specialized52
26Francis Morin (Can)53
27Dana Weber (USA) Trek/Jax Bicycle World53
28Jack Hinkens (USA) BMC MTB Development55
29Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea USA57
30Clinton Claassen (USA) Team Mad Cat58
31Vincent Lombardi (USA) Steven K Pro Team60
32Brad Bingham (USA)60
33Andy Schultz (USA) Kenda/Felt68
34Kevin Smallman (USA) Incycle/Cannondale73
35Zachary Keller (USA) Form Cycles/Griffin73
36Jason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt75
37Mitchell Peterson (USA) Life Time Fitness Cycling75
38Romolo Forcino (USA) Chains Required Bike81
39Greg Carpenter (USA) Devo/Giant86
40John Nobil (USA) Bear Valley Bikes88
41Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant MTB/Specialized91
42Nicholas Weighall (USA) Cal Giant MTB/Specialized95
43Anthony Sinyard (USA) Specialized95
44Kevin Kane (USA) Rocky Mountain Factory96
45Matthew Connors (USA) Bicycle Ranch101
46Eric Bierman (USA) Steven K Sports103
47Gerry Cody (USA) Bike Blood103
48Rich Weis (USA) Trek109
49Peter Odonnell (USA) GT Bicycles112
50Peter Glassford (Can) Canada MTB Team114
51Garnet Vertican (USA) Giant116
52Braden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar133
53Jordan Kahlenberg (USA) Giant Mid-Atlantic165

 

