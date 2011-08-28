Binggeli wins US Pro GRT finale
Holden victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Binggeli (USA)
|0:03:59.60
|2
|Cody Warren (USA)
|0:00:04.20
|3
|Curtis Keene (USA)
|0:00:06.70
|4
|Kevin Aiello (USA)
|0:00:09.40
|5
|Bradley Benedict (USA)
|0:00:09.60
|6
|Scott Papola (USA)
|0:00:10.90
|7
|Ryan Condrashoff (USA)
|0:00:11.00
|8
|Ricardo Preciado (Mex)
|0:00:11.60
|9
|Tyler Immer (USA)
|0:00:11.70
|10
|Ryan Condrashoff (USA)
|0:00:15.30
|11
|David Klaassenvanoorscht (USA)
|0:00:16.70
|12
|Bradley King (USA)
|0:00:17.20
|13
|Evan Geankoplis (USA)
|0:00:17.60
|14
|Nathaniel Hills (USA)
|0:00:18.40
|15
|Martin Bryson (USA)
|0:00:18.90
|16
|Tyler Marshall (USA)
|0:00:19.30
|17
|Josh Brown (USA)
|0:00:19.60
|18
|Evan Ames (USA)
|0:00:21.50
|19
|Jeff Kendall-Weed (USA)
|0:00:22.10
|20
|Michael Robert Haderer (USA)
|0:00:22.30
|21
|Michael Daniels (USA)
|0:00:22.70
|22
|Leland Turner (USA)
|0:00:23.00
|23
|Ryan Egusquiza (USA)
|0:00:23.80
|24
|Troy D'elin (USA)
|0:00:24.10
|25
|Tim Mangini (USA)
|0:00:24.30
|26
|Casey Coffman (USA)
|0:00:25.60
|27
|Ian Massey (USA)
|0:00:26.10
|28
|Ryan Gardner (USA)
|29
|Kenneth Jorgensen (USA)
|0:00:27.90
|30
|Ryan Gagnon (USA)
|0:00:29.40
|31
|Craig Harvey (USA)
|0:00:29.60
|32
|Evan Bissell (USA)
|0:00:29.70
|33
|Waylon Smith (GBr)
|0:00:29.80
|34
|Craig Carlson (USA)
|0:00:30.10
|35
|Ben Hlebo (USA)
|36
|Benjaman Mcclelland (USA)
|0:00:31.80
|37
|Arthur Babcock (USA)
|0:00:34.00
|38
|Juan Otero Pastor (Spa)
|0:00:35.10
|39
|Matthew Condrashoff-Domingue (USA)
|0:00:35.30
|40
|Daniel Godard (USA)
|0:00:39.10
|41
|Tyler Gilsdorf (USA)
|0:00:43.50
|42
|Cody Johnson (USA)
|0:00:46.00
|43
|Ryan Cornilsen (USA)
|0:00:50.40
|44
|Kyle Warner (USA)
|0:00:56.80
|45
|Evan Gilsdorf (USA)
|0:00:59.30
|46
|Spenser Mehr (USA)
|0:01:16.50
|47
|Max Miller (USA)
|0:01:50.20
|48
|John Hauer (USA)
|0:02:47.80
|DNS
|Dan Aitken (NZl)
|DNS
|Taylor Cuisinot (USA)
|DNS
|John Keep (USA)
|1
|Katie Holden (USA)
|0:05:05.50
|2
|Darian Harvey (USA)
|0:00:01.70
|3
|Mary Moncorge (USA)
|0:00:04.20
|4
|Sierra Smith (USA)
|0:00:09.30
|5
|Tasa Herndon (USA)
|0:00:12.40
|6
|Jaime Rees (USA)
|0:00:12.70
|7
|Becky Gardner (USA)
|0:00:17.10
|8
|Adrienne Schneider (USA)
|0:00:19.60
