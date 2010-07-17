Trending

Cat. 2 and 3 racers compete in four cross

Juniors and seniors take a turn racing

Full Results

Junior men 14 & under
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Luca Shaw (North Carolina Cyclocross)
2Collin Hudson
3Riley Farrar
4Roy Benge
5Chase Nelson
6Noah Wenger
7Wyatt Freier (RPM/Yeti Development Racing)
8Matthew Branney
9Eric Vest (GROM Racing)
10Joseph Foresta
11Jet Macrae
12Brad Stover
13James Finsterwald
14Shawn Yakovich
15Fuel Macrae
16Lane Speas
17Galen Carter

Cat. 1/2/3 Women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Soraya Khalje
2Lauren Heitzman (MOJO Wheels/Mojo Wheels)
3Amber Price
4Annemarie Hennes
5Brittany Jackson
6Christin Mccurdy (White Pine Touring)

Cat. 2/3 Men 15-18
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Josh Lambert
2Cody Kelley
3Zachary Proctor (MOJO Wheels/Mojo Wheels)
4Joe Valbert (kozos)
5Austin Hackett Klaube
6Paul McSparin
7Douglas Harris (Mojo Wheels)
8Cole Shepherd (Mojo Wheels)
9Ryan Stevens
10Thomas Balue (Mojo Wheels)
11Jeremy Kuntz (Snapon Tools)
12Christopher Vallindras
13Robert Pettit
14Jacob Branney
15Connor Hodge (Bitterbrush Cycles)
16Nik Dommen
17Evan Hobrock Schroeder
18Cody Smith
19Josh Conroy

Cat. 2/3 Men 19-29
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sean Garrity (Bike Works)
2Jake Rehfeld (Bike Works)
3Christoph Hurley (Colorado School of Mines/Mines Cycling)

Cat. 2/3 Men 30-39
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tony Del Grippo (Secret Cyclery / G-Force)
2Jason Krause
3Scott Richards
4Dan Corley (Kozos)

Cat. 2/3 Men 40+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Doug Cheney (5050 BMX)
2Mike Kelley
3Michael Monsauret (Terminal Velocity Racing)
4Brandon Hendrix
5Gerhardt Ackerman
6Clay Speas
7Scott Branney

Latest on Cyclingnews