Mulally and Gardner win in Windham

Pro GRT visits New York

Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) on his way to winning the Windham Pro GRT

(Image credit: Trek World Racing)
Elite men's podium at the Windham Pro GRT

(Image credit: Trek World Racing)

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing)0:03:30.05
2Logan Binggeli (KHS Factory Racing)0:00:07.33
3Logan Mulally (Integrity Racing)0:00:13.88
4Sidney Slotegraaf (Tufrack Racing)0:00:14.12
5Alejandro Ortiz (Morpheus Cycles)0:00:14.54
6Robert Fraser (Tufrack/Transition)0:00:15.74
7Brian Scolforo0:00:16.16
8Mauricio Estrada (DH Colombia)0:00:16.67
9James Frost (Primary/Sram/Trek)0:00:18.60
10Tim White (Voncooper)0:00:20.59
11George Ryan (Pro-Tec/ One Ind.)0:00:20.67
12Kyle Grau (Coreoptix/Santacruz)0:00:21.20
13Ryan Burney (Cyclesmith)0:00:21.68
14Dylan Conte (Voncooper)0:00:22.22
15Kevin Littlefield (Evil Vengeance Tour)0:00:22.87
16Kellen Lutz0:00:24.29
17Alex Pfiffner0:00:24.84
18Brad Zulriluls (Adrenalineracer/To Wheels)0:00:24.98
19Ian Turner (Loco Gravity Racing)0:00:25.53
20Jordan Newth (Specialized/Truewheels/100%)0:00:26.24
21Andrew Slowey (Specialized/ Oliver)0:00:26.41
22Cody Kelley (Specialized/Cafe Rio)0:00:26.94
23Sebastian Posada0:00:28.04
24Jimmy Leslie (Grom Racing)0:00:28.21
25Scott Countryman (Gnar Gnar Tours)0:00:29.23
26Taylor Rowlands (Silent Norco)0:00:31.02
27Steve Avery (Voncooper)0:00:31.38
28Corey Zell0:00:33.37
29Justin Brigandi (Team Drop)0:00:38.61
30Benedict Treglia (Fox Racing Shox/Gung)0:00:44.04
31Matt Henderson (Oliver Racing)0:00:45.48
32Dan Bruxer (Adrenalineracer/To Wheels)0:00:47.46
DNSRay Syron (Evil Vengeance Tour)
DNFKevin Aiello (Khs Factory Racing)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rebecca Gardner (Gardner Racing)0:04:36.66
2Alison Zimmer (Xprezo/ Mtbvt)0:00:03.86
3Anne Galyean (Integrity Racing)0:00:07.43
4Taylor Allison (Team Drop)0:00:21.25
5Mary Elges (Speed Legion)0:00:26.11
6Amy Leishear (Spoke Apparel/Mobtown Velo)0:00:47.75
7Eva Wilson (Oliver Racing)0:00:57.82

