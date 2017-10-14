Image 1 of 29 Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz/Donkey Label) claims victory at the line in Gloucester (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 29 Justine Lindine (Apex/NBX/Hyperthreads) racing to an eighth place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 29 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) at the front of the race next to the ocean (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 29 Jack Kisseberth (JAM Fund/NCC) was with the leaders for most of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 29 Justine Lindine (Apex/NBX/Hyperthreads) and Cooper Willsey (Cannondlae) zig-zagging through a maze (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 29 Spectators atop the big rock at Stage Fort Park watch Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz/Donkey Label) and Anthony Clark (Squid Squad) during lap two (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 29 Curtis White (Cannondale) leading a group of six through the wooded section of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 29 Spencer Petrov (Aspire Racing) gave team-mate Jeremy Powers numbers in the leading group (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 29 Justine Lindine (Apex/NBX/Hyperthreads) making his way up the most difficult run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 29 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) on the stairs during the final lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 29 Scott Smith (JAM/NCC) sprinting over some barriers during the first lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 29 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) leading Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz/Donkey Label) with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 29 Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz/Donkey Label) wins before a huge crowd at Gloucester (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 29 A JAM Fund racer emerging from a run-up along the ocean (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 29 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) could not get away from his main rivals today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 29 Curtis White (Cannondale), Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz/Donkey Label), and Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) were the first three call-ups to the line. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 29 Justine Lindine (Apex/NBX/Hyperthreads) on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 29 Curtis White (Cannondale) leading the race during lap one (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 29 Anthony Clark (Squid Squad) running with the leaders early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 29 Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) leading Curtis White (Cannondale) mid-race on one of the run-ups (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 29 Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz) lead during the initial lap but chased Powers for several laps thereafter (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 29 Bjorn Selander (Bora Teamwear) leading a chase group up the big climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 29 Bjorn Selander in sixth position on the run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 29 Cody Kaiser (Lange Twins) cresting the climb during lap three (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 29 The leaders running the stairs in the dust after early rain had knocked it down a bit. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 29 Dylan McNicholas (Polartec) unclipping on a sketchy turn (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 29 Ian Clark (Cyclepath PdX) on a short climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 29 Skinsuit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 29 Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz/Donkey Label Racing) celebrates his solo win (Image credit: Peloton Sports)

Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz-Donkey Label) survived a late race onslaught by Aspire racing to win day one at Gloucester on the final lap. Spencer Petrov (Aspire Racing), often seen playing the good team-mate to Powers during the race, finished in second place. Former USA Champion Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) attacked late in the race but was reeled in and ultimately passed by Ortenblad.

Curtis White (Cannondale) took the initial hole-shot and led during the first lap but suffered from an unknown mishap and found himself in a chase group the rest of the race. Anthony Clark (Squid Squad) also was an early factor in the race but could not keep pace with the Ortenblad, Petrov, Powers lead group.

Race conditions in Gloucester were the best they have been in years. Stage Fort Park received some early rain that knocked down most the usual dust.

“It’s been awesome," Ortenblad said of his breakout season. "Last year I got a taste of it and this year I think we knew we did the work and it’s working out. I was looking at some of the results the other night. The first year in Elites was like 35th, 28th, 18th, and then last year was top five. Then this year it feels good to win some of these.”

When asked whether Powers and Petrov had worked together, he replied, “No doubt. Those two….Jeremy has always been an incredible rider and Spence has just been blowing doors this year. The two of them at the front is dangerous. It really sucks to be with the two of them at the end because they work you over. They are playing tactics as they should.”

