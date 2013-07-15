Trending

Mulally wins Snowshoe Pro GRT

Galyean clinches victory in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neko Mulally0:04:08.97
2Logan Binggeli0:00:05.58
3Kevin Acello0:00:09.64
4Nik Dudukovich0:00:12.51
5Max Morgan0:00:13.92
6Logan Mulally0:00:18.32
7Timothy Price0:00:22.12
8Kyle Grau0:00:22.29
9Mitch Ropelato0:00:22.89
10Brandon Blakely0:00:23.96
11Mike Thomas0:00:24.01
12Corey Zell0:00:27.37
13Ray Syron0:00:27.66
14Kellen Lutz0:00:27.78
15Jimmy Leslie0:00:30.40
16Wiley Kaupas0:00:31.60
17Ian Turner0:00:35.84
18Justin Gregory0:00:35.99
19Harrison Reynolds0:00:37.12
20B.J. Treglia0:00:39.33
21Daniel Ennis0:00:39.58
22Vance Nonno0:00:40.90
23Heath Boedeker0:00:49.31
24Ben Calhoun0:00:54.69
25Alex Dawson0:01:23.83
26Michah Van Horn0:03:37.13
DNFEthan Quehl

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anne Galyean0:05:06.16
2Rae Gandolf0:00:21.96
3Amy Leishear0:00:53.53

