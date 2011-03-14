Image 1 of 25 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) sweeps the Pro-XCT events with his strongest performance in years. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 25 Max Plaxton (Specialized) extending his lead. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 25 Barry Wicks (Kona) chasing Plaxton. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 25 Jeremiah Bishop being cheered by his wife Erin and son Conrad. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 25 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Trek Subaru) sporting a new look this year. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 25 Max Plaxton (Specialized) wearing an ice vest at the start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 25 Steven Ettinger (BMC) enjoying his first trip to the front row. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 25 Max Plaxton (Specialized) being chased down by Wicks. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 25 Spencer Paxson (Kona) appears to be a strong addition to the Kona team. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 25 Max Plaxton (Specialized) cornering hard. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 25 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Trek Subaru) descending in his aero style. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 25 Steven Ettinger (BMC) riding a brilliant race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 25 Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 25 Trek teammates Sam Schultz and Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 25 A big field of Elite men take to the course. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 25 Sid Taberlay’s race was short lived due to a first-lap crash where he suffered a separated shoulder. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 25 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) wasted little time getting to the front of the race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 25 Adam Morka (Trek Canada) racing to an impressive 7th place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 25 Max Plaxton (Specialized) all alone after the Taberlay crash. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 25 Barry Wicks (Kona) having a good race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 25 Young Steven Ettinger (BMC) having the ride of the day with a 6th place finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 25 Barry Wicks (Kona) with Max Plaxton drafting. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 25 Max Plaxton (Specialized) content to follow Wicks for a while. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 25 he BMC Development Team warming up for Short Track. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 25 Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) attempts to break away from the group. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) took his second victory in as many days at the short track at Bonelli Park in California. Max Plaxton (Specialized) was second ahead of Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) in third.

In the men's race, Sid Taberlay took to the front of the large men's field. However, after not even a half lap, Taberlay went down while in the third spot on a tricky little off camber sweeper. The Aussie looked to have a broken collarbone from initial reports, but later reports said he had dislocated his shoulder.

Taberlay's crash opened the door for Plaxton, who opened up a lead. He was chased down by Kona's Spencer Paxson. Other chasers included Adam Craig (Rabobank/Giant), Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek), Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) and Bishop, among others.

Out front, Plaxton and Spencer dangled at the five-minute mark by about three seconds.

Behind Plaxton, Adam Morka (Trek Canada) took a turn at the front of the chasers.

Then at the seven minute mark, Bishop exploded from the field to go in search of Plaxton's wheel. However by the 10-minute mark, the pack had shuffled around, with Bishop back to ninth and JHK taking up the lead group chase of Plaxton.

No sooner had the race seemed to settle down than Barry Wicks (Kona) popped off the front of the group on the asphalt section and went after Plaxton. A quarter lap later, Wicks joined Plaxton at the front.

But then Bishop countered out of the chase group to bring the leaders back. But he was left with Gagne, Schultz and a few others not more than a second and a half back.

The chase groups were constantly morphing throughout the race. Under 23 rider Zach Valdez was one youngster who made an impression by making the main chase group.

Down to the last lap, Bishop made contact with Plaxton as both tried to jockey for position heading into the infield. As the riders popped out of the trees, Bishop had the lead. Gagne, Schultz and Wicks hadn't been dislodged too far and were still in the mix all the way into the final chicane before the finish line.

Stephen Ettinger, Morka, Ryan Woodall, Jeff Herrera, and 19-year-old Zach Valdez all made the top 10.

With his win, the 34-year-old Bishop cemented the men's Bonelli Triple Crown overall with a fine display of riding. Plaxton and Taberlay were second and third overall. With his performance this weekend, Bishop looks likely to be a serious cross country threat for the 2011 season.

Gagne put in another notable performance. He was the sole Rocky Mountain team representative after his elder teammate Geoff Kabush left Saturday evening. The young Canadian quietly put in three podium rides on the weekend with a 5-3-4 combo, landing him fourth overall for the weekend ahead of some of the sport's bigger names.

Kabush used his short track as his throw out round, and used a six-three combo from the cross country and super D to round out the top five overall.

Schultz edged out his teammate Horgan Kobelski for sixth, while Ettinger, Wicks and Craig rounded out the top 10. Wells wa

The Bonelli Park US Pro XCT round drew nearly 800 total racers in pro and amateur categories.

The next Triple Crown will take place on March 26 and 27 at Fontana, California.

Full Results

Elite men short track # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) 2 Max Plaxton (Can) 3 Raphael Gagne (Can) 4 Sam Schultz (USA) 5 Barry Wicks (USA) 6 Stephen Ettinger (USA) 7 Adam Morka (USA) 8 Ryan Woodall (USA) 9 Jeff Herrera (USA) 10 Zachary Valdez (USA) 11 Kris Sneddon (Can) 12 Bryan Fawley (USA) 13 Adam Craig (USA) 14 Bryson Perry (USA) 15 Kerry Werner (USA) 16 Colin Cares (USA) 17 Aaron Bradford (USA) 18 Dana Weber (USA) 19 Peter Glassford (Can) 20 Kalan Beisel (USA) 21 Francis Morin (Can) 22 Tristan Uhl (USA) 23 Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA) 24 Zachary Keller (USA) 25 Spencer Paxson (USA) 26 Brad Bingham (USA) 27 Jack Hinkens (USA) 28 Clinton Claassen (USA) 29 Jason Siegle (USA) 30 Mitchell Peterson (USA) 31 Andy Schultz (USA) 32 Tj Woodruff (USA) 33 John Nobil (USA) 34 Cody Kaiser (USA) 35 Kevin Smallman (USA) 36 Vincent Lombardi (USA) 37 Braden Kappius (USA) 38 Kevin Kane (USA) 39 Romolo Forcino (USA) 40 Matthew Connors (USA) 41 Anthony Sinyard (USA) 42 Nicholas Weighall (USA) 43 Peter Odonnell (USA) 44 Garnet Vertican (USA) 45 Derek Hermon (USA) 46 Dean Poshard (USA) DNF Eric Bierman (USA) DNF Sid Taberlay (Aus) DNF Troy Wells (USA) DNF Greg Carpenter (USA) DNF Russell Finsterwald (USA) DNF Noah Holcomb (USA) DNF Rotem Ishay (Isr) DNF Jason Sager (USA) DNF Gerry Cody (USA)