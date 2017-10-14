White wins Gran Prix of Gloucester opener
Noble second, Ferrier Bruneau third
Emma White (Cannondale) pulled out a last lap victory over her long-time rival Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing), who had to settle for second place Saturday at the Gran Prix of Gloucester. A surprisingly strong Christel Ferrier Bruneau (SAS-Macogep) finished in third place.
Ferrier Bruneau led the race during the first lap and was clearly going for the win, but she could not drop White and Noble. Eventually Bruneau fell off the pace, leaving Noble and White to pummel each other for the remainder of the contest.
Chasing only about thirty seconds behind were Crystal Anthony (Maxxis-Shimano) and Julie Wright (TeamAverica). Retired pro and former Gloucester winner Lynne Bessette (100B7.com-Felt) raced for the first time in years and nearly cracked the top 10.
“We were going back and forth," White said of her battle with Noble. "It was actually a super, super fun race. I would say it was fifty percent even work-wise. Inside two to go, Ellen really drilled it and gapped me and I really had to find that key in my head where I would catch her and pass her….and that’s what I did. By the time I did that she had used her last match, or had gotten down to her last few so I had a little bit of an advantage.”
Noble added, “It’s funny to be at Gloucester and going head to head with Emma because we’ve been doing this 2011 in the amateur Women’s field. I really felt like I had it, or it felt like I could have done it, and I felt really good on the course…I looked back and she was still there. She made an attack just after the run-up, and there was just a spit second where I hesitated to catch her, and that was enough for her to ride away with it."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emma White (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:44:37
|2
|Ellen Noble (USA) Aspire Racing
|0:00:16
|3
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Can) SAS-Macogep
|0:00:34
|4
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Maxxis-Shimano
|0:01:22
|5
|Julie Wright (USA) Team Averica
|0:02:18
|6
|Regina Legge (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|0:02:43
|7
|Allison Arensman (USA) J.A. King
|0:03:10
|8
|Beth An Norton (USA) Team S&M
|0:03:17
|9
|Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen
|0:03:20
|10
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Indnokia Healthsimplehuma
|0:03:48
|11
|Lyne Bessette (Can) 100B7.comFELT
|0:03:53
|12
|Erin Faccone (USA) Team Averica
|0:04:08
|13
|Natalie Tapias (USA) JAM NCC
|0:04:20
|14
|Taylor Kuyk-White (USA) Philadelphia Bike Expo
|0:04:25
|15
|Jauron Vetter (USA) Mad Alchemy | Zanconato
|0:04:26
|16
|Leslie Lupien (USA) Team Averica
|0:05:00
|17
|Katie Carlson (USA) Ladies First pb Milton Caterpil
|0:05:05
|18
|Sophie Russenberger (USA) DaH+?NGER
|0:05:25
|19
|Andrea Cox (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:05:52
|20
|Christin Reuter (USA) Mad Alchemy | Zanconato
|0:06:01
|21
|Alix Norris (USA) Cowbell Racing pb World Bicycle
|0:06:36
|22
|Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) Club Cycliste de Sherbrooke
|0:06:45
|23
|Kayla Brannen (USA) Cowbell Racing pb World Bicycle
|0:07:02
|24
|Paige Williams (USA) Fuji Cross Crew
|0:07:04
|25
|Natalie Forsythe (USA) Riverside Racing
|0:07:14
|26
|Kathleen Wanat (USA) Bikes+Life
|0:07:22
|27
|Alex Carlson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:07:26
|28
|Meghan Owens (USA) UVM Cycling
|0:07:35
|29
|Emily Molden (USA) Nantucket Velo
|0:08:04
|30
|Elizabeth Lukowski (USA) Mad Alchemy | Zanconato
|0:09:20
|-2 laps
|Jenyy Wojewoda (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|-2 laps
|Lydia Hausle (USA) Team Averica
|-2 laps
|Sara Melikian (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|DNF
|Melissa Seib (USA) UVM Cycling
|DNF
|Heather Richard (USA)
|DNF
|Caitlin Dowd (USA)
