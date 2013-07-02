Mulally and Gardner win in Windham
Pro GRT visits New York
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing)
|0:03:30.05
|2
|Logan Binggeli (KHS Factory Racing)
|0:00:07.33
|3
|Logan Mulally (Integrity Racing)
|0:00:13.88
|4
|Sidney Slotegraaf (Tufrack Racing)
|0:00:14.12
|5
|Alejandro Ortiz (Morpheus Cycles)
|0:00:14.54
|6
|Robert Fraser (Tufrack/Transition)
|0:00:15.74
|7
|Brian Scolforo
|0:00:16.16
|8
|Mauricio Estrada (DH Colombia)
|0:00:16.67
|9
|James Frost (Primary/Sram/Trek)
|0:00:18.60
|10
|Tim White (Voncooper)
|0:00:20.59
|11
|George Ryan (Pro-Tec/ One Ind.)
|0:00:20.67
|12
|Kyle Grau (Coreoptix/Santacruz)
|0:00:21.20
|13
|Ryan Burney (Cyclesmith)
|0:00:21.68
|14
|Dylan Conte (Voncooper)
|0:00:22.22
|15
|Kevin Littlefield (Evil Vengeance Tour)
|0:00:22.87
|16
|Kellen Lutz
|0:00:24.29
|17
|Alex Pfiffner
|0:00:24.84
|18
|Brad Zulriluls (Adrenalineracer/To Wheels)
|0:00:24.98
|19
|Ian Turner (Loco Gravity Racing)
|0:00:25.53
|20
|Jordan Newth (Specialized/Truewheels/100%)
|0:00:26.24
|21
|Andrew Slowey (Specialized/ Oliver)
|0:00:26.41
|22
|Cody Kelley (Specialized/Cafe Rio)
|0:00:26.94
|23
|Sebastian Posada
|0:00:28.04
|24
|Jimmy Leslie (Grom Racing)
|0:00:28.21
|25
|Scott Countryman (Gnar Gnar Tours)
|0:00:29.23
|26
|Taylor Rowlands (Silent Norco)
|0:00:31.02
|27
|Steve Avery (Voncooper)
|0:00:31.38
|28
|Corey Zell
|0:00:33.37
|29
|Justin Brigandi (Team Drop)
|0:00:38.61
|30
|Benedict Treglia (Fox Racing Shox/Gung)
|0:00:44.04
|31
|Matt Henderson (Oliver Racing)
|0:00:45.48
|32
|Dan Bruxer (Adrenalineracer/To Wheels)
|0:00:47.46
|DNS
|Ray Syron (Evil Vengeance Tour)
|DNF
|Kevin Aiello (Khs Factory Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Gardner (Gardner Racing)
|0:04:36.66
|2
|Alison Zimmer (Xprezo/ Mtbvt)
|0:00:03.86
|3
|Anne Galyean (Integrity Racing)
|0:00:07.43
|4
|Taylor Allison (Team Drop)
|0:00:21.25
|5
|Mary Elges (Speed Legion)
|0:00:26.11
|6
|Amy Leishear (Spoke Apparel/Mobtown Velo)
|0:00:47.75
|7
|Eva Wilson (Oliver Racing)
|0:00:57.82
