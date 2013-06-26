Trending

Binggeli and Schneider win China Peak Pro GRT

Cometti rides to victory in junior race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Logan Binggeli
2Mikey Sylvestri
3Adam Digby
4Kellen Lutz
5Christoper Ravina
6Jake Payne
7Trevor Trinkino
8Evan Turpen
9Kevin Aiello
10John Keep
11Art Babcock
12Kiran MacKinnon
13Lucas Cowan
14Andre Pepin
15Austin Hackett-Klaube
16Waylon Smith
17Brandon Bohl
18Joe Picchiottino
19Ryan Gagnon
20Cody Johnson
21Wiley Kaupas
22Anthony Marino
23Bo MacArthur
24T Asprey
25Tanner Stephens
26Andrew Terry
27Matthew Condrashoff-Domingue
28Cody Kelley
29Riley Mueller
30Felip Walker
31Keith Morelan
32Greg Glynn
33Tim Mangini
34Thomas McCoy
35vance bennett
36Conrad Culleney
37Kyle Hogan
38Cody Womack
39Ryan Paquette
40Josh Nevelson

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Adrienne Schneider
2Amanda Batty
3Gretchen Johnson
4Jackie Swider

Cat. 1 Junior men 18 & under
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luca Cometti
2Chase Nelson
3Charlie Harrison
4Shane Leslie
5Cole Picchiottino
6Parker Robinson
7Jason Schroeder
8Garrett Balthasar
9Dylan Unger
10Hudson Tognetti
11Niko Kilik
12Max Kaupas
13Owen O'Malley
14Matthew Parker
15Andras Simon
16Lukas Katsandris
17Caleb Cooper
18Jason Bohl
19Michael Cofield
20Shane Murphy
21Cody Toms
22Oliver Vowel
23Warren Kniss

