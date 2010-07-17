Cat. 2 and 3 racers compete in four cross
Juniors and seniors take a turn racing
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Luca Shaw (North Carolina Cyclocross)
|2
|Collin Hudson
|3
|Riley Farrar
|4
|Roy Benge
|5
|Chase Nelson
|6
|Noah Wenger
|7
|Wyatt Freier (RPM/Yeti Development Racing)
|8
|Matthew Branney
|9
|Eric Vest (GROM Racing)
|10
|Joseph Foresta
|11
|Jet Macrae
|12
|Brad Stover
|13
|James Finsterwald
|14
|Shawn Yakovich
|15
|Fuel Macrae
|16
|Lane Speas
|17
|Galen Carter
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Soraya Khalje
|2
|Lauren Heitzman (MOJO Wheels/Mojo Wheels)
|3
|Amber Price
|4
|Annemarie Hennes
|5
|Brittany Jackson
|6
|Christin Mccurdy (White Pine Touring)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Josh Lambert
|2
|Cody Kelley
|3
|Zachary Proctor (MOJO Wheels/Mojo Wheels)
|4
|Joe Valbert (kozos)
|5
|Austin Hackett Klaube
|6
|Paul McSparin
|7
|Douglas Harris (Mojo Wheels)
|8
|Cole Shepherd (Mojo Wheels)
|9
|Ryan Stevens
|10
|Thomas Balue (Mojo Wheels)
|11
|Jeremy Kuntz (Snapon Tools)
|12
|Christopher Vallindras
|13
|Robert Pettit
|14
|Jacob Branney
|15
|Connor Hodge (Bitterbrush Cycles)
|16
|Nik Dommen
|17
|Evan Hobrock Schroeder
|18
|Cody Smith
|19
|Josh Conroy
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Sean Garrity (Bike Works)
|2
|Jake Rehfeld (Bike Works)
|3
|Christoph Hurley (Colorado School of Mines/Mines Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tony Del Grippo (Secret Cyclery / G-Force)
|2
|Jason Krause
|3
|Scott Richards
|4
|Dan Corley (Kozos)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Doug Cheney (5050 BMX)
|2
|Mike Kelley
|3
|Michael Monsauret (Terminal Velocity Racing)
|4
|Brandon Hendrix
|5
|Gerhardt Ackerman
|6
|Clay Speas
|7
|Scott Branney
