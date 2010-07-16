Young juniors in the spotlight
Junior men and women 14 & under compete in cross country
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jake Yackle
|0:29:12
|2
|Colton Sacket
|0:00:18
|3
|Andrew Schmidt (EXPO Racing)
|0:01:30
|4
|Mitchell Baldwin
|0:01:30
|5
|Jonah Sanchez
|0:04:40
|6
|Brendan Collins
|0:04:41
|7
|Scott Funston (Old Town Bicycle )
|0:04:53
|8
|Nolan Brunner (Flatiron Flyers Junior Cycling Project)
|0:05:54
|9
|Nye Yackle
|0:06:23
|10
|Jag Barton
|0:07:08
|11
|Aaron Payne (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)
|0:10:39
|12
|Ethan Sanchez
|0:16:36
|13
|Mitchell Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|0:17:33
|14
|Matthew Oswald
|0:27:13
|DNF
|Mark Harris
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elle Williams
|0:40:22
|2
|Cheyenne Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)
|0:05:21
|3
|Mary Allen
|0:18:15
|4
|Sage Richards (ZiaVelo Racing Club)
|0:24:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Blevins
|0:43:19
|2
|Cole Avery (Fast Friday)
|0:04:25
|3
|Ross Ellwood
|0:05:16
|4
|Nathan Baldwin
|0:06:25
|5
|David Polley (White Mountain Road Club/Landis/Trek)
|0:07:04
|6
|Koby Vargas
|0:07:21
|7
|Eric Brunner (Flatiron Flyers Junior Cycling Project)
|0:10:06
|8
|Jacob Payne
|0:10:23
|9
|Jack Tanner (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:10:48
|10
|Chase Willie
|0:10:55
|11
|Jacob Labosky
|0:11:31
|12
|Alec Miller (Broken Spoke Cycling)
|0:11:47
|13
|Bo Franklin (Team F.I.Taos)
|0:15:11
|14
|Max Underhill
|0:18:32
|15
|Andriy Proctor (Montana Velo)
|0:20:25
|16
|Caleb Swartz (Brazen Dropouts/Junior Dropouts)
|0:22:04
|17
|Ryan Madis (Project Velo Racing/One Call Now)
|0:26:14
|18
|Travis Allen (ThirstyBear Cycling)
|0:27:13
|19
|William Oswald
|0:31:31
|20
|Christopher Oswald
|0:40:09
|21
|David Harris (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:42:49
|DNF
|Matteo Jorgenson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hailey Swirbul
|0:53:53
|2
|Mina Anderberg (Flatiron Flyers Junior Cycling Project)
|0:03:16
|3
|Meagan Collins
|0:10:04
|4
|Veda Gerasimek (Project Velo Racing/One Call Now)
|0:11:30
|5
|Ashley Zoerner
|0:18:33
|6
|Claire Allen
|0:26:11
|7
|Elizabeth Hogan (Justins / Titus)
|0:31:46
|8
|Haley Black (Project Velo Racing/One Call Now)
|0:42:17
|DNF
|Courtney Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Justin Griffin
|1:01:02
|2
|Joe Christiansen
|0:00:09
|3
|Jacob Sacket
|0:02:27
|4
|Max Neuman
|0:03:39
|5
|Byron Rice (Inland/Back to Dirt/Inland Construction)
|0:04:21
|6
|Nils Boberg (MNJRC)
|0:04:35
|7
|Ben Hogan (Justin's / Titus Mountain Bike Team)
|0:05:11
|8
|Mitchell Goates (Front Rangers Cycling Club-Colo Spgs)
|0:05:12
|9
|W. Grant Ellwood
|0:06:26
|10
|Cameron Williams
|0:06:29
|11
|Jordan Watkins (EXPO Racing)
|0:06:31
|12
|Anders Nystrom (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)
|0:07:03
|13
|Neilson Powless (Ventana USA)
|0:08:58
|14
|Nicholas Roberson
|0:10:04
14
|Nicholas Roberson (Bicycles Inc / Trek)
|15
|Kyle Bloesser (Front Rangers Cycling Club-Colo Spgs)
|0:10:12
|16
|Evan Williams
|0:10:24
|17
|Jack Ellmer
|0:10:28
|18
|Liam Earl (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)
|0:12:01
|19
|Joey Cote
|0:12:02
|20
|Charles Greenberg
|0:12:27
|21
|Henry Harris (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:12:45
|22
|Ayden Chance (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:14:42
|23
|Matthew Fitzgerald
|0:14:49
|24
|Ivo Erben
|0:15:08
|25
|Erick Madis (Project Velo Racing/One Call Now)
|0:16:56
|26
|Matthew Underhill
|0:17:17
|27
|John Curtis
|0:18:41
|28
|Chance Tiner
|0:19:58
|29
|A.J. Marino (Tomac - Wattabike)
|0:20:24
|30
|Justin OCamb
|0:23:07
|31
|Eli Chance (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:28:06
|32
|Keenan DesPlanques (Durango DEVO)
|0:29:25
|DNF
|Trevor Baldwin
|DNF
|Matthew Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|DNF
|Chase Moore
|DNF
|Kenny Polley (White Mountain Road Club/Landis/Trek)
|DNF
|Benjamin Bennett (Sho-Air)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ksenia Lepikhina
|1:11:49
|2
|Avra Saslow
|0:03:34
|3
|Tiziana DeHorney (Active Knowledge)
|0:06:17
|4
|Laurel Rathbun
|0:07:16
|5
|Myia Spiroff
|0:09:06
|6
|Claire Vandeyacht
|0:09:21
|7
|Emma Swartz (Brazen Dropouts/Junior Dropouts)
|0:11:01
|8
|Rachael Jensen (Team Geargrinder)
|0:15:13
|9
|Rachel Harris (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:15:20
|10
|Sarah Oswald
|0:35:03
