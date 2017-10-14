Image 1 of 32 Emma White (Image credit: Chris McIntosh) Image 2 of 32 The day 1 podium (Image credit: Chris McIntosh) Image 3 of 32 The women's race leaders (Image credit: Chris McIntosh) Image 4 of 32 Emma white (Image credit: Chris McIntosh) Image 5 of 32 Emma White (Image credit: Chris McIntosh) Image 6 of 32 Emma White (Image credit: Chris McIntosh) Image 7 of 32 The day 1 podium (Image credit: Chris McIntosh) Image 8 of 32 Emma White (Cannondale) crossing the line in front of a massive cheering crowd (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 32 Brittlee Bowman (House Inndnokia) on the longest set of stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 32 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (SAS-Mocogep) did everything she could to win the race today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 32 Former Gloucester winner/retire racer Lynne Bessette (100B7.com/Felt) came close to cracking the top 10. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 32 Kaitie Keough (Cannondale) descending the switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 32 Courtenay McFadden (Pivot) making her final trip down the switchbacks (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 32 Regina Legge (Trek) racing to a sixth place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 32 Laura Winberry riding in the top ten with two laps remaining (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 32 Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) attempting to break away from White in the final moments of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 32 Emma White (Cannondale) chasing Noble next to the ocean (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 32 Emma White (Cannondale) takes the win at Gloucester (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 32 Beth An nOrton (Team S&M CX) racing to a top 10 finish today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 32 Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) chasing Ferrier Bruneau early in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 32 Allison Arensman (JA King) hammering out of the saddle on a small climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 32 Emma White (Cannondale) on the front row of the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 32 The Women’s start was a fairly even contest between White (Cannondale), Ferrier Bruneau (SAS-Mocogep), and Noble (Aspire Racing) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 32 Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) got off to a fast start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 32 The Women’s field passing the start-finish soon after the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 32 The battle between Emma White (Cannondale) and Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) was established early (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 32 Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) was always within twenty seconds of Compton (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 32 Kaitie Keough (Cannondale) owned third place and was fast on the running climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 32 Crystal Antony (Maxxis Shimano) racing in fifth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 32 Crystal Anthony (Maxxis-Shimano) on her way to a fourth place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 32 Rebecca Gross (KHS) seemed to be having a solid race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 32 Emma White (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) in action (Image credit: Peloton Sports)

Emma White (Cannondale) pulled out a last lap victory over her long-time rival Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing), who had to settle for second place Saturday at the Gran Prix of Gloucester. A surprisingly strong Christel Ferrier Bruneau (SAS-Macogep) finished in third place.

Ferrier Bruneau led the race during the first lap and was clearly going for the win, but she could not drop White and Noble. Eventually Bruneau fell off the pace, leaving Noble and White to pummel each other for the remainder of the contest.

Chasing only about thirty seconds behind were Crystal Anthony (Maxxis-Shimano) and Julie Wright (TeamAverica). Retired pro and former Gloucester winner Lynne Bessette (100B7.com-Felt) raced for the first time in years and nearly cracked the top 10.

“We were going back and forth," White said of her battle with Noble. "It was actually a super, super fun race. I would say it was fifty percent even work-wise. Inside two to go, Ellen really drilled it and gapped me and I really had to find that key in my head where I would catch her and pass her….and that’s what I did. By the time I did that she had used her last match, or had gotten down to her last few so I had a little bit of an advantage.”

Noble added, “It’s funny to be at Gloucester and going head to head with Emma because we’ve been doing this 2011 in the amateur Women’s field. I really felt like I had it, or it felt like I could have done it, and I felt really good on the course…I looked back and she was still there. She made an attack just after the run-up, and there was just a spit second where I hesitated to catch her, and that was enough for her to ride away with it."

