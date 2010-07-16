Trending

Young juniors in the spotlight

Junior men and women 14 & under compete in cross country

The next generation of champions gets an early start in the junior 10 and under category.

(Image credit: EddieClarkMedia.com)

Full Results

Junior men 10 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Yackle0:29:12
2Colton Sacket0:00:18
3Andrew Schmidt (EXPO Racing)0:01:30
4Mitchell Baldwin0:01:30
5Jonah Sanchez0:04:40
6Brendan Collins0:04:41
7Scott Funston (Old Town Bicycle )0:04:53
8Nolan Brunner (Flatiron Flyers Junior Cycling Project)0:05:54
9Nye Yackle0:06:23
10Jag Barton0:07:08
11Aaron Payne (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)0:10:39
12Ethan Sanchez0:16:36
13Mitchell Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelmen)0:17:33
14Matthew Oswald0:27:13
DNFMark Harris

Junior women 10 & under
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elle Williams0:40:22
2Cheyenne Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2/SDBC)0:05:21
3Mary Allen0:18:15
4Sage Richards (ZiaVelo Racing Club)0:24:14

Junior men 11-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Blevins0:43:19
2Cole Avery (Fast Friday)0:04:25
3Ross Ellwood0:05:16
4Nathan Baldwin0:06:25
5David Polley (White Mountain Road Club/Landis/Trek)0:07:04
6Koby Vargas0:07:21
7Eric Brunner (Flatiron Flyers Junior Cycling Project)0:10:06
8Jacob Payne0:10:23
9Jack Tanner (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:10:48
10Chase Willie0:10:55
11Jacob Labosky0:11:31
12Alec Miller (Broken Spoke Cycling)0:11:47
13Bo Franklin (Team F.I.Taos)0:15:11
14Max Underhill0:18:32
15Andriy Proctor (Montana Velo)0:20:25
16Caleb Swartz (Brazen Dropouts/Junior Dropouts)0:22:04
17Ryan Madis (Project Velo Racing/One Call Now)0:26:14
18Travis Allen (ThirstyBear Cycling)0:27:13
19William Oswald0:31:31
20Christopher Oswald0:40:09
21David Harris (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:42:49
DNFMatteo Jorgenson

Junior women 11-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hailey Swirbul0:53:53
2Mina Anderberg (Flatiron Flyers Junior Cycling Project)0:03:16
3Meagan Collins0:10:04
4Veda Gerasimek (Project Velo Racing/One Call Now)0:11:30
5Ashley Zoerner0:18:33
6Claire Allen0:26:11
7Elizabeth Hogan (Justins / Titus)0:31:46
8Haley Black (Project Velo Racing/One Call Now)0:42:17
DNFCourtney Comer (San Diego Bicycle Club/ACQUA AL 2)

Junior men 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Justin Griffin1:01:02
2Joe Christiansen0:00:09
3Jacob Sacket0:02:27
4Max Neuman0:03:39
5Byron Rice (Inland/Back to Dirt/Inland Construction)0:04:21
6Nils Boberg (MNJRC)0:04:35
7Ben Hogan (Justin's / Titus Mountain Bike Team)0:05:11
8Mitchell Goates (Front Rangers Cycling Club-Colo Spgs)0:05:12
9W. Grant Ellwood0:06:26
10Cameron Williams0:06:29
11Jordan Watkins (EXPO Racing)0:06:31
12Anders Nystrom (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)0:07:03
13Neilson Powless (Ventana USA)0:08:58
14Nicholas Roberson0:10:04
14Nicholas Roberson (Bicycles Inc / Trek)
15Kyle Bloesser (Front Rangers Cycling Club-Colo Spgs)0:10:12
16Evan Williams0:10:24
17Jack Ellmer0:10:28
18Liam Earl (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad)0:12:01
19Joey Cote0:12:02
20Charles Greenberg0:12:27
21Henry Harris (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:12:45
22Ayden Chance (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:14:42
23Matthew Fitzgerald0:14:49
24Ivo Erben0:15:08
25Erick Madis (Project Velo Racing/One Call Now)0:16:56
26Matthew Underhill0:17:17
27John Curtis0:18:41
28Chance Tiner0:19:58
29A.J. Marino (Tomac - Wattabike)0:20:24
30Justin OCamb0:23:07
31Eli Chance (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:28:06
32Keenan DesPlanques (Durango DEVO)0:29:25
DNFTrevor Baldwin
DNFMatthew Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelmen)
DNFChase Moore
DNFKenny Polley (White Mountain Road Club/Landis/Trek)
DNFBenjamin Bennett (Sho-Air)

Junior women 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ksenia Lepikhina1:11:49
2Avra Saslow0:03:34
3Tiziana DeHorney (Active Knowledge)0:06:17
4Laurel Rathbun0:07:16
5Myia Spiroff0:09:06
6Claire Vandeyacht0:09:21
7Emma Swartz (Brazen Dropouts/Junior Dropouts)0:11:01
8Rachael Jensen (Team Geargrinder)0:15:13
9Rachel Harris (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:15:20
10Sarah Oswald0:35:03

