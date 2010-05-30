Image 1 of 2 Andrew Neethling (Trek World Racing) on his way to winning the US Open Downhill. (Image credit: 23 degrees) Image 2 of 2 Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) topped the podium ahead of Jill Kintner (Transitions) and Melissa Buhl (KHS) (Image credit: 23 degrees)

South Africa's Andrew Neethling and Brit Tracy Moseley (both Trek World Racing) backed up their wins from the previous week at the US Pro GRT #2, with wins at the US Open against many World Cup stars.

The weather was ideal for the week, but the rocky sections of the course were often tough on tires. A few big names punctured in qualifying (Marc Beaumont, Kyle Strait and Bryn Atkinson), so without a protection system for these world ranked riders, they were out for the finals.

Among the men, Mick Hannah (GT Bicycles) won qualifying with Gee Atherton (Commencal) and Neethling in second and third, respectively.

In qualifying for the women's race, Moseley finished second. This was her first visit to the US Open, and she was sure she could find time in the final against fastest qualifier Melissa Buhl (KHS) and Jill Kintner (Transitions) who crashed on the line in qualifying yet was ok to race the final.

For the finals, riders stepped it up and Trek World Racing repeated the double men's and women's victories of the past weekend. Back to back wins for Neethling and Moseley were a huge boost for confidence, and morale. In winning the men's race, Neethling relegated 2008 World Champion Gee Atherton to second, and pre-race favorite Sam Hill (Monster Energy / Specialized) to fifth.

"After qualifying I knew I had a chance at the win today and my goal was to go for it," said Neethling. "For sure I was a bit nervous at the start, but that's normal against such a world class field. My game plan was to be smooth and keep the flow exiting the woods because after practice in the morning I realized that being too aggressive in the rock section wasn't going to pay off.

"I punched hard to the finish in the open section, and to be honest, I am absolutely over the moon."

"It's pretty cool to be at the US Open for the first time. The crowds in the rock section were huge and having a great party," said Moseley. "I was really happy with my top section, but I slid out exiting the woods and it felt like I had flatted. So I rode a bit cautiously for a little while after that. When I realized it wasn't actually a flat I attacked the last section really hard. I'm very happy to win here. Such a great weekend for the team and now I'm so looking forward to Fort William!"

The downhillers boarded a plan Monday to head to Fort William in the United Kingdom for World Cup round two this weekend.

Race note

The US Open is notable for paying a handsome pro rider purse, making it a popular stop for the top riders every May. For example, the three Trek World Racing riders took home US$13,000 in prize money with their four podium results. The team said it is sure to return in the future.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Neethling (Trek World Racing) 0:02:19.60 2 Gee Atherton (Commencal) 0:00:00.50 3 Justin Leov (Trek World Racing) 0:00:00.80 4 Steve Smith (Evil Bikes/Red Bull) 0:00:01.40 5 Sam Hill (Monster Energy/Specialized) 0:00:01.90 6 Brendan Fairclough (Monster Energy/Specialized) 0:00:02.70 7 Luke Strobel (Evil Bikes) 0:00:04.20 8 Jared Rando (Giant factory Team) 0:00:06.30 9 Richie Rude (Allride Academy) 10 Curtis Keene (Specialized/ Sram) 0:00:06.60 11 Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy/Specialized) 0:00:06.70 12 Duncan Riffle (Giant Factory Team) 0:00:06.80 13 Jason Memmelaar (Giant/HBG/ Smith) 0:00:07.70 14 Hans Lambert (Primary Trek) 0:00:07.80 15 Kevin Aiello (GT Bicycles) 0:00:08.30 16 Mikey Sylvestri (Specialized AllRide) 0:00:08.40 17 Logan Binggeli (KHS Bicycles) 0:00:08.80 18 Matthew Beer (On The Edge/ Nema) 0:00:09.40 19 Chris Heath (KHS Bicycles) 0:00:09.70 20 Matt Zdriluk (Lapierre - Raceface) 0:00:10.40 21 Geritt Beytagh (Morewood Bikes USA) 0:00:10.70 21 George Ryan (Jamis/Pro Tec/Vans) 23 Dean Tennant (Dunbar Cycles) 0:00:11.00 24 Jamie Biluk (BondTraining.ca) 0:00:11.40 25 Tyler Mccaul (GT Bikes/ X-Fusion) 0:00:11.60 26 Benoit Rioux (XPREZO-Borsao) 0:00:11.70 27 Ethan Quehl (Gravity Pros) 0:00:11.90 28 Phillip Kmetz 0:00:12.00 29 Benedict Brad (specialized) 30 Lorenzen Leif 0:00:12.10 31 Cody Eichhorn (Team Geronimo) 0:00:13.20 32 Taylor Rowlands 0:00:14.70 33 Robin Baloochi (DRD Tomac Nema) 0:00:15.50 34 Kieran Bennett (DRD Tomac Nema) 0:00:16.90 35 Mikey Haderer (Corsair Bikes) 0:00:17.60 36 Rob Fraser (Primary - Trek) 0:00:18.10 37 Luke Stevens (brysonracingclan.com) 0:00:18.50 38 Gavin Vaughan (Giant/HBG/Diablo) 0:00:21.30 39 Remi Gauvin (PerformX /Evil) 0:00:22.20 40 John Keep (DRD Tomac Nema) 0:00:23.90 41 Alejandro Ortiz (Morpheus Cycles) 0:00:24.50 42 Naish Ulmer (KHS Bikes Spy Optic) 43 Kyle Marshall (Evil BIkes/Nema/Stra) 0:00:24.80 44 Lars Tribus (GT SRAM RockShox) 0:00:27.10 45 Josh Clark (Metcalf Construction) 0:00:29.40 46 Mick Hannah (GT Bicycles) 0:00:33.30 47 Beneke Jurgen (TRT tours & bicycles) 0:00:34.80 DNS Mitch Ropelato (Ex Drinks) DNF Lars Sternberg (Transition Racing)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) 0:02:40.20 2 Jill Kintner (Transition Racing) 0:00:00.40 3 Melissa Buhl (KHS Bicycles) 0:00:02.40 4 Jacqueline Harmony (Vixen Racing) 0:00:10.00 5 Miranda Miller (Santa Cruz/Pinkbike) 0:00:10.90 6 Fionn Griffiths (Norco World Team) 0:00:11.50 7 Joanna Petterson 0:00:11.70 8 Rebecca Mcqueen (Rocky Mountain Bicycles) 0:00:17.90 9 Katie Holden (Specialized) 0:00:23.60 10 Vaea Verbeeck 0:00:27.50 11 Anne Laplante (XPREZO) 0:00:28.20 12 Anne Galyean (East Coast Gravity) 0:00:32.20 13 Amanda Pilling (HIGHGEAR RACING) 0:00:47.60 14 Karen Eagan (Highland Mountain Bike) 0:01:24.60

Amateur men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Justin Brigandi (sixsixone) 0:02:40.30 2 Sam Chipkin (Drummer Racing) 3 Ryan Gardner (Beacon Cycles) 0:00:00.30 4 Kyle Prato 0:00:02.40 5 Arthur Babcock (Advance Cyclery) 0:00:02.50 6 Kimble Kyle (martys reliable hack) 0:00:04.00 7 Benjamin Elliott 0:00:05.20 8 Kliesh Alex (knapps cyclery) 0:00:07.40 9 Vinny Edwards (DaddyDeavers) 0:00:07.80 10 Timothy Mangini (Chumba/ Fox Shox) 0:00:08.10 11 Gus Mustakas (Beacon Cycles) 0:00:09.10 12 Vance Nonno (Vans/Nema Internatio) 0:00:09.40 13 Alex Mcandrew (Team Chuck's Bikes) 0:00:09.50 14 Craig Folsom (Cycle Therapy) 0:00:09.60 15 Nik Patalano (Spooky Bikes) 0:00:10.50 16 Ben Gidney (morewood usa) 0:00:10.70 17 Dan Phillips (Radical Racing) 0:00:10.80 18 Vazquez Juan Pablo (mobilebici) 0:00:11.20 19 Connor Sullivan (Granby Bicycle) 0:00:11.50 20 Kyle Wolmer (Ride-this.com/ Deit) 0:00:12.20 21 Tylor Bowes 0:00:13.00 22 Post Pj (Marc Trewaines Rides) 0:00:13.20 23 Charles Morin (Highland Mountain) 0:00:14.30 24 Tyler Bedick (Wamsley Cycles) 0:00:14.70 25 Matt Dahlmeyer (Action Sports) 0:00:15.10 26 Shawnee Mcgovern (Orbit Racing) 0:00:16.90 27 Jake Baxter (voncooper.com) 0:00:19.90 28 Nathan Roy 0:00:20.20 29 Dave Mee (JRA Cycles) 0:00:20.60 30 Travis Fields 0:00:20.70 31 Anthony Miele (Uconn) 0:00:21.30 32 Boyer James (Bike Stop/ NEMA) 33 David Medina (Reality Bikes) 0:00:21.50 34 Clay Patterson (Inspired Athletics) 0:00:21.80 35 John Normand (Low Riders) 36 Anderson William 0:00:22.50 37 Puzel Matthew (the bike works) 0:00:22.70 38 Jacob Roy 0:00:23.20 39 James Gillespie (Mojo Wheels) 0:00:25.40 40 Julian Arendarski (Daily Planet) 0:00:25.50 41 Adam Andrade (Mongoose) 0:00:25.60 42 Stefan Daney 0:00:25.70 43 Adam Franklin 0:00:26.00 44 Sean Tarricone (Crash or Win Racing) 0:00:26.50 45 Mike Colonna (Edge Outdoors) 0:00:27.30 46 Jon Hanson (Ridetopia) 0:00:27.50 47 Shawn Metcalf (Mongoose Tribe) 0:00:28.00 48 Brewster Kanis (Wachusett Brewery) 0:00:28.10 49 Ryan Dunn 0:00:28.50 50 Nic Caputo (Beacon Bombers) 0:00:28.70 51 Ryan Mulder (HighGear Racing) 0:00:32.30 52 Chris Kring (High Gear Racing) 0:00:34.40 53 Colby Barth 0:00:35.10 54 Greg Karges (Adrenaline) 0:00:35.40 55 Justin Mchenry 0:00:40.10 56 Hernane Alves (Team Brazil) 0:00:44.50 57 Jonathan Jr. Kranzel (Kranzel Bros. Racing) 0:00:47.60 58 Heath Boedeker (Sierra Nevada Brewin) 0:00:48.00 59 Neal Demaio (The Gravity Project) 0:00:48.10 60 Kevin Kindamo 0:00:49.60 61 Lane Boertmann (Beachwood Bikes) 0:00:50.80 62 Cody Gray 0:00:54.70 63 Sky Nicholson (Snowfire Racing) 0:01:06.60 64 Paul Mumford (Team Krunk Shox.) 0:01:24.10 65 Russell Macintosh 0:01:48.10 DSQ David Penn (Intense/661/wachuset)

Amateur junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kyle Sangers (J&J Cycle) 0:02:33.70 2 Lear Miller (Demon Dirt) 0:00:04.30 3 Kemp Logan (Point One Mainstreet) 0:00:05.20 4 Brad King (DRD Tomac Nema) 0:00:07.00 5 Alex Couture (Grant Bicycles) 0:00:07.10 6 Logan Mulally (TroyLee Designs) 0:00:08.40 7 Payne Jake (the path bike shop) 0:00:08.80 8 Michael Oosterveld (Silent Davinci) 0:00:09.30 9 Harrison Ory (Mojo Wheels) 0:00:09.60 10 Dan Albert 0:00:11.60 11 Dylan Conte (Team Iride) 0:00:11.80 12 Cody Wilkins 0:00:11.90 13 Dan Bruxer (Adrenalineracer) 0:00:12.80 14 Patrick Mccarter (None) 0:00:12.90 15 Eric Bercume 0:00:16.70 16 Luen Proft (Killington/Raceface) 0:00:17.50 17 Robert Lewis (7Springs Bike Park) 0:00:18.20 18 Jimmy Leslie (Pro-Bikes) 0:00:18.40 19 Westerkamp Travis (HBG/Geax/Diablo) 0:00:19.60 20 Alex Gross (Dark Horse Cycles) 0:00:20.60 21 Max Morgan (Team Morewood USA) 0:00:24.50 22 David Renne (Mojo Wheels) 0:00:29.60 23 Matt Lareau (Killington/ Marzocch) 0:00:35.50 DNS Damon Morin

Amateur women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Dahey (Grom Racing) 0:03:04.40 2 Rebecca Gardner (Beacon Cycles/Nema) 0:00:29.90 3 Rosy Metcalfe (Spooky) 0:00:38.20 4 Hannah Trimble (Morpheus Cycles) 0:00:46.70 5 Liz Scoville (horn's hill) 0:00:59.20 6 Andrea Kolchlin 0:01:10.10 7 Ellie Porru (Oneal/Go Aro) 0:01:16.70