Bishop makes it two in a row
Cannondale racer comes out on top at end of tactical race
Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale) took his second victory in as many days at the short track at Bonelli Park in California. Max Plaxton (Specialized) was second ahead of Raphael Gagne (Rocky Mountain) in third.
In the men's race, Sid Taberlay took to the front of the large men's field. However, after not even a half lap, Taberlay went down while in the third spot on a tricky little off camber sweeper. The Aussie looked to have a broken collarbone from initial reports, but later reports said he had dislocated his shoulder.
Taberlay's crash opened the door for Plaxton, who opened up a lead. He was chased down by Kona's Spencer Paxson. Other chasers included Adam Craig (Rabobank/Giant), Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (Subaru-Trek), Sam Schultz (Subaru-Trek) and Bishop, among others.
Out front, Plaxton and Spencer dangled at the five-minute mark by about three seconds.
Behind Plaxton, Adam Morka (Trek Canada) took a turn at the front of the chasers.
Then at the seven minute mark, Bishop exploded from the field to go in search of Plaxton's wheel. However by the 10-minute mark, the pack had shuffled around, with Bishop back to ninth and JHK taking up the lead group chase of Plaxton.
No sooner had the race seemed to settle down than Barry Wicks (Kona) popped off the front of the group on the asphalt section and went after Plaxton. A quarter lap later, Wicks joined Plaxton at the front.
But then Bishop countered out of the chase group to bring the leaders back. But he was left with Gagne, Schultz and a few others not more than a second and a half back.
The chase groups were constantly morphing throughout the race. Under 23 rider Zach Valdez was one youngster who made an impression by making the main chase group.
Down to the last lap, Bishop made contact with Plaxton as both tried to jockey for position heading into the infield. As the riders popped out of the trees, Bishop had the lead. Gagne, Schultz and Wicks hadn't been dislodged too far and were still in the mix all the way into the final chicane before the finish line.
Stephen Ettinger, Morka, Ryan Woodall, Jeff Herrera, and 19-year-old Zach Valdez all made the top 10.
With his win, the 34-year-old Bishop cemented the men's Bonelli Triple Crown overall with a fine display of riding. Plaxton and Taberlay were second and third overall. With his performance this weekend, Bishop looks likely to be a serious cross country threat for the 2011 season.
Gagne put in another notable performance. He was the sole Rocky Mountain team representative after his elder teammate Geoff Kabush left Saturday evening. The young Canadian quietly put in three podium rides on the weekend with a 5-3-4 combo, landing him fourth overall for the weekend ahead of some of the sport's bigger names.
Kabush used his short track as his throw out round, and used a six-three combo from the cross country and super D to round out the top five overall.
Schultz edged out his teammate Horgan Kobelski for sixth, while Ettinger, Wicks and Craig rounded out the top 10. Wells wa
The Bonelli Park US Pro XCT round drew nearly 800 total racers in pro and amateur categories.
The next Triple Crown will take place on March 26 and 27 at Fontana, California.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA)
|2
|Max Plaxton (Can)
|3
|Raphael Gagne (Can)
|4
|Sam Schultz (USA)
|5
|Barry Wicks (USA)
|6
|Stephen Ettinger (USA)
|7
|Adam Morka (USA)
|8
|Ryan Woodall (USA)
|9
|Jeff Herrera (USA)
|10
|Zachary Valdez (USA)
|11
|Kris Sneddon (Can)
|12
|Bryan Fawley (USA)
|13
|Adam Craig (USA)
|14
|Bryson Perry (USA)
|15
|Kerry Werner (USA)
|16
|Colin Cares (USA)
|17
|Aaron Bradford (USA)
|18
|Dana Weber (USA)
|19
|Peter Glassford (Can)
|20
|Kalan Beisel (USA)
|21
|Francis Morin (Can)
|22
|Tristan Uhl (USA)
|23
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski (USA)
|24
|Zachary Keller (USA)
|25
|Spencer Paxson (USA)
|26
|Brad Bingham (USA)
|27
|Jack Hinkens (USA)
|28
|Clinton Claassen (USA)
|29
|Jason Siegle (USA)
|30
|Mitchell Peterson (USA)
|31
|Andy Schultz (USA)
|32
|Tj Woodruff (USA)
|33
|John Nobil (USA)
|34
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|35
|Kevin Smallman (USA)
|36
|Vincent Lombardi (USA)
|37
|Braden Kappius (USA)
|38
|Kevin Kane (USA)
|39
|Romolo Forcino (USA)
|40
|Matthew Connors (USA)
|41
|Anthony Sinyard (USA)
|42
|Nicholas Weighall (USA)
|43
|Peter Odonnell (USA)
|44
|Garnet Vertican (USA)
|45
|Derek Hermon (USA)
|46
|Dean Poshard (USA)
|DNF
|Eric Bierman (USA)
|DNF
|Sid Taberlay (Aus)
|DNF
|Troy Wells (USA)
|DNF
|Greg Carpenter (USA)
|DNF
|Russell Finsterwald (USA)
|DNF
|Noah Holcomb (USA)
|DNF
|Rotem Ishay (Isr)
|DNF
|Jason Sager (USA)
|DNF
|Gerry Cody (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Cannondale Factory
|2
|pts
|2
|Max Plaxton (USA) Specialized
|4
|3
|Sid Taberlay (Aus) Kenda H20 Overdrive
|5
|4
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory
|8
|5
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|9
|6
|Sam Schultz (USA) Subaru-Trek
|12
|7
|Jeremy Horgan-Kobelski Subaru-Trek
|15
|8
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC MTB Development
|16
|9
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|19
|10
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant MTB Team
|22
|11
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team
|22
|12
|Kris Sneddon (Can) Kona
|24
|13
|Jeff Herrera (USA) Bicycleworld.Tv
|31
|14
|Ryan Woodall (USA) Brick City Bicycles.
|31
|15
|Kerry Werner (USA) BMC MTB Development
|33
|16
|Rotem Ishay (Isr) Team Jamis
|35
|17
|Bryson Perry (USA) Life Time Fitness
|39
|18
|Tj Woodruff (USA) Trek Bicycles Boulder
|40
|19
|Adam Morka (USA) Trek Canada
|43
|20
|Tristan Uhl (USA) Atc Racing
|44
|21
|Kalan Beisel (USA) Yeti/SRAM
|46
|22
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Cliff Bar
|48
|23
|Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt
|50
|24
|Zachary Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
|51
|25
|Aaron Bradford (USA) Family Cycling/Specialized
|52
|26
|Francis Morin (Can)
|53
|27
|Dana Weber (USA) Trek/Jax Bicycle World
|53
|28
|Jack Hinkens (USA) BMC MTB Development
|55
|29
|Bryan Fawley (USA) Orbea USA
|57
|30
|Clinton Claassen (USA) Team Mad Cat
|58
|31
|Vincent Lombardi (USA) Steven K Pro Team
|60
|32
|Brad Bingham (USA)
|60
|33
|Andy Schultz (USA) Kenda/Felt
|68
|34
|Kevin Smallman (USA) Incycle/Cannondale
|73
|35
|Zachary Keller (USA) Form Cycles/Griffin
|73
|36
|Jason Siegle (USA) SDG/Felt
|75
|37
|Mitchell Peterson (USA) Life Time Fitness Cycling
|75
|38
|Romolo Forcino (USA) Chains Required Bike
|81
|39
|Greg Carpenter (USA) Devo/Giant
|86
|40
|John Nobil (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|88
|41
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Cal Giant MTB/Specialized
|91
|42
|Nicholas Weighall (USA) Cal Giant MTB/Specialized
|95
|43
|Anthony Sinyard (USA) Specialized
|95
|44
|Kevin Kane (USA) Rocky Mountain Factory
|96
|45
|Matthew Connors (USA) Bicycle Ranch
|101
|46
|Eric Bierman (USA) Steven K Sports
|103
|47
|Gerry Cody (USA) Bike Blood
|103
|48
|Rich Weis (USA) Trek
|109
|49
|Peter Odonnell (USA) GT Bicycles
|112
|50
|Peter Glassford (Can) Canada MTB Team
|114
|51
|Garnet Vertican (USA) Giant
|116
|52
|Braden Kappius (USA) Clif Bar
|133
|53
|Jordan Kahlenberg (USA) Giant Mid-Atlantic
|165
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy