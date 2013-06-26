Binggeli and Schneider win China Peak Pro GRT
Cometti rides to victory in junior race
Full Results
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Logan Binggeli
|2
|Mikey Sylvestri
|3
|Adam Digby
|4
|Kellen Lutz
|5
|Christoper Ravina
|6
|Jake Payne
|7
|Trevor Trinkino
|8
|Evan Turpen
|9
|Kevin Aiello
|10
|John Keep
|11
|Art Babcock
|12
|Kiran MacKinnon
|13
|Lucas Cowan
|14
|Andre Pepin
|15
|Austin Hackett-Klaube
|16
|Waylon Smith
|17
|Brandon Bohl
|18
|Joe Picchiottino
|19
|Ryan Gagnon
|20
|Cody Johnson
|21
|Wiley Kaupas
|22
|Anthony Marino
|23
|Bo MacArthur
|24
|T Asprey
|25
|Tanner Stephens
|26
|Andrew Terry
|27
|Matthew Condrashoff-Domingue
|28
|Cody Kelley
|29
|Riley Mueller
|30
|Felip Walker
|31
|Keith Morelan
|32
|Greg Glynn
|33
|Tim Mangini
|34
|Thomas McCoy
|35
|vance bennett
|36
|Conrad Culleney
|37
|Kyle Hogan
|38
|Cody Womack
|39
|Ryan Paquette
|40
|Josh Nevelson
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Adrienne Schneider
|2
|Amanda Batty
|3
|Gretchen Johnson
|4
|Jackie Swider
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luca Cometti
|2
|Chase Nelson
|3
|Charlie Harrison
|4
|Shane Leslie
|5
|Cole Picchiottino
|6
|Parker Robinson
|7
|Jason Schroeder
|8
|Garrett Balthasar
|9
|Dylan Unger
|10
|Hudson Tognetti
|11
|Niko Kilik
|12
|Max Kaupas
|13
|Owen O'Malley
|14
|Matthew Parker
|15
|Andras Simon
|16
|Lukas Katsandris
|17
|Caleb Cooper
|18
|Jason Bohl
|19
|Michael Cofield
|20
|Shane Murphy
|21
|Cody Toms
|22
|Oliver Vowel
|23
|Warren Kniss
