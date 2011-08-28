Trending

Binggeli wins US Pro GRT finale

Holden victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Binggeli (USA)0:03:59.60
2Cody Warren (USA)0:00:04.20
3Curtis Keene (USA)0:00:06.70
4Kevin Aiello (USA)0:00:09.40
5Bradley Benedict (USA)0:00:09.60
6Scott Papola (USA)0:00:10.90
7Ryan Condrashoff (USA)0:00:11.00
8Ricardo Preciado (Mex)0:00:11.60
9Tyler Immer (USA)0:00:11.70
10Ryan Condrashoff (USA)0:00:15.30
11David Klaassenvanoorscht (USA)0:00:16.70
12Bradley King (USA)0:00:17.20
13Evan Geankoplis (USA)0:00:17.60
14Nathaniel Hills (USA)0:00:18.40
15Martin Bryson (USA)0:00:18.90
16Tyler Marshall (USA)0:00:19.30
17Josh Brown (USA)0:00:19.60
18Evan Ames (USA)0:00:21.50
19Jeff Kendall-Weed (USA)0:00:22.10
20Michael Robert Haderer (USA)0:00:22.30
21Michael Daniels (USA)0:00:22.70
22Leland Turner (USA)0:00:23.00
23Ryan Egusquiza (USA)0:00:23.80
24Troy D'elin (USA)0:00:24.10
25Tim Mangini (USA)0:00:24.30
26Casey Coffman (USA)0:00:25.60
27Ian Massey (USA)0:00:26.10
28Ryan Gardner (USA)
29Kenneth Jorgensen (USA)0:00:27.90
30Ryan Gagnon (USA)0:00:29.40
31Craig Harvey (USA)0:00:29.60
32Evan Bissell (USA)0:00:29.70
33Waylon Smith (GBr)0:00:29.80
34Craig Carlson (USA)0:00:30.10
35Ben Hlebo (USA)
36Benjaman Mcclelland (USA)0:00:31.80
37Arthur Babcock (USA)0:00:34.00
38Juan Otero Pastor (Spa)0:00:35.10
39Matthew Condrashoff-Domingue (USA)0:00:35.30
40Daniel Godard (USA)0:00:39.10
41Tyler Gilsdorf (USA)0:00:43.50
42Cody Johnson (USA)0:00:46.00
43Ryan Cornilsen (USA)0:00:50.40
44Kyle Warner (USA)0:00:56.80
45Evan Gilsdorf (USA)0:00:59.30
46Spenser Mehr (USA)0:01:16.50
47Max Miller (USA)0:01:50.20
48John Hauer (USA)0:02:47.80
DNSDan Aitken (NZl)
DNSTaylor Cuisinot (USA)
DNSJohn Keep (USA)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Holden (USA)0:05:05.50
2Darian Harvey (USA)0:00:01.70
3Mary Moncorge (USA)0:00:04.20
4Sierra Smith (USA)0:00:09.30
5Tasa Herndon (USA)0:00:12.40
6Jaime Rees (USA)0:00:12.70
7Becky Gardner (USA)0:00:17.10
8Adrienne Schneider (USA)0:00:19.60

