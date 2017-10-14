Ortenblad wins opening day at GP Gloucester
Petrov is second, followed by Powers
Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz-Donkey Label) survived a late race onslaught by Aspire racing to win day one at Gloucester on the final lap. Spencer Petrov (Aspire Racing), often seen playing the good team-mate to Powers during the race, finished in second place. Former USA Champion Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) attacked late in the race but was reeled in and ultimately passed by Ortenblad.
Curtis White (Cannondale) took the initial hole-shot and led during the first lap but suffered from an unknown mishap and found himself in a chase group the rest of the race. Anthony Clark (Squid Squad) also was an early factor in the race but could not keep pace with the Ortenblad, Petrov, Powers lead group.
Race conditions in Gloucester were the best they have been in years. Stage Fort Park received some early rain that knocked down most the usual dust.
“It’s been awesome," Ortenblad said of his breakout season. "Last year I got a taste of it and this year I think we knew we did the work and it’s working out. I was looking at some of the results the other night. The first year in Elites was like 35th, 28th, 18th, and then last year was top five. Then this year it feels good to win some of these.”
When asked whether Powers and Petrov had worked together, he replied, “No doubt. Those two….Jeremy has always been an incredible rider and Spence has just been blowing doors this year. The two of them at the front is dangerous. It really sucks to be with the two of them at the end because they work you over. They are playing tactics as they should.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) Santa Cruz Donkey Label Racing
|1:04:04
|2
|Spencer Petrov (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:00:04
|3
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:00:09
|4
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale pb Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:32
|5
|Anthony Clark (USA) Squid Squad
|0:00:37
|6
|Jack Kisseberth (USA) JAM NCC
|0:00:47
|7
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale pb cyclocrossworld.c
|0:01:42
|8
|Justin Lindine (USA) Apex NBX Hyperthreads
|0:01:49
|9
|Scott Smith (USA) JAM NCC
|0:02:48
|10
|Andy Scott (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:03:02
|11
|Peter Goguen (USA) Race C.F.
|0:03:58
|12
|Samuel Okeefe (USA) House Indnokia Healthsimplehuma
|0:04:07
|13
|Cameron Beard (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrosworld.comDe
|0:04:43
|14
|Dylan Mcnicholas (USA) POLARTEC
|0:04:45
|15
|Nicholas Lando (USA) Elite Endurance.com Pro Factory
|0:04:47
|16
|Jules Goguely (USA) Apex NBX Hyperthreads
|0:05:07
|17
|Michael Owens (USA) Hands-On Cycling pb Guerciotti
|0:05:23
|18
|Brendan Mccormack (USA) ApexNBXHyperthreads
|0:05:52
|19
|Kale Wenczel (USA) JAM NCC
|0:06:01
|20
|Clyde Logue (USA) Colonial Bicycle Co
|0:06:08
|21
|Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) Garneau Easton
|0:06:16
|22
|Zachary Curtis (USA) BMB Racing
|0:06:20
|23
|Patrick Collins (USA) Minuteman Road Club
|0:06:23
|24
|Andrew Borden (USA) X-Men
|25
|Christopher Rabadi (USA) Unattached
|0:06:25
|26
|Chris Niesen (USA) JAM NCC
|0:06:49
|27
|Scott Myers (USA)
|0:07:03
|28
|Ben Powers (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:07:05
|29
|Bryan Horsley (USA) Sea Sports Cyclery & Outdoor
|30
|Matthew Owens (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:07:46
|-2Lap
|Andrew Loaiza (USA) Cyclepath PDX
|-2Lap
|Trent Blackburn (USA) JAM NCC
|-2Lap
|Ian Clarke (USA) UVM Cycling
|-2Lap
|Bradford Smith (USA) The Drifters
|-2Lap
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
|-2Lap
|Gregg Griffo (USA) Park Ave Bike pb Borah Teamwear
|-2Lap
|Gennaro Ameno (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca
|-2Lap
|Nathaniel Morse (USA) CCB - Velotooler
|-3Lap
|Tim Willis (USA) JAM NCC
|-3Lap
|Bjorn Selander (USA)
|-3Lap
|Christian Sundquist (USA)
|-3Lap
|Wilson Stevens (USA) Local Openers pb Tenspeed Hero
|-3Lap
|Edouard Tougas (Can)
|-3Lap
|Daniel Fitzgibbons (USA) GREEN LINE VELO driven by Zipca
|-3Lap
|Matthew Tyler (USA) Laughing Dog Bicycles
|-3Lap
|Eneas Freyre (USA) TTEndurance
|-3Lap
|Benjamin Coleman (USA) BMB Racing
|-3Lap
|Matt Perreault (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
|-3Lap
|Evan Mcneely (Can) Ride with Rendall
|-4Lap
|Cesar Gallego (USA) King Kog Sun And Air
|-4Lap
|Doug Thorp (USA) Colonial Bicycle Company
|-4Lap
|Christopher Merola (USA) Laughing Dog
|-4Lap
|Theodore Willard (USA) Team Spark
|-5Lap
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|DNF
|Benjamin Ryan (USA) New England Devo pb Cadence Wea
|DNF
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|DNF
|Alexander Chrystall (USA) New England Devo pb Cadence Wea
|DNF
|Gregory Colby (USA) B2C2JRA Cycles
